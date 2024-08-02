You are here

  • Home
  • Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount
War on Gaza

Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount

Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount
Passengers look at schedule flights screen at Rafic Hariri International Airport after their flights were delayed or cancelled in Beirut on July 29, 2024 (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jxuqb

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount

Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount
  • The airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the route changes
  • Britain has for the past month advised pilots of potential risk from anti-aircraft weaponry and military activity
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and canceling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah this week.
Singapore Airlines stopped flying through Iranian airspace from early Friday morning and is using alternative routes, saying safety is its top priority, it told Reuters in a statement.
Taiwan’s EVA Air and China Airlines also appeared to be avoiding Iran airspace for flights to Amsterdam on Friday which previously had flown over Iran, Flightradar24 data showed.
The airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the route changes.
In a bulletin, OPSGROUP, a membership-based organization that shares flight risk information, advised traffic between Asia and Europe to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace, a day after sources told Reuters that top Iranian officials will meet the representatives of Iran’s regional allies from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen to discuss potential retaliation against Israel.
Many airlines, including US and European airlines, already avoid flying over Iran, especially since the reciprocal missile and drone attacks in April between Iran and Israel.
Singapore Airlines’ flight to London Heathrow early on Friday went north of Iran through Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, rather than crossing through Iran as it did the day before, Flightradar24 showed.
However, a significant number of airlines on Friday were still flying over Iran, including United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad, Emirates and FlyDubai, as well as Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines.
Over the past two days, Air India, Germany’s Lufthansa Group, US carriers United Airlines and Delta Air, and Italy’s ITA Airways said they had suspended flights to Tel Aviv.
Airlines this week have also been canceling and delaying flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut after a strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. Israel has blamed the attack on Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah, which denied involvement.
Canada on Thursday issued a notice to Canadian aircraft to avoid Lebanese airspace for one month due to the risk to aviation from military activity.
Britain has for the past month advised pilots of potential risk from anti-aircraft weaponry and military activity in Lebanon’s airspace.
Should an all-out war break out in the Middle East, OpsGroup said civil aviation will likely face the risk of drones and missiles crossing airways, as well as the increased risk of GPS spoofing — a growing phenomena around Lebanon and Israel where militaries and other actors broadcast signals that trick a plane’s GPS system into thinking it is somewhere it is not. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by Miral Fahmy and Ros Russell)

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hizballah Israel Hamas Middle East

Related

UAE, Blinken discuss regional escalation, Gaza ceasefire
Middle-East
UAE, Blinken discuss regional escalation, Gaza ceasefire
Update Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, during the funeral of Fuad Shukr.
Middle-East
Fears mount in Lebanon of a wider war as Hezbollah vows retaliation 

UAE, Blinken discuss regional escalation, Gaza ceasefire

UAE, Blinken discuss regional escalation, Gaza ceasefire
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

UAE, Blinken discuss regional escalation, Gaza ceasefire

UAE, Blinken discuss regional escalation, Gaza ceasefire
  • The officials discussed securing a ceasefire in Gaza and increasing humanitarian aid to the enclave
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan discussed with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken diplomatic efforts to end the latest escalation in the Middle East, state news agency WAM reported.  
During the phone call, the officials discussed securing a ceasefire in Gaza and increasing humanitarian aid to the enclave.  
The UAE foreign minister “underscored the importance of putting an end to extremism and halting escalating tensions and violence in the region, which threaten regional and global peace and security,” the WAM statement added.
Escalations started mounting in the region when a strike killed 12 people in Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.  
While Hezbollah denied responsibility, Israel vowed a tough response to the Iran-backed militant group.   
Tensions have amplified further with the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, which prompted calls for revenge amid Tehran’s proxies.

Topics: War on Gaza United Arab Emirates (UAE) United States of America (USA) Antony Blinken

Related

Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks
World
Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks
Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar
Middle-East
Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar
  • Haniyeh had resided in Doha along with other members of the Hamas political office
  • He will be buried at a cemetery in Lusail
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP

