GCC investors expected to spend over $4bn annually in UK commercial property market: BLME 

GCC investors expected to spend over $4bn annually in UK commercial property market: BLME 
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
GCC investors expected to spend over $4bn annually in UK commercial property market: BLME 

GCC investors expected to spend over $4bn annually in UK commercial property market: BLME 
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council-based investors are expected to commit over $4 billion annually in the UK commercial property market due to favorable economic conditions, according to a new report.

An analysis by the UK-based Shariah-compliant financial institution Bank of London and The Middle East shows that this funding surge can be attributed to several factors, including falling interest rates and lower property prices, which enhance the attractiveness of UK assets.

In 2023 alone, GCC investors – led primarily by those from the UAE and Saudi Arabia – poured $2.35 billion into UK real estate.

Andy Thomson, head of real estate finance and private banking at BLME, said: “The UK has a new government in place, the Brexit decision from 2016 is firmly in the back mirror and the economy and political landscapes have relatively stable outlook compared to other countries in Europe. 

“In addition, interest rates are forecast to fall during 2024 and 2025, which coupled with lower commercial property prices means the UK is very well placed to attract an increased level of inward investment from the GCC.”

The report proved prescient as after it was published the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2020 – dropping the base rate by 0.25 percentage points to 5 percent.

According to BLME’s research, 87 percent of interviewees identified falling interest rates as a crucial factor for increased GCC investor interest over the next year.

There is also a growing opportunity for backers to realize a “green premium” by upgrading assets to meet new environmental standards. 

Sustainable buildings are increasingly valued higher, with a sales price premium of 8-18 percent for green-rated properties compared to their non-green counterparts.

Additionally, demographic shifts and a persistent undersupply of residential properties are making the living sector more attractive. 

Investment in purpose-built student accommodation is particularly popular due to the rising number of scholars from the Gulf region attending British universities. Currently, over 8,000 UAE residents are studying in the UK, nearly double the number from five years ago.

Director of Real Estate Finance at BLME, Rashid Khan-Gandapur, said that GCC investors are looking to diversify their portfolios and see the UK market as ripe with opportunities to enhance existing building stock, especially through improving environmental, social and governance credentials. 

“Investment in UK commercial properties as a whole is expected to grow to over $4 billion annually. This figure will be boosted further by investment in the residential sector, with GCC investors showing a growing appetite for undertaking large-scale living sector investments,” he added.

The report is based on an online survey conducted between April 26 and June 5, involving 16 GCC investment experts, and in-depth virtual interviews with nine of these contacts.

Oil Updates – prices set for fourth weekly fall as demand concerns weigh

Oil Updates – prices set for fourth weekly fall as demand concerns weigh
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Oil Updates – prices set for fourth weekly fall as demand concerns weigh

Oil Updates – prices set for fourth weekly fall as demand concerns weigh
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday but were set for a fourth successive weekly decline, as signs of disappointing global fuel demand growth outweighed fears of supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures gained 62 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $80.13 a barrel by 6:45 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 62 cents to $76.93.

Both benchmarks have declined about 7.3 percent over the last four weeks in the longest streak of consecutive weekly losses this year.

Disappointing economic data from top oil importer China and a survey showing weaker manufacturing activity across Asia, Europe and the US raised the risk of an underpowered global economic recovery that would weigh on oil consumption.

“China’s road traffic saw a seasonal decline for the third consecutive year,” analysts at ANZ said in a note. “Weaker US economic data suggested weakening oil demand prospects.”

Falling manufacturing activity in China also inhibited prices, adding to concerns about demand growth after June data showed imports and refinery activity were lower than last year.

Asia’s crude oil imports dropped in July to the lowest in two years, sapped by weak demand in China and India, data from LSEG Oil Research showed.

Oil investors are also cautiously watching developments in the Middle East, where the killing of senior leaders of Iran-aligned militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah stoked fears that the region could be on the brink of all-out war, threatening to disrupt supplies.

“Heightened geopolitical tensions were reflected in a rising premium for call options as traders are taking a view that prices will rise,” ANZ said, adding that Brent call option contract purchases rose to the highest volume since April.

“Oil three-month implied volatility rose to 26.6 percent from a low of 22.6 percent in mid-July.” 

World Bank report proposes strategy for countries to achieve high-income status

World Bank report proposes strategy for countries to achieve high-income status
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
World Bank report proposes strategy for countries to achieve high-income status

World Bank report proposes strategy for countries to achieve high-income status
  • World Bank introduces a ‘3i strategy’ for countries to achieve high-income status
  • Figure falls within the range classified as ‘middle income’ by the World Bank
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 100 countries, including major economies like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, face significant challenges that could impede their efforts to achieve high-income status in the coming decades.

