Qiddiya giga-project set to propel Saudi Arabia's entertainment sector

Qiddiya giga-project set to propel Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector
Qiddiya is one of several large-scale entertainment projects in the Kingdom, dubbed the ‘capital of entertainment, sports, and the Arts.’ there is no doubting its importance as one of the cornerstones of the sector. (Supplied)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reem Walid
Qiddiya giga-project set to propel Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector

Qiddiya giga-project set to propel Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector
  • Theme park has huge ‘disruptive potential’ across global industry
Updated 25 sec ago
Reem Walid
RIYADH: The cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia is being enriched as the entertainment sector undergoes significant expansion.

The ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, which strives to diversify the economy and increase global engagement, is the driving force behind this broader cultural transformation.

One prime example of the Kingdom’s initiatives aimed at propelling the entertainment sector is the Qiddiya giga-project.

Launched in 2018 under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Qiddiya is an emerging capital for entertainment, sports and culture that aims to build destinations, programs and initiatives based on the power of play that will enhance the quality of life of visitors and residents.

Qiddiya’s role in propelling the Kingdom’s entertainment sector

Qiddiya is just one of several large-scale entertainment projects in the Kingdom but, dubbed the “Capital of Entertainment, Sports, and the Arts,” there is no doubting its importance as one of the cornerstones of the sector.

Canadian company AtkinsRéalis is the lead design consultancy for the project, and the firm’s Global Director of Creative, Theming and Show Design Bradley Caruk set out his vision for Qiddiya to  Arab News.

“Having worked in the global entertainment industry for the past 25 years, I have learnt we are all the same. Everyone wants to have fun. With major innovative parks like Six Flags Qiddiya City, we have the unexpected – a fully immersive story-driven theme park experience,” he said.

Caruk added that the attraction will have “the world’s tallest, longest, fastest rides”, and said: “We even support the storyline further by including original music compositions.”

Sector expert Jamie Ryder, a partner at Entertainment & Media Industry Group at law firm Reed Smith, told Arab News that Qiddiya has a huge amount of “disruptive potential.”




Jamie Ryder

He said: “In terms of Qiddiya’s disruptive potential, this is immediately clear when considering the sheer scale of the development.  When complete, Qiddiya will be home to over 600,000 residents and aims to attract 48 million visits per year.”

Ryder continued: “In addition to the specific, innovative – and in the case of Dragon Ball theme park – world’s first attractions Qiddiya will host, the focus on ‘play’ throughout the development, and the ability to host major sporting and entertainment events in cutting edge venues means that Qiddiya’s disruptive potential is significant.”

Partnerships that Qiddiya has established with local or international entities

Of those collaborations and partnerships that have been announced so far, it is very easy to quickly see the alignment with various elements of the Vision 2030 as well as reflecting the fact that Saudi society is a young, connected and vibrant population.

Ryder highlighted the Dragon Ball theme park – based on the popular Japanese animated series – as something that will appeal directly to young people in the Kingdom and beyond.

“Anime is incredibly popular in KSA with Saudi reported as having the largest share of anime viewers worldwide,” he said, adding: “With the UAE second in the world rankings for anime viewership, this promises to be a popular attraction enticing tourists from across the region.”

Ryder also cited the Six Flags theme park being the first outside of the Americas appealing to both Saudi youth and visitors.

He said one of the jewels in the crown of Qiddiya will be the Speed Park Track, which garnered significant attention in the motor racing world when the design was unveiled. The attraction comes as the popularity of Formula 1 in the region grows.

“Add to this mix the cutting-edge mixed-use Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium, and dedicated gaming and esports neighborhood, and it is clear to see how Qiddiya will offer world-class attractions and experiences to locals and tourists,” he said

Firms’ roles in supporting the Saudi’s vision of developing a world-class entertainment experience

Several firms in the industry recognize Saudi Arabia’s vision of developing top attractions and world-class entertainment destinations in line with the high bar set from the big parks that have been around for over 50 years.

From AtkinsRéalis point of view, Caruk emphasized that the company’s multi-disciplinary teams understand guests’ expectations and work towards exceeding those expectations.

“We work as one team, but there are hundreds of us taking a concept and turning it into a reality – all with a common goal to make experiences memorable and timely,” he said.

