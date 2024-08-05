You are here

Investment tenders for 6 Saudi football clubs announced

date 2024-08-05

Investment tenders for 6 Saudi football clubs announced
Hilal supporters cheer as they celebrate their team's 19th Saudi Pro League title after their football match against Al-Hazem at the Kingdom Arena stadium in Riyadh on May 11, 2024. (File/AFP)
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
Investment tenders for 6 Saudi football clubs announced

Investment tenders for 6 Saudi football clubs announced
  • The clubs included in this phase are Al-Zulfi, Al-Nahda, Al-Okhdood, Al-Ansar, Al-Orouba and Al-Kholoud
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Ministry of Sport, in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP, or NCP, announced on Sunday that tenders for six sports clubs have been issued, aimed at local and international investors.

The clubs included in this phase are Al-Zulfi, Al-Nahda, Al-Okhdood, Al-Ansar, Al-Orouba and Al-Kholoud.

This announcement follows the ministry’s Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project Second Track, following the Council of Ministers’ approval to privatize 14 clubs in Saudi Arabia.

This initiative is a part of the ongoing project launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

It aims to provide opportunities for the private sector to help develop the sports industry.

Investors can submit expressions of interest, and requests for qualification, on the NCP website until Sept. 19.

Subsequent offers will be evaluated, followed by the announcement of the winners, and then ownership transferred.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, met several of the nation’s athletes and administrators in Paris on Sunday.

Prince Fahd, who also heads the SOPC’s delegation to the 2024 Games, was at the Olympic Village to check on Heba Malm who had withdrawn from the 100 meters after suffering an injury, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He reaffirmed the directives of SOPC President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal to support the nation’s athletes.

ABU DHABI: Umar Nurmagomedov has dedicated his victory over No. 2-ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to his family.

Maintaining his undefeated record, Nurmagomedov’s victory now moves him a step closer to a UFC title shot.

The Dagestani powerhouse, whose record now stands at 18-0-0, executed a masterclass, overpowering Sandhagen (17-5-0) from start to finish. All judges scored the bout in favor of Nurmagomedov.

Cornered by his cousin and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he extended his UFC winning streak to five, further cementing his reputation as a rising star.

“I bring one more victory in the main event to my family, and the legacy continues,” said Nurmagomedov. “It was very good. It was very hard fighting in front of my people, my father, uncles. It was pressure. It pushed me a little bit. And now, thank God, I make everyone happy.”

He thanked the fans for their support and asked them to come and watch UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 26. “It’s going to be very good matchups. It’s going to be a good main event. I think I will come to see this fight myself, personally.”

The atmosphere was electric, with a packed arena and a roster of celebrities, including lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

Earlier in the night, the fight card lived up to its billing with Shara Magomedov winning a unanimous decision over Michal Oleksiejczuk in their middleweight clash.

“This fight was my dream. I’m happy, very, very happy. Every time I’m conquering new territory,” said Magomedov. Last night’s victory marks Magomedov’s third straight win in the UFC.

Deiveson Figueiredo’s impressive victory over Marlon Vera in their bantamweight battle was another highlight of the night. “It’s great to be back here, fighting again, winning again,” said Figueiredo.

The former two-time flyweight champion said: “I really want to fight for the (bantamweight) belt. Whoever wins between Merab (Dvalishvili) and (champion) Sean O’Malley, I really want to fight them for the belt.”

In other action Michael Chiesa submitted Tony Ferguson, Mackenzie Dern beat Loopy Godinez, Joel Alvarez knocked out Elves Brener, and Guram Kutateladze triumphed over Jordan Vucenic.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently signed what it described as “historic” agreements with the country’s Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Inter-Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) to promote cricket at the grassroots level in educational institutions across the country through scholarships and academies. 

Pakistani cricket analyst and commentators have recently expressed worry at a string of poor performances by the national squad in international tournaments. Cricket experts have noted a dearth in talent at the grassroots level owing to a poor domestic infrastructure and frequent changes in leadership at the PCB. 

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan’s Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui signed the agreements on Sunday at the CDA headquarters in Islamabad, the board said in a statement. Senior officials of the HEC, CDA and IBCC were present on the occasion. 

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has today signed historic memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Inter-Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) to promote cricket and improve the cricketing infrastructure in schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan,” the PCB said on Sunday. 

The PCB said its “comprehensive” plan includes organizing cricket tournaments and leagues at various educational levels which would cater to both boys and girls nationwide. It said the initiative will also encourage setting up of cricket academies in higher education institutions and focus on promoting women’s cricket. 

“The HEC will also support outstanding players with sports scholarships,” the board said. 

The PCB said that as per the agreements, it will provide coaching courses for Physical Training Education (PTE) teachers while PCB coaches will visit schools to train boys and girls during school camps. Furthermore, PCB will offer free training to ground staff and curators of higher education institutions, it said. 

“Top performers from school and college tournaments will have the opportunity to join PCB U17 and U19 teams and receive training at High-Performance Centers,” the board said. “Additionally, PCB will ensure annual training courses for selected players from inter-university championships.”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed excitement at the agreements reached between all parties, saying it will help unearth young cricket talent in Pakistan. 

