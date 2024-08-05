You are here

Hurricane Debby takes aim at Florida's Gulf Coast, expected to slog up East Coast

Hurricane Debby takes aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast, expected to slog up East Coast
A bread aisle is almost bare in a Walmart store as people stock up before the arrival of Hurricane Debby on Aug. 04, 2024 in Cedar Key, Florida. (Getty Images North America/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Hurricane Debby takes aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast, expected to slog up East Coast

Hurricane Debby takes aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast, expected to slog up East Coast
  • Storm bears some of the hallmarks of Hurricane Harvey, which hit Corpus Christi, Texas, in August 2017
  • Harvey is rated as one of the wettest storms in US history, causing more than 100 deaths and $125 billion in damage
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Hurricane Debby is expected to slam into the Big Bend region of Florida’s Gulf Coast by midday on Monday before slowly crossing the state, causing potentially dangerous storm surges and catastrophic flooding, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
By 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT) on Sunday, the hurricane had sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), growing from a slow moving tropical storm that gained strength from warm Gulf waters. It will likely just get stronger.
The hurricane center forecast life-threatening conditions, including storm surges up to 10 feet (3 meters) in some areas.
As it slowly moved north, the storm could bring “potentially historic rainfall” of between 10 and 20 inches (25 and 50 cm) and catastrophic flooding to Georgia and South Carolina, it said. Local areas could receive 30 inches of rain by Friday morning.
“This is going to be the story of this storm,” said Jamie Rhome, the deputy director of the hurricane center. “Its slow motion is going to dump historic amounts of rainfall — potentially over 20 inches. You’re talking about catastrophic flooding.”
The storm bears some of the hallmarks of Hurricane Harvey, which hit Corpus Christi, Texas, in August 2017. While downgraded into a tropical storm as it moved inland, it lingered over the state, dumping about 50 inches of rain on Houston.
Harvey is rated as one of the wettest storms in US history, causing more than 100 deaths and $125 billion in damage, primarily from flooding in the Houston metropolitan area.
Rhome said Debby was fueled by exceptionally warm Gulf waters.
Climate scientists believe man-made global warming from burning fossil fuels has raised the temperature of the oceans, making storms bigger and more devastating.
Preparing for Debby, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called up 3,000 National Guard troops and placed most of the state’s cities and counties under emergency orders, while mandatory evacuations were ordered in parts of the Gulf Coast counties of Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Levy and Wakulla.
DeSantis said there were more than 17,000 linemen and other electric workers ready to restore power.
The governors of Georgia and South Carolina also declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.
HEAVY RAIN
Debby became a tropical storm late on Saturday after pushing off north Cuba. As of 11 p.m. EDT, the hurricane was about 100 miles west of Tampa and moving toward the Gulf Coast at 12 mph (19 kph), with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the NHC said.
The eye of Debby would move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico and reach the Florida Big Bend coast by midday on Monday, the hurricane center added. Debby was then expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia on Monday and Tuesday, it said.
The storm is expected to lose some strength after landfall but bring heavy rain as it crosses central Florida out to the Atlantic coast, before crawling up to Savannah, Georgia, and then onward to Charleston, South Carolina, this week, lingering while dumping catastrophic amounts of rain.
Storm surges forecast for Bonita Beach northward to Tampa Bay could send sea waves further inland than normal, damaging structures and endangering anyone in their path.
The last hurricane to make a direct hit on the Big Bend region was Hurricane Idalia, which briefly gained Category 4 strength before making landfall as a Category 3 in August 2023, with winds of more than 125 mph. The National Centers for Environmental Information estimates there were $3.5 billion in damages.
Forecasters expect a large number of Atlantic hurricanes in the 2024 season, which began on June 1, with four to seven seen as major. That exceeds the record-breaking 2005 season that spawned the devastating Katrina and Rita hurricanes.
Only one hurricane, Beryl, has yet formed in the Atlantic this year. The earliest Category 5 storm on record, it struck the Caribbean and Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula before rolling up the Gulf Coast of Texas as a Category 1 storm, with sustained winds up to 95 mph.