DOHA: Qatar on Friday is due to hold funeral ceremonies for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after his killing in Tehran, an attack blamed on Israel that has deepened fears of a regional escalation.
Haniyeh, the Palestinian armed group’s political chief, had resided in Doha along with other members of the Hamas political office.
He will be buried at a cemetery in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital, following funeral prayers at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab mosque, the gas-rich emirate’s largest.
His killing sparked calls for revenge and is among several incidents that have inflamed regional tensions during the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas which has drawn in Iran-backed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
Hamas has said that “Arab and Islamic leaders” as well as representatives of other Palestinian factions and members of the public would attend the events.
Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed in the pre-dawn attack on their accommodation in Tehran early on Wednesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said.
He had traveled to Iran to attend Tuesday’s swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Israel, accused by Hamas, Iran and others of the attack, has not directly commented on it.
The Hamas leader’s assassination came just hours after Israel struck a southern suburb of Beirut, killing Fuad Shukr, the military commander of Hamas-allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
In Tehran on Thursday, crowds of mourners paid their respects during a public funeral ceremony for Haniyeh.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the prayers, having earlier threatened “harsh punishment” for his killing.
Days of mourning
Turkiye and Pakistan announced a day of mourning on Friday in honor of Haniyeh, while Hamas has called for a “day of furious rage” to coincide with the burial.
The Palestinian group encouraged “roaring anger marches... from every mosque” following Friday prayers to protest Haniyeh’s killing as well as the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for its October 7 attack on Israel that ignited the war in Gaza.
That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory campaign against Hamas has killed at least 39,480 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.
Hamas base
Haniyeh’s coffin arrived in Doha on Thursday afternoon, Qatar-based network Al Jazeera reported, broadcasting images of a convoy including internal security force vehicles traveling down Doha’s shore-hugging corniche road.
Qatar has hosted Hamas’s political bureau with the blessing of the United States since 2012 following the Palestinian militant group’s closure of its office in Damascus.
Haniyeh had played a key role in talks for a potential truce in Gaza, liaising with mediators Qatar, which has led months of behind-the-scenes negotiations alongside Egypt and the United States.
US President Joe Biden said late on Thursday that he was “very concerned” about rising tensions in the region and added that the killing of Haniyeh had “not helped” the situation.
The White House said Biden spoke with Netanyahu by telephone on Thursday, promising to defend Israel’s security “against all threats from Iran.”
“We have the basis for a ceasefire. He should move on it and they should move on it now,” Biden told reporters after the call.
Reacting to Haniyeh’s death, Qatar’s prime minister said the killing had thrown the Gaza war mediation process into doubt.
“How can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side?” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on social media site X.
The international community called for calm and a focus on securing a ceasefire in Gaza — which Haniyeh had accused Israel of obstructing.
Israel warned its adversaries on Thursday that they would “pay a very high price” for any “aggression.”
“Israel is at a very high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
“Those who attack us, we will attack in return.”

Topics: War on Gaza Ismail Haniyeh Qatar

Related

Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks
World
Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks
Update Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh
Middle-East
Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Australia says Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza

Australia says Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Australia says Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza

Australia says Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza
  • Three Israeli air strikes hit the convoy of aid vehicles traveling through Gaza on April 1
  • The killings drew widespread condemnation from Israel’s allies and accusations that Israel had deliberately targeted the air workers
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

SYDNEY: Israeli air strikes that killed international aid workers in Gaza in April were the result of serious operational failures but were not intentional, according to a Australian government review of the incident released on Friday.
Three Israeli air strikes hit the convoy of aid vehicles traveling through Gaza on April 1, killing seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) staff. The dead included Palestinians and citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland.
The killings drew widespread condemnation from Israel’s allies and accusations that Israel had deliberately targeted the air workers, a claim it rejected.
An Australian review into the deaths said the Israel Defense Force (IDF) decided to launch missiles at the convoy after mistakenly believing it was being hijacked by Hamas fighters, who were in fact locally-contracted security guards.
In addition, information about the WCK convoy’s movements had not reached the IDF team behind the strike, it said. This confusion was compounded because Israeli officials could not directly communicate with the aid convoy, the review added.
IDF staff also violated standard procedures in ordering the second and third strikes on the convoy without carrying out another identification process, it said.
“In this incident, it appears that the IDF controls failed, leading to errors in decision making and a misidentification, likely compounded by a level of confirmation bias,” according to Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, who traveled to Israel to investigate the deaths.
“Based on the information available to me, it is my assessment that the IDF strike on the WCK aid workers was not knowingly or deliberately directed against the WCK.”
Israel’s investigation into the deaths had been “timely, appropriate and, with some exceptions, sufficient,” he said.
The IDF has previously called the incident a grave mistake and dismissed two senior commanders involved in the strikes. Three other commanders were formally reprimanded.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on the Israeli government to apologize and said Australia wanted those accountable to be held responsible, including criminal charges if appropriate.
Wong said she had written to her Israeli counterpart calling for greater protection for humanitarian workers.
“This is not an isolated incident,” she said.
“We have seen 250 aid workers killed during this conflict and we have also seen recent events where UN vehicles have been fired upon and it is clear that more needs to be done.”