“We are excited about this historic effort to promote cricket at the grassroots level,” he said. “The organization of inter-school, inter-collegiate, and inter-university tournaments will help us identify and nurture young talent across the country.”

Siddiqui noted that schools are the “nurseries of talent,” adding that often exceptional players emerge from school-level sports. 

“Under these agreements, the IBCC will oversee tournament arrangements in collaboration with all educational boards, while the HEC will develop a framework to promote cricket in higher education institutions,” he said. 

TONSBERG, NORWAY: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi powered his way to an emphatic victory in the Grand Prix of Norway over the weekend to boost his challenge for a fifth UIM F2 World Championship crown.

The defending champion completed a dominant race weekend in Tonsberg with an impeccable start-to-finish win from his Abu Dhabi teammate Mansoor Al-Mansoori in second place, to take the lead in this year’s title race.

After their one-two success in qualifying, the two Emirati drivers produced another perfect team result, underlining Al-Qemzi’s undoubted pedigree and also serving a reminder that Al-Mansoori can be a serious challenger.

Starting impressively from pole position, Al-Qemzi looked in complete control as he opened up a comfortable five-second lead from Al-Mansoori, with Sweden’s Mathilda Wiberg in third, before a yellow flag halted the race after seven laps.

Moments later, Britain’s early championship leader, Matthew Palfreyman, was towed out of the Grand Prix before the restart, but there were no problems for four-time champion Al-Qemzi as he quickly rebuilt a commanding lead.

He cruised home with more than five seconds to spare from his teammate, who was never seriously challenged by Wiberg as she settled for the other podium place.

It was a flawless race weekend for Al-Qemzi who had followed up his Friday night match race victory by setting the fastest time in Saturday’s free practice before clinching pole position in the qualifying shootout.

This was Al-Qemzi’s maiden career win in Norway, and it could be a vital victory as he looks to claim a place in the record books by becoming the first driver to win the F2 world title five times.

He had finished third in Tonsberg on his way to a first F2 crown in 2017, and two years later he was champion again after four race victories and a second place in Norway.

A third world title arrived in 2021 following double Grand Prix success in Portugal, and three more race victories last year gave Al-Qemzi his fourth world title with one round to spare.

Team Abu Dhabi will be taking nothing for granted, however, and their focus is now on further improvements ahead of round three in Klaipeda, Lithuania from Aug. 16 to 17, before September brings the Italian Grand Prix, followed by a doubleheader in Portugal.

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup’s “Super Sunday” in Riyadh had three champions crowned, with KPL Dream Team taking the “Honor of Kings Invitational Series 2024 Midseason,” Alliance the “Apex Legends” contest, and Team BDS the “Rainbow Six Siege” competition.

The world’s largest gaming and esports festival, which has a record-breaking prize pool of $60 million, had $7 million presented to the competitors at Boulevard Riyadh City.

KPL Dream Team claimed $1 million with an astonishing “Honor of Kings” performance — going through the entire tournament without losing a single round. The Chinese stars swept LGD Gaming MY 3-0 in the final.

Gemini, whose real name is Jia Yi, the coach of KPL Dream Team, said: “It’s because of the teamwork. We have good techniques and we worked hard for this event. It’s been a long time that we’ve been playing this game. This is how we can take this event. I would like to thank our fans. They came all the way from China to support us here. The facilities here are excellent. It has been great to play here.”

The story of the day, however, was “Rainbow Six Siege” where Team BDS followed up their 2022 and 2023 successes at Gamers8, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation. Not only did they create gaming history, but they did so by sweeping w7m esports 3-0 in the final.

Team BDS analyst eaglemees, real name Mees van der Arend, said: “We are all very happy at being Gamers8 and Esports World Cup back-to-back-to-back champions. I don’t think there are any teams that have been able to do this and create history. We’re elated. Emotions are running high. Now we take some time to relax and then focus on our next tournament.”

The Swiss/French organization earned $750,000 for their tournament-winning exploits. In the “Apex Legends” tournament at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, Alliance took home the $600,000 top prize in sensational style. The Swedish side pipped hometown heroes Team Falcons for the title.

Alliance star Hakis, real name John Hakansson, said: “It feels amazing. It’s still kind of unreal — after 14 games of ‘Apex Legends,’ you are kind of cooked in the brain. Overall, I’m pretty empty and super, super tired but super happy and super excited. It still does feel unreal.”

Hakis added: “I think the most pleasing thing for us was definitely making the revenge. We had the chance to win the whole tournament in the game before 14 and we had to go again. To win the next game felt amazing. This is probably one of the closest tournaments we ever played.

“Falcons played amazing. They’re definitely a very respected team and one of the most successful in the whole game. Personally, I find it funny when the fans are cheering for Falcons. They’re so passionate. We were kind of making jokes mid-game ourselves being like: ‘Let’s go, Falcons!’ They’re pretty special and it is what it is.”

The Esports World Cup, which began on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25, features 22 global competitions in 21 leading games.

