Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition leader's headquarters as post-election tensions mount

Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition leader’s headquarters as post-election tensions mount
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez gesture as they address supporters after election results awarded Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with a third term, in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition leader’s headquarters as post-election tensions mount

Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition leader’s headquarters as post-election tensions mount
  The raid occurred at around 3 a.m., Machado's party said, adding that the assailants broke down doors and hauled away valuable documents and equipment
  Images published by Machado's party on social media show several walls covered in black spray paint
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
CARACAS: A half-dozen masked assailants ransacked the headquarters of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday in the latest escalation of violence against opponents of Nicolás Maduro following the country’s disputed presidential election.
The raid occurred at around 3 a.m., Machado’s party said, adding that the assailants broke down doors and hauled away valuable documents and equipment. Images published by Machado’s party on social media show several walls covered in black spray paint.
The assault comes as top officials, including Maduro himself, have threatened to arrest the opposition leader, who has gone into hiding as she seeks to rally Venezuelans and the international community to challenge last Sunday’s election results.
The Biden administration has thrown its support firmly behind the opposition, recognizing last minute candidate Edmundo González as the victor, discrediting the official results of the vote proclaiming Maduro the winner.
The US announcement late Thursday followed calls from multiple governments, including close allies of Maduro, for Venezuela’s electoral authorities to release precinct-level vote counts, as it has done during previous elections.
The electoral body declared Maduro the winner Monday, but the main opposition coalition revealed hours later that it had collected copies of 80 percent of the country’s 30,000 voting tallies and that they show González prevailed by a more than 2-to-1 margin.
“Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Maduro responded with a quick admonishment: “The United States needs to keep its nose out of Venezuela!”
González, whose location is also unknown, posted a message on X Friday thanking the United States “for recognizing the will of the Venezuelan people reflected in our electoral victory and for supporting the process of restoring democratic norms in Venezuela.”
The US government announcement came amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts by Brazil, Colombia and Mexico to convince their fellow leftist to allow an impartial audit of the vote. On Thursday, the governments of the three countries issued a joint statement calling on Venezuela’s electoral authorities “to move forward expeditiously and publicly release” detailed voting data.
But it’s unclear what leverage the countries have over Maduro, who has shown little inkling to rethink his entrenched position.
While no ally or anyone in the armed forces has yet to break with Maduro over the contested elections, he faces huge obstacles righting Venezuela’s economy without the legitimacy that can only come from a credible election result.
Venezuela sits atop world’s largest proven crude reserves and once boasted Latin America’s most advanced economy, but it entered into freefall marked by 130,000 percent hyperinflation and widespread shortages after Maduro took the helm in 2013. More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, the largest exodus in Latin America’s recent history.
US oil sanctions have only deepened the misery and the Biden administration — which had been easing those restrictions — is now likely to ramp them up again unless Maduro backs down and agrees to some sort of transition.
“He’s counting on being able to wait this out and people will get tired of demonstrating,” said Cynthia Arnson, a distinguished fellow at the Wilson Center, a Washington think tank. “The problem is the country is in a death spiral and there’s no chance the economy will be able to recover without the legitimacy that comes from a fair election.”
On Monday, after the National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of the election, thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets. The government said it arrested hundreds of protesters and Venezuela-based human rights organization Foro Penal said 11 people were killed. Dozens more were arrested the following day, including a former opposition candidate, Freddy Superlano.
Machado — who was barred from running for president — and González addressed a huge rally of their supporters in the capital, Caracas, on Tuesday, but they have not been seen in public since. Later that day, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, called for their arrest, describing them as criminals and fascists.
On Wednesday, Maduro asked Venezuela’s highest court to conduct an audit of the election, but that request drew almost immediate criticism from foreign observers who said the court, which like most institutions is controlled by the government, lacks the independence to perform a credible review.
Asked why electoral authorities have not released detailed vote counts, Maduro said the National Electoral Council has come under attack, including cyberattacks, without elaborating.
In an op-ed published Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, Machado said she is “hiding, fearing for my life, my freedom, and that of my fellow countrymen.” She reasserted that the opposition has physical evidence that Maduro lost the election and urged the international community to intervene.
“We have voted Mr. Maduro out,” she wrote. “Now it is up to the international community to decide whether to tolerate a demonstrably illegitimate government.”
Machado later posted a video on social media calling on supporters to gather Saturday across the country.

France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave 'as soon as possible'

France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave ‘as soon as possible’
Updated 57 min 50 sec ago
AFP
France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave ‘as soon as possible’

France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave ‘as soon as possible’
  Visiting French nationals still in Iran are invited to leave as soon as possible
Updated 57 min 50 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France on Friday urged its nationals visiting Iran to leave immediately, after Tehran accused Israel of killing a leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas on its soil, sparking regional tensions.
“Due to the increased risk of a military escalation in the region, visiting French nationals still in Iran are invited to leave as soon as possible,” the foreign ministry said.

