Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Russia on Aug. 12-14, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a diplomatic source.
BEIJING: China’s embassy in Beirut urged citizens to “travel with caution” should they visit Lebanon, warning they face “higher security risks” as fears of a regional conflict soar.
In a statement issued Monday evening Beijing time, the embassy warned citizens the situation in the country was “grave and complex.”
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Lebanon remind Chinese citizens to closely monitor the evolution of the local situation and to travel with caution in Lebanon in the near future,” the embassy said on its official WeChat account.
As Israel’s war against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza nears the 11th month, the Tehran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” is widely expected to retaliate after the killing of two senior figures.
Palestinian armed group Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran last week in an attack blamed on Israel, which has not directly commented on it.
The killing came hours after an Israeli strike on Beirut killed the military chief of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Fuad Shukr.
Hezbollah and Israel have continued near-daily exchanges of fire.
Multiple nations called on Monday for their citizens to leave Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based.
Beijing’s embassy also advised Chinese to “remain very vigilant” should they travel to the country.
“If Chinese citizens insist on going (to Lebanon) despite the warning, they may face higher security risks,” it cautioned.
JERUSALEM: Israel has conducted a systematic policy of prisoner abuse and torture since the start of the war in Gaza, subjecting Palestinian detainees to acts ranging from arbitrary violence to sexual abuse, a report from Israeli rights group B’Tselem said on Monday.
The group said the report was based on interviews with 55 Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank and Israel, who were detained in Israeli prisons since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that set off the war, most of them without being tried.
“The testimonies clearly indicate a systematic, institutional policy focused on the continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel,” the report said.
The report was issued days after the Israeli military detained nine soldiers accused of severe abuse of a prisoner in a military facility in the Negev desert. According to Israeli press reports, the soldiers are accused of sexually abusing a member of an elite Hamas unit.
A spokesperson for the Israel Prison Service said that all prisoners were treated according to the law and all basic rights were fully applied by professionally trained guards.
“We are not aware of the claims you described and as far as we know, no such events have occurred under IPS responsibility,” the spokesperson said, adding that detainees had the right to file complaints that would be fully examined and investigated.
B’Tselem detailed allegations that Palestinian prisoners were subjected to arbitrary beatings, degrading and humiliating treatment and sleep deprivation, as well as “the repeated use of sexual violence, in varying degrees of severity.”
“The overall picture indicates abuse and torture carried out under orders, in utter defiance of Israel’s obligations both under domestic law and international law,” the report said.
Allegations of prisoner abuse have surfaced repeatedly during the war in Gaza, adding to mounting international pressure on Israel over its conduct of the 10 month-old war.
The report from B’Tselem, a group that documents human rights violations by Israel in the occupied West Bank and other areas, said the treatment accorded to prisoners was a deliberate policy implemented under the direction of the hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The prison service spokesperson said that since the Oct. 7 attack, Ben-Gvir had ordered that prison conditions be made more strict to reverse an improvement in conditions allowed previously.
Qadura Fares, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, reiterated a call for an international commission of inquiry into the treatment of prisoners to hold Israel accountable.
“We have documentation of the crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian detainees in its prisons and we have horrific testimonies of what detainees are subjected to, whether related to torture, rape and other crimes,” he said.
BEIRUT: The World Health Organization delivered 32 tonnes of emergency medical supplies to Lebanon on Monday amid growing fears of a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah.
The aid, which will equip Lebanon’s most under-resourced hospitals, included at least 1,000 trauma kits to treat possible war wounded. “The goal is to get these supplies and medicines to hospitals ... especially in the places most exposed so that we can be ready to deal with any emergency,” Health Minister Firass Abiad said.
Beirut airport’s departure hall was packed on Monday with families fleeing the country after states including Saudi Arabia, France, Britain, Italy and Turkiye urged their nationals to leave. “It is just very sad, oh God, the situation is really sad. We get out of a crisis, we go into another one,” said Sherin Malah, who lives in Italy and decided to return home early after a visit to her mother in Lebanon.
Germany is preparing to move its citizens to safety and has prepared transport aircraft to shuttle them from Beirut to Cyprus. The US urged Americans in Lebanon “to book any ticket available,” the UN asked the families of its staff to leave and the Swedish embassy moved its operations to Cyprus.
Tension has soared since Israel’s assassination last week of senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran a few hours later. Iran said on Monday: “No one has the right to doubt Iran’s legal right to punish the Zionist regime.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “determined to stand against Iran ... on all fronts.”
Meanwhile Hezbollah and Israel continued their near-daily exchanges of fire. Four people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese border towns of Mays Al-Jabal and Hula, and Hezbollah hit military targets in northern Israel with explosive drones.
RAMALLAH: The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was intended to prolong the conflict in Gaza and will complicate talks on resolving the crisis, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia’s RIA state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.
“There is no doubt that the purpose of Mr. Haniyeh’s assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope,” RIA cited Abbas as saying.
“It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza.”
Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fueled concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.
“We consider this a cowardly act and a dangerous development in Israeli politics,” Abbas said in remarks published in Russian by the RIA agency.
“The Israeli occupation authorities are required to abandon their ambitions and stop their aggressive actions against our people and our cause, to comply with international law and implement the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as an immediate and lasting ceasefire and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.”
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said the head of US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel on Monday to assess the security situation as fears grow of a regional war.
Kurilla met Israeli army chief, Lt. General Herzi Halevi, and “held a joint situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East,” a statement said.
The United States has deployed extra fighter jets and warplanes to the region to support Israel, as Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group have vowed to avenge the killings of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr last week.
Israel has claimed Shukr’s killing but has remained silent on the assassination of Haniyeh, which Iran has blamed on it.
“Your arrival in Israel at this time is a direct translation of US support for Israel into action,” Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Kurilla during their meeting, according to a military statement.
“The relationship between Israel and the United States is unshakeable.”
The military said Gallant and Kurilla discussed ways to “expand the international coalition facing aggressive activities by Iran and its proxies against Israel, and destabilising the Middle East.”
A European diplomat in Tel Aviv meanwhile said the diplomatic community was anticipating “fairly advanced” coordination in the response from Iran and its proxies.
“That doesn’t mean there will be a simultaneous response from all fronts. But in any case, it will be a coordinated response,” he said, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak on the issue.
He said efforts were ongoing seeking to tone down the rhetoric and deescalate the situation.
“All the ingredients of a Greek tragedy are present: players who don’t want war but who are carried away by their own dynamics, by their own posture and by their own aggressive rhetoric, on both sides,” he said.
“We’re telling them they have to stop playing with fire, because the risk of flare-ups is higher than at any time since October 7.”