You are here

  • Home
  • Tony Ferguson eyes comeback victory at Abu Dhabi UFC debut

Tony Ferguson eyes comeback victory at Abu Dhabi UFC debut

Tony Ferguson eyes comeback victory at Abu Dhabi UFC debut
Tony Ferguson, determined to break a seven-fight losing streak, steps into the Octagon in search of his first victory in more than five years. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z2bsg

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Tony Ferguson eyes comeback victory at Abu Dhabi UFC debut

Tony Ferguson eyes comeback victory at Abu Dhabi UFC debut
  • All-American bout against Michael Chiesa gives former interim lightweight champion chance to shine in UAE and break seven-fight losing streak
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ABU DHABI: Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, the American fighting for the first time in the Emirates, takes on compatriot Michael Chiesa, winner of the Fight Night he headlined in the UAE capital in 2021, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

The welterweight bout is the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen v Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson, determined to break a seven-fight losing streak, steps into the Octagon in search of his first victory in more than five years. This is Ferguson’s first fight in Abu Dhabi, and he said that he was excited about the opportunity it offered.

“I love fighting internationally, so this is a new experience,” he said. “I brought my family here — everyone’s enjoying themselves. The camp went well. If it hadn’t, I’d probably be feeling different. But it was awesome. I can’t wait to fight and perform in front of a live crowd. I know I haven’t met a lot of the fans here, but I want to say thank you very much for all the support over the years. This is not my last fight, so stay tuned.

“I’ve always wanted to come to Yas Island and perform. I’ve been a bit jealous of everyone who’s fought here before, so I’m excited. I’ve only been here for a few days, but I’m very impressed with how everyone carries themselves. The hospitality is amazing, and I’m very happy to be here and have this chance to perform.”

Ferguson has undergone rigorous preparations over the past month, which he believes has sharpened his skills. “In the past seven years, I haven’t really sparred. But in the past couple of weeks, I put in more than 120 rounds of sparring. If you add that up, my timing’s come back, I feel sharp. Fighting at 170 pounds (77kg) instead of cutting down to 155 (70kg), I feel good. My flexibility is back, and coming off of two surgeries, I feel amazing. No complaints. I’m here to work.”

On the other side of the Octagon, Michael Chiesa is equally prepared and excited about the Saturday night fight. Chiesa said: “Preparation has been good. It’s been a great camp. We trained for Tony back in 2016, so it’s kind of like picking up where we left off. I’m just excited to finally get the opportunity to fight him. I never really thought it would happen, especially since I moved up to a different weight class. But I’m excited to get out there and compete against him.”

Chiesa also shared his enthusiasm for competing in Abu Dhabi, where he has experienced success in the past. “When they offered me the fight here in Abu Dhabi, I was really excited. I can’t emphasize enough how excited I am to compete here. There’s something about this city that just feels right. So, when they offered me Tony in Abu Dhabi, it was like a double bonus. I’m super excited to perform at the arena again.

“I’m really excited to be back. I feel like I have good luck here. I won my second main event at the arena, and I’m excited to have a full crowd this time. I love the people here; they’ve embraced me every time I’ve been here. I was here for a month during the pandemic working the desk, and I’ve been back for UAE Warriors, where one of my teammates fought a few times. So, I feel like the people here embrace me, and I’m excited to put on a show for them again.”

Chiesa was typically confident about the fight: “I’m going to put him away. I’m going to move on from this chapter in my career, whether it’s an easy fight or a tough one. I’m excited for whatever he brings to the table, but I’m going to bring the best version of myself and get my hand raised.”

Topics: UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi

Related

Fighters in open work before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Fighters in open work before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
What to expect at Abu Dhabi’s UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov
Sport
What to expect at Abu Dhabi’s UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde
Updated 34 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde
  • The match between Pakistan side and Norway’s Club Forde ended in a 1-1 draw, after going into extra time
  • The game was ultimately decided on penalty shootouts, wherein the Norwegian club edged Pakistan out 4-3
Updated 34 sec ago
Muhammad Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan street football team on Friday lost the semifinal of Norway Cup to Club Forde 3-4, bowing out of this year’s tournament.
The match between Pakistan and the Norwegian club ended in a 1-1 draw, after going into extra time. Mohammad Adeel scored the equalizer goal for Pakistan in the second half.
The game was ultimately decided on penalty shootouts, wherein Club Forde edged Pakistan out.
“Despite the loss, the team showcased remarkable resilience and skill,” Muslim Hands Pakistan, a non-government organization that has sponsored Pakistani street footballers, said in a statement on Saturday.
Pakistan were eager to lift the title this time after having finished as runners-up in the last edition. Their loss to Club Forde reminded of last year’s final where the Green Shirts also faced a heartbreaking defeat in penalty shootouts.
The Pakistan team will now compete for the third position against Norway’s Sutra Club today, Saturday.
In 2022, Pakistan finished runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Qatar. They were also the runners-up in the previous edition in Russia in 2018 and finished third in the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Topics: Norway Cup Pakistan street football team

