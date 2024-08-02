You are here

Fighters in open work before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi

Fighters in open work before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
Umar Nurmagomedov (right) (Supplied)
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News
Fighters in open work before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi

Fighters in open work before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
  • International stars go through their paces at Yas Mall
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News
Abu Dhabi: In the run-up to UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov this weekend at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, fans enjoyed a glimpse of the main event protagonists at the UFC Open Workouts at Yas Mall on Thursday night.

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov, headliners of the Aug. 3 event, took part in the workouts, as did co-main event athletes Shara Magomedov and Michal Oleksiejczuk, with each demonstrating their workout skills in front of throngs of MMA enthusiasts.

Sandhagen, who is No.2 in the bantamweight rankings, will have his work cut out against undefeated Dagestani Nurmagomedov (17-0) in what promises to be an intense curtain-closer with both fighters looking to set up a future title shot.

The unbeaten Magomedov, meanwhile, is returning to the octagon on short noticen. His Polish opponent Oleksiejczuk is a veteran of the game, promising another gripping bout in the co-headline middleweight clash.

The four fighters were joined at Yas Mall by Mohammed Yahya, the first Emirati to compete in the UFC. Yahya will be competing in the fight promotion for the second time in his career, taking on Brazilian Kaue Fernandes. Yahya holds an overall record of 12-4, with extensive experience fighting in the region. Fernandes, 29 and with a record of 8-2, is also making only his second UFC appearance.

 

Topics: UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi

UAE jiu-jitsu team secure 15 medals on first day of Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan

UAE jiu-jitsu team secure 15 medals on first day of Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
UAE jiu-jitsu team secure 15 medals on first day of Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan

UAE jiu-jitsu team secure 15 medals on first day of Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan
  • Emirati contingent claimed 6 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team have made an outstanding start at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan, clinching 15 medals on the opening day, including six gold, four silver, and five bronze.

Shining for the team on Thursday were gold medalists Faisal Al-Wahdi (69 kg), Ammar Al-Hammadi (56 kg), Hamdan AlDhahri (56 kg), Khalfan Al-Zeedi (77 kg), Harib Al-Hammadi (62 kg), and Ahmad Andeez (69 kg).

Salem Al-Qubaisi (56 kg), Ahmed Al-Hosani (52 kg), Saif Al-Ameri (85 kg), and Rashed Aldhaheri (62 kg) earned silver medals. The bronze medalists are Ahmed Loobari (+77 kg), Ghanem Al-Ali (52 kg), Hazza Al-Kaabi (56 kg), Omar Awda (77 kg), and Saeed Alblooshi (77 kg).

Mubarak Al-Menhali, technical director at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the team. “We have always had confidence in our champions’ capabilities because they consistently show the highest levels of passion and commitment.

“They give their all in training and strive for excellence in every competition. Our goal for this championship was to secure the maximum number of medals, and our athletes rose to the challenge with confidence and strength,” he said.

Al-Menhali added: “We remain committed to supporting our athletes, especially in the youth categories, by providing training opportunities and participation in various championships to enhance their skills and experience.”

Al-Wahdi, who won gold in the under-21, 69 kg weight category, said: “Winning gold at this major championship is a significant achievement. This success is the result of thorough preparation, strong support from our leadership, and the efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and coaching team.”

“We dedicated many hours to physical and technical training, and this victory is a testament to our collective effort,” he said. “I look forward to achieving even more in the future.”

Al-Hammadi, gold medal winner in the under-18, 56 kg weight category, said this reflects the result of hard work and support. “Our dedication in every training session has paid off. This victory motivates us to continue working hard and aim for further success in upcoming competitions.”

Topics: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) Jiu-Jitsu

Chito Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo ready for top bantamweight clash in Abu Dhabi

Chito Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo ready for top bantamweight clash in Abu Dhabi
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Chito Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo ready for top bantamweight clash in Abu Dhabi

Chito Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo ready for top bantamweight clash in Abu Dhabi
  • Figueiredo aims to make history as first fighter to knock out Vera, who says he is ‘ready to deliver fireworks’ on his return to the UAE capital
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov show at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Saturday will have Marlon “Chito” Vera take on former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a highly anticipated bantamweight showdown.

“I love it out here,” Vera said about competing in Abu Dhabi. “The love they give to MMA is amazing, and they put on great shows. I’m excited for this card — it’s stacked, and I can’t wait to get in there on Saturday night,” added the Ecuadorian.

Vera added: “I’m aiming to win, but a finish would be pretty sweet. I’m always looking for a finish, so let’s see what happens.”

A win on Saturday would be crucial for Vera’s career, especially following recent setbacks. “It would be a great bounce back for me and would keep me on track for chasing the title.

“I just need to get in there Saturday night, do my job, and get my hand raised. They should expect fireworks from me. I’m ready to go, in great shape, and ready to put on a show for Abu Dhabi.”

