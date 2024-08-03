You are here

  • Home
  • Leon Marchand captures 4th Olympic swimming gold, setting off a party across Paris
Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Leon Marchand captures 4th Olympic swimming gold, setting off a party across Paris

Leon Marchand captures 4th Olympic swimming gold, setting off a party across Paris
Leon Marchand of France on his way to winning the men’s 200m individual medley gold and setting an Olympic record at the Paris 2024 Olympics Friday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2apg2

Updated 26 sec ago
AP
Follow

Leon Marchand captures 4th Olympic swimming gold, setting off a party across Paris

Leon Marchand captures 4th Olympic swimming gold, setting off a party across Paris
  • The 22-year-old French phenomenon left no doubt he’ll be remembered as one of the biggest stars of the Summer Games in his home country
  • Macron shook Marchand’s hand during Friday’s celebration and sent his congratulations via social media
Updated 26 sec ago
AP
Follow

NANTERRE, France: The party for Leon Marchand spread beyond the pool, quickly sweeping all across Paris.

At Stade de France, hosting the first night of track and field, an enormous ovation broke out when Marchand won his fourth gold medal of the Olympics. The roar was so loud that the first heat of the 400-meter run in the decathlon was delayed.

At the French Olympic house, nearly 20,000 gathered outside to watch Marchand cap his dominating run at the pool, including 19-year-old Arthur Oursel.

“He’s a hero,” Oursel said. “He’s our hero.”

With French President Emmanuel Macron among the more than 15,000 fans cheering him on in a rugby stadium-turned-natatorium, Marchand soared to another runaway victory in the 200-meter individual medley Friday night.

“I don’t think anything went wrong this week,” Marchand said. “It was just perfect.”

The 22-year-old French phenomenon left no doubt he’ll be remembered as one of the biggest stars of the Summer Games in his home country. He finished in an Olympic record of 1 minute, 54.06 seconds, just missing Ryan Lochte’s 13-year-old world mark.

That was about the only thing he didn’t accomplish in six magical days at La Defense Arena, previously winning the 400 IM, 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke — the latter two about two hours apart in the same session.

Marchand became only the fourth swimmer in Olympic history to win four individual golds at a single games.

The others? Michael Phelps, who did it in both 2004 and 2008; Mark Spitz in 1972; and East German Kristin Otto in 1988.

Heady company, indeed.

“That’s crazy. Those guys are legends,” Marchand said. “I don’t think I have realized it yet. Maybe I will in a few days.”

The silver went to Britain’s Duncan Scott, a body length behind at 1:55.31. China’s Wang Shun grabbed the bronze in 1:56.00, edging out American Carson Foster for a spot on the podium.

What a night for France

A packed house at La Defense Arena came to cheer on their favorite son one more time. They chanted, sang “Sweet Caroline,” waved the French tricolor flag and unveiled a huge tifo in the upper deck.

After Marchand touched the wall, he held up four fingers — one for every gold. He climbed from the pool, pumped his fists, then held out his arms as if to say, “What more could you want?”

Not a thing.

He had done it all, more than fulfilling the expectations of his nation and the comparisons to Phelps, who was here to cheer Marchand on. What might have been a burden to some athletes only seemed to push Marchand to even greater heights.

Macron shook Marchand’s hand during Friday’s celebration and sent his congratulations via social media.

“The impossible isn’t French!” Macron wrote in French. “Four home gold medals and a new Olympic record — it’s historic. It’s Leon Marchand.”

Marchand certainly enjoyed his moment, which his American coach Bob Bowman — Phelps’ coach, in an appropriate touch — had encouraged him to do.

He led the fans behind the podium in a cheer before climbing to the top step one more time. The crowd erupted in its most rousing rendition yet of “La Marseillaise” — though, of course, they’ve had plenty of chances to work on the French national anthem this week.

Chants of “Leon! Leon! Leon!” filled the arena as soon as the anthem was done. Someone held up a sign that simply “Merci Leon.”

“I’m extremely proud,” Marchand said, “to be French.”

Australian gold for McEvoy, McKeown

Before Marchand’s triumph, Cameron McEvoy and Kaylee McKeown won more gold for Australia.

McEvoy touched first in the 50 freestyle, denying Caeleb Dressel a repeat in swimming’s most frantic event. McKeown followed with a victory in the 200 backstroke to become the first female swimmer to sweep the back at two straight Summer Games.

Asked if she could’ve envisioned such an accomplishment, McKeown said, “Not in a million years.”