Topics: weather US

CrowdStrike rejects Delta Air Lines claims over flight woes

CrowdStrike rejects Delta Air Lines claims over flight woes
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters
CrowdStrike rejects Delta Air Lines claims over flight woes

CrowdStrike rejects Delta Air Lines claims over flight woes
  • CrowdStrike reiterated its apology to the airline operator
  • Within hours of the outage incident, CrowdStrike reached out to Delta to offer assistance
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: CrowdStrike on Sunday rejected a claim by Delta Air Lines that it should be blamed for flight disruptions following a July 19 global outage sparked by a faulty update, and suggested it had minimal potential liability.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian said last week the outage had cost the US airline $500 million and that it planned to take legal action to get compensation from the cybersecurity firm.
CrowdStrike reiterated its apology to the airline operator, but said in a letter from an external lawyer that it is “highly disappointed by Delta’s suggestion that CrowdStrike acted inappropriately and strongly rejects any allegation that it was grossly negligent or committed misconduct.”
Delta canceled more than 6,000 flights over a six-day period, impacting more than 500,000 passengers. It faces a US Transportation Department investigation into why it took so much longer for it to recover from the outage than other airlines.
The CrowdStrike letter said that “any liability by CrowdStrike is contractually capped at an amount in the single-digit millions.”
Delta declined to comment on the CrowdStrike letter.
Within hours of the outage incident, CrowdStrike reached out to Delta to offer assistance.
“Additionally, CrowdStrike’s CEO personally reached out to Delta’s CEO to offer onsite assistance, but received no response,” the letter said.
Bastian told CNBC last week CrowdStrike had offered “free consulting advice to help us.”
Delta told US lawmakers last week in a letter seen by Reuters that CrowdStrike’s faulty update “impacted more than half of Delta computers, including many of Delta’s workstations at every airport in the Delta network.”
The letter added Delta’s “complex IT system which distributes and synchronizes all our data, including the data that feeds our crew tracking and gating software, required manual recovery.”
The CrowdStrike letter added that if Delta files suit, it will need to answer “why Delta’s competitors, facing similar challenges, all restored operations much faster” and “why Delta turned down free onsite help from CrowdStrike professionals who assisted many other customers to restore operations much more quickly than Delta.”
A CrowdStrike spokesperson said “public posturing about potentially bringing a meritless lawsuit against CrowdStrike as a long-time partner is not constructive to any party. We hope that Delta will agree to work cooperatively to find a resolution.”

Topics: Crowdstrike Delta Airlines

Philippines, Vietnam to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise

Philippines, Vietnam to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters
Philippines, Vietnam to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise

Philippines, Vietnam to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise
  • The Aug. 9 drill is the first between the two Southeast Asian nations, which have competing claims over some parts of the South China Sea
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines and Vietnam will kick off their first-ever joint coast guard exercise in the Manila Bay this week, in line with a commitment by both countries to boost maritime cooperation.

The Aug. 9 drill is the first between the two Southeast Asian nations, which have competing claims over some parts of the South China Sea and have had run-ins with China’s coast guard in the disputed waterway.

During a state visit to Hanoi by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in January, Manila and Vietnam signed two agreements to boost cooperation between their coast guards and to prevent untoward incidents in the South China Sea.

Vietnam’s 90-meter ship CSB 8002 arrived at the port of Manila on Monday for a five-day port call.

It will carry out training exercises with the Philippines’ 83-meter offshore patrol vessel, BRP Gabriela Silang, on Friday that will focus on search and rescue and fire and explosion prevention, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) officials said.

“In spite of the rivalry, (Philippines and Vietnam) are also claimants on the West Philippine Sea, it shows we can work together,” PCG Spokesperson Armando Balilo said. “Hopefully this will start a template that can be used even with China to de-escalate the situation.”

