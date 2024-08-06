West Ham sign Argentina international Rodriguez

You are here

Argentina international midfielder Guido Rodriguez became West Ham's sixth summer signing on Tuesday. (X/@westhamfootball)
  • "I feel like it's every footballer's dream to play in the Premier League," Rodriguez said
  • The Hammers have already added German international striker Niclas Fuellkrug, wingers Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme and defender Max Kilman
LONDON: Argentina international midfielder Guido Rodriguez became West Ham's sixth summer signing on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old, who was part of the Argentina squad which won the World Cup in 2022 and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, was available on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Real Betis.
Rodriguez spent the last four-and-a-half years in Spain, becoming a key player as Betis have qualified for European football in each of the past four seasons.
"I feel like it's every footballer's dream to play in the Premier League, and I was very excited when I heard that West Ham were interested in me," Rodriguez said in a club statement.

"I will bring experience to the team, and though I'm aware the Premier League is very physical, I'm ready to put the work in to make sure I'm up to the task."
The Hammers have already added German international striker Niclas Fuellkrug, wingers Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme and defender Max Kilman to their squad for Julen Lopetegui's first season in charge.
Technical Director Tim Steidten said Rodriguez's signing was a "statement of intent" as they aim to improve on finishing ninth in the Premier League last season.
"This is a massive moment for West Ham United in bringing a player of Guido's pedigree to the club," said Steidten.
"He is a player I have admired for a long time, and we couldn't be happier to have completed the deal to bring him to east London."

Equestrian governing body finds blue horse tongues in dressage review

Equestrian governing body finds blue horse tongues in dressage review
  • Horse welfare issues are under close scrutiny at the Olympics
  • Some of the pictures taken at the dressage Grand Prix last Tuesday showed scenes of harm to animals
PARIS: The equestrian governing body (FEI) in charge of the Olympic riding in Versailles has found pictures of horses with blue tongues caused by oxygen shortage during dressage competition, the organization’s chief vet told Reuters on Tuesday.
Horse welfare issues are under close scrutiny at the Olympics as the sport grapples with the fallout from an incident involving British star rider Charlotte Dujardin that revived ethical debates and fears about its Olympic future.
Six-times Olympic medallist Dujardin was provisionally suspended on July 27 after footage emerged showing her whipping a horse’s legs multiple times during training.
The FEI has reviewed pictures from Olympics dressage events taken by one of its photographers, FEI chief vet Goran Akerstrom said, adding that some of the pictures taken at the dressage Grand Prix last Tuesday showed scenes of harm to animals.
“The concern on those pictures were the blue tongues, likely caused by high rein tension,” Akerstrom said, adding that the double bridles which are mandatory in top-level dressage tournaments also played a role in cutting off oxygen from the the tongue, causing “pain or unnecessary discomfort.”
Animal rights campaign groups such as PETA have criticized dressage riders for using double bridles.
The FEI did not take any disciplinary measures and the findings will not affect the dressage results. The body’s vets notified the competition jury which then summoned the concerned riders for a “discussion” on the issue, Akerstrom said.
Reeling from the Dujardin incident, the Switzerland-based FEI had pledged it would be uncompromising in ensuring animal welfare in Versailles. The photo review for the first time included a layer of special checks linked to horse welfare.
FEI officials had earlier sanctioned a Brazilian rider for a controversial neck hyperflexion and disqualified some horses with minor bleeding during the Olympics.

WHO: Paris Olympics sees 40-plus COVID-19 cases as global figures rise

WHO: Paris Olympics sees 40-plus COVID-19 cases as global figures rise
  • WHO says virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic still circulating and countries need to sharpen up their response systems
  • Australian medal hope Lani Pallister pulls out of the women’s 1500m freestyle after falling ill
GENEVA: More than 40 athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19 highlighting a new global rise in cases, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
The WHO said the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic was still circulating and countries need to sharpen up their response systems.
Several high profile athletes have suffered from COVID-19 at the Paris Games.
British swimmer Adam Peaty tested positive a day after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke when he had not felt well, his team said. Australian medal hope Lani Pallister pulled out of the women’s 1500m freestyle after falling ill.
Data from 84 countries shows that the percentage of positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 disease — “has been rising for several weeks,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention director.
Furthermore, wastewater surveillance — which tends to give a two-to-three-week advance indication on case numbers — suggests that circulation of SARS-CoV-2 is “two to 20 times higher than what is currently being reported,” she told a media briefing.
“This is significant because the virus continues to evolve and change, which puts us all at risk of a potentially more severe virus that could evade our detection and/or our medical interventions, including vaccination.”
Van Kerkhove said the high circulation was not typical for respiratory viruses that tend to increase in circulation in the colder months.
However, “in recent months, regardless of season, many countries have experienced surges of COVID-19, including at the Olympics, currently, where at least 40 athletes have tested positive,” she said.
“It’s not surprising to see athletes being infected, because as I said before, the virus is circulating quite rampantly in other countries.”

Hero Dubai Desert Classic announces 2025 dates

Hero Dubai Desert Classic announces 2025 dates
  • The 36th edition of the ‘Major of the Middle East’ will be played from Jan. 16-19
DUBAI: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is set to return for its 36th edition from Jan. 16 - 19, 2025 on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club.