Vera praised Abu Dhabi for promoting MMA. “I went to the UAE Warriors event on Friday, and it was an amazing show. I was glad to be there and got to meet some great people. I’m excited to be here — it’s a beautiful place,” he said.

On the other side of the Octagon, Figueiredo enters the fight with the confidence of a former champion. “The preparation has been straightforward. I’m 100 percent ready for whatever approach Chito brings on Saturday night,” he said.

“I feel at home here. Last time I was in Abu Dhabi, I won my belt. I arrived the week of the fight then, but this time, I came two weeks early. I’m fully prepared for this fight against Chito on Saturday night,” he said.

Figueiredo added: “Absolutely, this is 100 percent a title contender fight. I’ve won the belt before, and I’m ready to fight Chito Vera, stamp my title shot, and become the first to knock out Chito Vera, earning that title shot here in Abu Dhabi again.”

 

Topics: boxing

‘Honor of Kings’ and ‘Apex Legends’ launch at Esports World Cup

‘Honor of Kings’ and ‘Apex Legends’ launch at Esports World Cup
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
‘Honor of Kings’ and ‘Apex Legends’ launch at Esports World Cup

‘Honor of Kings’ and ‘Apex Legends’ launch at Esports World Cup
  • The summer-long tournament has now entered week 5 at Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup on Thursday saw the start of group stage action in the “Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason 2024” and “Apex Legends” tournaments.

Fans at Boulevard Riyadh City witnessed matchups between 12 teams in “Honor of Kings.” The sides are chasing the grand prize of $1 million from the $3 million prize pool, and 1,000 Esports World Cup Club Championship points.

The first-day standings for “Honor of Kings” ended with Malaysia’s LGD Gaming topping Group A unbeaten. In Group B, China’s KPL Dream Team and Malaysia’s Weibo Gaming are joint top with three wins and no losses each.

In “Apex Legends,” 40 teams are competing for the chance to progress with the top nine from each group automatically qualifying. The prize pool for the tournament is $2 million.

Elsewhere at the Esports World Cup, the Lower Bracket semifinals of Group A and B are battling it out to advance to the quarterfinals of “Rainbow Six Siege,” which also has a prize pool of $2 million.

The Esports World Cup, which began on July 3 and ends on Aug. 25, has 22 tournaments across 21 titles.

Topics: Esports World Cup

‘Just Simone’ celebrates GOAT status with Paris all-around gold

‘Just Simone’ celebrates GOAT status with Paris all-around gold
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP
‘Just Simone’ celebrates GOAT status with Paris all-around gold

‘Just Simone’ celebrates GOAT status with Paris all-around gold
  • Biles: I was like, OK, if it goes well we’ll wear the goat necklace
  • Biles, who has pushed her sport’s limits on the way to an astounding haul of 39 world and Olympic medals — 29 of them gold — hasn’t been beaten in an all-around competition since 2013
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Simone Biles’s sixth Olympic gold medal hung around her neck, and so did a twinkling little goat — just a reminder to the gymnast hailed as the greatest of all time that she does indeed belong in the pantheon of sports greats.

“I was like, OK, if it goes well we’ll wear the goat necklace,” Biles said after winning a tense all-around final for her second gold medal of the Paris Games.

“I know that people will go crazy over it, but at the end of the day it is crazy that I am in the conversation of greatest of all athletes, because I just still think I’m Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, that loves to flip.”

Biles, who has pushed her sport’s limits on the way to an astounding haul of 39 world and Olympic medals — 29 of them gold — hasn’t been beaten in an all-around competition since 2013 — when she won her first all-around world title.

She won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and looked poised to burnish her Olympic legacy in Tokyo three years ago before she withdrew from most of her events as she was struck by the mental block gymnasts call the “twisties.”

“It’s been eight years,” she said of the gap between her Olympic all-around golds. “It feels amazing. I was a little bit naive in the process. So I appreciate my craft a little bit more.”

Biles, who said she wasn’t sure in the immediate aftermath of Tokyo if she would return to the world stage, credits coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi, her family and her own willingness to diligently work through mental health issues, with her ability to return from a near two-year absence and be even better than ever.

She needed all of her mental strength after a miscue on uneven bars left her in third place midway through the final, albeit just .267 points behind leader and eventual silver medallist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

“I was a little bit disappointed in my performance on bars,” Biles said. “That’s not usually how I swing.

“I’m not the best bar swinger. I’m not like Suni (Lee) or Kaylia (Nemour), but, like, I can swing some bars, you know?“

After a few minutes to “recenter and refocus” Biles delivered a solid balance beam routine to regain the lead, sealing the win with another dazzling, high-flying floor routine.

“I just couldn’t believe that I did it,” Biles said, adding that she was looking forward to three more finals — vault, beam and floor exercise.

“Now it’s time to have fun and the hard part is over,” she laughed.

