You are here

  • Home
  • Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests

Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests

Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests
Protest leaders, a loose coalition of civil society groups, vowed to press on with rallies despite what they say were legal challenges trying to limit them to public parks and stadiums instead of marches. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9func

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests

Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests
  • Africa’s most populous country is struggling with soaring inflation and a sharply devalued currency
  • Tagged #EndbadGovernanceinNigeria, the protest movement has won support with an online campaign
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

ABUJA: Nigerian troops and police tightened security in Lagos and the capital Abuja on Thursday as they prepared for planned protests over the cost of living.
Africa’s most populous country is struggling with soaring inflation and a sharply devalued naira currency after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu introduced reforms a year ago that aimed to revive the economy.
Tagged #EndbadGovernanceinNigeria, the protest movement has won support with an online campaign among Nigerians who are battling with food inflation at 40 percent and fuel prices that tripled since Tinubu introduced his urgent reforms.
In Abuja, security forces blocked off roads leading to Eagle Square — one of the planned protest sites — while in Lagos, police and soldiers were placed at strategic points, including at the Lekki tollgate, where protests in 2020 ended in bloodshed.
Early turnout in the capital and in Lagos was slim, with only a few dozen protesters outside the national stadium in Abuja and police outnumbering the dozens more demonstrators in the Ikeja area of Lagos.
“Hunger has brought me out to protest,” said 24-year-old demonstrator Asamau Peace Adams outside the National Stadium in Abuja. “It’s all down to bad governance.”
A handful of protesters also gathered in the northern city of Kano, an AFP correspondent said.
On the eve of the protests, government officials had urged young activists to reject rallies and allow time for Tinubu’s reforms to take hold.
Many Nigerians are struggling with the high costs of food and transport and many people were also worried about insecurity around protests.
But protest leaders, a loose coalition of civil society groups, vowed to press on with rallies despite what they say were legal challenges trying to limit them to public parks and stadiums instead of marches.
The government on Wednesday listed aid it has offered to alleviate economic pain, including raising the minimum salary levels, delivering grains to states across the country and aid to the most needy.
“The government of President Tinubu recognizes the right to peaceful protest, but circumspection and vigilance should be our watch words,” Secretary to the Federation of Government, George Akume, told reporters.
“Our appeal is that Nigerians should please pursue the path of peace, dialogue and collaboration.”
The last major protest in Nigeria was in 2020 when young activists took to the streets to rally against the brutality of the SARS anti-robbery squad in demonstrations that evolved into some of the largest in Nigeria’s modern democracy.
But the rallies ended in bloodshed in Lagos. Rights groups accused the army of opening fire on peaceful protesters, but the military said troops used blanks to break up a crowd defying a curfew.
Nigeria’s protests come as Kenya’s President William Ruto was forced to repeal new taxes and name a new cabinet after weeks of anti-government protests in the worst crisis in his almost two years in office.
In Uganda, officials also arrested dozens earlier this month after they took part in banned anti-corruption protests organized online by young activists inspired by Kenya’s rallies.

Topics: Nigeria

Related

Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests
World
Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests
Nigeria’s northeast risks mass hunger as UN funding dwindles
World
Nigeria’s northeast risks mass hunger as UN funding dwindles

Malaysia PM Anwar outraged over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination

Malaysia PM Anwar outraged over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Malaysia PM Anwar outraged over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination

Malaysia PM Anwar outraged over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination
  • Muslim-majority Malaysia is a supporter of the Palestinian cause
  • Malaysia has previously complained to Meta over its takedown of content
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday accused Meta Platforms of cowardice after his Facebook post on the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was removed, in his government’s latest run-in with the firm over blocked content.
Muslim-majority Malaysia is a supporter of the Palestinian cause and Anwar had posted a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh’s death, which was later removed.
Haniyeh’s assassination in Iran on Wednesday has added fuel to concern the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.
Anwar, who met Haniyeh in Qatar in May, has said he has good relations with the Hamas political leadership but no links on a military level.
“Let this serve as a clear and unequivocal message to Meta: Cease this display of cowardice,” Anwar posted on his Facebook page.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said an explanation had been sought from Meta and it was unclear whether the posts were automatically removed, or taken down following a complaint.
Meta has designated Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that governs Gaza, as a “dangerous organization” and bans content praising the group. It also uses a mix of automated detection and human review to remove or label graphic visuals.
Malaysia has previously complained to Meta over its takedown of content, including local media coverage of Anwar’s last meeting with Haniyeh, which was later restored.
Meta at the time said it was not deliberately suppressing voices on its Facebook platform and was not restricting content supporting the Palestinians.
Malaysia has long advocated a two-state solution for the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Topics: Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Hamas Ismail Haniyeh

Related

Malaysian PM defends Hamas ties on Germany trip
World
Malaysian PM defends Hamas ties on Germany trip
Special Indonesia, Malaysia vow to seek justice for Gaza, support Palestine’s UN bid
World
Indonesia, Malaysia vow to seek justice for Gaza, support Palestine’s UN bid

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty
Updated 01 August 2024
AP
Follow

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty
  • The specific terms and conditions of the pretrial agreements are not available to the public at this stage
  • US agreement with Mohammed comes more than 16 years after his prosecution began for Al-Qaeda’s attack
Updated 01 August 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the mastermind of Al-Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, has agreed to plead guilty, the Defense Department said Wednesday. The development points to a long-delayed resolution in an attack that killed thousands and altered the course of the United States and much of the Middle East.
Mohammed and two accomplices, Walid Bin Attash and Mustafa Al-Hawsawi, are expected to enter the pleas at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as soon as next week.
Defense lawyers have requested the men receive life sentences in exchange for the guilty pleas, according to letters from the federal government received by relatives of some of the nearly 3,000 people killed outright on the morning of Sept. 11.
Terry Strada, the head of one group of families of the nearly 3,000 direct victims of the 9/11 attacks, invoked the dozens of relatives who have died while awaiting justice for the killings when she heard news of the plea agreement.
“They were cowards when they planned the attack,” she said of the defendants. “And they’re cowards today.”
Pentagon officials declined to immediately release the full terms of the plea bargains.
The US agreement with the men comes more than 16 years after their prosecution began for Al-Qaeda’s attack. It comes more than 20 years after militants commandeered four commercial airliners to use as fuel-filled missiles, flying them into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon.
Al-Qaeda hijackers headed a fourth plane to Washington, but crew members and passengers tried to storm the cockpit, and the plane crashed into a Pennsylvania field.
The attack triggered what President George W. Bush’s administration called its war on terror, prompting the US military invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq and years of US operations against armed extremist groups elsewhere in the Middle East.
The attack and US retaliation brought the overthrow of two governments outright, devastated communities and countries caught in the battle, and played a role in inspiring the 2011 Arab Spring popular uprisings against authoritarian Middle East governments.
At home, the attacks inspired a sharply more militaristic and nationalist turn to American society and culture.
US authorities point to Mohammed as the source of the idea to use planes as weapons. He allegedly received approval from Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, whom US forces killed in 2011, to craft what became the 9/11 hijackings and killings.
Authorities captured Mohammed in 2003. Mohammed was subjected to waterboarding 183 times while in CIA custody before coming to Guantanamo, and targeted by other forms of torture and coercive questioning.
The use of torture has proven one of the most formidable obstacles in US efforts to try the men in the military commission at Guantanamo, owing to the inadmissibility of evidence linked to abuse. Torture has accounted for much of the delay of the proceedings, along with the courtroom’s location a plane ride away from the United States.
Daphne Eviatar, a director at the Amnesty International USA rights group, said Wednesday she welcomed news of some accountability in the attacks.
She urged the Biden administration to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center, which holds people taken into custody in the so-called war on terror. Many have since been cleared, but are awaiting approval to leave for other countries.
Additionally, Eviatar said, “the Biden administration must also take all necessary measures to ensure that a program of state-sanctioned enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment will never be perpetrated by the United States again.”
Strada, national chairperson of a group of families of victims called 9/11 Families United, had been at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on one of many civil lawsuits when she heard news of the plea agreement.
Strada said many families have just wanted to see the men admit guilt.
“For me personally, I wanted to see a trial,” she said. “And they just took away the justice I was expecting, a trial and the punishment.”
Michael Burke, one of the family members receiving the government notice of the plea bargain, condemned the long wait for justice, and the outcome.
“It took months or a year at the Nuremberg trials,” said Burke, whose fire captain brother Billy died in the collapse of the World Trade Center’s North Tower. “To me, it always been disgraceful that these guys, 23 years later, have not been convicted and punished for their attacks, or the crime. I never understood how it took so long.”
“I think people would be shocked if you could go back in time and tell the people who just watched the towers go down, ‘Oh, hey, in 23 years, these guys who are responsible for this crime we just witnessed are going to be getting plea deals so they can avoid death and serve life in prison,” he said.
Burke’s brother, New York City fire captain Billy Burke, ordered his men out but remained on the 27th floor of the North Tower with two men who’d stayed behind: a quadriplegic who, because the elevators had gone out, was essentially stuck there in his wheelchair and that man’s friend.

