Joris Daudet leads a dominant French sweep of Olympic podium in BMX racing at the Paris Games
Gold medalist France's Joris Daudet (C), runner up France's Sylvain Andre (L) and bronze winner France's Romain Mahieu (R) celebrate on the podium after competing in the men's cycling BMX Racing finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, on Aug. 2, 2024. (AFP)
AP
  It had been a long time coming for the 33-year-old Daudet, who started riding when he was 9 years old in Saintes in the far west of France
AP
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France: Joris Daudet joined teammates Sylvain Andre and Romain Mahieu in a wild celebration on the front stretch of the BMX track just outside of Paris on Friday night, where they were serenaded by fans — including French President Emmanuel Macron — after the first podium sweep for the home nation at the Summer Olympics in a century.

Then, the trio paraded around with flags. Took pictures. Hugged everybody in sight.

The riders had been in quite a hurry to reach the finish line. But they were suddenly in no hurry to leave the track.

“It’s hard to perform, you know, when it mattered,” said Daudet, the three-time and reigning world champion, who finally earned an Olympic medal. “But today we were able to do that. Yeah, it’s amazing. It’s a dream.”

The only rider who had a shot at breaking up the French podium was Cedric Butti of Switzerland, but he was held off by Mahieu over the final straight on the tightly twisting course. The three Frenchmen then ran back onto the track together, where Andre chucked his bike in celebration and all three threw their arms up in victory.

It had been a long time coming for the 33-year-old Daudet, who started riding when he was 9 years old in Saintes in the far west of France. He has won 12 medals at world championships but had never even made a final in three trips to the Olympics.

“My dream came true tonight,” he said, “for me to win gold, but also to share the podium with my friends.”

It was a dream night for Mahieu, too. His partner, Saya Sakakibara of Australia, won gold in the women’s race.

Kye Whyte was hoping to improve on his silver medal from Tokyo, but the Briton crashed heavily during his second semifinal race. The accident occurred just after riders came down the starting ramp, which means he would have been going about 56 kph (35 mph) when he hit the dirt. Whyte was able to move as he was loaded on a stretcher and taken away.

France has been the most successful nation in BMX racing, topping the US for the most gold and total medals at the world championships. But the success has rarely translated to the Olympics. Its only medal had been the silver Laetitia Le Corguille won at the 2008 Beijing Games, when the sport made its Olympic debut.

But hopes were high after the trio of French riders dominated their heat races.

Andre, who was fourth at the Tokyo Games, won two of his heats and finished second in the other. Daudet and Mahieu, who won worlds the previous year, also won a pair of heats and finished third in their others.

Together, the trio topped the 16 riders who advanced to the semifinal rounds.

Of course, the Americans were right behind them.

Kamren Larsen finished in the top three of each of his heats, and Cameron Wood won a heat and finished second in another, and hopes were high that they might follow in the footsteps of Connor Fields, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

Yet while the French dominated their semifinals, the Americans had trouble. Larsen crashed out of his second race, essentially eliminating him from contention, and Wood needed a second-place finish in his third semi to make the medal run.

Once there, he was caught behind the leaders at the start and was unable to make up the ground on them.

“Right now, obviously pretty devastated,” he said. “There’s all kinds of emotions I think, all at once. It’s taken everything I’ve had to get here. Get to this day, this moment. And obviously it didn’t go the way I wanted, but I’m proud of everything I did.”

“It’s just an unforgiving sport at times,” Wood added. “Just doing my best to focus on the process and the journey.”

AP
  Cheptegei adds this to the silver medal he won in Tokyo and the world titles he took in 2019, 2022 and 2023
  The US mixed 4x400 meter relay team set a world record in an event that is only 5 years old
SAINT-DENIS: The ear-splitting roars raining down on the track and field stars in the Stade de France felt like eight years of pent-up energy flowing out at once.

