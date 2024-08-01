You are here

UAE jiu-jitsu team ready for JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan

UAE jiu-jitsu team ready for JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan
The UAE Jiu-jitsu National team taking part in the JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan. (UAEJJF)
  • Event will feature 160 athletes from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Jordan
ABU DHABI: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team completed the official weigh-in procedures on Wednesday as they prepared for the JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan.

The team delegation arrived in Amman on Tuesday, where the championship events will be held from Aug. 1-2.

The championship, hosted by the Jordan Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, will feature 160 athletes representing Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Jordan. The competitions will include categories for adults, under-18s and under-16s.

Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The UAE jiu-jitsu national team’s participation in the JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan aims to reaffirm the team’s leadership in both continental and international jiu-jitsu competitions. This competition offers our athletes the chance to test their skills against top competitors, and we are confident in their capabilities to represent UAE jiu-jitsu with honor, inspiring future generations.

“This participation underscores the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s commitment to competing in all championships and taking every opportunity to highlight the exceptional abilities of our champions, regardless of the competition’s scale.”

Faisal Al-Ketbi, a member of the national jiu-jitsu team’s coaching staff, said: “We’ve focused on intensive training and strategic planning to outperform competitors, recognizing our team’s strong reputation in the region. We know other teams are well-prepared to face us, but our athletes have consistently proven to be strong contenders. We have full confidence in their capabilities to perform well and win as many medals as possible.”

The UAE national team delegation to Jordan includes several administrative and technical staff, as well as medical personnel, in addition to 27 athletes.

Mayed Al-Shehi, competing in the adult 62 kg category, said: “I am honored to represent the national team in this championship here in Jordan, which features many strong teams and distinguished athletes at the regional level. We aim to deliver strong performances and win the maximum medals possible, as we always strive for the highest achievements in all championships.”

Test cricket continues to struggle for relevance

Test cricket continues to struggle for relevance
Test cricket continues to struggle for relevance

Test cricket continues to struggle for relevance
  • Despite thrilling recent matches, the long format is losing more ground to limited-overs cricket
Devotees of Test-match cricket live in troubled times. Despite July having a thrilling match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Belfast and a three-match series between England and the West Indies, the matches raised serious questions about the sustainability of the format. These questions are not new but are being observed in sharper relief.

It is the norm to allot five days for men’s Test matches. The one in Belfast lasted until a third of the way into the fourth day. The first one in England was concluded in slightly over two days, the second one at the end of the fourth day, and the third one by teatime on the third day.

A Test match is costly to put on and relies on not just broadcasting and sponsorship revenues but also on income from ticket sales, hospitality and in-ground sales of drinks and food. Tests which finish on day two or three mean less exposure for advertisers and sponsors, lower in-ground sales and, depending on when the match finishes, refunding of ticket income to buyers.

The reasons why the matches did not go the full distance reflect several judgmental but reasonably arguable factors. In the case of England and the West Indies, it is obvious that the latter team were inexperienced both in Test cricket and English conditions, shorn of their best players who chose to play franchise cricket. They were also under-prepared, some players arriving late from the Caribbean because of flights delayed by Hurricane Beryl.

These factors coalesced to produce a tepid performance in the first Test. Much improvement came in the second, marked by several outstanding batting achievements in the first innings that dissipated in the second.

Fighting spirit was evident in the third match, to the point where England were on the rack, only to be let off by a failure to review a decision against masterful batter, Joe Root, now seventh in the all-time list of Test match run scorers. England turned the screw and claimed victory on the third afternoon in merciless fashion. Requiring 84 to win, the target was reached in a mere 7.2 overs.

If the England team were keen to return home early, the spectators were probably not, having been deprived of a full day’s play. No doubt, the players would argue that they provided the spectators with entertainment.

In Belfast, rich entertainment was provided in a match which ebbed and flowed in the true spirit of Test cricket. Both teams suffered batting collapses at critical times, Zimbabwe’s lower order proving to be especially inept.

By contrast, Ireland’s top order collapsed in the fourth and final innings. Chasing 158 for victory, they were reduced to 21 for five. The following morning, Ireland’s batters took advantage of more favorable batting conditions to achieve a memorable victory, their second in a row out of nine played.

All 12 International Cricket Council full members have a remit to play Test cricket. It is something to which new and potential full members aspire and it remains at the pinnacle of cricket for many players and spectators alike.

However, the bonds are weakening. The World Cricketers Association conducts regular surveys amongst a sample of players. A recent survey reveals that, in the past five years, there has been a sharp increase in the proportion, especially amongst young players, who consider the T20 World Cup to be the most important ICC event.