And just in case she needs it, she said, in her room at the athletes’ village she has a toy goat “just to get a reminder like ‘You can go out there, you can do it. You’ve done it before, so let’s go.’“

Topics: Paris Olympics

Breakaway boxing body’s president backs the IOC’s handling of gender issues at the Paris Olympics

Breakaway boxing body’s president backs the IOC’s handling of gender issues at the Paris Olympics
Updated 02 August 2024
AP
Breakaway boxing body’s president backs the IOC’s handling of gender issues at the Paris Olympics

Breakaway boxing body’s president backs the IOC’s handling of gender issues at the Paris Olympics
  • Van Der Vorst still strongly disagrees with critics of the IOC’s handling of the Olympic tournament, specifically the eligibility of women’s boxers Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan
  • Even though Carini said she wasn’t making a political statement about Khelif, Carini’s tearful abandonment of the bout became a worldwide sensation on social media and in Western culture wars
Updated 02 August 2024
AP

VILLEPINTE, France: The head of the governing body that hopes to run the next Olympic boxing tournament said he supports the IOC’s eligibility policies at the Paris Olympics, and he urged those without deep understandings of gender issues to entrust those determinations to medical professionals and scientists.

World Boxing president Boris Van Der Vorst also told The Associated Press on Thursday that his organization will always put athletes’ safety first in developing its own policies on health and gender, while recognizing that combat sports sometimes require extra considerations to protect all athletes.

Van Der Vorst still strongly disagrees with critics of the IOC’s handling of the Olympic tournament, specifically the eligibility of women’s boxers Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan.

“I think it’s very important that when people are eligible to compete here, we have to respect them,” Van Der Vorst said. “I think it’s a very sad situation for all boxers, everyone involved here.”

The now-banished International Boxing Association, which World Boxing hopes to replace, claimed both fighters failed gender eligibility tests at its 2023 world championships after both had competed in amateur boxing for many years.

Khelif won her first Paris bout Thursday when her opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, quit after just 46 seconds. Even though Carini said she wasn’t making a political statement about Khelif, Carini’s tearful abandonment of the bout became a worldwide sensation on social media and in Western culture wars.

“What happened today, it shouldn’t be happening like this,” Van Der Vorst told the AP. “The pressure that there is from social media, from the press, from everyone else, it’s not very helpful, and it’s getting into everyone’s head.”

Criticism of the two boxers is based partly in the policies and decisions of the IBA, which has been out of the Olympic movement since 2019 after years of IOC concerns about its leadership, integrity and financial transparency.

The IBA disqualified Khelif from its world championships because of what it said were elevated levels of testosterone, and it stripped Lin of a bronze medal because it claimed she failed to meet unspecified eligibility requirements in a biochemical test.

Van Der Vorst’s World Boxing is an alliance of several dozen nations who broke away from the IBA after an internal power struggle failed to oust its Russian president, Umar Kremlev. An IOC task force has run the past two Olympic boxing tournaments.

If World Boxing gains approval to become the sport’s Olympic governing body, it will be in charge of the major tournaments during the Olympic cycle. If World Boxing doesn’t succeed, boxing likely will be dropped from the Olympic program.

Van Der Vorst said it’s “too early” to know World Boxing’s exact policies on gender identity, given the unique physical demands and dangers of boxing.

“First of all, safety above all,” Van Der Vorst said. “But I think with a combat sport, there could be some other reasons how you are going to deal with these kinds of situations.”

The IOC used rules from 2016 in determining boxers’ gender eligibility, while several Olympic sports’ governing bodies have updated their gender rules over the past three years, including World Aquatics, World Athletics and the International Cycling Union. The governing body for track and field also last year tightened rules on athletes with differences in sex development.

“We will assign our medical committee as soon as possible after these Games to make policy, and they are already in progress,” Van Der Vorst said. “But they have to finalize their policy, and the general issue is very complicated. You need to have good tests, not only the gender tests, but also the medical tests. More importantly, I think it’s not up to you and I. It’s up to the (professional) people who are involved in (the testing).”

Van Der Vorst and other members of his organization are in Paris as observers — and, occasionally, recruiters of additional nations to join the only governing body with a chance of keeping boxing in the Olympic program when the IOC decides the sport’s fate in early 2025. World Boxing currently has 37 members.

World Boxing is also studying the mechanics for the major tournaments that it hopes to run, including the Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, in 2026 and the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Both Taiwan and Algeria are still IBA members, but Lin competed in a World Boxing invitational tournament in Pueblo, Colorado, last spring. She lost her opening bout to Brazilian Olympian Jucielen Romeu.

Van Der Vorst left the eventful day disappointed in the wild conclusions and speculation thrown across social media about both fighters.

“I have not seen one single test that is proving that (the boxers are) transgender,” Van Der Vorst said. “That’s the reason why it’s not very respectful for the boxers who are competing here ... to speak about them in these terms. That’s what I’m trying to stress. When there is proof, yeah, that’s a different situation. But I haven’t seen anything that proves it.”

Topics: Paris Olympics

