You are here

  • Home
  • Fears mount in Lebanon of a wider war as Hezbollah vows retaliation 
War on Gaza

Fears mount in Lebanon of a wider war as Hezbollah vows retaliation 

Update Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, during the funeral of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday August 1, 2024. (Reuters)
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, during the funeral of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday August 1, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9xgsn

Updated 18 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Fears mount in Lebanon of a wider war as Hezbollah vows retaliation 

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, during the funeral of Fuad Shukr.
  • Political assassination approach is extremely dangerous, says envoy
  • In talks with British ministerial delegation, Mikati urges international community to press Israel to stop aggression
Updated 18 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

BEIRUT: Security measures in Lebanon increased on Thursday following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

This, in turn, came after the assassination of senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr on Tuesday night in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Hezbollah asked those in southern towns not to film security events and to disconnect fixed surveillance cameras from the internet, which it claimed was “infiltrated by Israel.”

Caution prevailed on the southern front, interrupted by Israeli raids and shelling on border towns.

In an effort to contain any deterioration in security, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey arrived in Beirut for talks with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib.

Lammy called on “all parties to respect and implement Resolution 1701 and all its provisions and stipulations.”

Healy commended “the partnership between the Lebanese and British armies” and called for “addressing all conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means, as the violence will have dire consequences for everyone.”

Berri informed the British delegation “that Lebanon does not want war but is ready to defend itself, and Israeli arrogance is dragging the region toward unpredictable dangers.”

Mikati said Lebanon appreciated the message of support from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, conveyed by the two secretaries of state.

He stressed that “Israel has violated Lebanese sovereignty and attacked our land, in violation of international laws, and it assaults civilians blatantly every day” and added: “The solution can only be political by implementing international resolutions, including UN Resolution 1701.”

He called on Britain and the international community to “put pressure on Israel to stop its aggression.”

Mikati’s appeal came as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs filed a complaint with the UN Security Council and the UN secretary-general through its permanent mission in New York.

The ministry called on Security Council members “to condemn the Israeli cyberattacks on Lebanon, which pose a serious threat to civil aviation services and endanger the security and safety of communication networks, devices, applications, and electronic data in vital Lebanese facilities.” 

The ministry’s actions are based on a report from the Lebanese Ministry of Telecommunications, which revealed: “The source of GPS jamming is in northern Israel and caused a decline in the accuracy of positioning in Lebanon, affecting transport and communication services.

“Repeated warnings from the Network Time Protocol server were reported, showing the frequent loss of GPS signals and a decline in the quality of service and user experience for mobile network operators.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also requested its permanent mission in Geneva to file a complaint with the International Telecommunication Union, calling for necessary technical measures to stop such attacks and assist Lebanon in ensuring proper functioning of its communication networks.

Also on Thursday, Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa discussed the latest developments with Berri.

The envoy affirmed Egypt’s rejection of any aggression against Lebanon and highlighted Egypt’s support.

Moussa stressed the importance of calm as expansion of the conflict would result in dire consequences for both Lebanon and the entire region.

He said: “We have already warned that the Israeli aggression against Gaza will expand the cycle of violence circle and confrontations on many and multiple fronts, which actually happened in the past days.”

The ambassador conveyed a message from Egypt that warned “resorting to political assassinations and the consequences resulting of this approach that will lead us into a vicious circle.”

Moussa added the international community must assume their responsibilities through the UN Security Council by issuing a binding resolution to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, achieving de-escalation on all fronts and especially in south Lebanon.

The body of Hezbollah’s Fouad Shukr was found under the debris of a residential building in Haret Hreik, along with a second body that was identified as Iranian adviser Milad Bedi. The bodies of Hanaa Bashire and her daughter, Dr. Salwa Zuhair Al-Bitar, who lived in the targeted building, were also recovered. This brings the total number of Israeli airstrike victims to eight, two of whom were children.

Iranian news agencies reported that Bedi was a “military adviser of Al-Quds Force, the overseas arm of the Revolutionary Guards.

Shortly before Shukr’s funeral, Hezbollah hung giant portraits of him bearing the words “Fuad Al-Muqawama” — Arabic for “the heart of resilience” — on roads to the south.

The Lebanese people held their breath on Thursday amid fears of retaliation from Hezbollah and Iran.

Private institutions in Beirut shortened working hours for employees to 4 p.m., an hour before Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s speech at Shukr’s funeral procession.