Bangladesh's largest private airline starts Jeddah flights as demand grows

Bangladesh’s largest private airline starts Jeddah flights as demand grows
Updated 02 August 2024
Bangladesh’s largest private airline starts Jeddah flights as demand grows

Bangladesh’s largest private airline starts Jeddah flights as demand grows
  Flights on the Dhaka-Jeddah route will be operated every day of the week
  3m Bangladeshis work in Saudi Arabia, hundreds of thousands visit for Hajj, Umrah
Updated 02 August 2024
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: US-Bangla Airlines, the largest airline in Bangladesh by fleet size, has launched direct flights from Dhaka to Jeddah amid an increasing demand for travel to Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural flight was launched by Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan on Thursday evening.

“We launched the Dhaka-Jeddah flight as a part of our long-term expansion plan,” Kamrul Islam, the carrier’s general manager, told Arab News.

“Focusing on the Jeddah route, we have introduced Airbus in our fleets with 436 seat capacity. Inshallah, in the coming days, we will operate flights to other destinations of the Kingdom, like Riyadh and Dammam.”

The flights from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Jeddah are operated every day of the week on an Airbus 330 aircraft.

The airline is tapping into the growing market for Middle East travel. Flights to Saudi Arabia have been too few to accommodate the needs of some 3 million Bangladeshi workers in the Kingdom.

“There is a huge demand for (flights) from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries,” Islam said.

Bangladeshi workers in Saudia Arabia “have long demanded to launch flights to the Kingdom, and with this Jeddah flight, we tried to fulfill their demands also,” he added.

The plan is also to serve hundreds of thousands of pilgrims traveling for the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

“From the very first flight to Jeddah, we began carrying the Umrah passengers. With the launching of flight operations to Jeddah, we have included a plan to carry our Hajj pilgrims along with Bangladesh’s national flag carrier Biman. It will ease our pilgrims’ journey to the holy land,” Islam said.

Last year, a huge demand for airplane tickets from Bangladesh to the Middle East during the Hajj season resulted in skyrocketing prices, preventing many prospective pilgrims from embarking on the spiritual journey.

Founded in 2010, US-Bangla Airlines started as a domestic carrier and has lately expanded its routes to go international. It currently serves 13 destinations in 10 countries.

With its latest acquisition of new Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 aircraft earlier this year, the carrier became the largest airline in Bangladesh by fleet size.

With the additions, the US-Bangla fleet now consists of 24 aircraft, while the national flag carrier Biman has 21.

Police investigating hate speech targeting Olympics opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly

Police investigating hate speech targeting Olympics opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly
Updated 02 August 2024
AP
Police investigating hate speech targeting Olympics opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly

Police investigating hate speech targeting Olympics opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly
  Jolly filed a police complaint on Tuesday for death threats, "public insults" and "defamation"
  Jolly said he has been "the target of threatening messages and insults on social networks"
Updated 02 August 2024
AP

PARIS: Paris prosecutors said Friday that police have opened a hate speech investigation following a complaint by Olympics opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly over death threats.
The Paris prosecutors’ office said in a statement that Jolly filed a police complaint on Tuesday, four days after the opening ceremony, for death threats, “public insults” and “defamation.”
Jolly said he has been “the target of threatening messages and insults on social networks” and criticizing his sexual orientation and his wrongly-assumed Israeli roots,” the statement said. France’s Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity and Hate Crimes has been charged with the investigation.
Jolly’s complaint comes after the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony prompted a storm of outrage, including angry comments from Donald Trump, in the wake of a contentious scene featuring drag queens and other performers. Although Jolly has repeatedly said that he wasn’t inspired by “The Last Supper,” critics interpreted part of the show as a mockery of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting showing Jesus Christ and his apostles.
Barbara Butch, a popular DJ who performed in the show, also said she suffered a torrent of online threats. Butch has filed a complaint alleging online abuse and harassment, which police are also investigating.