Manila refers to the waters inside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines and Vietnam have filed separate claims with the United Nations to an extended continental shelf to recognize their entitlements beyond their 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam. Portions of the strategic waterway, where $3 trillion worth of trade passes annually, are believed to be rich in oil and natural gas deposits, as well as fish stocks.

Topics: Philippines Vietnam

North Korean leader marks the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline units

North Korean leader marks the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline units
Updated 05 August 2024
AP
North Korean leader marks the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline units

North Korean leader marks the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline units
  • Kim Jong Un has authorized his military to respond with preemptive nuclear strikes if it perceives the leadership as under threat
  • North Korea has been expanding its lineup of mobile short-range weapons designed to overwhelm missile defenses in South Korea
Updated 05 August 2024
AP

SEOUL: North Korea marked the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline military units at a ceremony where leader Kim Jong Un called for a ceaseless expansion of his military’s nuclear program to counter perceived US threats, state media said Monday.

Concerns about Kim’s nuclear program have grown as he has demonstrated an intent to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons along the North’s border with South Korea and authorized his military to respond with preemptive nuclear strikes if it perceives the leadership as under threat.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said the launchers were freshly produced by the county’s munitions factories and designed to fire “tactical” ballistic missiles, a term that describes systems capable of delivering lower-yield nuclear weapons.

Kim said at Sunday’s event in Pyongyang the new launchers would give his frontline units “overwhelming” firepower over South Korea and make the operation of tactical nuclear weapons more practical and efficient. State media photos showed lines of army-green launcher trucks packing a large street with seemingly thousands of spectators attending the event, which included fireworks.

North Korea has been expanding its lineup of mobile short-range weapons designed to overwhelm missile defenses in South Korea, while also pursuing intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the US mainland.

Kim’s intensifying weapons tests and threats are widely seen as an attempt at pressuring the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power and to end US-led sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear program. North Korea also could seek to dial up tensions in a US election year, experts say.

Kim lately has used Russia’s war on Ukraine as a distraction to further accelerate his weapons development. In response, the United States, South Korea and Japan have been expanding their combined military exercises and sharpening their nuclear deterrence strategies built around strategic US military assets. Lee Sung Joon, spokesperson of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a briefing that the South Korean and US militaries were closely analyzing North Korea’s weapons development and further monitoring was needed to confirm the operational readiness of the missile systems showcased Sunday. He didn’t provide a specific assessment on whether the systems could be placed.

Lee said the missiles are likely to be shorter in range than some of North Korea’s most powerful short-range ballistic missiles, which have demonstrated an ability to travel more than 600 kilometers.

The North in recent months has revealed a new missile called the Hwasong-11, which analysts say can travel up to 100 kilometers. If deployed in frontline areas, the missiles would theoretically be able to cover huge swaths of South Korea’s greater capital area, where about half of the country’s 51 million people live.

In his speech at Sunday’s event, Kim called for his country to brace for a prolonged confrontation with the United States and urged a relentless expansion of military strength. He justified his military buildup as a counter to the “increasingly savage” military cooperation between the United States and its regional allies, which he claimed are now showing the characteristics of a “nuclear-based military bloc.”

“It would be our choice to either pursue dialogue or confrontation, but our lesson and conclusion from the past 30 years … is that confrontation is what we should be prepared more thoroughly for,” said Kim.

“The United States we are facing is not just an administration that comes and goes after a few years, but a hostile nation that our children and grandchildren will be dealing for generations to come and that also illustrates the necessity to continuously improve our self-defense capabilities.”

Kim also said the decision to hold the weapons ceremony while the country was trying to recover from disastrous flooding showed its determination to “push ahead with the strengthening of our national defense capabilities force without stagnation under any circumstances.”

The floods in late July submerged thousands of homes and huge swaths of farmland in regions near the border with China.

Russia has offered flood aid to North Korea, in another sign of expanding relations between the two nations. Kim has made Russia his priority in recent months as he pushes a foreign policy aimed at expanding relations with countries confronting Washington, embracing the idea of a “new Cold War” and trying to display a united front in Putin’s broader conflicts with the West.