Nasrallah warned the group was bound to respond to the killing and said the deaths of both Shukr and the Hamas leader “crossed red lines.”

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Israel Fuad Shukr

Related

Hezbollah leader’s body found in rubble following airstrike
Middle-East
Hezbollah leader’s body found in rubble following airstrike
Sky News journalist faces confrontation over Hezbollah ‘militia’ reference
Media
Sky News journalist faces confrontation over Hezbollah ‘militia’ reference

Lebanon says four Syrians killed in Israeli strike on south

Lebanon says four Syrians killed in Israeli strike on south
Updated 6 sec ago
Follow

Lebanon says four Syrians killed in Israeli strike on south

Lebanon says four Syrians killed in Israeli strike on south
Updated 6 sec ago
BEIRUT: The Lebanese health ministry said four Syrians were killed Thursday in an Israeli strike on the south, where Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily fire since the Gaza war began in October.
“The health ministry announces... four Syrian nationals were martyred” in an “Israeli strike” on the southern village of Shama, it said in a statement.
The ministry said the toll might rise once DNA tests had been carried out.
The strike also wounded five Lebanese nationals, it added.
Emergency services told AFP that the dead were farmer workers and part of the same family.
Plumes of smoke billowed from the site of the strike, which heavily damaged two nearby buildings and burnt a vehicle to a crisp, a photographer working with AFP reported.
Hezbollah has not claimed any new attacks since an Israel air strike killed its top commander Fuad Shukr on Tuesday evening, with leader Hassan Nasrallah saying operations will resume on Friday morning.
Nasrallah warned his group was bound to respond to the killing of Shukr.
His death was followed hours later Wednesday, by the killing of Hezbollah ally Hamas’s chief Ismail Haniyeh in a strike in Tehran, which Iran and Hamas have blamed on Israel. Israel has declined to comment on his killing.
The violence since October has killed at least 542 people on the Lebanese side, most of them fighters but also including 114 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
At least 22 soldiers and 25 civilians have been killed on the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, according to army figures.
bur-aya/kir

Kuwait will not become launchpad for attacks on neighbors, officials say

Kuwait will not become launchpad for attacks on neighbors, officials say
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Kuwait will not become launchpad for attacks on neighbors, officials say

Kuwait will not become launchpad for attacks on neighbors, officials say
  • Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Hamad Al-Sager dismisses reports that suggest otherwise
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti authorities said on Thursday they will not allow the nation’s land or airspace to be used as launchpads for military attacks on neighboring countries.
Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Hamad Al-Sager dismissed reports that suggested otherwise, reported the Kuwait News Agency on Thursday.
His statement came as Iranian officials were due to meet regional allies from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen to discuss possible retaliation against Israel following the assassination of Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an airstrike in Tehran on Wednesday.
There are growing fears of a wider regional conflict between Israel and Iran and its proxies following the killing of Haniyeh, and an Israeli strike on a southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday that killed senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur.

Topics: Kuwait Iran Lebanon Ismail Haniyeh

Related

Update Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh
Middle-East
Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh
Update Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Middle-East
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

Iran, allies plan joint but limited retaliation against Israel

Iran, allies plan joint but limited retaliation against Israel
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Iran, allies plan joint but limited retaliation against Israel

Iran, allies plan joint but limited retaliation against Israel
  • “Two scenarios were discussed: a simultaneous response from Iran and its allies or a staggered response from each party,” the source said
  • “There is a very strong likelihood that the response will be coordinated...,” said Amal Saad, a Hezbollah researcher and lecturer at Britain’s Cardiff University
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP

BEIRUT: Iran and armed groups backed by it are preparing coordinated action meant to deter Israel but avert all-out war, sources and analysts said, after the killings of top Hamas and Hezbollah figures.
On Thursday, Iranian officials met in Tehran with representatives of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” — a loose alliance of Tehran-backed groups hostile to Israel — to discuss retaliation for the deaths of Hamas’s leader and Hezbollah’s top military commander, said a source close to Lebanese group.
“Two scenarios were discussed: a simultaneous response from Iran and its allies or a staggered response from each party,” the source who had been briefed on the meeting told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened a “harsh punishment” for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which the group blamed on Israel, also vowing revenge.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Thursday his group was bound to respond to Israel’s killing of top military commander Fuad Shukr, saying in a speech broadcast at the funeral that his death and that of Haniyeh “crossed” red lines.
Israel said it “eliminated” Shukr Tuesday in a strike on southern Beirut, describing him as Nasrallah’s “right-hand man.” He led operations in south Lebanon, where the group has exchanged near-daily fire with Israel since the Gaza war erupted.
“There is a very strong likelihood that the response will be coordinated... among other resistance actors,” said Amal Saad, a Hezbollah researcher and lecturer at Britain’s Cardiff University.
“It’s going to greatly deepen the tactical coordination between Iran” and the groups it supports across the region, she said, naming Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad, Yemen’s Houthi militants and Iraq’s Hashed Al-Shaabi force.
A leader of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a loose alliance of pro-Iran groups, told AFP that “Iran will lead the first response with the participation of Iraqi, Yemeni and Syrian factions, striking military targets, followed by a second response from Hezbollah.”
The Iraqi alliance has claimed attacks on US troops, most recently over the Gaza war, before suspending them in late January.
It has also claimed to have targeted Israel with drones and rockets.
The source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said Hezbollah may target civilians to avenge the killing of three women and two children in the strike that killed Shukr in Beirut.
Iran and its allies are widely expected to respond militarily to the killings blamed on Israel, which has claimed responsibility only for Shukr’s death, though experts say the retaliation would be measured to avoid a wider conflagration.
“Iran and Hezbollah will not want to play into (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s hands and give him the bait or ammunition he needs to drag the US into a war,” Saad said.
“They will more than likely try to avert a war while also strongly deterring Israel from continuing with this new policy, this targeted shock and awe.”
The White House said the two killings hours apart “don’t help” regional tensions, though National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Washington saw “no signs that an escalation is imminent.”
Iranian analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi, who specializes in international relations, said “a stronger response is expected” from Tehran than during its last direct face-off with Israel in April.
Iran on April 13 made its first ever direct attack on Israeli soil, firing a barrage of drones and missiles after a strike blamed on Israel killed Revolutionary Guards at Tehran’s consulate in Damascus.
The United States was in touch with Iran at the time, sending “a series of direct communications through the Swiss channel,” a senior administration official had told AFP.
Zeidabadi said that “a repeat of the previous operation wouldn’t make much sense, because the missiles and drones did not hit sensitive areas or have a deterrent effect.”
But he ruled out a “generalized, all-out and out-of-control war.”
According to Middle East analyst Rodger Shanahan, “regime survival” is a top priority for Tehran, “the same as Hezbollah.”
“They will put a lot of pressure on the Israelis on behalf of the Palestinians, but they are not going to risk an existential threat against them,” he told AFP.

Topics: War on Gaza Iran Hamas Hezbollah Ismail Haniyeh Israel

Related

Iran, its proxies will meet to discuss retaliation against Israel, say sources
Middle-East
Iran, its proxies will meet to discuss retaliation against Israel, say sources
Update Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh
Middle-East
Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Israeli ‘recklessness threatens regional explosion,’ Arab League chief warns

Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their top commander Fuad Shuku during his funeral procession in Beirut.
Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their top commander Fuad Shuku during his funeral procession in Beirut.
Updated 29 min 8 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Israeli ‘recklessness threatens regional explosion,’ Arab League chief warns

Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their top commander Fuad Shuku during his funeral procession in Beirut.
  • Targeted killings will not weaken Palestinians’ determination, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif says
Updated 29 min 8 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has accused Israel of reckless behavior that risks a dangerous escalation in the region. 

Israel “is practicing a reckless policy without foreseeing the dire consequences that could affect the region as a result of its actions,” he said.

His remarks follow the killing of top Hamas and Hezbollah figures Ismail Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr in Israeli strikes this week.

The Arab League chief said that “assassinations are acts that violate international law, and carrying them out reveals a great disregard for international norms and an affront to the rules that regulate relations between states.”

Aboul Gheit said that “the international community must exert the necessary pressure on Israel to prevent an all-out regional explosion caused by the reckless policies of its leaders.”

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Sunni Islam’s oldest and foremost seat of learning, also condemned the killing of Haniyeh.

The Hamas leader spent ‎his life defending his land, and the cause of the Arabs and ‎Muslims, the cause of free Palestine, it said.