Topics: Khalid Sheikh Mohammed US 9/11 attacks

At least two dead in India’s capital Delhi, schools shut after heavy rain

At least two dead in India’s capital Delhi, schools shut after heavy rain
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

At least two dead in India’s capital Delhi, schools shut after heavy rain

At least two dead in India’s capital Delhi, schools shut after heavy rain
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: At least two people were killed after heavy rain in India’s capital Delhi led to water logging, and schools were shut on Thursday after prediction of more rain, authorities said.
Residents were caught unawares by a sudden bout of intense rain on Wednesday evening, with a total 147 mm (5.8 inches) recorded all day in the eastern parts of Delhi and its suburbs by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather office said clouds had “converged over Delhi from all 4 sectors,” and advised people to exercise caution due to low visibility and water logging in low lying areas.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who uses only one name, said in a post on X that two people had died after falling into a waterlogged drain.
She also directed schools to be shut for the day as there is likelihood of more rain.
IMD expects moderate thundershowers through the day and has forecast rain for the next five days in the city.
Visuals from ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake, showed rescue workers digging through debris after a house collapsed, but no casualties were reported.
Flooding was also seen at the site in a northern part of the city where three students drowned in a flooded basement last week.
Residents of the capital have experienced a series of extreme weather events in the past few months, from sizzling temperatures to floods and heavy rainfall that caused a roof collapse at the city’s airport.

Topics: weather India

Related

India landslide toll hits 150 as rain hampers rescue work
World
India landslide toll hits 150 as rain hampers rescue work
Monsoon storms batter India with floods and lightning strikes
World
Monsoon storms batter India with floods and lightning strikes

Indonesia president-elect Prabowo says seeks stronger ties with ‘great friend’ Russia

Indonesia president-elect Prabowo says seeks stronger ties with ‘great friend’ Russia
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Indonesia president-elect Prabowo says seeks stronger ties with ‘great friend’ Russia