They were for distance runner Joshua Cheptegei, who stamped his mark on a masterpiece of a 10,000-meter race to set an Olympic record and win a gold medal.

They were for Sha’Carri Richardson, who opened the meet in the afternoon Friday with a first-round 100-meter sprint that kept her own gold-medal dreams in tact.

They were for decathletes, who were showered throughout the afternoon and into the night as they worked their way through their first five events, garnering a show of support that’s “not too typical for decathlon,” Canada’s defending champion Damian Warner said.

They were even for swimming.

The start of one decathlon heat was delayed about five minutes while the public address announcer begged for quiet and fans waving the French tricolor chanted and cheered for Leon Marchand’s latest gold medal at the pool.

Cheptegei, who won in an Olympic-record time of 26 minutes, 43.14 seconds, loved every minute of it.

“It’s the most rewarding that I am winning today in Paris, the most amazing crowd,” he said. “The crowd was wild. And I knew that when I was going to the front, at the last two laps, I knew that this was going to be amazing for me.”

Three years ago in Tokyo, the COVID-19 pandemic kept crowds out of the mix, leaving most of the 2,200 track and field athletes to compete in eerie silence.

Cheptegei’s gold was the first won in front of a crowd on the track since the Games in Rio de Janeiro eight years ago. For that, he also got $50,000 and a chance to clang the bell at the end of the stadium, which is reserved for champions only.

The crowd went crazy for that, too.

“I think the 10K doesn’t get a lot of love sometimes,” said Grant Fisher, whose bronze medal marked America’s first podium appearance in this event since 2012. “But that crowd felt like we were the best show in town.”

From start to finish, the night’s biggest race was a barnburner.

It featured 15 runners who had broken 27 minutes in their careers, meaning the 27:01 Olympic record was in peril before the starting gun even went off.

Then, a trio of Ethiopians — Yomif Kejelcha, Selemon Barega and Berihu Aregawi — made it happen. They set a blistering pace early, stringing out the field and taking turns in the lead through 7,500 meters.

For a few laps after that, things got bunched up and the runners were racing three- and four-wide.

“I was surprised how many people were around given how fast the pace was,” Fisher said.

Then, it strung out again. Fisher, the 27-year-old American champion trying to join Billy Mills as the second US 10,000-meter champion, stayed in that mix.

Out of nowhere, with 500 meters left, surged Cheptegei.

He was in the lead when the bell lap started, and he never gave anyone hope. Fisher lost a lung-searing sprint to Aregawi for second. Cheptegei gave Uganda its first gold medal in the 112-year history of the longest Olympic event on the track.

“Every athlete there was special,” he said.

Cheptegei adds this to the silver medal he won in Tokyo and the world titles he took in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

“Now, my collection is complete,” he said. “I was the world champion. Now, I win the Olympic title. I’m so excited.”

5K down and 57 left to go for Sifan Hassan

Iron woman Sifan Hassan completed the first leg of what is shaping up as a long Olympics. She finished second in the first round of the 5,000 meters.

Hassan also plans to run in the 10,000 meters and the marathon. At the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner became the first person to win medals in the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

She realizes that going 3 for 3 might not be in the cards this time, but she plans on trying.

“When I’m at the start line, I always ask myself: ‘Why? Why? What is wrong with you?’ But when I go home, I want to do it. It’s a lot about curiosity,” Hassan said.

Americans set world record in one of track’s newest events

The US mixed 4x400 meter relay team set a world record in an event that is only 5 years old.

The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break a mark set at the world championships last year.

All the record did was place the Americans in Saturday’s final, where the record will be in jeopardy again.

Crouser, Kovacs advance to shot put final

Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs of the US and Tom Walsh of New Zealand all advanced to the shot put final, giving them a chance at finishing 1-2-3 — in that exact order — for the third straight Games.

Crouser, who has been dealing with an elbow injury this year, needed only one throw to advance with a mark of 21.49 meters.

