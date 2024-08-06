You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian officials say 12 dead in Israel West Bank raids
War on Gaza

Palestinian officials say 12 dead in Israel West Bank raids

Gunmen attend the funeral of five Palestinians killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP)
Gunmen attend the funeral of five Palestinians killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mmkqh

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Palestinian officials say 12 dead in Israel West Bank raids

Palestinian officials say 12 dead in Israel West Bank raids
  • Five people were killed in the Jenin area and four in Aqaba town in Tubas district
  • At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, 617 Palestinains have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

JENIN, Palestine: Palestinian officials said Israeli forces killed 12 people in three separate raids in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of abating.
Five people were killed in the Jenin area and four in Aqaba town in Tubas district when Israeli forces carried out early-morning raids, the health ministry in Ramallah said.
The Israeli army said three people were killed and two arrested in another raid in the village of Kafr Qud, west of Jenin.
The army added that its aircraft struck “armed terrorist cells” in the Jenin area, but did not give details on casualties.
The Palestinian Red Crescent had earlier reported deaths and injuries “due to the occupation’s shelling of two vehicles in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.”
Aqaba residents said Israeli troops arrived at dawn and surrounded the house of Amid Ghanam, leading to clashes between troops and young Palestinians.
Ghanam and two others were killed in the clashes, while another teenager was killed near a hospital, Tubas governor Ahmed Assad told AFP.
“The army entered and surrounded the house as snipers took positions on nearby rooftops and shot anyone who moved,” he said.
The teenager was shot when the troops “entered the area of the hospital,” Assad said.
Aqaba mayor Abdel Razzaq Abu Arra said the teenager “was killed in cold blood.”
“This Zionist crime is a systematic crime that the Israelis carry out on a daily basis,” he added.
Since war broke out in October between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, tensions have soared in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.
At least 617 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank since October 7, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian official figures.
At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed by Palestinian attacks in the West Bank over the same period, according to Israeli official figures.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, police said they killed a Palestinian after he attacked a border police officer with a screwdriver at a checkpoint between Bethlehem and Jerusalem.
Police officers immediately “neutralized the terrorist with gunfire, and he was subsequently pronounced dead,” the force said in statement.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine West Bank

Related

Update Israeli airstrikes kill nine in West Bank, including a Hamas commander
Middle-East
Israeli airstrikes kill nine in West Bank, including a Hamas commander
A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, on Jan. 30, 2023. (AP)
Middle-East
Israel advances most West Bank settlements in decades: EU

UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan

UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan
Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan

UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan
  • “If there is a famine ... we are ready to cooperate with you, and we will open the crossings for any humanitarian assistance,” Sudan’s UN Ambassador told the council
  • Sudan’s government has rejected the finding, while Russia cast doubt on it
Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Senior United Nations officials appealed to the Security Council on Tuesday for help in getting humanitarian aid access in Sudan “across borders, across battle lines, by air, by land” to fight famine that has taken hold in at least one site in North Darfur.
The United States last month suggested that the 15-member body consider authorizing aid access through border crossings like Adre from Chad. But Sudan’s army-aligned government and council veto-power Russia said on Tuesday that there was no need for Security Council action.
“If there is a famine ... we are ready to cooperate with you, and we will open the crossings for any humanitarian assistance. It is not the government — that I am proud to present here — that is blocking humanitarian aid,” Sudan’s UN Ambassador Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed told the council.
A global hunger monitor — the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) — last week said more than 15 months of war in Sudan and restrictions on aid deliveries have caused famine in North Darfur’s Zamzam camp for internally displaced people.
Sudan’s government has rejected the finding, while Russia cast doubt on it.
The war in Sudan erupted in mid-April last year from a power struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.
Zamzam is in an area that is the last significant holdout from the RSF across Darfur. The RSF has been besieging the area and no aid has reached the sprawling camp for months.
“When famine happens, it means we are too late. It means we did not do enough. It means that we, the international community, have failed,” senior UN aid official Edem Wosornu told the Security Council on Tuesday.
CROSS-BORDER ACCESS
In February, the government banned aid deliveries through the Adre border crossing, one of the shortest routes to the hunger-stricken region. Government officials have claimed that the crossing is used by the RSF to move weapons.
Wosornu said Adre “would be the most effective route and would allow assistance to be delivered at the speed and scale required at this crucial, critical point.” She also said that a UN Sudan aid appeal for $2.7 billion was only 32 percent funded.
Senior UN World Food Programme official Stephen Omollo said that until there was a ceasefire, “we urgently need the council’s help to ensure we can carry out our work effectively, and without interference,” adding that access was needed via Adre and other cross-border supply routes.
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has suggested the Security Council consider adopting a resolution to approve cross-border aid deliveries into Sudan, mirroring action it took on Syria. No such action is imminent, diplomats said.
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council on Tuesday that the international community “should not interfere in the domestic affairs of Sudan on the pretext of the severe humanitarian situation and indicate to the legitimate authorities what humanitarian corridors should be open.”
Between 2014 and 2023 the council authorized aid deliveries from neighboring countries to millions of people largely in opposition-held areas of Syria. Authorization was needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the operation.