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde
Updated 43 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde
  • The match between Pakistan side and Norway’s Club Forde ended in a 1-1 draw, after going into extra time
  • The game was ultimately decided on penalty shootouts, wherein the Norwegian club edged Pakistan out 4-3
Updated 43 sec ago
Muhammad Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan street football team on Friday lost the semifinal of Norway Cup to Club Forde 3-4, bowing out of this year’s tournament.
The match between Pakistan and the Norwegian club ended in a 1-1 draw, after going into extra time. Mohammad Adeel scored the equalizer goal for Pakistan in the second half.
The game was ultimately decided on penalty shootouts, wherein Club Forde edged Pakistan out.
“Despite the loss, the team showcased remarkable resilience and skill,” Muslim Hands Pakistan, a non-government organization that has sponsored Pakistani street footballers, said in a statement on Saturday.
Pakistan were eager to lift the title this time after having finished as runners-up in the last edition. Their loss to Club Forde reminded of last year’s final where the Green Shirts also faced a heartbreaking defeat in penalty shootouts.
The Pakistan team will now compete for the third position against Norway’s Sutra Club today, Saturday.
In 2022, Pakistan finished runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Qatar. They were also the runners-up in the previous edition in Russia in 2018 and finished third in the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Topics: Norway Cup Pakistan street football team

Esports World Cup draws unprecedented viewership, sellout crowds in first half of inaugural event

Esports World Cup draws unprecedented viewership, sellout crowds in first half of inaugural event
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Esports World Cup draws unprecedented viewership, sellout crowds in first half of inaugural event

Esports World Cup draws unprecedented viewership, sellout crowds in first half of inaugural event
  • Competition tops 177 million hours watched as more than 1 million visitors take in world’s largest esports and gaming festival in Riyadh
  • Tournaments featuring Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends, Dota 2 set 2024 viewership highs as $16.5 million is awarded across nine out of 22 championships
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup, the world’s largest esports competition and festival, has entered the second half of its competition after drawing unprecedented viewership and live attendances for its inaugural event at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The Esports World Cup Foundation, the non-profit organization hosting the EWC, has announced a total of 177.5 million hours watched over the first four weeks, with a number of individual tournaments setting viewership highs. In addition, a total of $16.5 million of the event’s record-breaking $60 million prize pool has been distributed across nine of 22 total championships. The event’s daily festival has attracted more than one million visitors during the first half of the landmark event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“After four quick weeks, the Esports World Cup has already surpassed our highest expectations,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of Esports World Cup Foundation. “When we started this journey, our goal was to leapfrog the esports industry with a historic global event uniting the best games, players and clubs, and reach fans beyond the core esports enthusiasts, while tapping into the 3.4 billion gamers around the world. I’m proud that we’re well on our way to achieving that goal here in Riyadh with hundreds of millions of viewers at home, and over a million visiting onsite, shattering not only our expectations, but also a lot of 2024 esports records. The EWC has awarded more than $16 million in life-changing prize money so far, with millions more to come, including the ultimate prize — a share of $20 million across the Esports World Cup Club Championship at the end of August.”


Viewership and social highlights

Across the first four weeks of the Esports World Cup, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang registered the event’s highest peak viewership with nearly 2.4 million concurrents, the largest figure for any MLBB tournament in 2024. The game’s popularity extended to the MLBB Women’s Invitational at EWC, recording 2.5 million hours watched over its 34-hour total broadcast. With 265,117 peak viewers, it became the fourth most-watched event in women’s esports history. Mobile games in general have exceeded viewership expectations at the EWC, with Free Fire attracting more than 441,000 peak concurrents.

On PC, two popular multiplayer online battle arena games set high watermarks for viewership at the EWC. With 55 million hours watched, the Dota 2 competition was the most-viewed tournament for the game this year, while the League of Legends competition was the largest third-party tournament for the game in the past decade, recording 53 million hours watched and 3.4 million peak viewers (including China).

