Tony Ferguson eyes comeback victory at Abu Dhabi UFC debut

ABU DHABI: Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, the American fighting for the first time in the Emirates, takes on compatriot Michael Chiesa, winner of the Fight Night he headlined in the UAE capital in 2021, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

The welterweight bout is the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen v Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson, determined to break a seven-fight losing streak, steps into the Octagon in search of his first victory in more than five years. This is Ferguson’s first fight in Abu Dhabi, and he said that he was excited about the opportunity it offered.

“I love fighting internationally, so this is a new experience,” he said. “I brought my family here — everyone’s enjoying themselves. The camp went well. If it hadn’t, I’d probably be feeling different. But it was awesome. I can’t wait to fight and perform in front of a live crowd. I know I haven’t met a lot of the fans here, but I want to say thank you very much for all the support over the years. This is not my last fight, so stay tuned.

“I’ve always wanted to come to Yas Island and perform. I’ve been a bit jealous of everyone who’s fought here before, so I’m excited. I’ve only been here for a few days, but I’m very impressed with how everyone carries themselves. The hospitality is amazing, and I’m very happy to be here and have this chance to perform.”

Ferguson has undergone rigorous preparations over the past month, which he believes has sharpened his skills. “In the past seven years, I haven’t really sparred. But in the past couple of weeks, I put in more than 120 rounds of sparring. If you add that up, my timing’s come back, I feel sharp. Fighting at 170 pounds (77kg) instead of cutting down to 155 (70kg), I feel good. My flexibility is back, and coming off of two surgeries, I feel amazing. No complaints. I’m here to work.”

On the other side of the Octagon, Michael Chiesa is equally prepared and excited about the Saturday night fight. Chiesa said: “Preparation has been good. It’s been a great camp. We trained for Tony back in 2016, so it’s kind of like picking up where we left off. I’m just excited to finally get the opportunity to fight him. I never really thought it would happen, especially since I moved up to a different weight class. But I’m excited to get out there and compete against him.”

Chiesa also shared his enthusiasm for competing in Abu Dhabi, where he has experienced success in the past. “When they offered me the fight here in Abu Dhabi, I was really excited. I can’t emphasize enough how excited I am to compete here. There’s something about this city that just feels right. So, when they offered me Tony in Abu Dhabi, it was like a double bonus. I’m super excited to perform at the arena again.

“I’m really excited to be back. I feel like I have good luck here. I won my second main event at the arena, and I’m excited to have a full crowd this time. I love the people here; they’ve embraced me every time I’ve been here. I was here for a month during the pandemic working the desk, and I’ve been back for UAE Warriors, where one of my teammates fought a few times. So, I feel like the people here embrace me, and I’m excited to put on a show for them again.”

Chiesa was typically confident about the fight: “I’m going to put him away. I’m going to move on from this chapter in my career, whether it’s an easy fight or a tough one. I’m excited for whatever he brings to the table, but I’m going to bring the best version of myself and get my hand raised.”