Jockey Isabella Leslie triumphs in historic French camel race

Jockey Isabella Leslie triumphs in historic French camel race
Race winner Isabella Leslie (center) with fellow American jockey Jennifer Reggio (right) and France’s Coralie Viroulaud at Aix les Bains. (Supplied)
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
Jockey Isabella Leslie triumphs in historic French camel race

Jockey Isabella Leslie triumphs in historic French camel race
  Winning American rider says she wanted 'to promote the sport to a wider audience'
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The southern French town of Aix-les-Bains made history this weekend by hosting the country’s first camel race featuring international competitors, with Dubai-based American rider Isabella Leslie crossing the line first.

Her victory was witnessed by some 3,000 spectators, including several VIPs and representatives from the International Camel Racing Federation.

The event, which saw camels racing on a 300-meter track, marked a new milestone in spreading the sport of camel racing across France and the rest of Europe.

Taking part alongside Leslie were fellow American Jennifer Reggio and France’s Coralie Viroulaud. All three are Dubai-trained jockeys who have been decorated with wins in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“To be honest, this race wasn’t so much about winning,” said Leslie. “I just wanted to be here to promote the sport to a wider audience. Camels won my heart back in Dubai, and since then I have been traveling from the US to the UAE to ride, train and participate in races. I hope events like these help improve the popularity of the sport and make it more accessible to more people.”

Olivier Philipponneau, who trains the French riders, added: “I truly appreciate the teams from overseas making the effort to compete here. We have to work together to grow the interest, and with growing interest comes more possibilities. We hope to send our French jockeys to races in Dubai and Saudi Arabia in the future. We are so pleased to also have HH Prince Fahad bin Jalawi Al-Saud in attendance, strengthening our collaboration between the two countries.”

In addition to the races, the event featured a variety of cultural and camel-related activities. Stands from the International Camel Racing Federation and the French Camel Federation provided global insights into the rich heritage and significance of camel racing.

‘It’s like a paradise for esports players,’ says Not Ayanami after Riyadh triumph

‘It’s like a paradise for esports players,’ says Not Ayanami after Riyadh triumph
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
'It's like a paradise for esports players,' says Not Ayanami after Riyadh triumph

‘It’s like a paradise for esports players,’ says Not Ayanami after Riyadh triumph
  • Omega Empress may be from the honeymoon island of Cebu, but the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational EWC winners found Riyadh a perfect match for gamers
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: With the whitest of sands, the most golden of sunsets and see-your-feet-clear aquamarine water, the island of Cebu in the Philippines is the epitome of an idyllic honeymoon destination.

Not everyone there, however, is happy to while away their time on the beach.

Each of the Omega Empress players — who recently won the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational at the Esports World Cup at Boulevard Riyadh City — is from the island. But while it will always be home, the team also found their place in the state-of-the-art Saudi Esports Federation Arena and its surroundings.

“It’s like a paradise for esports players,” says Omega Empress player Not Ayanami, real name Gwyneth Diagon. “Everything here is perfect. The organization, the media, the player care, everything, everybody, all the stuff.”

With Riyadh summers soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, many people are used to indoor life at this time of year. Cebu may have a more moderate temperature, but the Riyadh way of life has long resonated with the 21-year-old.

“I grew up playing video games, but for the others they live beside the beach and some of them live beside the waterfalls and the lake,” she says.

A professional esports player for four years, whose position in the team is EXP Lane, added: “You’ll never run out of water there; you’ll never run out of falls or beaches. I’m not that much of an outdoor person. I prefer to be inside. I like to watch movies, just read books, and obviously play games.

“My family likes to go outside. I’m the only one that likes to read books. There was one time my family were like ‘why the obsession with books?!’ It was a heated argument and they started to throw away my books being like ‘why would you buy books?!’ But it was fine afterwards.

“It’s something I love, so now I’m a world champion I can buy as many books as I want! I can buy a library.”

The MWI featured the largest prize pool in the history of women’s esports — an incredible $500,000. The $180,000 winning total will be shared among the Omega Empress players who, as well as Not Ayanami, consist of Gold Laner Sheen ‘Shinoa’ Perez, Jungler Kaye ‘Keishi’ Alpuerto, and Mid Laner Rica ‘Amoree’ Amores. The team is led by coach Salman Macarambon.

“It’s the biggest prize pool, and it’s life changing,” says Not Ayanami. “I think I’ll save the majority of the money and spare some to renovate our house back in our province. Maybe some of it I’ll use to take seminars on financial education so I can learn how to handle it properly.”

Playing against favorites Team Vitality in the final, Omega Empress whitewashed their more fancied opponents 3-0. The victory ended a 24-game, three-year winning streak.