Also in the mix is Leonardo Fabbri of Italy, whose throw of 21.76 was the evening’s biggest.

Jasmine Moore goes one and done in triple jump

Jasmine Moore, the first American woman to qualify for the Olympics in both the triple jump and the long jump, kept her work to a minimum. She needed just one jump — a season-best 14.43 meters — to lock down her spot in the triple jump finals.

Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba had the night’s best jump (14.68) in an event that has been thrown wide open because of an Achilles tendon injury that ended the season for defending champion and world-record holder Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela this spring.

Topics: Paris Olympics

AP
  The 22-year-old French phenomenon left no doubt he'll be remembered as one of the biggest stars of the Summer Games in his home country
  Macron shook Marchand's hand during Friday's celebration and sent his congratulations via social media
NANTERRE, France: The party for Leon Marchand spread beyond the pool, quickly sweeping all across Paris.

At Stade de France, hosting the first night of track and field, an enormous ovation broke out when Marchand won his fourth gold medal of the Olympics. The roar was so loud that the first heat of the 400-meter run in the decathlon was delayed.

At the French Olympic house, nearly 20,000 gathered outside to watch Marchand cap his dominating run at the pool, including 19-year-old Arthur Oursel.

“He’s a hero,” Oursel said. “He’s our hero.”

With French President Emmanuel Macron among the more than 15,000 fans cheering him on in a rugby stadium-turned-natatorium, Marchand soared to another runaway victory in the 200-meter individual medley Friday night.

“I don’t think anything went wrong this week,” Marchand said. “It was just perfect.”

The 22-year-old French phenomenon left no doubt he’ll be remembered as one of the biggest stars of the Summer Games in his home country. He finished in an Olympic record of 1 minute, 54.06 seconds, just missing Ryan Lochte’s 13-year-old world mark.

That was about the only thing he didn’t accomplish in six magical days at La Defense Arena, previously winning the 400 IM, 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke — the latter two about two hours apart in the same session.

Marchand became only the fourth swimmer in Olympic history to win four individual golds at a single games.

The others? Michael Phelps, who did it in both 2004 and 2008; Mark Spitz in 1972; and East German Kristin Otto in 1988.

Heady company, indeed.

“That’s crazy. Those guys are legends,” Marchand said. “I don’t think I have realized it yet. Maybe I will in a few days.”

The silver went to Britain’s Duncan Scott, a body length behind at 1:55.31. China’s Wang Shun grabbed the bronze in 1:56.00, edging out American Carson Foster for a spot on the podium.

What a night for France

A packed house at La Defense Arena came to cheer on their favorite son one more time. They chanted, sang “Sweet Caroline,” waved the French tricolor flag and unveiled a huge tifo in the upper deck.

After Marchand touched the wall, he held up four fingers — one for every gold. He climbed from the pool, pumped his fists, then held out his arms as if to say, “What more could you want?”

Not a thing.

He had done it all, more than fulfilling the expectations of his nation and the comparisons to Phelps, who was here to cheer Marchand on. What might have been a burden to some athletes only seemed to push Marchand to even greater heights.

Macron shook Marchand’s hand during Friday’s celebration and sent his congratulations via social media.

“The impossible isn’t French!” Macron wrote in French. “Four home gold medals and a new Olympic record — it’s historic. It’s Leon Marchand.”

Marchand certainly enjoyed his moment, which his American coach Bob Bowman — Phelps’ coach, in an appropriate touch — had encouraged him to do.

He led the fans behind the podium in a cheer before climbing to the top step one more time. The crowd erupted in its most rousing rendition yet of “La Marseillaise” — though, of course, they’ve had plenty of chances to work on the French national anthem this week.

Chants of “Leon! Leon! Leon!” filled the arena as soon as the anthem was done. Someone held up a sign that simply “Merci Leon.”

“I’m extremely proud,” Marchand said, “to be French.”