In 2019, 85 percent of respondents ranked the 50-over World Cup as the most important ICC event, compared to 15 percent who chose the T20 World Cup. In 2024, the importance given to the ODI World Cup had fallen to 50 percent, compared with 35 percent who chose the T20 World Cup. The balance of 15 percent voted for the World Test Championship.

A sharp fall in the importance given to Test cricket also surfaced. Five years ago, 82 percent of survey respondents viewed the format as the most important one, whilst 11 percent chose T20. This year, only 48 percent of players chose Test cricket compared to 30 percent who chose T20.

A note of caution should be introduced. The surveys exclude players from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, for whom unions do not exist. Nevertheless, the results do seem to be a fair reflection of the trends in professional cricket that are intuitively felt and have been observed in the recent England versus West Indies series.

This was not an isolated instance. Cricket South Africa sent a much-weakened side to New Zealand in January as their top players were involved in the African nation’s T20 franchise competition.

More hand-wringing can be expected if England’s series against Sri Lanka in September is one-sided. Not that England should be complacent. Their own performances in recent Test series away from home against India and Australia were marked by heavy defeats.

The relative strengths and weaknesses of Test-playing countries have always ebbed and flowed. Match durations have always varied accordingly, along with pitch and weather conditions.

Since 2000, 42 percent of Tests have gone into the fifth day and 39 percent into the fourth day. Perhaps the furor over the recent early finishes is overblown, more an outcome of the way that Test cricket is played, especially by England.

A more balanced approach would be to look at the reasons for what seems to be a growing financial and playing disparity between Test-playing countries. Apart from losing players to the lucrative T20 franchises, there is the escalating cost to national boards of hosting and preparing players for Test matches. Under the existing ICC financial model, host boards keep all revenues earned from a series.

The CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board has said that the richer boards have a responsibility to help the poorer ones remain competitive. An example of this will be when Zimbabwe travel to England in 2025 for a one-off Test, when the ECB will pay a “touring fee.” It remains to be seen if the boards of India and Australia follow suit.

In a sport in which collective actions are not high-profile, devotees are hoping for an outbreak of collective responsibility.

What to expect at Abu Dhabi's UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov

What to expect at Abu Dhabi’s UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov
What to expect at Abu Dhabi’s UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov

What to expect at Abu Dhabi’s UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov
  • Action at Etihad Arena on Saturday night will feature several UFC legends and rising MMA stars
ABU DHABI: The UAE capital hosts MMA action for the second time this year with UFC Fight Night on Aug. 3, headlined by the highly anticipated bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov, who are both seeking a shot at the title.

Here are the main contests on Saturday night at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

Main Event: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov

Sandhagen, fighting out of the US, makes his grand Abu Dhabi return to take on the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, a rising star from the legendary Nurmagomedov MMA dynasty, fighting out of Russia and making his debut in the capital city.

Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former lightweight champion Khabib, and Sandhagen will be competing to get a shot at bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Returning legends and rising stars

In the co-main event featuring elite middleweights, Russia’s Shara Magomedov faces Poland’s Michal Oleksiejczuk. Other MMA veterans and icons competing on the main card include Marlon Vera, Deiveson Figueiredo, Mackenzie Dern, Lupita Godinez, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chiesa, Joel Alvarez and Elves.

The night will also feature rising stars including Alonzo Menifield, Azamat Murzakanov, Victoria Dudakova, Sam Hughes, Denis Tiuliulin, Sedriques Dumas, Jai Herbert, Rolando Bedoya, Kaue Fernandes, Shamil Gaziev, Don’Tale Mayes, and the UAE’s Mohammad Yahya.

Fan experience and pre-fight events

Throughout the week, fans in Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to participate in a series of interactive and immersive UFC activities.

Weigh-ins at Etihad Arena

On Friday, Aug. 2, the athletes will hit the scale, and then later participate in the customary stare downs for UFC fans.

Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris

Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris

Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris
  • A total of 16 golds are up for grabs on the sixth full day of competition in Paris
  • The 27-year-old returned to the top of the podium on Tuesday with team gold, her eighth Olympic medal, five of them gold, to become the most decorated US Olympic gymnast
PARIS: Simone Biles seeks to make more history in her glittering Olympic gymnastics career by recapturing the all-around title on Thursday, as the athletics program kicks off at the Paris Games.

A total of 16 golds are up for grabs on the sixth full day of competition in Paris, which is again bracing for extreme weather with storm warnings in place early Thursday morning.

