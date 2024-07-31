India’s new UNESCO site museum reveals Mughal emperor’s life, legacy

King’s College London to revise arms investments after pro-Palestine student protests

LONDON: King’s College London has announced plans to revise its investment policy on arms companies, following a series of pro-Palestine protests by students on its campuses, The Times reported on Wednesday.

The decision, which has been under consideration since April, was confirmed in a statement by the vice president of the King’s College London Students’ Union, on Instagram.

“The university will no longer invest in companies engaged in the production or distribution of controversial weapons,” Hassan Ali said.

The agreement among university finance executives was finalized on Monday, with a formal decision expected to be completed in October. This change will be reflected in the university’s environment, social and governance framework under a new “controversial weapons” clause.

The clause specifies that King’s College London will “not hold any direct or indirect (via pooled funds) investments in companies deemed to be engaged in controversial weapons.”

The definition of controversial weapons in this context includes cluster bombs, land mines, depleted uranium weapons, chemical and biological weapons, blinding laser weapons, non-detectable fragments, and incendiary weapons such as white phosphorus. The university has committed to regular monitoring to ensure compliance with these new guidelines.

Ali described the development as “a testament to the power of our community’s dedication and perseverance.”

King’s College London has seen numerous demonstrations, including walkouts, sit-ins and encampments, since Israel launched its war on Gaza, student newspaper Roar News reported.

The protests, which began in October, reflect a broader wave of activism across British universities, where students have criticized their institutions for being “complicit in genocide” and have called for divestment from Israeli and defense companies supplying arms to Israel.

The atmosphere at King’s College London has been tense following the suspension of three elected student representatives by the student union in November after issuing pro-Palestinian statements online. Ali, along with his colleagues Sadaf Abbas Cheema and Alizeh Abrar, had their positions informally revoked by the student union, adding to the controversy around the issue.

A third-year politics student at King’s College who participated in the protests, said: “This is a huge development for the students. Many of us have been advocating for this change, and it represents a significant step in the right direction.”

York University and Queen’s University Belfast have committed to revising investments following pro-Palestine protests earlier this year.