This is according to a new World Bank study, which presents the first comprehensive roadmap to help developing countries escape the so-called “middle-income trap.”

It introduces a “3i strategy” for countries to achieve high-income status.

The report titled “The World Development Report 2024: The Middle Income Trap” reveals that as countries become wealthier, they often encounter a “trap” when their gross domestic product per capita reaches about 10 percent of annual US GDP per person—approximately $8,000 today.

This figure falls within the range classified as “middle income” by the World Bank. Since 1990, only 34 middle-income economies have transitioned to high-income status, with more than a third of these countries benefiting from either EU integration or previously undiscovered oil reserves.

“The battle for global economic prosperity will largely be won or lost in middle-income countries,” said Indermit Gill, chief economist of the World Bank Group and senior vice president for Development Economics.

By the end of 2023, 108 countries were classified as middle-income, with annual GDP per capita ranging from $1,136 to $13,845. These nations are home to 6 billion people—75 percent of the global population—and account for two-thirds of the world’s extreme poverty. They also generate over 40 percent of global GDP and more than 60 percent of carbon emissions.

These countries now face even greater challenges than their predecessors in overcoming the middle-income trap, including rapidly aging populations, rising protectionism in advanced economies, and the urgent need for an accelerated energy transition.

“Too many of these countries rely on outmoded strategies to become advanced economies. They depend just on investment for too long—or they switch prematurely to innovation. A fresh approach is needed: first focus on investment; then add an emphasis on infusion of new technologies from abroad; and, finally, adopt a three-pronged strategy that balances investment, infusion, and innovation. With growing demographic, ecological, and geopolitical pressures, there is no room for error,” Gill said.

Depending on their stage of development, countries need to adopt a sequenced and progressively sophisticated mix of policies.

“The road ahead won’t be easy, but it’s possible for countries to make progress even in today’s challenging conditions,” said Somik V. Lall, director of the 2024 World Development Report. “Success will depend on how well societies balance the forces of creation, preservation, and destruction. Countries that try to spare their citizenry the pains associated with reforms and openness will miss out on the gains that come from sustained growth.”

Saudi Arabia's PIF to enhance investments in Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to enhance investments in Egypt
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s PIF to enhance investments in Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to enhance investments in Egypt
  • Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih emphasized his commitment to enhancing trade relations with Egypt
  • Meeting also reviewed the mutual funding protection and promotion agreement
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is set to significantly increase its financing in Egypt, with plans to convert its deposits into direct investments following a key meeting between officials from both countries.

The discussions, held in New Alamein City, Egypt, focused on strengthening economic ties and expanding joint investment initiatives.

During the two-day visit, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih emphasized his commitment to enhancing trade relations with Egypt.

According to a social media post by the Egyptian Prime Minister’s Office, Al-Falih stated: “We have a directive to increase the investments of the Saudi Public Investment Fund in Egypt, and a plan to convert our deposits in Egypt into investments.”

He added: “We see Egypt as a complement to the Kingdom and also as a promising market and an important platform for exporting to the region’s countries.”

Al-Falih also indicated plans to collaborate with the Egyptian Minister of Investment to “give these investments a greater chance to double and encourage Saudi investors to expand their existing investments.”

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a favorable environment for Saudi investments.

“We are keen to follow up on everything related to Saudi investments in Egypt, and I direct to facilitate all procedures related to them, contributing to attracting more new investments, which is a general trend of the Egyptian government during this phase,” he said.

Economic relations between the two nations have recently seen notable growth, with Saudi investments in Egypt reaching $32 billion as of September 2023. Egyptian companies also secured a significant share of investment licenses issued by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, capturing 30 percent of the 3,157 licenses granted in the first quarter of the year.

The meeting also reviewed the mutual funding protection and promotion agreement, which was initiated last year to facilitate and safeguard investments made by each country in the other’s territory.

Madbouly highlighted the importance of this agreement, noting: “We have made significant progress in agreeing on most of the agreement’s clauses, and there are a few points currently being discussed between the two parties.” He assured, “I personally ensure close monitoring of this important file,” adding that the Egyptian government has resolved 70 percent of the challenges faced by Saudi investors.

Al-Falih acknowledged the significant investment opportunities in Egypt while recognizing the challenges. He reiterated the Saudi leadership’s directive to partner with Egypt for mutual benefits, stating: “We will work together to solve the remaining of these issues, and at the same time, we will work on attracting new investments.”

