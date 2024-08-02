BBC under fire after accusation of ‘gaslighting’ staff over antisemitic concerns

LONDON: The BBC is facing criticism after accusations that it has “gaslighted” staff who raised concerns about the handling of antisemitic complaints in the corporation.

More than 200 Jewish staff members, contributors and suppliers signed a letter addressed to Samir Shah, the BBC chairperson, calling for an inquiry into what they described as a potential “serious institutional racism problem.”

The letter cited social media posts and “impartiality breaches in matters of public controversy relating to Israel and Gaza,” highlighting comments by “Match of the Day” presenter Gary Lineker, “The Apprentice” contestant Asif Munaf, and several BBC Arabic staff members.

It also included a 30-page dossier of anonymous complaints detailing staff experiences of antisemitism and the associated fear and mental health toll on Jewish BBC employees.

Responding to the letter, Shah stated that the board “holds the (BBC) executive to account through the assurances we seek and the questions we ask of the decision-making process.”

He urged the signatories to use the BBC’s formal routes for making complaints, adding: “I am satisfied that where we have made errors, the executive have acted appropriately and handled matters in accordance with the guidelines as they apply to my colleagues.”

According to reports by The Guardian, Shah’s response was met with anger from some of the signatories, who felt frustrated by what they perceived as the broadcaster’s “gaslighting” approach to its Jewish staff.

The controversy arises days after former BBC TV news presenter Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent pictures of children, along with accusations of abuse on “Strictly Come Dancing.”

These incidents increased pressure on the corporation and raised questions about its ability to effectively address such problems.