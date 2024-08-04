Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ of finals

You are here

The Rainbow Six Siege final on Sunday will see the winner of Team Liquid against w7m esports go head-to-head against whoever triumphs between Team BDS and Furia. (Supplied)
The SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City plays host to a mouthwatering array of final clashes in the Honor of Kings Invitational Series 2024 Midseason, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. (Supplied)
In the Honor of Kings semi-finals on Sunday, LGD Gaming MY face Keyd Stars with the winner playing the victor of fan favorites KPL Dream Team versus AG Global in the final later that day. (Supplied)
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
  The Apex Legends final starts at 6.15 p.m. at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, while Honor of Kings starts at 6.30 p.m. and Rainbow Six Siege at 7 p.m.
RIYADH: The Esports World Cup is set for a ‘Super Sunday’ of action as the world’s largest gaming and esports festival welcomes three finals with a total prize pool of $7 million.

The SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City plays host to a mouthwatering array of final clashes in the Honor of Kings Invitational Series 2024 Midseason, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege.

With the eight-week long Esports World Cup awarding a total prize pool of $60 million, the largest in the history of esports, Sunday will see $3 million presented to the Honor of Kings winners. The champions in the other two tournaments will each earn $2 million.

In the much-anticipated Honor of Kings semi-finals on Sunday, LGD Gaming MY face Keyd Stars. The winner will play the victor of fan favorites KPL Dream Team versus AG Global in the final later that day.

In the quarterfinals on Saturday, LGD Gaming MY beat Loops 2-0, with Keyd Stars and KPL Dream Team getting the better of Weibo Gaming MY and Impunity respectively by the same scoreline. AG Global advanced to the semifinal stage by defeating Team Secret 2-1.

The Rainbow Six Siege final on Sunday will see the winner of Team Liquid against w7m esports go head-to-head against whoever triumphs between Team BDS and Furia.

Apex Legends saw Saudi sides Team Falcons and Twisted Minds finish first and second in Group A, while Swedish team Alliance topped Group B with UK outfit EXO Clan the best of the rest.

The Apex Legends final takes place from 6.15 p.m. at the SEF Arena on Sunday, while Honor of Kings starts at 6.30 p.m. and Rainbow Six Siege at 7 p.m.

Topics: Esports World Cup

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup, the world’s largest esports competition and festival, has entered the second half of its competition after drawing unprecedented viewership and live attendances for its inaugural event at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The Esports World Cup Foundation, the non-profit organization hosting the EWC, has announced a total of 177.5 million hours watched over the first four weeks, with a number of individual tournaments setting viewership highs. In addition, a total of $16.5 million of the event’s record-breaking $60 million prize pool has been distributed across nine of 22 total championships. The event’s daily festival has attracted more than one million visitors during the first half of the landmark event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“After four quick weeks, the Esports World Cup has already surpassed our highest expectations,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of Esports World Cup Foundation. “When we started this journey, our goal was to leapfrog the esports industry with a historic global event uniting the best games, players and clubs, and reach fans beyond the core esports enthusiasts, while tapping into the 3.4 billion gamers around the world. I’m proud that we’re well on our way to achieving that goal here in Riyadh with hundreds of millions of viewers at home, and over a million visiting onsite, shattering not only our expectations, but also a lot of 2024 esports records. The EWC has awarded more than $16 million in life-changing prize money so far, with millions more to come, including the ultimate prize — a share of $20 million across the Esports World Cup Club Championship at the end of August.”


Viewership and social highlights

Across the first four weeks of the Esports World Cup, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang registered the event’s highest peak viewership with nearly 2.4 million concurrents, the largest figure for any MLBB tournament in 2024. The game’s popularity extended to the MLBB Women’s Invitational at EWC, recording 2.5 million hours watched over its 34-hour total broadcast. With 265,117 peak viewers, it became the fourth most-watched event in women’s esports history. Mobile games in general have exceeded viewership expectations at the EWC, with Free Fire attracting more than 441,000 peak concurrents.

On PC, two popular multiplayer online battle arena games set high watermarks for viewership at the EWC. With 55 million hours watched, the Dota 2 competition was the most-viewed tournament for the game this year, while the League of Legends competition was the largest third-party tournament for the game in the past decade, recording 53 million hours watched and 3.4 million peak viewers (including China).

The EWC has attracted high engagement from fans across social media. Its accounts have collectively recorded more than one billion impressions, 270 million social video views and 58 million total social engagements, a testament to the event’s resonance among the global esports community and beyond.


Attendance highlights

During the first half of the EWC, more than one million visitors attended the massive on-site experience at Boulevard City in Riyadh. The festival venues alone have attracted 289,000 visitors, while the esports competitions have sold more than 60,000 tickets so far. The esports events are less than 3,000 tickets away from a total sellout with four weeks and 13 competitions still to come. The EWC day pass has sold out for the entire tournament, while the POWR Villa and Falcons HQ are fully booked through Aug. 17.