McEvoy became the first Australian man to win gold at these games, and McKeown quickly boosted her country’s total to an Olympics-leading seven golds overall — three more than both the US and Marchand, who is essentially a country unto himself.

McKeown noted what an amazing time this is for women’s sports, following in the footsteps of athletes such as Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark in raising the profile of female athletes.

“Not just the Aussie girls, but the whole world and female sports has been unreal this year,” McKeown said. “It’s great to be a part of that.”

McEvoy made it from one end of the pool to the other in 21.25, edging Benjamin Proud of Britain by five-hundredths of a second. Florent Manaudou of France gave the home crowd another thrill by taking the bronze in 21.56.

Dressel, who won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, finished sixth in 21.61.

McKeown rallied again, just as she did in the 100 backstroke, to chase down perennial American runner-up Regan Smith. The winning time was an Olympic record of 2:03.73, breaking the mark that Missy Franklin set at the 2012 London Games.

Another silver for Regan Smith

Smith touched in 2:04.26 for the fifth silver medal of her career, to go along with a single bronze. She has yet to win gold.

The bronze went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 2:05.57.

Smith insisted that she was satisfied with the result, even though a gold medal remained just out of reach.

“If I had gotten a silver medal and I had been a second slower, I think I would have been really disappointed in myself because that wasn’t putting my best foot forward. That wasn’t what I was capable of doing,” Smith said. “That’s one of my fastest times ever. I think I really gave Kaylee a run for it and I made things really close and exciting. So I’m thrilled with it.”

Dressel comes up short

The American star qualified in two individual events, and he won’t be winning a medal in either of them.

Shortly after his sixth-place showing in the 50 freestyle, he returned to the pool for the semifinals of the 100 butterfly — another of the events he won in Tokyo.

Dressel couldn’t pull off the grueling double, managing only the 13th-fastest time to miss out on the final Saturday night.

He did anchor the US to gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay for the eighth gold medal of his career.

It was a disappointing showing for one of the biggest stars of the Tokyo Games, but not all that unexpected given what he’s been through.

A year after the pandemic-delayed 2021 Olympics, Dressel walked away from swimming in the middle of the world championships.

He desperately needed a break to recapture his love of swimming, which is still a bit of a work in progress. Dressel seems much happier now, welcoming his first child about five months ago, but he couldn’t recapture that blazing speed from three years ago.

“Obviously not my best work,” Dressel said. “I’ve had a lot of fun but this hasn’t been my best week. I don’t think I need to shy away from that.”

He has one more relay to go in Paris, giving him another shot at his ninth career gold.

Dressel would like to go out on a high note, because these Games have been “a little heartbreaking, a little heartbreaking for sure.”

After leaving the pool deck, he broke down in tears.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

‘Just Simone’ celebrates GOAT status with Paris all-around gold
Sport
‘Just Simone’ celebrates GOAT status with Paris all-around gold
Leon Marchand pulls off one of the most audacious doubles in swimming history at the Paris Olympics
Sport
Leon Marchand pulls off one of the most audacious doubles in swimming history at the Paris Olympics

Egypt beat Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men’s soccer tournament at Olympics

Egypt beat Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men’s soccer tournament at Olympics
Updated 02 August 2024
AP
Follow

Egypt beat Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men’s soccer tournament at Olympics

Egypt beat Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men’s soccer tournament at Olympics
  • Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal the win for Egypt
  • Egypt will face either Argentina or France in the last four
Updated 02 August 2024
AP

MARSEILLE, France: Goalkeeper Hamza Alaa saved a penalty by Marcelo Perez and Egypt defeated Paraguay 5-4 in a shootout to reach the semifinals of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics on Friday.
Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal the win for Egypt after the teams had drawn 1-1 in regulation and failed to score in extra time.
Egypt will face either Argentina or France in the last four.
The other semifinal will be between Spain and Morocco. The Spaniards defeated Japan on Friday, while Morocco got past the United States.
Paraguay took the lead in regulation with a goal by Diego Gomez in a breakaway in the 71st minute, but Egypt sent the game into extra time with Adel’s header in the 88th.
Paraguay were runner-up to Argentina in 2004 in Athens but had not played in the last four Olympic Games. Egypt’s best result was fourth in 1964 in Tokyo.