“It feels like a fantasy for me,” confessed Not Ayanami. “It’s still not really sinking in, but I feel so happy and proud of myself that we that we brought our country’s name to the top.

“We didn’t expect this. We just played our game. We stayed calm, stayed disciplined, and focused on the game with a 100 percent mentality. And that was it. At first, we didn’t really think that we were the strongest. But now I think we are. It feels so mind blowing.”

With women making up 48 percent of Saudi Arabia’s 23.5 million gamers, the Filipina star was delighted to see the huge support from females in the crowd during the MWI.

Asked if she had a message for them, she replied: “Go with your dreams. Don’t let the stereotypical set up that men are the ones for gaming stop you. I would say that they have to make sure it really is their passion and, if it is, I suggest that they really study the game they’re playing. They need to understand how it works to be good at it. Not just like, ‘okay, I’m pressing this, I’m pressing that, I’m good’. They have to understand the game in depth and that’s a faster way for them to improve.”

The EWC runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City and features 22 global competitions in 21 leading games.

Alliance, Team BDS and KPL Dream Team enter Esports World Cup Club Championship standings as Falcons keep top spot

Alliance, Team BDS and KPL Dream Team enter Esports World Cup Club Championship standings as Falcons keep top spot
Updated 45 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
Alliance, Team BDS and KPL Dream Team enter Esports World Cup Club Championship standings as Falcons keep top spot

Alliance, Team BDS and KPL Dream Team enter Esports World Cup Club Championship standings as Falcons keep top spot
  The EWC, which began on July 3 and features a record-breaking prize pool of $60 million, runs until Aug.25 at Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 45 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Victories for Alliance, Team BDS and KPL Dream Team saw each of Sunday’s champions enter the Esports World Cup Club Championship standings in joint fifth position – but Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons maintain top spot with a healthy lead.

Team Falcons, who earned 600 points for their second-place finish behind Swedish side Alliance in Apex Legends on Sunday night, now have 4,100 points. Team Liquid, based in the Netherlands, are second on 1,485 points after picking up 275 points in Rainbow Six Siege — which was won by Swiss/French outfit Team BDS — and 40 points in Apex Legends. Canada-based Gaimin Gladiators are third on 1,220 points.

Chinese stars KPL Dream Team, making their EWC debut in the Honor of Kings Invitational Series 2024 Midseason, collected 1,000 points for their win in Week 5, which saw a total of $7 million dollars presented to competitors.

KPL Dream Team claimed $1 million of that with an astonishing Honor of Kings performance, going through the entire tournament without losing a single round. Meanwhile, Team BDS earned $750,000 for their tournament-winning exploits in Rainbow Six Siege, and Alliance claimed the $600,000 top prize in Apex Legends.

The EWC is the world’s largest gaming and esports festival, with an industry record-breaking prize pool of $60 million.

Starting on July 3, it runs until Aug. 25 with 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration. Week 6 begins on Thursday, Aug. 8 with three tournaments — Fortnite, Street Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to take part in Paris Olympics javelin throw qualifier today

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to take part in Paris Olympics javelin throw qualifier today
Updated 06 August 2024
Shahjahan Khurram 
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to take part in Paris Olympics javelin throw qualifier today

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to take part in Paris Olympics javelin throw qualifier today
  • Nadeem, a nine-time international medalist, is Pakistan’s best shot at a medal in Paris Olympics
  • Today’s qualification round will decide the line-up for Thursday’s Olympics javelin throw final
Updated 06 August 2024
Shahjahan Khurram 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem will take part in the qualifying round for the Paris Olympics 2024 Men’s Javelin Throw competition today, Tuesday, as he gears up to challenge India’s Neeraj Chopra for the gold medal at the prestigious tournament. 

The qualification round will decide the line-up for Thursday’s men’s javelin throw final. Athletes achieving the qualifying mark of 84.00m will make the final, the official Olympics website said. 

Nadeem, a nine-time international medalist and four-time gold medalist who came fifth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is Pakistan’s best shot at a medal in the ongoing competition. The Pakistani star athlete won silver at the World Championships last year and gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 with a massive 90.18m distance throw. 

The last time Pakistan won a medal at the Olympics was in 1992 in Barcelona, when it secured bronze in field hockey.

“India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra will begin his men’s javelin throw title defense at the Paris 2024 Olympics from the qualification round on Tuesday,” the official Olympics website said. 

India’s Chopra will face stiff competition from not only Nadeem but also Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, Grenada’s Anderson Peters, Julius Yego of Kenya, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and Finland’s Oliver Helander. 

If the number of athletes who achieve 84.00m mark is fewer than 12, the next highest-ranked athletes, up to a total of at least 12, will be included in the final, the Olympics website said. Should more than 12 athletes achieve the standard, all will progress to the final round.