Al-Azhar said such ‎assassinations will not undermine the determination of the ‎struggling Palestinian people who have made, and continue ‎to make, great sacrifices to restore their rights to establish the ‎independent state of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.‎

It offered condolences and sympathy to the Palestinian people and the Haniyeh family.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Arab League

Related

At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school in Gaza, emergency services say
Middle-East
At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school in Gaza, emergency services say
Mourners surround bodies of Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami Al-Refee, killed in Israeli strike.
Media
Al Jazeera condemns ‘assassination’ of its two journalists in Israeli strikes

Joy in Yemen as UN lifts sanctions on former president, son

Yemen’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. (File/Reuters)
Yemen’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. (File/Reuters)
Updated 01 August 2024
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Joy in Yemen as UN lifts sanctions on former president, son

Yemen’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. (File/Reuters)
  • A decade ago, the UN Security Council sanctioned Saleh, who ruled Yemen for 33 years before being deposed in 2011 following Arab Spring-inspired protests, and his son
Updated 01 August 2024
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized Presidential Leadership Council and political parties have hailed a UN decision to lift sanctions against former President Ali Abdullah Saleh and his son. 

The UN Security Council’s Yemen sanctions committee removed both men from its list of sanctioned individuals and businesses on Tuesday, sparking celebration among Yemenis, particularly the former president’s loyalists.

A decade ago, the UN Security Council sanctioned Saleh, who ruled Yemen for 33 years before being deposed in 2011 following Arab Spring-inspired protests, and his son Ahmed, commander of the elite Republic Guards and later Yemen’s ambassador to the UAE, for impeding political transition in Yemen and supporting the Houthis during their expansion across the country. 

In late 2017, Saleh switched sides and launched a military uprising against the Houthis in Sanaa, which ended days after he was killed.

The Yemeni government recently asked the UN sanctions committee to waive sanctions on Saleh and his son, who lives in the UAE. 

Yemeni government officials and political party leaders were among those who applauded the UN committee’s decision. 

Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, the former president’s nephew and former commander of his bodyguards who is also a PLC member, praised the presidential council, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE for persuading the UN committee to lift its sanctions against the two individuals.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the (presidential) Leadership Council for all of their efforts, as well as to our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

According to the official news agency, PLC member Othman Mujalli contacted Ahmed to congratulate him, as well as to express appreciation to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and to rally Yemenis to fight the Houthis.

Former Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, who backed anti-Saleh rallies in 2011, praised the UN decision in a post on X on Thursday.

Lt. Gen. Sagheer bin Aziz, chief of staff of the Yemeni army, and Sultan Al-Barakani, the parliamentary speaker, also expressed delight at the move.

This comes as the US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions on two people and four firms headquartered in China and Yemen for helping the Houthi militia acquire components for weapons used in its attacks on ships. 

“The Houthis have sought to exploit key jurisdictions like the PRC (People’s Republic of China) and Hong Kong in order to source and transport the components necessary for their deadly weapons systems,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Sanctions were imposed on Ahmed Khaled Yahya Al-Shahare and Maher Yahya Muhammad Mutahar Al-Kinai, while Al-Shahari United Corp. Ltd, Guangzhou Alshahari United Corp. Ltd, Hongkong Alshahari United Corp. Ltd, and Yemen Telecommunication Asset Co. for Information Technology were also blacklisted.

In response to Houthi attacks on ships in international shipping lanes, the US led a coalition of marine task forces to provide protection, designated the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, imposed sanctions on firms and individuals who assisted the militia in obtaining weapons, and launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. 

Topics: President Ali Abdullah Saleh Yemen Houthis sanctions

Related

Yemen port damage estimated at $20m after Israel strike: official
Middle-East
Yemen port damage estimated at $20m after Israel strike: official
The Houthi militia has asked a UN human rights agency in Sanaa to close its office. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Houthis shutter UN human rights agency in Sanaa

Latest updates

Shaqraa Tohari, aged 105, shatters literacy barriers in Jazan 
Shaqraa Tohari, aged 105, shatters literacy barriers in Jazan 
Saudi sprinter Hiba Malm to miss 100m race due to injury
Saudi sprinter Hiba Malm to miss 100m race due to injury
Saudi deputy FM attends president of Mauritania’s inauguration ceremony
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji attends the inauguration ceremony of the president of Mauritania in Nouakchott
Saudi foreign minister, Blinken discuss developments in region and importance of de-escalation
Saudi foreign minister, Blinken discuss developments in region and importance of de-escalation
Lebanon says four Syrians killed in Israeli strike on south
Lebanon says four Syrians killed in Israeli strike on south

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.