“When we hear the phrase ‘That was awesome, can we go back there again’ that’s when we know we’ve done something right. Nothing like witnessing guests leaving our designed theme park with a sense of awe and a desire to return. We expect to hear a lot of these reactions in the years to come,” Caruk added.




Bradley Caruk

He was keen to emphasize the pride his firm has in working on the project, saying: “Our commitment to Saudi’s Vision 2030 is unwavering, and we value our partnership with Qiddiya, where we contribute to creating unparalleled fun.”

Qiddiya’s alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030

There is no doubt that Qiddiya plays a major role in Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision, aiming to become a leading destination for entertainment, work, sports and daily life.   

While economic diversification is at the heart of Vision 2030, promoting culture and entertainment in the Kingdom was included as one of the key goals for Vision 2030 when it was first announced in 2016.

A vibrant society, thriving economy, and an ambitious nation are three key pillars of the Vision.

From Reed Smith’s viewpoint, Ryder said: “As such, the role of Qiddiya is not just about economic diversification but, like so many of the projects in KSA, it is about enhancing the quality of life for Saudi citizens and tourists alike with Quality of Life also being one of the Vision 2023 key Vision Realization Programs.”

He added: “The Quality of Life VRP was launched in 2018 with the aim of transforming Saudi Arabia into a world-renowned sports and entertainment location, and a global tourism hotspot and there can be little doubt that Qiddiya is a key element of this program.”

From AtkinsRéalis’ perspective, Caruk believes Qiddiya City will be a “premier destination” for play, adding: “It has something for everyone – a rarity in this region. The complexity and diversity of experiences across the whole development are truly remarkable and will also set a precedent for future developments across the globe”.

He went on: “Today, entertainment is a multi-billion-dollar industry and Qiddiya will play a major role in helping realize people’s dreams. At AtkinsRéalis, we feel fortunate to be hands-on and part of this groundbreaking project.”

Topics: Qiddiya giga project Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Aramco’s expansion strategy providing fuel for Vision 2030

Saudi Aramco’s expansion strategy providing fuel for Vision 2030
Updated 13 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Aramco’s expansion strategy providing fuel for Vision 2030

Saudi Aramco’s expansion strategy providing fuel for Vision 2030
  • Energy giant is mirroring the Kingdom’s diversification goals while pursuing a greener future
Updated 13 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco’s robust integrated expansion strategy is helping to drive forward the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan while it balances sustainability concerns, experts have told Arab News.

Situated at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s energy sector transformation, the state-owned firm has been focused on creating new market opportunities and increasing integration across various areas.
Economists have told Arab News that Aramco is not just focused on adding to Saudi Arabia’s bottom line, but is also developing technological innovation to help deliver on ambitious environmental goals.
These include a special $1.5 billion fund created to invest in technology that can help lower fossil fuel use — underlining the company’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and driving energy efficiency.
Saudi-based economist Talat Hafiz told Arab News: “Among the several features that Aramco is careful to achieve aside from growth is reaching a level of sustainable business that supports the company’s growth in a very complex business environment, especially when considering the changes happening in the world energy mix and the introduction of new energy alternatives such as renewable and  
nuclear energies.”