Topics: Sudan Unrest UN Famine UN Security Council

Related

Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan
Middle-East
Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan
KSrelief distributes humanitarian aid in Yemen, Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes humanitarian aid in Yemen, Sudan

Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader

Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
AP
Follow

Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader

Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader
  • Sinwar has not made any public appearances since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: The Palestinian militant group Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader.
Hamas said in a statement Tuesday it named Sinwar as the new head of its political bureau to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran last week in a presumed Israeli strike.
Sinwar has not made any public appearances since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel in which militants killed 1,200 people and took about 250 as hostages, triggering Israel’s now 10-month-old campaign in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Yahya Sinwar Ismail Haniyeh

Related

Israel army shows video it says is of Hamas’s Sinwar in tunnel
Middle-East
Israel army shows video it says is of Hamas’s Sinwar in tunnel
EU adds Hamas Gaza leader Sinwar to ‘terrorist’ list
Middle-East
EU adds Hamas Gaza leader Sinwar to ‘terrorist’ list

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
AFP
Follow

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings
  • Iran “finds itself obliged to respond, and the enemy is waiting in a great state of dread,” Hassan Nasrallah said
  • “Israel’s waiting for a week is part of the punishment, part of the response, part of the battle“
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters AFP

BEIRUT: Hezbollah’s chief said Tuesday his group and Iran were “obliged to respond” to Israel “whatever the consequences” after the killings last week of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
The twin killings have sent Middle East tensions skyrocketing, amid fears of a regional conflict and all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been trading daily cross-border fire since Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.
Iran “finds itself obliged to respond, and the enemy is waiting in a great state of dread,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address, adding his group was also “obliged to respond.”
Hezbollah will retaliate “alone or in the context of a unified response from all the axis” of Iran-backed groups in the region, “whatever the consequences,” he added.
An Israeli air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Shukr last Tuesday.
Early Wednesday, Hamas’s political chief Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Tehran blamed on Israel, which has not commented directly on the killing.
“Our response is coming,” Nasrallah said in an address to mark a week since Shukr’s killing, adding it would be “strong and effective.”
“Israel’s waiting for a week is part of the punishment, part of the response, part of the battle,” he said, adding: “It is Israel who chose escalation... and who attacked Iran.”

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: War on Gaza Fuad Shukr Hezbollah Israel Hassan Nasrallah

Related

Update Former Nasrallah bodyguard killed in Israeli drone strike
Middle-East
Former Nasrallah bodyguard killed in Israeli drone strike
Nasrallah hints at possibly opening the Golan front, says ‘resistance fighters are ready’
Middle-East
Nasrallah hints at possibly opening the Golan front, says ‘resistance fighters are ready’

Ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protesters storm Israeli army base

Ultra-Orthodox protester sits on the ground during a protest on the first day Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men were requested to enlist
Ultra-Orthodox protester sits on the ground during a protest on the first day Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men were requested to enlist
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protesters storm Israeli army base