Topics: Paris Olympics Egypt Paraguay

Related

Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals
Sport
Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals
Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Football
Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Saudi Cup 2020 title awarded to Midnight Bisou after Maximum Security is disqualified

Saudi Cup 2020 title awarded to Midnight Bisou after Maximum Security is disqualified
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Cup 2020 title awarded to Midnight Bisou after Maximum Security is disqualified

Saudi Cup 2020 title awarded to Midnight Bisou after Maximum Security is disqualified
  • Inquiry into the charges took place in May at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse
  • The Stewards Committee determined that charges issued against Jason Servis were proved, handing him lifetime ban from racing in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia has disqualified the winning horse Maximum Security from the Saudi Cup 2020 after an inquiry showed that its trainer Jason Servis had been involved in misconduct, misadministration, and corrupt practices.
JCSA’s Stewards Committee awarded the title of the winner of the race — which was held at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Feb. 29, 2020 — to Midnight Bisou.
The inquiry into the charges took place on May 22-23 this year at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse, where Servis was put on notice of the inquiry and invited to attend remotely, by himself, or by legal representation, but chose not to do so.
The Stewards Committee determined that the charges issued against Servis were proved and handed him a lifetime ban from racing in Saudi Arabia.
In respect of Maximum Security and the race, it was ordered that the placings be altered to reflect Maximum Security’s disqualification and the prize money to be redistributed accordingly.
A JCSA spokesman said: “The JCSA is satisfied that, following a full disciplinary process, the charges affecting the outcome of the 2020 Saudi Cup have now been determined by the Stewards Committee following a proper investigation.
“The JCSA will abide by the decision of the Stewards Committee. The JCSA looks forward to continuing with preparations for the Saudi Cup 2025 and the 2026 Asian Racing Conference with this matter concluded.”
The spokesman extended the committee’s congratulations to Midnight Bisou.
The JCSA announced the new result had Midnight Bisou in first place, ahead of Benbatl and Mucho Gusto, in second and third respectively.
Fourth to 13th in the race were Tacitus, Gold Dream, Chrysoberyl, Mjjack, Magic Wand, Gronkowski, McKinzie, Great Scot, North America and Capezzano.
Arab News reported at the time of the race that Maximum Security had made history in front of King Salman as the first winner of the Saudi Cup, claiming the winning prize of $10 million in the world’s richest horse race.
Luis Saez rode the Servis-trained 4-year-old to a victory many had predicted, leaving Midnight Bisou in second ($3.5 million) and Benbatl third ($2 million).

Topics: Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA) Maximum Security SAUDI CUP 2020 Jason Servis Midnight Bisou

Related

Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia to host 8th edition of Kings and Princes Cups Festival
Sport
Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia to host 8th edition of Kings and Princes Cups Festival
Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia postpones 2nd edition of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Cup
Sport
Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia postpones 2nd edition of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Cup

Boxers ‘excited’ about Riyadh Season Card fight in LA as Saudi boxer looks to win ‘for the Arab world’

Boxers ‘excited’ about Riyadh Season Card fight in LA as Saudi boxer looks to win ‘for the Arab world’
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Boxers ‘excited’ about Riyadh Season Card fight in LA as Saudi boxer looks to win ‘for the Arab world’

Boxers ‘excited’ about Riyadh Season Card fight in LA as Saudi boxer looks to win ‘for the Arab world’
  • ‘I want to make history again on Saturday,’ says Ziyad Almaayouf
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Boxers set to take part in the Riyadh Season Card fight on Saturday in Los Angeles said they were “excited” to be part of such a strong lineup.

The feature bout is the WBA super-welterweight world title fight between Uzbek boxer Israil Madrimov and American Terence Crawford.

Madrimov said the fight was the biggest one in his career so far and pointed out that fighting the best boxer in the world was a dream come true.

Crawford thanked Madrimov for accepting the challenge and said many people had underestimated his opponent. But he added that regardless of how the fight ended, whether by knockout, technical decision, submission, or judges’ decision, he expected to win.

Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf is included on the undercard and said he wants to win his fight not just for the Kingdom but for the Arab world.

“I just love the story that I am in because it’s a multigenerational story,” he said at a press conference on Thursday at the Chinese Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

“Every generation you get a power puncher, but it is rare to find a history maker, a superhero, and a symbol representing not only a city or a country but the Arab world.

“I want to make history again on Saturday to become the first professional Saudi boxer to fight in the US. What I am doing now is not for myself, but for the fighters who will come after me from Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.”

Eddie Hearn, chairman of promotion company Matchroom Sport, said: “Here in Santa Monica we’re hearing remarkable feedback about the upcoming encounters on Saturday, which will set BMO Stadium on fire with the presence of boxers from the US and Mexico, as fighters will engage in one of the biggest fights this country has ever seen.”