Talat Hafiz

Hafiz emphasized the importance of the firm’s diversification strategy, saying that the firm can “easily mitigate the risks associated with any investments locally or abroad” especially when considering the successful investments that Aramco has made locally & internationally.
“Aramco’s expansion business strategy is deeply designed and thought out to add value through opening new market opportunities and creating a chance for more integration, especially when considering that Aramco is a diversified energy company and not only an oil and gas producing entity, ” he added.
A pivotal aspect of the company’s global strategy is its venture capital arm, Aramco Ventures, which recently received a $4 billion injection to propel the development of disruptive technologies.
This initiative underscored Aramco’s dedication to diversifying its portfolio and supporting startups worldwide, aligning with its long-term objectives in new energies, chemicals, and digital technologies.
Discussing Aramco’s technological investments and sustainability efforts, Hafiz noted: “Aramco is a major player locally and internationally in ensuring that its business is sustainable not only financially but also to support the Kingdom’s efforts to reach net-zero emissions goals by 2060. Aramco is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and has since been unveiling numerous initiatives and projects.”
Looking forward, Aramco’s strategic roadmap includes further expansion into new markets, particularly in Asia and North America, and leveraging its venture capital arm to incubate disruptive technologies.
CEO Amin Nasser has long affirmed that the company is “looking at the current market status which, even though challenging, presents an excellent opportunity for growth.” This forward-thinking approach underscored the strategic vision to secure the position as a leader in the global energy landscape.
Formed in the 1930s and becoming state-owned in the 1980s, Aramco saw its global footprint expand rapidly during the 1990s.
This included downstream joint ventures established in the US and South Korea which marked the company’s strategic diversification beyond upstream operations, positioning it as a key player in global energy markets.
Moving into the 21st century, key milestones included the launch of Petro Rabigh in 2009, Aramco’s first petrochemical plant, followed by the formation of Sadara Chemical Co. in 2011 and the commissioning of SATORP and YASREF refineries in 2014.
The firm’s global outreach extended to Europe, Asia, and the Americas, fostering collaborations with international partners and universities on sustainable energy solutions.
By 2018, Aramco had achieved significant milestones in unconventional resource production and announced its ambitious acquisition of a majority stake in SABIC, transforming it into a major global petrochemicals producer.
Deals completed in recent months include acquiring a 50 percent stake in the Jubail-based Blue Hydrogen Industrial Gases Co., a 10 percent stake in a thermal engines joint venture between French carmaker Renault and Chinese automaker Geely, and a 40 percent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan.
Away from energy, Aramco has also been keen to boost other blossoming sectors in
Saudi Arabia.
A 47,000-capacity arena, to be called the Aramco Stadium, is to be built in Alkhobar in the Eastern Province following a cooperation agreement between real estate developers ROSHN Group and the company.
As well as sponsoring the Esports World Cup held in Riyadh in July, Aramco also provided a high-end simulator zone which offered a hyper-realistic experience akin to driving a Formula 1 car.
The company’s diversification efforts echo those of Saudi Arabia in general, and economist and policy adviser Mahmoud Khairy said Aramco and the Kingdom are able to pursue these endeavors as the business generates “substantial revenue” for the country.

Mahmoud Khairy


“This income allows the government to invest in various sectors, promoting a more balanced economic structure,” he said, adding: “Aramco’s investments in non-oil sectors, including petrochemicals, refining, and renewable energy, are designed to create a more diversified economic structure and reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on crude oil exports.”
As well as financial rewards, the company is benefiting from working with some of the best and brightest in the world.
“Aramco’s strategic partnerships and acquisitions abroad have not only expanded its global footprint but also brought in foreign expertise and technology to Saudi Arabia. These global engagements help transfer knowledge and best practices to the Kingdom, aiding in its economic modernization,” Khairy added.
Aramco’s downstream expansion has brought significant economic benefits both locally and globally. In Saudi Arabia, it has spurred job creation across sectors like manufacturing and logistics, reducing unemployment and fostering a skilled workforce, according to Khairy.
“Globally, Aramco ensures stable supplies of refined products and petrochemicals, supporting industries worldwide. Its efficient operations enable competitive pricing, benefiting global consumers and enhancing economic efficiency,” he added.
Regarding the economic and policy incentives to encourage Aramco’s investment in new energy technologies, Khairy suggested: “Providing tax credits or exemptions tailored to investments in renewable energy and clean technologies, subsidies, grants, and low-interest loans specifically designed for renewable energy projects can mitigate initial investment costs and promote quicker adoption of new technologies.”
Regulatory support, including feed-in tariffs, clear and stable regulatory frameworks, and streamlined permitting processes, are essential to reduce risks and uncertainties, according to the expert.
Hafiz emphasized the importance of Aramco’s commitment to sustainability: “Aramco is a major player locally and internationally in ensuring that its business is sustainable not only financially but also to support the Kingdom’s efforts to reach net-zero emissions goals
by 2060.”
He noted that Aramco is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and has since been unveiling numerous initiatives and projects.
“Aramco is committed to investing in blue and green hydrogen and carbon capturing,” said Hafiz.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Saudi Vision 2030 Talat Hafiz

Investment task force meeting heralds new era for India-Saudi Arabia trade relationship

Investment task force meeting heralds new era for India-Saudi Arabia trade relationship
Updated 02 August 2024
Nirmal Narayanan 
Investment task force meeting heralds new era for India-Saudi Arabia trade relationship

Investment task force meeting heralds new era for India-Saudi Arabia trade relationship
  • PIF has been invited to open an office in India in a bid to get investment flowing
Updated 02 August 2024
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Trade and economic relations between India and Saudi Arabia have taken another step forward after the countries’ inaugural High-Level Task Force on Investments was held earlier this week. 