Nadeem, a poor boy from smalltown Khanewal, is one of nine children of a daily wage laborer who showed great versatility as an athlete from a young age while dabbling in all kinds of sports at school.

Though the family lacked financial means to encourage Nadeem’s enthusiasm for sports, his spirit earned him the support he needed, with his elder brothers working to help him build a career in sports, the family told Arab News in an interview in 2021. 

France beat Egypt to set up Olympic men’s football final against Spain

France beat Egypt to set up Olympic men’s football final against Spain
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
France beat Egypt to set up Olympic men's football final against Spain

France beat Egypt to set up Olympic men’s football final against Spain
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

LYON, France: Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice and Michael Olize added a third as France came from behind to beat Egypt 3-1 after extra time on Monday and set up an Olympic men’s football final showdown with Spain.

Thierry Henry’s France looked to be heading for defeat in the semifinal in Lyon after Mahmoud Saber put Egypt ahead just after the hour mark.

But Mateta, the Crystal Palace striker, levelled from Olize’s assist with seven minutes of the 90 remaining.

Egypt were reduced to 10 men at the start of extra time when center-back Omar Fayed was sent off, and the hosts made their numerical superiority count as Mateta headed in.

Olize then sealed the win on 108 minutes and France, looking for their second Olympic men’s football gold medal and first since 1984, now face Spain in the final at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.

Spain, gold medallists in 1992 and silver medallists three years ago in Tokyo, qualified earlier Monday after coming from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in Marseille.

Egypt and Morocco will meet in Nantes on Thursday in an all-North African play-off for bronze.

France often looked disjointed without suspended midfield duo Manu Kone and Enzo Millot, with the latter banned after his red card at the end of the fiery quarter-final win over Argentina.

However, they had the majority of the chances and defender Loic Bade hit the post late in the first half with a header from a corner.

Egypt soaked up pressure at the start of the second half before scoring in the 62nd minute.

Saber’s first effort was blocked but when the ball came back to him he engineered space before slamming a shot past France goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

The hosts almost equalized immediately as a Mateta header was tipped over by goalkeeper Hamza Alaa.

They then struck the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds, captain Alexandre Lacazette heading off a post and Bade nodding the follow-up against the bar.

The equalizer arrived in the 83rd minute, with Olize the creator as he cut through the middle on a driving run before playing in Mateta to finish.

France hoped to find a winner before extra time, but a penalty appeal after Fayed blocked a Bade header with his hand was dismissed following a long VAR review.

They went into the extra half-hour on a sultry evening and Egypt were quickly reduced to 10 men when Fayed, already booked for arguing against the penalty call, saw yellow again for chopping down Desire Doue.

France went ahead when a corner was played short to Olize, and his ball to the far post was headed back across goal by Kiliann Sildillia for Mateta to head in his fourth goal of the tournament.

Olize fired in the third early in the second half of extra time after a clearance struck Doue and fell into his path.

Spain beat Morocco to reach Olympic men’s football final

Spain beat Morocco to reach Olympic men’s football final
Updated 05 August 2024
AFP
Spain beat Morocco to reach Olympic men's football final

Spain beat Morocco to reach Olympic men’s football final
  It is Spain's second consecutive appearance in the final of the Olympic men's football
Updated 05 August 2024
AFP

MARSEILLE: Substitute Juanlu Sanchez struck a late winner as Spain came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 on Monday and reach the final of the Olympic men’s football.
Morocco had led in the semifinal through a Soufiane Rahimi penalty toward the end of the first half at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.
However, Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez equalized midway through the second period and then set up Sevilla right-back Sanchez to fire in the winner.
It is Spain’s second consecutive appearance in the final of the Olympic men’s football. They had to settle for silver three years ago in Tokyo after losing in extra time to Brazil.
Spain, who are chasing a second gold after triumphing in Barcelona in 1992, go to Paris for the final on Friday against either hosts France or Egypt, who play their last-four tie later.
Morocco can still claim a first medal by winning the bronze medal match, which will take place on Thursday in Nantes.
Last year’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations winners had impressed on their run to the semifinals and looked on course to shock Spain when they went ahead in the 37th minute thanks to the prolific Rahimi.
Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR check for a foul by Pablo Barrios on Amir Richardson in the box, and Rahimi stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.
It was a sixth goal of the Olympics for the tournament’s leading scorer, with four of his strikes coming from the penalty spot.
That sent the large Moroccan support wild but Spain kept their cool to equalize through their own star man in the 66th minute.
Lopez, a member of Spain’s triumphant Euro 2024 squad who scored twice in the Olympic quarter-final against Japan, pounced to snatch possession when the ball broke loose in the box and fired low into the net to make it 1-1.
With the prospect of extra time looming, Spain won it in the 85th minute as Lopez found Sanchez bounding into the area, and he sent a shot low into the far corner.