Indonesia president-elect Prabowo says seeks stronger ties with ‘great friend’ Russia
  • Prabowo has said he will forge ties with any country, be it China or the US, in his non-alignment foreign policy
  • Prabowo, who is currently defense minister, is set to take over the presidency from Joko Widodo in October
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto said his upcoming administration would maintain ties with “great friend” Russia after meeting President Vladimir Putin, adding that he hoped for stronger cooperation on defense, energy and education.
Prabowo, who is currently defense minister, is set to take over the presidency from Joko Widodo in October. He is currently on a trip to Moscow and met Putin on Wednesday.
“We consider Russia as a great friend,” he said in a statement from the defense ministry.
“I would like to continue to maintain and enhance this relationship. In our history we remember Russia has always helped us in many aspects when we were in difficulties.”
Prabowo also expressed his intent to continue a partnership in defense and nuclear energy, and to send Indonesian students to Russia to study medicine.
The trip to Moscow comes months after Prabowo went to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping to affirm Indonesia’s “policy of friendship” with China.
Prabowo has said he will forge ties with any country, be it China or the United States, in his non-alignment foreign policy.
Putin was quoted by Russian state news agency TASS Russia as saying Russia was ready to “scale up supplies of agricultural products, implement investment projects in the field of energy, transport, and infrastructure.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted by TASS as saying that Indonesia’s role in the war in Ukraine, which Putin calls a special operation, is “growing significantly nowadays.”
Last year, Prabowo proposed a peaceful settlement for the war that includes a ceasefire and a demilitarised zone in an address to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

Topics: Indonesia Prabowo Subianto

Related

What Prabowo’s presidency in Indonesia will mean for the world
World
What Prabowo’s presidency in Indonesia will mean for the world
Special GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement
World
GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement

China is restricting export of drones that can be used for military purposes and some drone features

China is restricting export of drones that can be used for military purposes and some drone features
Updated 01 August 2024
AP
Follow

China is restricting export of drones that can be used for military purposes and some drone features

China is restricting export of drones that can be used for military purposes and some drone features
Updated 01 August 2024
AP

BANGKOK: China will ban the export of all unregulated civilian drones that can be used for military purposes or in terrorist activities and restrict certain drone features as Beijing faces repeated Western criticism for its stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Commerce Ministry said in a statement Wednesday the decision was made also to prevent the use of drones in “the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” adding that aspects such as infrared imaging equipment lasers for target indication and high-precision inertial measurement equipment will be placed on an export control list.
The ministry also said it was removing temporary restrictions placed on civilian drones. It didn’t specify which type, but last year Beijing restricted the exports of long-range drones while citing Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The regulations take effect Sept. 1.
Media reports and US government intelligence have frequently said Russia has bought drones from China for military use. In April, US officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive findings said China’s sales to Russia have surged to be used against Ukraine, and that both have been working to jointly produce unmanned aerial vehicles inside Russia.
Drones have become integral in the Russia-Ukraine war.
China is the fourth-largest exporter of weapons in the world, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, after the US, France and Russia. The bulk of its exports went to Pakistan, SIPRI data shows, while it also sold arms to states in Asia and Africa.
US security officials have increasingly become concerned about the use of Chinese drones by US government departments.
DJI Technology Co., a Chinese company, is one of the global industry’s top producers of drones, used widely across the world.

Topics: China China drones

Related

Drone attacks kill at least six on Mali-Algeria border
Middle-East
Drone attacks kill at least six on Mali-Algeria border
Special US military destroys 5 Houthi drones amid escalating ship attacks
Middle-East
US military destroys 5 Houthi drones amid escalating ship attacks

Latest updates

Global ESG sukuk market shows strong growth in early 2024; Q3 slowdown expected: Fitch
Global ESG sukuk market shows strong growth in early 2024; Q3 slowdown expected: Fitch
Oil Updates - crude rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict
Oil Updates - crude rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict
Blinken calls on ‘all parties’ in Middle East to ‘stop escalatory actions’
Blinken calls on ‘all parties’ in Middle East to ‘stop escalatory actions’
Saudi graphic designer Shoug Almutairi on her prize-winning work 
Saudi graphic designer Shoug Almutairi on her prize-winning work 
REVIEW: ‘Time Bandits’ adaptation channels its Monty Python roots 
REVIEW: ‘Time Bandits’ adaptation channels its Monty Python roots 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.