The EWC has attracted high engagement from fans across social media. Its accounts have collectively recorded more than one billion impressions, 270 million social video views and 58 million total social engagements, a testament to the event’s resonance among the global esports community and beyond.


Attendance highlights

During the first half of the EWC, more than one million visitors attended the massive on-site experience at Boulevard City in Riyadh. The festival venues alone have attracted 289,000 visitors, while the esports competitions have sold more than 60,000 tickets so far. The esports events are less than 3,000 tickets away from a total sellout with four weeks and 13 competitions still to come. The EWC day pass has sold out for the entire tournament, while the POWR Villa and Falcons HQ are fully booked through Aug. 17.

During Week 3, the EWC hosted international football superstars Neymar and Diogo Jota. As avid esports fans, both athletes took in the high-energy atmosphere around the Counter-Strike 2 event.

“Being here at the inaugural Esports World Cup is a truly amazing experience,” Jota said. “The organization and scale behind this event are truly impressive, even more than I anticipated. I’ve always believed in the potential of esports, even before starting my own team, and EWC is proof that this scene is evolving rapidly. This level of investment and infrastructure is exactly what esports needs to grow and reach a wider audience. I’m excited to see how EWC continues to evolve and push the boundaries of competitive gaming.”

 
Competition highlights

The EWC has already awarded $16.5 million in prize money across nine tournament championships and another $450,000 in MVP awards. More than $44 million in prize money will be awarded over the final four weeks of competition spanning the remaining 13 championships and the club championship.

Currently, Team Falcons sits atop the Esports World Cup club championship leaderboard with 3,500 points, 2,330 above second-place Team Liquid. The Club Championship, an innovative cross-game competitive format distinctive to the EWC featuring a dedicated prize pool of $20 million, rewards the top 16 clubs based on their overall performance. At the event’s conclusion, the club with the best performance across the 22 game championships will be crowned the world’s first Esports World Cup club champion.

The first four weeks have delivered a number of upsets and dominating performances. In the record-breaking $500,000 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational, Smart Omega Empress upset tournament-favorite Team Vitality to earn the top prize of $180,000. In the Overwatch 2 tournament, Crazy Raccoon rolled through the bracket, winning 15 of 17 maps played to take home the trophy and $400,000. And in League of Legends, global superstar Faker led defending World Champions T1 to a 3-1 victory over Top Esports, adding another international accolade to his storied career.

 
Closing weekend

The biggest weekend in esports history will take place on Aug. 24-25 as the inaugural EWC comes to a close.

On Aug. 24, the 2024 Esports Awards, the most prestigious night in esports, will honor the best in the business from every part of the world, celebrating clubs, athletes, content creators, games and more. Highlights from the evening will include the lifetime achievement mixer, red carpet event, esports village and the star-studded awards ceremony itself, which last year attracted more than 22 million viewers.

The second two-day New Global Sport Conference will begin on Aug. 24 as it unites leaders from esports, gaming, business, sports, and entertainment to explore “The future of fandom.” Thought leaders from around the world will discuss fandom’s impact on business planning, content, IP and media rights, marketing, and community-building. The speaker lineup to date includes: Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Ralf Reichert, Magnus Carlsen, Toshimoto Mitomo, Greg Norman, Maya Rogers, RJ Cutler, Dr. Songyee Yoon, Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Joe Marsh.

The weekend will conclude on Aug. 25 as the first Esports World Cup club champion is crowned and awarded its share of the $20 million club championship prize pool. The EWC closing ceremony will then welcome clubs, players, and fans to come together for a spectacular celebration, featuring fireworks, a light show and live music.

Topics: Esports World Cup

Related

Alliance and EXO Clan take Apex Legends by storm at Esports World Cup
Sport
Alliance and EXO Clan take Apex Legends by storm at Esports World Cup
‘Honor of Kings’ and ‘Apex Legends’ launch at Esports World Cup
E-sport
‘Honor of Kings’ and ‘Apex Legends’ launch at Esports World Cup

Alliance and EXO Clan take Apex Legends by storm at Esports World Cup

Alliance and EXO Clan take Apex Legends by storm at Esports World Cup
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Alliance and EXO Clan take Apex Legends by storm at Esports World Cup

Alliance and EXO Clan take Apex Legends by storm at Esports World Cup
  • Rainbow Six Siege is set for the semifinal stage on Saturday at Boulevard Riyadh City, while Honor of Kings features quarter-final action
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Swedish side Alliance and UK outfit EXO Clan topped the Apex Legends Group B table at the Esports World Cup on Friday.

