You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia sets up operations room for COP16 preparation

Saudi Arabia sets up operations room for COP16 preparation

The facility will help enhance coordination and communication among teams, ensuring smooth operations and clear updates on tasks and achievements.  
The facility will help enhance coordination and communication among teams, ensuring smooth operations and clear updates on tasks and achievements.  
Short Url

https://arab.news/6mz79

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia sets up operations room for COP16 preparation

Saudi Arabia sets up operations room for COP16 preparation
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has set up a “joint operation room” to streamline efforts among teams to host the UN Convention to Combat Desertification in December. 

Located at the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, the room will coordinate team activities and monitor progress before, during, and after the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties, or COP16, which will be held in Riyadh from Dec. 2 to 13, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Osama Faqiha, undersecretary for environment at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, inaugurated the control center at the headquarters of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.

The facility will help enhance coordination and communication among teams, ensuring smooth operations and clear updates on tasks and achievements.  

The operation room is designed to improve coordination and communication among teams, ensure the smooth execution of the conference, and enhance the overall quality of work and outputs. This aligns with COP16’s goal of mobilizing global stakeholders to combat land degradation and promote sustainable land management practices.

The conference, the first of its kind in the Middle East and the largest multilateral event hosted by Saudi Arabia with 196 participating countries, will address the significant issue of land degradation.  

According to UNCCD data, up to 40 percent of the world’s land is degraded, impacting half of humanity and causing severe climate, biodiversity, and livelihood issues. 

If current trends persist, restoring 1.5 billion hectares of land by 2030 will be crucial to achieving a land-degradation-neutral world. 

Droughts have become more frequent and severe globally, increasing by 29 percent since 2000 due to climate change and land management practices, it added. 

Currently, 25 percent of the global population is affected by droughts, and three out of four people are projected to face water scarcity by 2050. 

The two-week event will feature a high-level segment and include associated events such as the Gender Caucus and the Business for Land Forum. 

It will highlight ongoing efforts in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and beyond toward a green transition through sustainable land stewardship. 

UNCCD serves as a key platform where governments, businesses, and civil society discuss land-related challenges and work towards sustainable solutions.

It is one of the three main treaties of the Rio Conventions, along with those on climate change and biodiversity.

Topics: main

Related

Saudi Green Building Forum hosts decarbonization event in New York
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Building Forum hosts decarbonization event in New York
Saudi Green Initiative in Makkah aims to promote sustainable development, afforestation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Initiative in Makkah aims to promote sustainable development, afforestation

Arab countries responsible for 96.3 percent of Japan’s oil imports in June

Arab countries responsible for 96.3 percent of Japan’s oil imports in June
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Follow

Arab countries responsible for 96.3 percent of Japan’s oil imports in June

Arab countries responsible for 96.3 percent of Japan’s oil imports in June
  • Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates dominated Japan’s imports
  • Kuwait contributed 5.21 million barrels (8.3 percent)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan imported 62.54 million barrels of oil in June, of which the Arab share was 96.3 percent or 60.26 million barrels, according to figures released by the Agency of Natural Resources and Energy of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates dominated Japan’s imports. The Saudi contribution was 25.82 million barrels, representing 41.3 percent of the total, while the UAE supplied almost the same percentage with 25.84 million barrels.
Five Arab countries – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman – as well as the Neutral Zone made up most of the imports, underscoring the strategic importance of these nations in Japan’s energy security.
Kuwait contributed 5.21 million barrels (8.3 percent), followed by Qatar at 2.44 million barrels (3.9 percent). Oman supplied about half a million barrel or 0.8 percent of the total imports while the Neutral Zone’s share amounted to 0.7 percent.
With Japan continuing its ban on importing oil from Iran and Russia in June, the rest of the country’s oil imports were sourced from the United States (1.4 percent), Central and South America (1.6 percent), Southeast Asia (0.5 percent) and Oceania (0.2 percent).

Topics: Japan Oil Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait

Related

Oil Updates – crude rebounds after Hamas leader killed in Iran, but China caps gains
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude rebounds after Hamas leader killed in Iran, but China caps gains
Saudi, Brazilian banks sign deal to boost trade ties, non-oil exports
Business & Economy
Saudi, Brazilian banks sign deal to boost trade ties, non-oil exports

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edges up to close in green

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edges up to close in green
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edges up to close in green

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edges up to close in green
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 44.87 points, or 0.37 percent to close at 12,109.52.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.36 billion ($1.69 billion) as 64 stocks advanced, while 163 retreated.   

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dipped by 20.90 points or 0.08 percent, to close at 26,651.19. This comes as 33 stocks advanced, while as many as 29 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also shed 8.94 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 1,519.89.