Topics: North Korea South Korea

Renewed anti-government protests leave nearly 100 dead, hundreds more injured in Bangladesh

Renewed anti-government protests leave nearly 100 dead, hundreds more injured in Bangladesh
Updated 05 August 2024
AP
Renewed anti-government protests leave nearly 100 dead, hundreds more injured in Bangladesh

Renewed anti-government protests leave nearly 100 dead, hundreds more injured in Bangladesh
  • As protests grew, Bangladesh military announced new curfew on Sunday evening for indefinite period
  • Protesters call on PM Sheikh Hasina to resign following last month’s protests that killed over 200 people
Updated 05 August 2024
AP

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Nearly 100 people were killed and hundreds more injured Sunday as renewed anti-government protests swept across Bangladesh, with protesters calling for the prime minister to resign and the prime minister accusing them of “sabotage” and cutting off mobile Internet in a bid to quell the unrest.

The country’s leading Bengali-language daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, said at least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died in the violence. The Channel 24 news outlet reported at least 85 deaths.

The military announced that a new curfew was in effect Sunday evening for an indefinite period, including in the capital, Dhaka, and other divisional and district headquarters. The government had earlier imposed a curfew with some exceptions in Dhaka and elsewhere.

Demonstrators are demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation following protests last month that began with students calling for an end to a quota system for government jobs. Those demonstrations escalated into violence that left more than 200 dead.

As the renewed violence raged, Hasina said the protesters who engaged in “sabotage” and destruction were no longer students but criminals, and she said the people should deal with them with iron hands.

The ruling Awami League party said the demand for Hasina’s resignation showed that the protests have been taken over by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the now-banned Jamaat-e-Islami party.

Also Sunday, the government announced a holiday from Monday to Wednesday. Courts were to be closed indefinitely. Mobile Internet service was cut off, and Facebook and messaging apps, including WhatsApp, were inaccessible.

Junior Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said the services were severed to help prevent violence.

At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

Protesters called for a “non-cooperation” effort, urging people not to pay taxes or utility bills and not to show up for work on Sunday, a working day in Bangladesh. Offices, banks and factories opened, but commuters in Dhaka and other cities faced challenges getting to their jobs.

The demonstrators attacked Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, a major public hospital in Dhaka’s Shahbagh area, torching several vehicles.

Video footage showed protesters vandalizing a prison van in the chief metropolitan magistrate’s court in Dhaka. Other videos showed police opening fire on the crowds with bullets, rubber bullets and tear gas. The protesters set fire to vehicles and the ruling party’s offices. Some carried sharp weapons and sticks, according to TV footage.

In Dhaka’s Uttara neighborhood, police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of people who blocked a major highway. Protesters attacked homes and vandalized a community welfare office in the area, where hundreds of ruling party activists took up positions. Some crude bombs were detonated, and gunshots were heard, witnesses said. At east 20 people were hit by bullets in the area.

At least 18 people were killed in the northwestern district of Sirajganj. That figure included 13 police officers who died after a police station was attacked by protesters, according to police headquarters in Dhaka. Another officer was killed in the eastern district of Cumilla, police said.

Five people died in the Feni district in southeast Bangladesh as Hasina’s supporters clashed with protesters.

Asif Iqbal, a resident medical officer at a state-run hospital in Feni, told reporters that they had five bodies at the hospital, all of them hit by bullets. It was not clear if they were protesters or ruling party activists.

In Munshiganj district near Dhaka, four people were declared dead after being rushed to a hospital, according to hospital official Abu Hena.

The Jamuna television news channel reported that violent clashes took place across more than a dozen districts, including Chattogram, Bogura, Magura, Rangpur, Kishoreganj and Sirajganj, where protesters backed by the main opposition party clashed with police and the activists of the ruling Awami League party and its associated bodies.

The protests began last month as students demanded an end to a quota system that reserved 30 percent of government jobs for the families of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence against Pakistan in 1971.