Muteb Al-Shathri, a representative of PIF, confirmed that the fund’s investments in Egypt currently amount to approximately $3 billion. He noted ongoing cooperation between the Saudi fund and the Egyptian Sovereign Fund through the Egyptian government’s offering program.

Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt’s newly appointed investment minister, echoed the commitment to nurturing existing Saudi investments in Egypt.

“We currently prioritize attracting investments from the private sector, and Egypt has promising investment opportunities, affirming Egypt’s pride in its partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its keenness to achieve integration with the Kingdom in several fields such as trade, industry, tourism, and others,” he said.

Closing Bell: Saudi bourses end week in red 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourses end week in red 
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi bourses end week in red 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourses end week in red 
  • Total trading turnover of the benchmark index was $1.59 billion
  • MSCI Tadawul Index slipped by 0.48% to 1,512.59
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index shed 63.74 points or 0.53 percent to close Thursday’s trading session at 12,045.78. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.98 billion ($1.59 billion), with 52 of the listed stocks advancing while another 171 declined. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market shed 41.89 points to close at 26,609.30, while the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped by 0.48 percent to 1,512.59. 

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. was the best-performing stock of the day on the main market, with its share price surging by 5.91 percent to SR8.25. 

Other top performers were Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. and National Medical Care Co., whose share prices soared by 4.96 percent and 3.58 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price slipped by 9.99 percent to SR17.30. 

On the announcements front, Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. said that its net profit for the first six months of this year surged by 44.31 percent to SR88.45 million compared to the same period in 2023. 

In a Tadawul statement, the company, also known as 2P, noted that the rise in net profit was driven by continued growth across all business segments, as well as the launch of a cybersecurity enterprise earlier this year. 

National Medical Care Co., also announced its financial results for the first six months of this year on Thursday. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit soared by 44.89 percent year-on-year to SR150.8 million in the first half of 2024. 

Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu reported a decline in net profit by 59 percent to SR108.13 million in the first half of this year, compared to the year-ago period. 

In a Tadawul statement, the firm said that the fall in net profit was due to increased fuel costs used in the production process, which went up by 46.62 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2024. 

Another company that released its earnings statement on Thursday was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. 

The insurance firm reported a fall in profit by 29.10 percent year-on-year to SR21.48 million, driven by a decline in revenue. 

OPEC+ keeps oil policy unchanged, could pause October hike

OPEC+ keeps oil policy unchanged, could pause October hike
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
OPEC+ keeps oil policy unchanged, could pause October hike

OPEC+ keeps oil policy unchanged, could pause October hike
  • OPEC+ in total is currently cutting output by 5.86 million bpd
  • Meeting also noted assurances from Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia to achieve full conformity with pledged output cuts
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: OPEC+ has decided to keep its oil output policy unchanged including a plan to start unwinding one layer of output cuts from October.

Top ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+ as the group is known, held an online joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting on Thursday.

The oil producers’ alliance also reiterated that the hike could be paused or reversed if needed.

OPEC+, in a statement, said the members making those cuts “reiterated that the gradual phase-out of the voluntary reduction of oil production could be paused or reversed, depending on prevailing market conditions.”

These countries had announced the extension of the voluntary reduction of oil production by 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of September 2024 and outlined plans for this reduction to be gradually phased out on a monthly basis until the end of September 2025.

Oil prices have fallen from a 2024 high above $92 a barrel in April to below $82, pressured by concern about the strength of demand but finding support this week from increasing tensions in the Middle East.

OPEC+ in total is currently cutting output by 5.86 million bpd, or about 5.7 percent of global demand, in a series of steps agreed since late 2022.

According to the official statement: “The Committee will continue to monitor the conformity of the production adjustments decided at the 37th ONOMM held on the 2nd of June 2024, including the additional voluntary production adjustments announced by some participating OPEC and non-OPEC countries and will continue to closely assess market conditions.”

At its last meeting in June, the group agreed to extend cuts of 3.66 million bpd by a year until the end of 2025 and to prolong the most recent layer of cuts — the 2.2 million bpd cut by eight members — by three months until the end of September 2024.

Thursday’s meeting also noted assurances from Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia to achieve full conformity with pledged output cuts, the statement said. Those countries had earlier delivered plans to compensate for past overproduction.

The JMMC usually meets every two months and can make recommendations to the wider OPEC+ group.

The JMMC will hold its next meeting on Oct. 2.

