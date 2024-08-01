Jeddah Season boosts youth employment and skills development

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Season 2024 has emerged as a significant platform for youth employment and skill development, attracting young talents and providing them with opportunities to showcase their creativity and gain valuable work experience.

The event has focused on recruiting young talents and creative individuals to participate in various activities, offering them chances to display their skills in product development and design. Additionally, it has created numerous job opportunities, allowing youth to gain practical experience and financial benefits, particularly during the summer season.

The National Center for Events, through its “Matloob” platform, has opened registrations for young men and women to work in various capacities during the Jeddah Season 2024. Roles include event organization, game operation and visitor reception, providing enriching professional experiences that enhance practical abilities.

The National Center for Events is a Saudi entity that focuses on pioneering the development and growth of a promising world-class events sector.

Commercial activities during the season, ranging from food and beverage services to creative design exhibitions and diverse marketing initiatives, have seen notable competition among young Saudi nationals, including students. These young people are delivering high-quality, professional services and contributing to tourism guidance and event organization for visitors.

The organizers continue to focus on developing qualified young individuals for the job market, equipping them with professional and organizational skills crucial for their future careers and projects. This effort showcases advances in the tourism and entertainment sector, and its success in blending marketing with entertainment.

Jeddah Season aims to boost domestic tourism and provide a distinctive entertainment experience for visitors of all ages. It uses the city’s tourist, historical, cultural and marine assets to offer diverse options, especially for families and children.

The event has given young people the opportunity to interact with the public and enhance their practical experiences, acquiring new skills in marketing, organization and sales within the Jeddah Season areas.