The body was set up in 2023 when the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made an official visit to the Asian nation – a visit that came four years after he pledged investments worth $100 billion in India during a trip to New Delhi.

The first meeting of the task force was held virtually on July 28, and was co-chaired by Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and PK Mishra, principal secretary to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

During the talk, India invited Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to establish an office in the Asian nation, as it seeks to attract funds from the Kingdom.

“Constructive discussions were held on various opportunities for bilateral investments in diverse areas in public and private sector, including refining and petrochemical plants, new and renewable energy, power, telecom, innovation, among others,” said India’s prime minister’s office in a statement after the High-Level Task Force meeting. 

The statement further stated that an empowered delegation led by the country’s Petroleum Secretary will visit Saudi Arabia for follow-up discussions on the mutually beneficial investment in the oil and gas sector. 

Both countries also agreed to regular consultations between their technical teams to take forward the discussions and reach an agreement on specific investments. 

India also invited the Saudi energy minister to visit New Delhi for the next round of High-Level Task Force meetings. 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, India’s President Ram Nath Kovind, center,and Indian leader Narendra Modi at a ceremonial reception in 2019. (AFP)

India and Saudi Arabia: A history of long-standing relationship

Even though India and Saudi Arabia have been sharing strong economic and trade relations since 1947, their bilateral ties took a new turn after the signing of the Delhi Declaration in 2006. 

It was followed by the Riyadh Declaration in 2010 when then-Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh visited Saudi Arabia, elevating the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership between both nations. 

Later, the visit of Modi to Saudi Arabia in 2016 captured the spirit of enhanced cooperation in the political, economic, security and defense realms between Riyadh and New Delhi. 

When the crown prince visited India in 2023, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit and to co-chair the first Leaders’ Meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, both countries signed eight agreements across several fields including energy, banking, and investment, as well as manufacturing, archival cooperation, anti-corruption and water desalination.

Apart from the growing economic and trade ties, India and Saudi Arabia also share a strong emotional and cultural relationship, with the Kingdom being the most sought-after destination for Indian talents and religious tourists. 

Data from the Indian embassy in Riyadh revealed that more than 2.65 million Indians are living in Saudi Arabia, who act as a “living bridge between the two countries.” 

The embassy also added that India-Saudi Arabia cultural cooperation has also been expanding in the novel areas of cinema and entertainment, sports activities such as cricket and football and tourism exchange in recent years. 

Latest trade statistics between Saudi Arabia and India

According to data from the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is the Asian country’s fourth-largest trade partner, while India is the Kingdom’s second-largest trade partner. 

The Consulate General of India also acknowledges that Saudi Arabia is not just a trading partner, but a “major pillar for its energy security and an important economic partner for investments, joint ventures, and transfer of technology projects.”

Data from the General Authority for Statistics reveal that Saudi Arabia’s exports to India in 2023 stood at SR113.35 billion ($30.20 billion), while the Kingdom’s imports to the Asian nation amounted to SR43.57 billion. 

In 2023, Saudi Arabia was the third largest crude exporter to India, amounting to 39.5 million tonnes, accounting for 16.7 percent of the country’s total oil imports. 

Another report released by GASTAT in July noted that Saudi Arabia’s outgoing shipments to India were worth SR8.03 billion in May. 

In terms of non-oil exports, the Kingdom exported goods worth SR2.23 billion in May, with chemical and allied products leading the chart with shipments valued at SR1.27 billion. 

Saudi Arabia also exported plastic and rubber products to India totaling SR448 million in the same month, while outgoing shipments of base metals accounted for SR347.8 million. 

On the import side, shipments worth SR3.54 billion from India reached Saudi Arabia in May. 

Mechanical equipment and electrical appliances were the most imported goods from India to the Kingdom in May totaling SR886.1 million. 

In the same month, India exported chemical and allied products worth SR470.4 million, followed by plant products and base metals at SR580.3 million and SR342.2 million, respectively. 

Developments in the tourism sector

Apart from trade relations, India and Saudi Arabia also share strong ties in the tourism sector. 

Over 1.5 million Indian tourists visited the Kingdom in 2023, representing a rise of 50 percent compared to the previous year, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority.