Alliance were the only team to hit more than 100 points in their group, scoring 107, while EXO Clan concluded on 88 at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City. The Last Chance series of Apex Legends takes place on Saturday, with the much-awaited finals on Sunday.

In other week five contests at the largest gaming and esports festival in the world, which features 22 global competitions in 21 leading games and runs until Aug. 25, Rainbow Six Siege is set for the semifinal stage on Saturday. Team Liquid will be facing w7m esports, while FURIA Esports will go head-to-head against Team BDS. Honor of Kings, meanwhile, features quarter-final action at Boulevard Riyadh City on Saturday. 

The Esports World Cup has a prize pool of $60 million, the largest in the history of esports.

Topics: esport

Related

Pastor & Co. sets sights on Saudi Arabia’s luxury market
Lifestyle
Pastor & Co. sets sights on Saudi Arabia’s luxury market
Special How a newly classified species of snake was discovered in Saudi Arabia’s ancient AlUla oasis graphic
Saudi Arabia
How a newly classified species of snake was discovered in Saudi Arabia’s ancient AlUla oasis

Boxing body offers prize money to beaten Italian amid gender row

Boxing body offers prize money to beaten Italian amid gender row
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Boxing body offers prize money to beaten Italian amid gender row

Boxing body offers prize money to beaten Italian amid gender row
  • Carini stopped her fight against Algeria’s Imane Khelif after receiving two strong punches to the face
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: The International Boxing Association has pledged to award prize money to Italy’s Angela Carini, whose 46-second Olympics defeat to an Algerian boxer at the center of a gender eligibility row has left the sport on the ropes.
Carini stopped her fight against Algeria’s Imane Khelif after receiving two strong punches to the face, refused to shake hands with her opponent and then collapsed to the canvas sobbing.
But the bout sparked controversy as Khelif had been disqualified by the IBA during last year’s world championship after failing unspecified gender eligibility tests.
There is no suggestion that Khelif, who has fought on the women’s circuit for years, including in the Tokyo Olympics, identifies as anything other than a woman.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) cleared her to fight at the Paris Games as they use the gender stated on the passport as their criterion for eligibility.
Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting appear to be caught in the crossfire of a row between the IBA and the IOC, which ejected the boxing body from the Olympic movement after financial and ethical irregularities.
Referring to Carini’s reaction at the end of the bout, IBA President Umar Kremlev said: “I couldn’t look at her tears.”
“I am not indifferent to such situations, and I can assure that we will protect each boxer. I do not understand why they kill women’s boxing,” added Kremlev.
“Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety.”
The IBA said it would reward Carini prize money “as if she were an Olympic champion.”
The association said it was awarding all gold medallists $100,000, of which $25,000 will go to the national federation and $25,000 to the coach.
It was not immediately clear how much Carini would be offered and the IBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Carini has since apologized for not congratulating her opponent.
“All the controversy made me sad and I’m sorry for my opponent too. It’s nothing to do with her. She was here like me to fight,” she told the Gazzetta dello Sport.
“I was angry because my Olympics had just gone up in smoke but I’ve nothing against Imane Khelif. On the contrary, if I saw her again, I’d give her a hug,” she added.
Khelif fights later Saturday in the women’s 66kg quarter-final against Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori, with victory guaranteeing her medal, as all semifinalists get at least bronze.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

Algeria boxer who had gender test issue wins first Olympic fight in Paris when opponent quits
Sport
Algeria boxer who had gender test issue wins first Olympic fight in Paris when opponent quits
Hungarian facing Algeria boxer at center of Olympic gender row says not fair
Sport
Hungarian facing Algeria boxer at center of Olympic gender row says not fair

Latest updates

Esports World Cup draws unprecedented viewership, sellout crowds in first half of inaugural event
Esports World Cup draws unprecedented viewership, sellout crowds in first half of inaugural event
Alliance and EXO Clan take Apex Legends by storm at Esports World Cup
Alliance and EXO Clan take Apex Legends by storm at Esports World Cup
Trump agrees to Fox News debate with Harris on Sept 4
Trump agrees to Fox News debate with Harris on Sept 4
Boxing body offers prize money to beaten Italian amid gender row
Boxing body offers prize money to beaten Italian amid gender row
Pastor & Co. sets sights on Saudi Arabia’s luxury market
Pastor & Co. sets sights on Saudi Arabia’s luxury market

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.