Australian gold for McEvoy, McKeown

Before Marchand’s triumph, Cameron McEvoy and Kaylee McKeown won more gold for Australia.

McEvoy touched first in the 50 freestyle, denying Caeleb Dressel a repeat in swimming’s most frantic event. McKeown followed with a victory in the 200 backstroke to become the first female swimmer to sweep the back at two straight Summer Games.

Asked if she could’ve envisioned such an accomplishment, McKeown said, “Not in a million years.”

McEvoy became the first Australian man to win gold at these games, and McKeown quickly boosted her country’s total to an Olympics-leading seven golds overall — three more than both the US and Marchand, who is essentially a country unto himself.

McKeown noted what an amazing time this is for women’s sports, following in the footsteps of athletes such as Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark in raising the profile of female athletes.

“Not just the Aussie girls, but the whole world and female sports has been unreal this year,” McKeown said. “It’s great to be a part of that.”

McEvoy made it from one end of the pool to the other in 21.25, edging Benjamin Proud of Britain by five-hundredths of a second. Florent Manaudou of France gave the home crowd another thrill by taking the bronze in 21.56.

Dressel, who won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, finished sixth in 21.61.

McKeown rallied again, just as she did in the 100 backstroke, to chase down perennial American runner-up Regan Smith. The winning time was an Olympic record of 2:03.73, breaking the mark that Missy Franklin set at the 2012 London Games.

Another silver for Regan Smith

Smith touched in 2:04.26 for the fifth silver medal of her career, to go along with a single bronze. She has yet to win gold.

The bronze went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 2:05.57.

Smith insisted that she was satisfied with the result, even though a gold medal remained just out of reach.

“If I had gotten a silver medal and I had been a second slower, I think I would have been really disappointed in myself because that wasn’t putting my best foot forward. That wasn’t what I was capable of doing,” Smith said. “That’s one of my fastest times ever. I think I really gave Kaylee a run for it and I made things really close and exciting. So I’m thrilled with it.”

Dressel comes up short

The American star qualified in two individual events, and he won’t be winning a medal in either of them.

Shortly after his sixth-place showing in the 50 freestyle, he returned to the pool for the semifinals of the 100 butterfly — another of the events he won in Tokyo.

Dressel couldn’t pull off the grueling double, managing only the 13th-fastest time to miss out on the final Saturday night.

He did anchor the US to gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay for the eighth gold medal of his career.

It was a disappointing showing for one of the biggest stars of the Tokyo Games, but not all that unexpected given what he’s been through.

A year after the pandemic-delayed 2021 Olympics, Dressel walked away from swimming in the middle of the world championships.

He desperately needed a break to recapture his love of swimming, which is still a bit of a work in progress. Dressel seems much happier now, welcoming his first child about five months ago, but he couldn’t recapture that blazing speed from three years ago.

“Obviously not my best work,” Dressel said. “I’ve had a lot of fun but this hasn’t been my best week. I don’t think I need to shy away from that.”

He has one more relay to go in Paris, giving him another shot at his ninth career gold.

Dressel would like to go out on a high note, because these Games have been “a little heartbreaking, a little heartbreaking for sure.”

After leaving the pool deck, he broke down in tears.

AP
  Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal the win for Egypt
  Egypt will face either Argentina or France in the last four
MARSEILLE, France: Goalkeeper Hamza Alaa saved a penalty by Marcelo Perez and Egypt defeated Paraguay 5-4 in a shootout to reach the semifinals of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics on Friday.
Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal the win for Egypt after the teams had drawn 1-1 in regulation and failed to score in extra time.
Egypt will face either Argentina or France in the last four.
The other semifinal will be between Spain and Morocco. The Spaniards defeated Japan on Friday, while Morocco got past the United States.
Paraguay took the lead in regulation with a goal by Diego Gomez in a breakaway in the 71st minute, but Egypt sent the game into extra time with Adel’s header in the 88th.
Paraguay were runner-up to Argentina in 2004 in Athens but had not played in the last four Olympic Games. Egypt’s best result was fourth in 1964 in Tokyo.

