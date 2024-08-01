’Positivity and flexibility’ characterize 1st round of GCC-Turkiye FTA negotiations: SPA

RIYADH: The first round of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Turkiye concluded with a positive atmosphere.

The discussions, which took place in Ankara from July 29 to 31, involved significant participation from Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Foreign Trade, along with nine other government entities.

The discussions covered a range of topics, including trade in goods and services, investment, rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This initial round aimed to establish the principles and foundations guiding future discussions on these topics and the parties sought to set a framework for upcoming negotiation rounds.

"The first round of negotiations was characterized by positivity, with high flexibility from all parties, recognizing the importance of concluding the agreement at the target time; to increase the level of integration between all parties," said the SPA report.

The round came after years of mending economic ties between the two parties and the signing of a joint statement to initiate the free trade pact in March.

The GCC has been actively engaging with neighboring countries to increase regional trade and strengthen relations.

On July 31, the GCC also signed a deal with Indonesia to initiate talks around a free trade agreement.