In a bid to elevate the number of Indian tourists visiting the Kingdom, the STA organized networking events in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi and interacted with travel trade associations in February. 

The STA, as a part of its broader tourism strategy, aims to bring in 7.5 million Indian visitors over the next seven years. 

Data from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs reveals that more than 170,000 Indian pilgrims performed Hajj in 2024, marking a significant increase from 139,000 and 57,000 in 2023 and 2022, respectively. 

The air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and India has also increased by 31 percent between 2019 and 2023. Flights now connect 12 major hubs in India with Saudi cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. 

The growth of Saudi Arabia as a global tourist destination is fueled by the Kingdom’s giga-projects such as NEOM, along with developments in areas surrounding Alula, Diriyah and the Red Sea.

India is also emerging as a favorite destination for tourists from Saudi Arabia. 

A report released by travel app Wego in July revealed that Saudi Arabia emerged as the top five sources of travelers from the Middle East region to India. 

The analysis noted that routes from Riyadh to New Delhi and Riyadh to Lucknow were the most popular among Middle East travelers during the first half of this year. 

“The findings suggest a dynamic travel landscape where India remains a key destination for both leisure and business travelers from across the globe, driven by various factors such as tourism, business ventures, and familial connections,” said Bernard Corraya, general manager of Wego India office. 

Topics: main Saudi-India ties saudi-india trade

Dubai’s residential property sales surge more than 33%, reports brokerage firm

Dubai’s residential property sales surge more than 33%, reports brokerage firm
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Dubai’s residential property sales surge more than 33%, reports brokerage firm

Dubai’s residential property sales surge more than 33%, reports brokerage firm
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s residential property sales saw a 33.5 percent annual increase in the first half of 2024 with 77,233 transactions, according to a top brokerage company.

The Gulf metropolis also recorded a total sales value of 227 billion dinars ($61.8 billion), – up 31 percent compared to the first half of 2023, according to a press release from Engel & Volkers Middle East.

The firm said the market has continued its impressive growth trajectory, breaking records and setting new benchmarks.

The brokerage house explained that key infrastructure projects, including the $8 billion drainage system, the $35 billion Al-Maktoum International Airport expansion, and the $5 billion Dubai Metro Blue Line, underscore Dubai’s commitment to growth and development.

With Dubai’s population growing by over 100,000 annually and the economy projected to expand by four percent in 2024, the real estate market outlook remains positive.

Reflecting on these achievements, Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Volkers Middle East, said that the first half of 2024 has been impressive for Dubai’s residential real estate market.

“The unprecedented growth in sales transactions and value is a testament to Dubai’s resilience, strategic infrastructure investments, and its appeal to global investors. As we look ahead, we are optimistic about the sustained growth and transformation of this dynamic market,” Hadi added.

The growth underscores the robust demand and investor confidence in Dubai’s real estate market, as per the firm, which added that the off-plan market drove over 60 percent of all transactions, reflecting strong investor interest in new developments due to their availability, competitive pricing, flexible payment plans, and high return potential.

Popular communities such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai South, and Damac Hills 2 stood out for their affordability, modern amenities, and strategic locations.

During this period, apartments were the primary driver of growth, contributing 91 percent of the increase in transactions. Their affordability, availability, and higher returns fueled significant demand, with apartment sales comprising over 80 percent of all transactions and rising by 41 percent year-on-year.

The total transaction value increased by 33 percent, with Jumeirah Village Circle remaining the most popular community for both off-plan and secondary transactions, driven by its affordable prices, steady supply of new projects, and attractive returns for investors.

The Business Bay also continued to be in high demand, highlighting its importance in the market, the company, which is also specialized in the brokerage of commercial real estate, yachts and aircrafts, said the Engel & Volkers Middle East release.

It further stated that while the villa segment remains relatively small, it experienced significant growth in the first half of 2024, with transactions up 52 percent year-on-year and total sales value rising by 66 percent. This surge reflects demand from families seeking spacious homes and buyers looking for prime properties.

The market’s resilience was evident after the April floods, with May surpassing the previous monthly transaction record by 20 percent.

Dubai’s luxury real estate segment continues to thrive, with a 47 percent year-on-year increase in transactions.

The UAE is expected to be the largest recipient of millionaires globally in 2024, driving demand for opulent villas and branded residences.