Arab News
  Inquiry into the charges took place in May at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse
  The Stewards Committee determined that charges issued against Jason Servis were proved, handing him lifetime ban from racing in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia has disqualified the winning horse Maximum Security from the Saudi Cup 2020 after an inquiry showed that its trainer Jason Servis had been involved in misconduct, misadministration, and corrupt practices.
JCSA’s Stewards Committee awarded the title of the winner of the race — which was held at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Feb. 29, 2020 — to Midnight Bisou.
The inquiry into the charges took place on May 22-23 this year at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse, where Servis was put on notice of the inquiry and invited to attend remotely, by himself, or by legal representation, but chose not to do so.
The Stewards Committee determined that the charges issued against Servis were proved and handed him a lifetime ban from racing in Saudi Arabia.
In respect of Maximum Security and the race, it was ordered that the placings be altered to reflect Maximum Security’s disqualification and the prize money to be redistributed accordingly.
A JCSA spokesman said: “The JCSA is satisfied that, following a full disciplinary process, the charges affecting the outcome of the 2020 Saudi Cup have now been determined by the Stewards Committee following a proper investigation.
“The JCSA will abide by the decision of the Stewards Committee. The JCSA looks forward to continuing with preparations for the Saudi Cup 2025 and the 2026 Asian Racing Conference with this matter concluded.”
The spokesman extended the committee’s congratulations to Midnight Bisou.
The JCSA announced the new result had Midnight Bisou in first place, ahead of Benbatl and Mucho Gusto, in second and third respectively.
Fourth to 13th in the race were Tacitus, Gold Dream, Chrysoberyl, Mjjack, Magic Wand, Gronkowski, McKinzie, Great Scot, North America and Capezzano.
Arab News reported at the time of the race that Maximum Security had made history in front of King Salman as the first winner of the Saudi Cup, claiming the winning prize of $10 million in the world’s richest horse race.
Luis Saez rode the Servis-trained 4-year-old to a victory many had predicted, leaving Midnight Bisou in second ($3.5 million) and Benbatl third ($2 million).

Arab News
  'I want to make history again on Saturday,' says Ziyad Almaayouf
LONDON: Boxers set to take part in the Riyadh Season Card fight on Saturday in Los Angeles said they were “excited” to be part of such a strong lineup.

The feature bout is the WBA super-welterweight world title fight between Uzbek boxer Israil Madrimov and American Terence Crawford.

Madrimov said the fight was the biggest one in his career so far and pointed out that fighting the best boxer in the world was a dream come true.

Crawford thanked Madrimov for accepting the challenge and said many people had underestimated his opponent. But he added that regardless of how the fight ended, whether by knockout, technical decision, submission, or judges’ decision, he expected to win.

Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf is included on the undercard and said he wants to win his fight not just for the Kingdom but for the Arab world.

“I just love the story that I am in because it’s a multigenerational story,” he said at a press conference on Thursday at the Chinese Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

“Every generation you get a power puncher, but it is rare to find a history maker, a superhero, and a symbol representing not only a city or a country but the Arab world.

“I want to make history again on Saturday to become the first professional Saudi boxer to fight in the US. What I am doing now is not for myself, but for the fighters who will come after me from Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.”

Eddie Hearn, chairman of promotion company Matchroom Sport, said: “Here in Santa Monica we’re hearing remarkable feedback about the upcoming encounters on Saturday, which will set BMO Stadium on fire with the presence of boxers from the US and Mexico, as fighters will engage in one of the biggest fights this country has ever seen.”

Spencer Brown, an agent representing several of the participating boxers, agreed.

“This fight is not only important in the US but globally,” he said. “What distinguishes these confrontations is the difficulty in predicting who will win, as all competitors have the abilities and enthusiasm to achieve victory and improve their records.”