During Week 3, the EWC hosted international football superstars Neymar and Diogo Jota. As avid esports fans, both athletes took in the high-energy atmosphere around the Counter-Strike 2 event.

“Being here at the inaugural Esports World Cup is a truly amazing experience,” Jota said. “The organization and scale behind this event are truly impressive, even more than I anticipated. I’ve always believed in the potential of esports, even before starting my own team, and EWC is proof that this scene is evolving rapidly. This level of investment and infrastructure is exactly what esports needs to grow and reach a wider audience. I’m excited to see how EWC continues to evolve and push the boundaries of competitive gaming.”

 
Competition highlights

The EWC has already awarded $16.5 million in prize money across nine tournament championships and another $450,000 in MVP awards. More than $44 million in prize money will be awarded over the final four weeks of competition spanning the remaining 13 championships and the club championship.

Currently, Team Falcons sits atop the Esports World Cup club championship leaderboard with 3,500 points, 2,330 above second-place Team Liquid. The Club Championship, an innovative cross-game competitive format distinctive to the EWC featuring a dedicated prize pool of $20 million, rewards the top 16 clubs based on their overall performance. At the event’s conclusion, the club with the best performance across the 22 game championships will be crowned the world’s first Esports World Cup club champion.

The first four weeks have delivered a number of upsets and dominating performances. In the record-breaking $500,000 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational, Smart Omega Empress upset tournament-favorite Team Vitality to earn the top prize of $180,000. In the Overwatch 2 tournament, Crazy Raccoon rolled through the bracket, winning 15 of 17 maps played to take home the trophy and $400,000. And in League of Legends, global superstar Faker led defending World Champions T1 to a 3-1 victory over Top Esports, adding another international accolade to his storied career.

 
Closing weekend

The biggest weekend in esports history will take place on Aug. 24-25 as the inaugural EWC comes to a close.

On Aug. 24, the 2024 Esports Awards, the most prestigious night in esports, will honor the best in the business from every part of the world, celebrating clubs, athletes, content creators, games and more. Highlights from the evening will include the lifetime achievement mixer, red carpet event, esports village and the star-studded awards ceremony itself, which last year attracted more than 22 million viewers.

The second two-day New Global Sport Conference will begin on Aug. 24 as it unites leaders from esports, gaming, business, sports, and entertainment to explore “The future of fandom.” Thought leaders from around the world will discuss fandom’s impact on business planning, content, IP and media rights, marketing, and community-building. The speaker lineup to date includes: Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Ralf Reichert, Magnus Carlsen, Toshimoto Mitomo, Greg Norman, Maya Rogers, RJ Cutler, Dr. Songyee Yoon, Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Joe Marsh.

The weekend will conclude on Aug. 25 as the first Esports World Cup club champion is crowned and awarded its share of the $20 million club championship prize pool. The EWC closing ceremony will then welcome clubs, players, and fans to come together for a spectacular celebration, featuring fireworks, a light show and live music.

Topics: Esports World Cup

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup on Thursday saw the start of group stage action in the “Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason 2024” and “Apex Legends” tournaments.

Fans at Boulevard Riyadh City witnessed matchups between 12 teams in “Honor of Kings.” The sides are chasing the grand prize of $1 million from the $3 million prize pool, and 1,000 Esports World Cup Club Championship points.

The first-day standings for “Honor of Kings” ended with Malaysia’s LGD Gaming topping Group A unbeaten. In Group B, China’s KPL Dream Team and Malaysia’s Weibo Gaming are joint top with three wins and no losses each.

In “Apex Legends,” 40 teams are competing for the chance to progress with the top nine from each group automatically qualifying. The prize pool for the tournament is $2 million.

Elsewhere at the Esports World Cup, the Lower Bracket semifinals of Group A and B are battling it out to advance to the quarterfinals of “Rainbow Six Siege,” which also has a prize pool of $2 million.

The Esports World Cup, which began on July 3 and ends on Aug. 25, has 22 tournaments across 21 titles.

Topics: Esports World Cup

RIYADH: The $2 million “Rainbow Six Siege” contest made its highly anticipated Esports World Cup debut in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon, marking the beginning of week five of the global competition.

The tournament has a $750,000 first prize and 1,000 EWC Club Championship points on offer.

Switzerland’s Team BDS and the Netherlands’ Team Liquid produced impressive showings in a day of dominance for the European continent, as they stormed into the quarterfinals.

In the upper bracket of Group A, Team BDS became the first team through to the competition’s latter stages, seeing off Team Cruelty 7-4 before registering a convincing 7-2 win against w7m esports.

On the other side of the Group A draw, Team Liquid was in equally devasting form, beating PSG Talon 7-2 and Team Bliss 7-4 to book their place in Friday’s quarterfinals.

The evening’s Group B upper bracket semifinals saw Brazil’s FURIA defeat DarkZero and Singapore’s Bleed beat FaZe Clan.

The Esports World Cup began on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25 with 22 tournaments across 21 titles.

The “Rainbow Six Siege” contest continues throughout week five with 16 clubs from the Americas, Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East.