As the violence crested, the country’s Supreme Court ruled that the veterans’ quota must be cut to 5 percent, with 93 percent of jobs to be allocated on merit. The remaining 2 percent will be set aside for members of ethnic minorities and transgender and disabled people. The government accepted the decision, but protesters have continued demanding accountability for the violence they blame on the government’s use of force.

The system also sets aside jobs for members of ethnic minorities and for disabled and transgender people, whose quotas were cut from a collective 26 percent to 2 percent in the ruling.
Hasina’s administration has blamed the opposition parties and their student wings for instigating the violence in which several state-owned establishments were also torched or vandalized.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary-general of the main opposition party, repeated a call for the government to step down to stop the chaos.

Hasina offered to talk with student leaders on Saturday, but a coordinator refused and announced a one-point demand for her resignation.

Hasina repeated her pledges to investigate the deaths and punish those responsible for the violence. She said she was ready to sit down whenever the protesters want.

The protests have become a major challenge for Hasina, who has ruled the country for over 15 years. She returned to power for a fourth consecutive term in January in an election that was boycotted by her main opponents.
 

Topics: Bangladesh protest Dhaka

Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an airfield
Updated 05 August 2024
AP
Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an airfield

Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an airfield
  • The attacks hit a Russian Kilo-class submarine and an S-400 anti aircraft missile complex in the Moscow-occupied Crimean peninsula
  • Also hit in a massive drone barrage on Russia was the Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region
Updated 05 August 2024
AP

KYIV: Ukraine has sunk a Russian submarine and hit a Russian airfield in the past 24 hours, in line with a surge of long-range attacks against Russian targets, officials said. Russia said Ukrainian drones also hit an apartment building, killing one person.
The uptick in attacks since July comes as Ukraine mounts pressure on allies to allow it to use long-range missiles to strike targets in Russia. Western allies, in particular the US, have so far resisted, fearing escalation from Moscow.
Ukraine struck a Russian Kilo-class submarine and an S-400 anti aircraft missile complex in the Moscow-occupied Crimean peninsula, according to a statement from the General Staff on Saturday. The air defense system was established to protect the Kerch Strait Bridge, an important logistics and transport hub supplying Russian forces.
Units of the missile forces, as well as the Navy, damaged four launchers of the Triumph air defense system, while in the port of Sevastopol, the “Rostov-on-Don” — a submarine of Russia’s Black Sea fleet — was attacked and sank, the statement said.
The General Staff also confirmed that Ukrainian forces struck the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region after launching a massive drone barrage on Russia. Hits were recorded in warehouses with ammunition, where guided aerial bombs were stored. The operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Defense Ministry, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a woman was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on an apartment building in the town of Shebekino early Sunday. Ukrainian drones also damaged several other buildings in the town, he said.
Gladkov said eight civilians have been wounded in the region by Ukrainian shelling and dozens of drone strikes since the previous day.
In the span of a month, Russia has experienced a surge in the tempo of Ukrainian drone barrages and long-range attacks, targeting Russian military infrastructure, including airfields and oil depots. Analysts say such an intensification is needed if Ukraine is to degrade Russian capabilities.
In anoother development, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, said he has appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations to investigate a photo that allegedly shows the body of a Ukrainian prisoner of war tortured and executed by Russian forces. He has also asked Ukrainian authorities to verify the identity of the deceased.
The photo, circulating on social media, shows the body of a person without a head or limbs. The Associated Press was unable to verify it.
“This is not just a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, this is the behavior of monsters,” Lubinets said in a statement on Telegram.
“We are aware of recent reports online and in the media. We take these reports extremely seriously. The way we work is to respond via relevant authorities directly and confidentially,” Pat Griffiths, ICRC Spokesperson in Ukraine, told the Associated Press on Sunday when asked about Lubinet’s request.
“Speaking generally, the law of armed conflict is clear. Prisoners of war must be treated humanely at all times,” he added.

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Ukraine Crimea Rostov