Topics: main Dubai Dubai property

GCC investors expected to spend over $4bn annually in UK commercial property market: BLME 

GCC investors expected to spend over $4bn annually in UK commercial property market: BLME 
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
GCC investors expected to spend over $4bn annually in UK commercial property market: BLME 

GCC investors expected to spend over $4bn annually in UK commercial property market: BLME 
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council-based investors are expected to commit over $4 billion annually in the UK commercial property market due to favorable economic conditions, according to a new report.

An analysis by the UK-based Shariah-compliant financial institution Bank of London and The Middle East shows that this funding surge can be attributed to several factors, including falling interest rates and lower property prices, which enhance the attractiveness of UK assets.

In 2023 alone, GCC investors – led primarily by those from the UAE and Saudi Arabia – poured $2.35 billion into UK real estate.

Andy Thomson, head of real estate finance and private banking at BLME, said: “The UK has a new government in place, the Brexit decision from 2016 is firmly in the back mirror and the economy and political landscapes have relatively stable outlook compared to other countries in Europe. 

“In addition, interest rates are forecast to fall during 2024 and 2025, which coupled with lower commercial property prices means the UK is very well placed to attract an increased level of inward investment from the GCC.”

The report proved prescient as after it was published the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2020 – dropping the base rate by 0.25 percentage points to 5 percent.

According to BLME’s research, 87 percent of interviewees identified falling interest rates as a crucial factor for increased GCC investor interest over the next year.

There is also a growing opportunity for backers to realize a “green premium” by upgrading assets to meet new environmental standards. 

Sustainable buildings are increasingly valued higher, with a sales price premium of 8-18 percent for green-rated properties compared to their non-green counterparts.

Additionally, demographic shifts and a persistent undersupply of residential properties are making the living sector more attractive. 

Investment in purpose-built student accommodation is particularly popular due to the rising number of scholars from the Gulf region attending British universities. Currently, over 8,000 UAE residents are studying in the UK, nearly double the number from five years ago.

Director of Real Estate Finance at BLME, Rashid Khan-Gandapur, said that GCC investors are looking to diversify their portfolios and see the UK market as ripe with opportunities to enhance existing building stock, especially through improving environmental, social and governance credentials. 

“Investment in UK commercial properties as a whole is expected to grow to over $4 billion annually. This figure will be boosted further by investment in the residential sector, with GCC investors showing a growing appetite for undertaking large-scale living sector investments,” he added.

The report is based on an online survey conducted between April 26 and June 5, involving 16 GCC investment experts, and in-depth virtual interviews with nine of these contacts.

Topics: main Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) real estate UK properties

Oil Updates – prices fall for fourth week as US job growth disappoints

Oil Updates – prices fall for fourth week as US job growth disappoints
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Oil Updates – prices fall for fourth week as US job growth disappoints

Oil Updates – prices fall for fourth week as US job growth disappoints
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell by more than $1 on Friday, remaining on course for a fourth successive weekly drop after data showed the US economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, further clouding the outlook for economic growth and crude demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.41, or 1.8 percent, to $78.11 a barrel by 3:10 p.m Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1.59, or 2.1 percent, at $74.72.

Both benchmarks have fallen around 10 percent over the past four weeks in the longest run of weekly losses this year.

US job growth slowed more than expected in July as unemployment increased to 4.3 percent, pointing to possible weakness in the labor market and greater vulnerability to recession.

“Weak economic growth in major economies could stifle oil demand despite increased tensions in the Middle East that could impact supplies,” said Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty.

Economic data from top oil importer China and a survey showing weaker manufacturing activity across Asia, Europe and the United States raised the risk of a sluggish global economic recovery that would weigh on oil consumption.

Falling manufacturing activity in China also inhibited prices, adding to concerns about demand growth after June data showed imports and refinery activity lower than a year earlier.

Asia’s crude oil imports in July fell to their lowest in two years, sapped by weak demand in China and India, data from LSEG Oil Research showed.

Meanwhile, an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday left the group’s oil output policy unchanged, including a plan to start unwinding one layer of production cuts from October.

Oil investors are also monitoring developments in the Middle East, where the killing of senior leaders of Iran-aligned militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah stoked fears that the region could be on the brink of all-out war, threatening to disrupt supplies.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed group Hezbollah said its conflict with Israel had entered a new phase and pledged a response after its top military commander was killed in an Israeli strike.
 

Topics: main oil updates oil prices