Spencer Brown, an agent representing several of the participating boxers, agreed.

“This fight is not only important in the US but globally,” he said. “What distinguishes these confrontations is the difficulty in predicting who will win, as all competitors have the abilities and enthusiasm to achieve victory and improve their records.”

Topics: boxing Riyadh season

Related

Boxers train ahead of Riyadh Season Card boxing event in Los Angeles video
Sport
Boxers train ahead of Riyadh Season Card boxing event in Los Angeles
Boxing fans treated to free curtain-raiser for main Riyadh Season event in California on Saturday
Sport
Boxing fans treated to free curtain-raiser for main Riyadh Season event in California on Saturday

Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics

Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics
Updated 02 August 2024
AP
Follow

Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics

Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics
  • Abel Ruiz sealed the win late for Spain, the silver medalist three years ago in Toyko
  • Japan finished at the top of their group after three straight victories
Updated 02 August 2024
AP

LYON, France: Fermin Lopez scored a goal in each half and Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach the semifinals of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics on Friday.
Abel Ruiz sealed the win late for Spain, the silver medalist three years ago in Toyko.
Spain arrived as one of the favorites but there were doubts surrounding the squad after they failed to win their group following a loss to Egypt. Japan, meanwhile, finished at the top of their group after three straight victories.
Lopez opened the scoring with a low left-footed shot from outside the area in the 11th minute, then used his right foot to add to the lead in the 73rd. Ruiz capped the victory from inside the area after a corner kick in the 86th.
Japan had a first-half goal disallowed for offside on a very tight call determined by video review.
Spain’s road back to the final will now go through Morocco, which reached the last four by routing the United States 4-0 earlier Friday.

Topics: Paris Olympics Spain Japan Fermin Lopez

Related

Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals
Sport
Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals
Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Sport
Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Logan Paul deletes X post claiming Olympic boxer Khelif is a man

Logan Paul deletes X post claiming Olympic boxer Khelif is a man
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Logan Paul deletes X post claiming Olympic boxer Khelif is a man

Logan Paul deletes X post claiming Olympic boxer Khelif is a man
  • YouTuber: ‘I might be guilty of spreading misinformation’
  • Algerian Khelif at center of row after quarterfinal opponent withdraws from fight 46 seconds in
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: YouTuber Logan Paul has deleted a controversial post on X claiming that Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is a man.

Khelif found herself at the center of a fierce row after her opponent in the quarterfinal of the women’s 66 kg boxing contest at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Italian Angela Carini, withdrew from the fight after just 46 seconds.

Carini broke down in tears, refusing to shake Khelif’s hand, and later said she had “never felt a punch” as strong as the two Khelif delivered before the fight ended.

Khelif’s inclusion in the Olympics has been mired in controversy after she was disqualified from the 2023 World Boxing Championships in New Delhi after failing to meet the International Boxing Association’s gender eligibility criteria.

The IBA did not disclose why she failed the test, but said she had not undergone a testosterone evaluation. Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting was also disqualified for failing the criteria.

Paul posted on X after the Carini fight ended: “This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before our eyes.” He added: “A man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end.”

However, after being informed by other users that Khelif neither identifies as male, transgender or intersex, Paul deleted the post and wrote: “Oopsies, I might be guilty of spreading misinformation along with the entirety of this app. Although she’s been previously disqualified for failing a ‘gender test’ and has XY chromosomes, some sources say Imane Khelif was born a biological woman.

“I stand by my sentiment that biological men should not compete against biological women in any sport.”

Paul also posted a poll on X asking the question: “Is my opinion that men shouldn’t be allowed to compete against women transphobic?”

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee defended Khelif’s participation, saying: “Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they (Khelif and Lin) were suddenly disqualified without any due process.
“According to the IBA minutes available on their website this decision was initially taken solely by the IBA secretary-general and CEO.”

The IOC added: “The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure, especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.

“The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving. Every person has the right to practise sport without discrimination.”

Topics: Paris Olympics boxing

Related

Hungarian facing Algeria boxer at center of Olympic gender row says not fair
Sport
Hungarian facing Algeria boxer at center of Olympic gender row says not fair
Algeria boxer who had gender test issue wins first Olympic fight in Paris when opponent quits
Sport
Algeria boxer who had gender test issue wins first Olympic fight in Paris when opponent quits

Latest updates

UAW leader says Trump would send the labor movement into reverse if he’s elected again
UAW leader says Trump would send the labor movement into reverse if he’s elected again
Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border
Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border
US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students
Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students
Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings
Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.