US star Biles steps back into the spotlight seeking to become the first woman ever to regain the Olympic all-around title after she famously withdrew in Tokyo with the debilitating “Twisties.”

The 27-year-old returned to the top of the podium on Tuesday with team gold, her eighth Olympic medal, five of them gold, to become the most decorated US Olympic gymnast.

Biles, the reigning world champion, wants to do it in style with a new skill on uneven bars that would be the sixth unique skill named after her.

But Biles faces a stern challenge from teammate Sunisa Lee, reigning Olympic all-around champion, who is on a comeback trail every bit as compelling as her compatriot.

Lee was diagnosed with two undisclosed kidney conditions in early 2023. However, she declared herself “in remission” in April and counts herself stronger than she was in Tokyo.

Another top contender is Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who said it was an honor just to compete against Biles.

“She’s a reference, a role model for the whole world, gymnastics and athletes alike to see how happy she is to compete. That’s what’s sport is all about,” said Andrade.

Meanwhile, the athletics program gets under way with the men’s and women’s 20km walk races.

Italy’s Massimo Stano is bidding to become the first man to win back-to-back gold in the event after triumphing in Tokyo but world No. 1 Perseus Karlstrom from Sweden and Japan’s Koki Ikeda will provide stiff competition.

Compatriot Antonella Palmisano is also defending her Olympic title in Paris, where the race will be held with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Another packed schedule in the pool includes the women’s 200m butterfly final, featuring 17-year-old Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh, fast becoming one of the stars of the Games.

Already 400m medley champion and 400m freestyle runner-up, McIntosh faces a stacked field including defending champion Zhang Yufei from China.

The 200m women’s breaststroke stars South Africa’s Tatjana Smith, aiming to become the first woman to do the double since compatriot Penny Heyns at Atlanta 1996.

Smith won Tokyo 200m gold in a world record 2:18.95 and is in red-hot form after securing the 100m title on Monday.

Other golds up for grabs include kayak canoeing, fencing, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting.

Golf tees off with eight of the world’s top 10 competing, including two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and the world’s top-ranked player Scottie Scheffler.

The variable Paris weather that has veered from torrential rain at the opening ceremony to a heatwave just a few days later could be a factor again.

Paris and the surrounding areas have been placed on orange alert — the second-highest level — with heavy rain, hail, and winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour forecast.

Archery already fell victim to the storms, with the final session being postponed on Wednesday.

 

'Rainbow Six Siege' gets underway with day of dominance for Europeans at Esports World Cup

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ gets underway with day of dominance for Europeans at Esports World Cup
‘Rainbow Six Siege’ gets underway with day of dominance for Europeans at Esports World Cup

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ gets underway with day of dominance for Europeans at Esports World Cup
  • Switzerland’s Team BDS and the Netherlands’ Team Liquid produced impressive showings on Wednesday by storming into the quarterfinals
RIYADH: The $2 million “Rainbow Six Siege” contest made its highly anticipated Esports World Cup debut in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon, marking the beginning of week five of the global competition.

The tournament has a $750,000 first prize and 1,000 EWC Club Championship points on offer.

Switzerland’s Team BDS and the Netherlands’ Team Liquid produced impressive showings in a day of dominance for the European continent, as they stormed into the quarterfinals.

In the upper bracket of Group A, Team BDS became the first team through to the competition’s latter stages, seeing off Team Cruelty 7-4 before registering a convincing 7-2 win against w7m esports.

On the other side of the Group A draw, Team Liquid was in equally devasting form, beating PSG Talon 7-2 and Team Bliss 7-4 to book their place in Friday’s quarterfinals.

The evening’s Group B upper bracket semifinals saw Brazil’s FURIA defeat DarkZero and Singapore’s Bleed beat FaZe Clan.

The Esports World Cup began on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25 with 22 tournaments across 21 titles.

The “Rainbow Six Siege” contest continues throughout week five with 16 clubs from the Americas, Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East.

Olympic gold medal or major? Golf still trying to figure out where 5 rings fit among 4 majors

Olympic gold medal or major? Golf still trying to figure out where 5 rings fit among 4 majors
Olympic gold medal or major? Golf still trying to figure out where 5 rings fit among 4 majors

Olympic gold medal or major? Golf still trying to figure out where 5 rings fit among 4 majors
  • The men’s competition starts Thursday on sunbaked Le Golf National, site of the French Open and more famously the 2018 Ryder Cup
  • Golf was on the Olympic program for the St. Louis Games in 1904, and then it was gone until being resurrected in 2016
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France: Perhaps one way to measure when golf has truly arrived as an Olympic sport is when players stopped getting asked how a gold medal would stack up against winning a major.

