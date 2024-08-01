You are here

Jeddah Season boosts youth employment and skills development

A view of Jeddah Season 2024 activities during the Eid period. (File/@JEDCalendar)
A view of Jeddah Season 2024 activities during the Eid period. (File/@JEDCalendar)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Jeddah Season boosts youth employment and skills development

A view of Jeddah Season 2024 activities during the Eid period. (File/@JEDCalendar)
  • Event aims to promote domestic tourism and provide entertainment for visitors of all ages
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Jeddah Season 2024 has emerged as a significant platform for youth employment and skill development, attracting young talents and providing them with opportunities to showcase their creativity and gain valuable work experience.

The event has focused on recruiting young talents and creative individuals to participate in various activities, offering them chances to display their skills in product development and design. Additionally, it has created numerous job opportunities, allowing youth to gain practical experience and financial benefits, particularly during the summer season.

The National Center for Events, through its “Matloob” platform, has opened registrations for young men and women to work in various capacities during the Jeddah Season 2024. Roles include event organization, game operation and visitor reception, providing enriching professional experiences that enhance practical abilities.

The National Center for Events is a Saudi entity that focuses on pioneering the development and growth of a promising world-class events sector.

Commercial activities during the season, ranging from food and beverage services to creative design exhibitions and diverse marketing initiatives, have seen notable competition among young Saudi nationals, including students. These young people are delivering high-quality, professional services and contributing to tourism guidance and event organization for visitors.

The organizers continue to focus on developing qualified young individuals for the job market, equipping them with professional and organizational skills crucial for their future careers and projects. This effort showcases advances in the tourism and entertainment sector, and its success in blending marketing with entertainment.

Jeddah Season aims to boost domestic tourism and provide a distinctive entertainment experience for visitors of all ages. It uses the city’s tourist, historical, cultural and marine assets to offer diverse options, especially for families and children.

The event has given young people the opportunity to interact with the public and enhance their practical experiences, acquiring new skills in marketing, organization and sales within the Jeddah Season areas.

‘Lady of Trees’ are nature’s sentinels in Sarawat Mountains

‘Lady of Trees’ are nature’s sentinels in Sarawat Mountains
Updated 01 August 2024
SPA
'Lady of Trees' are nature's sentinels in Sarawat Mountains

‘Lady of Trees’ are nature’s sentinels in Sarawat Mountains
  • Juniper trees have stood the test of time, creating vital habitats across the provinces of Taif, Al-Baha and Asir
Updated 01 August 2024
SPA

TAIF: The juniper tree, revered as the “Lady of Trees” and a symbol of lush forests and towering mountains in Saudi Arabia, plays a pivotal role in maintaining the delicate balance of terrestrial ecosystems. 

Serving as a refuge for wildlife, these ancient trees have stood the test of time, creating vital habitats across the provinces of Taif, Al-Baha and Asir, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

Thriving in various environments, these steadfast evergreens embody the essence of the area’s ecosystem. (SPA)

Under the watchful care of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, the venerable junipers are nurtured to ensure their longevity and safeguard natural resources.

Preventing detrimental practices and fostering continuous guidance and awareness, especially amidst the influx of tourists to the Al-Hada and Al-Shafa villages in the Makkah region, remains a top priority. 

Dr. Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, director-general of research and innovation at the NCVC, emphasized the significance of the juniper tree and the threats it faces. This includes the significant degradation of juniper environments in the Kingdom’s southwestern highlands due to human activities and climatic factors.

An officer of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification on patrol at the Sarawat mountains. (SPA)

This degradation has led to dieback in junipers, visible in degraded areas with lifeless trees. 

Al-Ghamdi said that despite being a new entity, the NCVC is actively involved in rehabilitation efforts. It aims to address the causes of degradation and expand forest coverage with juniper trees, in line with the Saudi Green Initiative’s goal of planting 10 billion trees in the Kingdom.