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Pipes Co., as its share price surged by 8.07 percent to SR142.

Other top performers included Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Makkah Construction and Development Co., whose share prices soared by 4.76 percent and 4.29 percent, to stand at SR343.60 and SR116.80 respectively.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. emerged as the worst performer as its share price dropped by 7.69 percent to SR0.12.

Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. as well as Arabian Cement Co. also failed to perform well. Their share prices dropped by 6.69 percent and 4.76 percent to stand at SR60 and SR27, respectively.

On the announcements front, the Capital Market Authority approved the public offer by “Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia” for “Ashmore Saudi Sharia Equity Fund.” 

Retal Urban Development Co. announced that its sales surged by 65.4 percent in the first half of this year to reach SR964.3 million, compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed in a statement on Tadawul the increase in its sales to the increase in development contracts revenues by 76 percent to SR910.50 million. It detailed the reasons for the development contracts revenues increase attributing it to an increase in number of ongoing projects from 11 to 16 projects, a high completion rates and increase in units sold in the projects, and an increase in revenues from investment funds and joint projects.

The company’s net profit surged by 19.4 percent in the first six months of this year to reach SR 134.4 million compared to SR112.5 million in the same period last year.

The increase was primarily driven by an increase in revenues to SR964.30 million, and an increase in gross profit by 66 percent to SR255.80 million.

Nahdi Medical Co. reported positive revenue growth for the third quarter in a row, driven by an 8.9 percent increase in retail sales and substantial gains from its investments in the UAE healthcare and retail sectors. Revenue in these areas surged by 100.1 percent and 186.8 percent, respectively. 

According to a statement, total revenue for the second quarter 2024 reached SR2.47 billion, up 10.8 percent from the first quarter of this year and 3.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2024, revenues reached SR4.73 billion, marking a SR393.6 million increase from the first half of 2023.

E-commerce contributed 23.6 percent of the second quarter’s revenues, up from 16.4 percent the previous year, with over 8,000 new products added online.

Topics: Finance

Related

Closing Bell – Saudi indexes end week in green, TASI closes at 12,188
Business & Economy
Closing Bell – Saudi indexes end week in green, TASI closes at 12,188
Closing Bell: TASI closes in green on Wednesday, reaching 11,785 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI closes in green on Wednesday, reaching 11,785 

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2
Updated 53 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2
  • Taxes on goods and services constituted 50 percent of non-oil revenues
Updated 53 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded a budget deficit of SR15.34 billion ($4.09 billion) in the second quarter of 2024, bringing the year’s first-half shortage to 35 percent of the annual forecast set by the Ministry of Finance.

The latest data indicates that the Kingdom is experiencing a lower-than-expected budget deficit for the year so far, indicating a shift in fiscal management or higher revenues than anticipated in the first half of 2024.

The Ministry’s quarterly performance report also revealed a 12 percent increase in revenues compared to the same period last year, totaling SR353.59 billion. Meanwhile, expenditures rose by 15 percent, reaching SR368.93 billion.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jaadan stated in December that the Kingdom’s annual budget for 2024 was based on “very conservative” estimates of oil revenues.

Despite this cautious approach, the second quarter of 2024 saw an 18 percent increase in oil revenues compared to the same period of last year, totaling SR212.99 billion. Additionally, non-oil receipts rose by 4 percent, reaching SR140.6 billion.

The rise in oil revenues can be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices over the past year. In the second quarter 2024, the average crude oil price, based on the closing figure at the end of each month, was around $76.69 per barrel, compared to $71.83 for the same period in 2023.

This increase in revenues happened despite production cuts imposed by OPEC+ and additional reductions by the Kingdom, which scaled back output to 9 million barrels per day.

Taxes on goods and services drive non-oil revenues

According to the Ministry, taxes on goods and services constituted 50 percent of non-oil revenues, totaling around SR70 billion.

The second-largest share, categorized as Other Revenues, accounted for 20 percent and includes income from various sources such as public government units, including the Saudi Central Bank, sales from entities including advertising and port services, as well as administrative fees, fines, penalties, and confiscations.

Other taxes made up 17 percent, or about SR24 billion, while levies on income, profits, and capital gains accounted for 9 percent, totaling SR12.65 billion. This substantial contribution underscores the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its income sources beyond oil, reflecting effective fiscal reforms and a broader tax base.

Saudi Arabia is actively working to diversify its economy through investments in non-oil industries such as tourism, entertainment, and renewable energy. Initiatives like Vision 2030 aim to reduce oil dependency by promoting a more diverse and sustainable economic landscape.

Expenditures

Saudi Arabia’s non-financial capital expenditure, often referred to as CAPEX, drove much of the spending growth in this period.