No one is entirely sure, including the one player at Le Golf National who would know.

“That’s a great question for Xander Schauffele since he’s the only man recently to have done both,” said Jon Rahm, a two-time major champion from Spain playing in his first Olympics.

“It’s a good question, but it’s tricky,” Schauffele said.

He won the gold medal in the Tokyo Games, at the time the pinnacle of his young career and extra meaningful because of his family. His father, Stefan, was invited to take part in Germany’s decathlon training and was hit by a drunken driver on the way there, losing an eye.

Schauffele now has two very important silver trophies to go with that gold medal — the Wanamaker Trophy from winning the PGA Championship in May, the claret jug from his British Open title two weeks ago.

“Golf was in the Olympics, and then it was out of the Olympics,” Schauffele said. “So I think a lot of the kids were watching Tiger — or if you’re a little older, you were watching Jack or Arnie, the older legends of the game. You’re watching them win majors.

“For me, it’s very personal,” he said. “The relationship my dad and I have with golf, a lot of it surrounds his teachings of when he was trying to be an Olympian. Then the majors are what I grew up watching. They are two very different things to me.”

Schauffele also said, “The gold medal, it’s been marinating nicely.”

The general consensus is to give it time. The men’s competition starts Thursday on sunbaked Le Golf National, site of the French Open and more famously the 2018 Ryder Cup. It’s the third Olympic golf competition since the sport was put back on the program in Rio de Janeiro.

One little known fact: Paris is the only host city to stage two Olympic golf competitions.

The first gold medal in golf went to Charles Sands in the 1900 Olympics, and odds are he didn’t care all that much. Sands also competed in tennis, his primary sport, in those Paris Games without reaching the medal rounds. He beat 12 amateurs in golf, a sport he had taken up just five years earlier at St. Andrews Golf Club in New York.

Golf was on the Olympic program for the St. Louis Games in 1904, and then it was gone until being resurrected in 2016.

Justin Rose and Inbee Park won in Rio. Schauffele and Nelly Korda won in Tokyo. Gold medalists in golf have not lacked for star power, just meaning.

“I think as golf is in the Olympics for a longer period of time ... I don’t know if anything will be able to sit alongside the majors. We have our four events a year that are the gold standard,” Rory McIlroy said. “But think this in time is going to be right up there among that.”

Golf is gaining traction, best measured by attendance. The top seven players in the world, starting with Scottie Scheffler and Schauffele at Nos. 1 and 2, are part of the 60-man field at Le Golf National.

Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, who have three majors between them over the last five years, were at the opening ceremony on Friday and have spent time at other events. It is not lost of them that so many Olympic athletes have worked four years for their biggest moment. Golf gets four big moments a year, plus the Olympics.

For Morikawa, seeing the other athletes compete this week gives him an even deeper appreciation. He was in the seven-man playoff for the bronze in Tokyo. There’s that other small matter of being in the same group with Schauffele at seven tournaments since Tokyo.

“We hear Xander get announced on the tee as the reigning gold medalist. As a major champion, you hear it for a year. But this, you hear it for four. It’s a pretty cool thing to have.”

Scheffler and Schauffele are the leading two favorites — one with a Masters green jacket to go along with six PGA Tour titles this year and the No. 1 ranking, the other a double major winner in 2024.

McIlroy has gone 10 years since winning his fourth major championship. He skirted around the issue by saying a gold medal would be his biggest feat in the last 10 years.

But it also depends on the country. Hideki Matsuyama was under enormous pressure in the Tokyo Games, held in 2021 without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also was part of the seven-man playoff for the bronze. Matsuyama was the Masters champion that year.

Green jacket or gold medal?

“I think every single golf fan knows what the green jacket is,” he said. “But the gold medal, I think every single fan in Japan would know what the gold medal is in the Olympics. I think both are important, but I think the gold medal would have a big impact in Japan.”

The home pressure — and support — this year falls to Matthieu Pavon of France. He wants to win a major, just like any golfer. But a week among other Olympians changed his mind.

“I always felt like major for golf is more important because we have not really grown up with the Olympics,” he said. “After a few days in the Olympic Village, the opening ceremony in Paris with all this crowd in front of the Eiffel Tower and all the great moments we spent the last few days, it really feels like a gold medal would be now ranked higher than a major for me.”