Dr. Saleh Al-Shaeel, a botany enthusiast, said that juniper trees in the Sarawat Mountains embody the region’s natural beauty and resilience, nurture a rich biodiversity and have significant influence on the local climate. 

Thriving in various environments, these steadfast evergreens embody the essence of the area’s ecosystem.

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss relations 

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss relations 
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss relations 

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss relations 
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri, the Saudi Press Agency said early Thursday.

The call discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

Saudi space commission teams up with Boeing for aerospace engineering training program

Saudi space commission teams up with Boeing for aerospace engineering training program
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
Saudi space commission teams up with Boeing for aerospace engineering training program

Saudi space commission teams up with Boeing for aerospace engineering training program
  • Initiative for aerospace engineering students include theoretical, practical phases at Boeing facilities in Texas, Alabama
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission has launched a training program for aerospace engineering students, in collaboration with Boeing.

The month-long program aims to provide participants with valuable hands-on experience with space technologies and give them the chance to develop their skills in aerospace engineering and sciences, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Industry giant Boeing said it is participating in the program to help cultivate local talent and equip students and graduates with practical knowledge and experience in these important fields.

The space commission added that the initiative is intended to foster the professional growth of students and enhance their skills in space technologies, to better prepare them for the job market.

The program will take place in two phases. The first will be a theoretical phase at a Boeing facility in Texas, where students will explore advanced architectural design studies, including those relating to lunar and Martian missions, with insights provided by NASA.

During the second, practical phase, participants will work at a Boeing site in Alabama on real-world projects such as the development of a carbon dioxide-removal system for use in lunar and Martian environments.

This initiative is part of broader efforts by the space commission to work with local and international partners, tapping into a diverse range of expertise to enhance the Kingdom’s capabilities in the space sector while investing in the education and training of the next generation of professionals, to help the nation progress and boost the development of promising young talents.
 

Who’s Who: Tarik Al-Saad, chief internal audit officer at Sports Boulevard Foundation

Who’s Who: Tarik Al-Saad, chief internal audit officer at Sports Boulevard Foundation
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
Who's Who: Tarik Al-Saad, chief internal audit officer at Sports Boulevard Foundation

Who’s Who: Tarik Al-Saad, chief internal audit officer at Sports Boulevard Foundation
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News

Tarik Al-Saad is the chief internal audit officer at the Sports Boulevard Foundation, where he oversees the foundation’s internal audit strategy and operations. 

He has been instrumental in establishing the internal audit function, developing and refining internal audit charters, policies and risk-based plans.

He has also created financial, operational, project and engineering audit departments, and implemented technology tools to enhance internal operations. 

Since 2022, Al-Saad has developed and executed comprehensive plans that have significantly enhanced the internal control environment. 

Prior to joining the foundation, Al-Saad served as general manager of internal audit at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

Previously, he was head of internal audit at the Ministry of Housing, and he held senior internal audit and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) roles in various organizations, including banks, financial institutions, hospitals and ministries.

In these positions, he was responsible for developing and implementing internal audit functions, managing compliance risks and implementing finance-related systems, as well as supervising GRC implementation. 

With more than 13 years of practical experience, Al-Saad’s expertise has been pivotal in helping organizations to develop robust programs and efficiently manage risks. 

He holds a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s of science in finance from the University of Tampa in the US.

Additionally, he is a certified information systems auditor, a certified corporate governance officer, and certified in GCR.

Saudi commerce minister meets South Korean official in Seoul

Saudi commerce minister meets South Korean official in Seoul
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
Saudi commerce minister meets South Korean official in Seoul

Saudi commerce minister meets South Korean official in Seoul
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi met with South Korea’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang-woo on Wednesday as part of his official visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for cooperation and “the exchange of qualitative experiences in the priority sectors of the two friendly countries,” the Saudi minister wrote on X.

Al-Qasabi also met with the CEO of SK Telecom Ryu Young-sang and discussed how “the company could contribute to existing projects in the Kingdom, given its global leadership in a number of emerging and advanced fields.”