This category saw a 53 percent increase, totaling SR66.41 billion, and it encompasses investments in physical assets like buildings, machinery, and infrastructure, aimed at enhancing the Kingdom’s capacity and capabilities.

The Ministry had indicated in its budget statement in December for the fiscal year 2024 that there will be increased spending during the coming years to expedite the implementation of key programs vital to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Therefore, the quarterly deficit remains within expectations, reflecting prudent fiscal management.

The utilization of goods and services constituted the highest percentage share at 20 percent according to the Ministry’s report, and it surged by 19 percent during this period.

This category represents the total amount spent on acquiring goods and services by the government for various purposes, such as operational activities or resale. It reflects the government’s consumption or investment in resources necessary for its operations, excluding any changes in inventory levels.

The Ministry’s report indicated that the deficit will be covered through borrowing.

Domestic debt comprised 59 percent, or SR680.29 billion, of the total at the end of the period, while external borrowings made up the remaining 41 percent, totaling SR468.92 billion.

Compared to advanced economies and G20 countries, Saudi Arabia’s public debt as a percentage of GDP remains relatively low. Furthermore, it is well-supported by government reserves, providing a significant buffer against potential financial challenges or economic downturns. This strengthens the Kingdom’s fiscal stability and its capacity to meet financial obligations.

Topics: Finance budget Saudi budget

Related

Saudi GDP up 1.4%, driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT  graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi GDP up 1.4%, driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT 
Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among highest globally: Survey
Business & Economy
Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among highest globally: Survey

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger
Updated 31 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger
  • Boards of Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank have approved the proposal
  • Central Bank of Kuwait was notified of their plans
Updated 31 July 2024
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank are weighing a merger to create a single Islamic bank with $53 billion in assets as part of a plan to fuel growth and expansion.
The boards of Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank have approved the proposal, and the Central Bank of Kuwait was notified of their plans, the banks said in separate regulatory filings on Wednesday.
Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank said they plan to sign a memorandum of understanding and a non-disclosure agreement to proceed with due diligence, valuation discovery, and studying the feasibility of the proposal.
Any transaction will be subject to approval from regulators including the central bank, the filings said. 

Topics: Kuwait Finance main Boursa Kuwait Kuwait Central Bank

Related

Kuwait turns to deficit of $5.23bn in FY 2023/24, finance ministry says
Business & Economy
Kuwait turns to deficit of $5.23bn in FY 2023/24, finance ministry says
Kuwait says government spending must be fixed to control budget growth
Middle-East
Kuwait says government spending must be fixed to control budget growth

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2
Updated 31 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2
  • Total revenue for the second quarter was down 12.4%
  • Spending in the quarter fell almost 2%
Updated 31 July 2024
Reuters

DUBAI: Qatar recorded a budget surplus of 2.6 billion riyals ($713.31 million) in the second quarter of 2024, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, adding it would use it to reduce public debt.
The Gulf state, among the world’s biggest exporters of liquefied natural gas, posted a surplus of 2 billion riyals in the first quarter.
Total revenue for the second quarter was down 12.4 percent compared to the prior year period, at 59.9 billion riyals, the ministry said, after weaker demand curbed international gas prices.
Spending in the quarter fell almost 2 percent to 57.3 billion riyals, year-on-year.
The entire surplus would go toward lowering Qatar’s public debt, leaving no cash surplus, the ministry said.
Like regional peers, Qatar has accelerated efforts to diversify economic sectors and revenue streams, but remains reliant on gas revenue for government income.
In December it forecasted that oil and gas revenue would fall by 14.5 percent in 2024 while non-oil revenue is expected to rise by about 2.4 percent. 

Topics: Qatar qatar economy main Finance

Related

Qatar inflation remaining steady, official figures show
Business & Economy
Qatar inflation remaining steady, official figures show
Qatar’s Hamad International Airport sees 25% surge in passenger traffic
Business & Economy
Qatar’s Hamad International Airport sees 25% surge in passenger traffic

Latest updates

ROSHN Group, Saudi Aramco to cooperate in the construction of 47,000-capacity stadium in Alkhobar
ROSHN Group, Saudi Aramco to cooperate in the construction of 47,000-capacity stadium in Alkhobar
Arab countries responsible for 96.3 percent of Japan’s oil imports in June
Arab countries responsible for 96.3 percent of Japan’s oil imports in June
GCC, ASEAN officials discuss strengthening tie
GCC, ASEAN officials discuss strengthening tie
King’s College London to revise arms investments after pro-Palestine student protests 
King’s College London to revise arms investments after pro-Palestine student protests 
The war in Gaza might complicate Haniyeh’s replacement
The war in Gaza might complicate Haniyeh’s replacement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.