Topics: War on Gaza Australia Israel World Central Kitchen Gaza

Related

World Central Kitchen stops work in Rafah after ‘attacks’
Middle-East
World Central Kitchen stops work in Rafah after ‘attacks’
World Central Kitchen founder raps Israeli ‘war against humanity’
Middle-East
World Central Kitchen founder raps Israeli ‘war against humanity’

Famine officially declared in Sudan

Famine officially declared in Sudan
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Famine officially declared in Sudan

Famine officially declared in Sudan
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: The civil war in Sudan and restrictions on aid have caused famine in North Darfur, food security experts said on Thursday.
The finding, linked to an internationally recognized standard known as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, is only the third time a famine determination has been made since the system was set up 20 years ago.
It shows how starvation and disease are taking a deadly toll in Sudan, where more than 15 months of war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have created the world’s biggest internal displacement crisis and left 25 million people — half the population — in urgent need of humanitarian aid.
An official review committee found there was acute malnutrition and deaths meeting famine criteria in the Zamzam camp, which houses 500,000 displaced people. Paramilitaries are besieging the area and no aid has reached the camp for months.

The Islamic Relief charity said rising numbers of children needed treatment in clinics across Sudan. “It is not too late for them, but time is running out,” it said. Some victims have been forced to eat leaves and soil, and satellite imagery showed cemeteries expanding fast as starvation and disease spread.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Supporters say Iranian Nobel winner’s health deteriorating in prison

Supporters say Iranian Nobel winner’s health deteriorating in prison
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Supporters say Iranian Nobel winner’s health deteriorating in prison

Supporters say Iranian Nobel winner’s health deteriorating in prison
  • Rights activist Narges Mohammedi, 52, has been jailed since November 2021, and has spent much of the past decade in and out of prison
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: The health of jailed Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammedi has deteriorated in prison, supporters said Thursday, demanding her freedom and calling to give her access to medical care “without delay.”

Rights activist Mohammedi, 52, has been jailed since November 2021, and has spent much of the past decade in and out of prison.

A group of supporters of Mohammedi, who in 2023 won the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her advocacy work, said they had been informed of the results of medical tests carried out last month “which showed a worrying deterioration of her health.”

“The Free Narges Coalition is extremely worried about the deterioration of Narges Mohammadi’s health in detention,” the group said in a statement, noting cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and other risks.

Mohammedi, who is held in Tehran’s Evin Prison, should be released “immediately” and have access to medical care “without delay,” the coalition added.

In the past eight months, Mohammedi has been suffering from acute back and knee pain, including a herniated spinal disc, the supporters said.

Mohammedi has kept campaigning even behind bars and strongly supported the protests that erupted across Iran following the September 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress rules for women.

In recent weeks, Mohammedi and other women held with her at Evin have staged protests in the prison yard against death sentences handed to two Iranian Kurdish activists, Pakhshan Azizi and Sharifeh Mohammedi who were tried for membership of an illegal armed group.

Narges Mohammedi in June received a new one-year prison term for “propaganda against the state,” on top of a litany of other verdicts that already amounted to 12 years and three months of imprisonment, 154 lashes, two years of exile and various social and political restrictions.

Topics: Iran Nobel Prize

Related

Narges Mohammadi. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Iran slaps one-year prison term on Nobel winner Mohammadi
Iranian Nobel laureate Mohammadi absent as new trial opens: lawyer
Middle-East
Iranian Nobel laureate Mohammadi absent as new trial opens: lawyer

Latest updates

Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount
GCC investors expected to spend over $4bn annually in UK commercial property market: BLME 
GCC investors expected to spend over $4bn annually in UK commercial property market: BLME 
Fighters in open work before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
Fighters in open work before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
Building fire in Manila’s Chinatown kills 11
Building fire in Manila’s Chinatown kills 11
Saudi, Egypt investment ministers hold talks
Saudi, Egypt investment ministers hold talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.