The tournament will feature some of the world’s top golfers competing for the $9 million prize pool at this prestigious Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour’s 2025 Race to Dubai schedule.

Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of HDDC, said: “We are thrilled to announce the dates for the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The excitement surrounding next year’s event continues to build rapidly especially after Rory McIlroy’s historic fourth win at the 35th edition earlier this year. We look forward to another spectacular tournament and can’t wait to welcome everyone to Dubai.”

Spectators will be able enjoy daily entertainment, live music, a dedicated kids’ zone, plus great food and drinks over four fun filled days. General admission tickets will again be free, with hospitality packages also available soon.

The HDDC, established in 1989, is a key fixture on the DP World Tour and a part of the esteemed Rolex Series, instrumental in introducing golf to the Middle East and producing some of the sport’s most memorable moments.

Featherweight champion Topuria to take on Holloway at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Featherweight champion Topuria to take on Holloway at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi
UFC 308 will take place in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 26. (UFC)
  • Other featured bout at Etihad Arena in October sees Robert Whittaker face Khamzat Chimaev
ABU DHABI: A strong card for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi features featherweight champion Ilia Topuria taking on No. 2 ranked Max Holloway.

The co-main event will feature a clash of top middleweights: No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker and No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications. 

In addition to being the second UFC event in Abu Dhabi this year, UFC 308: Topuria v Holloway on Oct. 26 marks a milestone as the 20th event held by a leading world MMA brand in the UAE over the past decade.

Over the 10 years, the world’s fastest-growing sport has seen new and established fans experience global MMA talent take the Middle Eastern stage and enter the Octagon. From international UFC icons such as Conor McGregor to homegrown MMA athletes Mohammad Yahya making his UFC debut, the region has experienced a series of historic UFC events, contributing to the sport’s growth in the Middle East and marking a significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s sports calendar

Topuria (15-0-0, fighting out of Spain by way of Georgia) aims to defend his featherweight title against world-class striker Holloway, and boasts a resume of nine first-round finishes and dethroning UFC legend Alex Volkanovski of the featherweight title earlier this year.

Holloway (26-7-0, fighting out of Hawaii in the US), enters the Octagon in Abu Dhabi after an emphatic win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to take the fan-favorite BMF title — one of only three BMF titles to ever be awarded. Holloway sets his sights on regaining the featherweight title this October.

Whittaker (26-7-0, fighting out of NSW, Australia), fresh off his victory over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC’s inaugural event in Saudi Arabia, will aim to defend his winning streak in the middleweight division and mark his legacy, as his long-awaited matchup against Chimaev comes to fruition.

Chimaev (13-0-0, fighting out of the UAE), enters the Octagon off a career-defining win against Kamaru Usman. With six wins by knockout, five by submission, and eight first round finishes, all eyes are on Chimaev as he aims to continue his undefeated streak.

Henry ‘living a dream’ as France reach Olympic men’s football final

Henry ‘living a dream’ as France reach Olympic men’s football final
LYON: Thierry Henry won almost everything possible in a glittering career as a player and is now “living a dream” as a coach after leading hosts France to the final of the Olympic men’s football.
France are aiming to win gold for the second time, 40 years after their triumph in Los Angeles, and will face Spain in the final after narrowly avoiding a shock defeat against Egypt on Monday.
Henry’s team were trailing 1-0 in the semifinal in Lyon but came back to win 3-1, with Jean-Philippe Mateta equalising to force extra time and then scoring again in the 99th minute before Michael Olize sealed the victory.
“I am going to be honest, I am mainly happy for Team France because when you see everyone picking up medals all over the place, you say to yourself that you can’t let them down,” Henry said.
“You don’t want to be the team that doesn’t win a medal, so at least that is done, and now we will see what color we get.
“But honestly I am living a dream and I don’t want to wake up.”
Henry, who won the Champions League with Barcelona and both the World Cup and European Championship with France as a player, was appointed coach of France’s Under-21 and Olympic teams just under a year ago.
The 46-year-old will now lead them out on Friday in the final at the Parc des Princes, the same ground where France beat Spain in the final of the 1984 European Championship just weeks before their only Olympic victory to date.
“You know how difficult it is going to be against them. They are often in the finals of competitions, in both men’s and women’s football,” Henry added of the Tokyo Olympic silver medallists who beat Morocco 2-1 in their semifinal.
France are guaranteed a medal after making the final despite failing to enrol the services of full national team captain Kylian Mbappe and vice-captain Antoine Griezmann for the Olympic tournament.
Instead they have been led from the front by Lyon’s former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, while their star man in the knockout rounds has been Mateta.
He scored 16 goals in the Premier League last season for Crystal Palace, including 14 in his last 16 games.
Now he is France’s top scorer at the Games with four goals, among them the winner in a fiery quarter-final against Argentina and his double against Egypt.
“It is a dream to be in the final and I can’t wait to be in Paris,” said Mateta, who comes from the suburbs of the French capital.
“We have been talking about the Games for a year and a half now and finally we get to go to Paris.”