Topics: Esports World Cup

RIYADH: Following a weekend where new champions were crowned across three competitions, the Esports World Cup returns this week with a trio of tournaments topping the week five bill at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The summer event, which began on July 3, is now at the halfway stage. The second half of the EWC kicks off with the $2 million “Rainbow Six Siege” at SEF Arena on Wednesday and has 16 clubs competing in two groups of eight.

Flying the flag for the Middle East is Geekay Esports, the Emirati club set to compete against opposition from the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania. The “Rainbow Six Siege” contest runs daily until Sunday, Aug. 4, with $750,000 and 1,000 EWC Club Championship points awaiting the winners.

Another event making its EWC debut is “Apex Legends.” The $2 million tournament hosts 40 international clubs split into two groups of 20 teams, and face a 10-game series to reach the finals.

The highly competitive field includes Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons, Ukraine’s Natus Vincere (NAVI), Canada’s Gaimin Gladiators, and Japan’s Crazy Raccoon — all winners of EWC events this summer.

An “Apex Legends” victory would strengthen their bids for the highly coveted EWC Club Championship — and audiences are assured of epic esports drama across its four-day duration.

Elsewhere during week five, the “Honor of Kings” Mid-Season Invitational 2024 takes center stage with 12 clubs vying for glory. The $3 million tournament begins with group stage action on Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals, and Grand Final over the weekend.

The EWC runs until Aug. 25 with 22 tournaments across 21 titles during its eight-week duration.

Topics: Esports World Cup

RIYADH: Team Falcons Vega MENA players say their participation in the “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational” at the Esports World Cup is an inspiration to young females in the region who aspire to be professional esports players.

Saudi Arabia club Team Falcons Vega MENA had a tough start to the MWI on Thursday and were defeated in their matches by Russian side Victory Song Gamers, who top Group C, and Zino Lilies from Vietnam.

But with a $500,000 prize pool available, the largest in the history of women’s esports, the team’s stars say simply being involved in such a prestigious tournament on the biggest platform around is success — and inspiration for others.

The tournament is being played in front of 8,000-plus capacity crowds at SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, with millions of fans tuning in from across the globe.

Velvet, a Team Falcons Vega MENA player from Giza in Egypt who has been a professional for eight months, said: “I found it pretty competitive. We could have done better, but it was just because we were nervous. We’ve got the experience we need to continue more and learn how we can do much better in the future.

“The stage is enormous. It’s special to play on such a grand stage — it’s actually glorious. We’ll take it to our graves. It’s pretty good that we made it here and we tried our best in the first two games, even if we didn’t even win.”

Asked if she ever truly thought she would be a professional esports player, let alone playing at the Esports World Cup, Velvet, whose real name is Hadeel Mahmoud, replied: “Never, never, never.

“I live the dream. I didn’t think esports would go this viral and become this huge and become an actual paid job. I didn’t even think of this as a professional thing.

“I always thought that I would go to do a normal 24/7 job. And it’s so good that we can make some fun thing into something that you get paid for.”

Velvet, aged 21, hopes girl gamers in Egypt, Saudi Arabia or wherever they might be in the region follow her example. “Yes, they can, they all can,” she added.

“I was once a girl who wasn’t taken seriously by anyone, and everyone was down on me and said, ‘oh, you’re just a girl, it’s better for you not to continue in such things — the kitchen is where you belong’ and those kinds of comments.

“But it didn’t stop me. I just kept on going and I wanted to prove everyone wrong as I wanted to be an inspiration to the little girls and everyone around. So, I’m just sending out a message that they can do it if I did. I’m playing at the Esports World Cup, the biggest stage in the world.

“This is how the world goes. You won’t get there easily. You’ll get toxic comments and stuff like that, but it doesn’t have to stop you from doing what you want. You just need to be patient and try your best and don’t let any comments drag you down.”

Teammate fvvn, also Egyptian, echoed her sentiments. “Growing up I used to play games to pass time doing something that I thoroughly enjoyed and to make new friends,” fvvn, real name Alaa Ayman, said.

“But I never thought that I would have the chance to play at a world-class tournament like this with people that I love.

“I think women’s esports needs to be more accessible to girls and women around the Middle East — especially so that the prize pools can allow us to be more independent and learn from experiences like this.”

She added lauded the fans in Riyadh. “The support we received was immense,” she said. “There were fans cheering for us everywhere, in the hotel and at the arena. Their support was the highlight for us during the tournament.”

The MWI is a significant addition to the Esports World Cup, which kicked off at Boulevard Riyadh City on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25. The tournament reflects the growing presence of female gamers, who make up 48 percent of the 23.5 million gaming community in Saudi Arabia.

The Esports World Cup, which has a $60 million prize pool, the largest in esports history, features a unique cross-game structure pitting the top clubs and players against one another across 22 global competitions in 21 leading games.

More than 1,500 players, representing over 60 nationalities, are battling it out at the Esports World Cup this summer. Week four’s competitions taking place this week include “PUBG Mobile” and “Overwatch 2.”

Topics: Esports World Cup Saudi Arabia