France urges Moscow to release others 'arbitrarily' detained in Russia

France urges Moscow to release others ‘arbitrarily’ detained in Russia
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP
France urges Moscow to release others ‘arbitrarily’ detained in Russia

France urges Moscow to release others ‘arbitrarily’ detained in Russia
  Academic Laurent Vinatier is accused of gathering Russian military information without registering as a 'foreign agent'
  Vladimir Putin ramped up a historic crackdown on dissent after invading Ukraine in February 2022
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: France on Friday welcomed a historic prisoner swap between Russia and the West and urged Moscow to set free French citizen Laurent Vinatier and other people still “arbitrarily” detained in the country.
“France shares the sentiment of the families and allied governments following the release of several political prisoners held in Russia,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with those who remain arbitrarily detained in Russia, including our compatriot Laurent Vinatier. France calls for their immediate release.”
France said it paid tribute “to the courage of the men and women who, in Russia as elsewhere, defend freedom of speech and opinion despite the risks involved.”
In the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War, 10 Russians were traded for 16 Westerners and Russians imprisoned in Russia in a dramatic exchange on the airport tarmac in Turkiye’s capital Ankara on Thursday.
US officials said that the swap should have included the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, but he was suddenly pronounced dead in his remote Arctic prison in February just as the secret talks were at a crucial stage.
In the statement, Paris singled out Navalny, reiterating that “Russian authorities must be held to account” for the death of Vladimir Putin’s charismatic critic.
Academic Vinatier, 48, is accused of gathering Russian military information without registering as a “foreign agent.” He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.
Putin ramped up a historic crackdown on dissent after invading Ukraine in February 2022, with hundreds of political prisoners and arbitrarily detained people held in prisons across the country, according to human rights activists.
Among them are theater director Yevgeniya Berkovich and writer Svetlana Petriychuk, historian Yury Dmitriev, journalist Ivan Safronov and Arseny Turbin, a teenage Navalny supporter.

Filipino-American teens run mobile library to support literacy in Mindanao

Filipino-American teens run mobile library to support literacy in Mindanao
Updated 02 August 2024
Samantha Beltran
Filipino-American teens run mobile library to support literacy in Mindanao

Filipino-American teens run mobile library to support literacy in Mindanao
  Grandchildren of Filipino journalist Ben Emata Jr. set up mobile library in his home province Misamis Oriental
  Launched on June 27, the mobile library has over 5,000 books and hopes to reach 300 children a week
Updated 02 August 2024
Samantha Beltran

MANILA: Brought up in the US, Arianna and Oliver Horsup knew their grandfather was one of the pioneers of Philippine community journalism, but it was only last year, during a trip to his ancestral province, that they learned more and found a way to honor his legacy.

When they traveled across the impoverished rural areas of Misamis Oriental in Northern Mindanao, they realized how other children had limited access to quality education and often had to walk far to even get to their schools. The teenagers thought they could help by bringing educational materials straight to their homes.

Chapters of Change, a mobile library with over 5,000 books in its inventory, began its journey on June 27, from Cagayan de Oro, the hometown of their late grandfather, Ben Emata Jr.

A reporter and editor, Emata ran the local publication Mindanao Reporter, which was shut down during a press clampdown under martial law in 1972.

“Oliver and Arianna knew that their grandfather, Ben Emata, Jr., was a renowned journalist in the area. He was the only journalist who was on local TV, radio and newspaper at the time. They were surprised to find that locals and reporters still remember him fondly,” the teenagers’ father, David Horsup, told Arab News.

“When we visited the rural areas of Misamis Oriental, Oliver and Arianna noticed that the schools were few and far between. They asked how children went to school. We informed them that in certain areas, children have to walk great distances to attend school. Arianna wanted to find a way to help others break the cycle of poverty for generations by increasing access to literature, specifically, in English comprehension.”

When the Horsups returned home from their trip, Arianna spent the rest of her summer researching how to establish a charity. Chapters of Change was registered in Texas in July last year.

The 15-year-old also handpicked members of the board, which included family members and people from her community, including her former Filipino middle school teacher.

Chapters of Change also became a literacy partner under the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation in the US, which helped the charity in its early stages by exposing it to a network of other nonprofit organizations.

“It has also provided our organization with a degree of credibility, which is helpful, especially when dealing with corporations,” David said.

“Once we obtained the necessary certifications to become a charity at the state and federal level, we immediately set in motion several fundraising events. Our goal was to acquire and retrofit a vehicle to create the Chapters of Change mobile library.”

Most of the books were donated by famous children’s book authors in the US from schoolbook drives, while the organization approached businesses for sponsorships and ran a GoFundMe page to set the library up.

At the moment, Chapters of Change is run on the ground by a Misamis Oriental-based board member, a lawyer and philanthropist who mobilizes a group of volunteers, with plans to hire a full-time library manager in the next few months.

The mobile library aims to eventually reach 300 children a week when it reaches full operations, stopping at one village or school a day where children can borrow books and return them when the mobile library returns. The organization is working out a route for the mobile library to regularly drop by, allowing children to routinely check out and return books.

As a high school freshman back in Houston, Arianna, 15, and her younger brother are learning the ins and outs of running a charity while balancing their teenage lives.

“Our vision is to improve literacy,” Arianna told Arab News.

“I try to make time based on my priorities and section my time for education, sports, volunteering, and personal (things). It was hard having to cut time from my personal life, but it was well worth it!”