Ultra-Orthodox protester sits on the ground during a protest on the first day Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men were requested to enlist
  • Historically exempt from compulsory military service, ultra-Orthodox seminary students are being called up
  • Israel’s war in Gaza and a potential conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border sap resources and fuel resentment of those who do not have to serve
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against compulsory military service for their community broke into an army base near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, the military said in a statement.
“Over the past few hours, dozens of protesters attempted to break into the Tel Hashomer base during protests that took place outside of the base,” a military statement said.
The demonstrators “managed to infiltrate the Adjutant Corps Monument adjacent to the base fence” before being cleared out by police, it said.
Tel Hashomer, located east of Tel Aviv, is the largest base for newly enlisted army recruits in Israel.
The Israeli military said it “condemns this violent behavior and insists that the protesters be brought to justice.”
“The enlistment of ultra-orthodox citizens is an operational necessity and is being conducted in accordance with the law,” and the military is “determined” to press ahead with it, the statement added
Historically exempt from compulsory military service, ultra-Orthodox seminary students are being called up while Israel’s war in Gaza and a potential conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border sap resources and fuel resentment of those who do not have to serve.
The call-ups follow a ruling in June by Israel’s top court that exemptions from mandatory service for ultra-Orthodox men were discriminatory and that the state must draft them.
Under longstanding arrangements, ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up about 13 percent of Israel’s 10 million population, had not been subject to the draft.
Members of the largely insular community, where young men of recruitment age typically study in Jewish seminaries, have taken to the streets to protest conscription, leading to clashes with police in Jerusalem.
Ultra-Orthodox men had already clashed with police outside Tal Hashomer on Monday before being dispersed or physically carried away.
In July, one leading ultra-Orthodox rabbi, Dov Lando, urged Yeshiva students to ignore the summons orders, writing in the Yated Neeman daily that it was “war” against religious Jews.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel ultra-Orthodox Jews

Related

Update Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier three times over Beirut in less than 30 minutes on Tuesday. (@Rulaelhalabi)
Middle-East
Israeli sonic booms rattle Lebanese capital after Hezbollah launches drones
Palestinian officials say 12 dead in Israel West Bank raids
Middle-East
Palestinian officials say 12 dead in Israel West Bank raids

Lebanon security source says six Hezbollah fighters dead in Israel strikes

Lebanon security source says six Hezbollah fighters dead in Israel strikes
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Lebanon security source says six Hezbollah fighters dead in Israel strikes

Lebanon security source says six Hezbollah fighters dead in Israel strikes
  • Lebanon’s health ministry said an “Israeli enemy raid on a house in the town of Mayfadun,” killed five people, while another Israeli strike in the Adaysseh area killed one person
  • The dead in both locations were “Hezbollah fighters”
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

BERIUT: A Lebanese security source said six Hezbollah fighters were killed in Israeli strikes on Tuesday, with the group claiming attacks on northern Israel and low-flying Israeli warplanes breaking the sound barrier over Beirut.
Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.
Tensions have soared in the past week as Iran and its allies vowed revenge for the killing, blamed on Israel, of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and after an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Lebanon’s health ministry said an “Israeli enemy raid on a house in the town of Mayfadun,” near the southern city of Nabatiyeh, killed five people, while another Israeli strike in the Adaysseh area killed one person.
The dead in both locations were “Hezbollah fighters,” a security source told AFP, requesting anonymity because the matter is sensitive.
Hezbollah announced five fighters had been killed, without specifying where they died.
The Israeli military said its air force “struck a Hezbollah military structure” in the Nabatiyeh area that was being used “to advance terror attacks” against Israel.
Hezbollah claimed several attacks on Israeli positions on Tuesday, including one with “explosive-laden drones” targeting a barracks north of the coastal town of Acre.
The Israeli military said “a number of hostile UAVs (drones) were identified crossing from Lebanon,” adding that “several civilians were injured to the south of Nahariya,” near Acre.
It later said an initial inquiry indicated that one of its interceptor missiles “missed the target and hit the ground, injuring several civilians,” adding that “the incident is under review.”
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said paramedics were treating “a 30-year-old male in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman in mild to moderate condition with shrapnel injuries.”
Hezbollah said the drone attack was in response to an air strike on the southern village of Ebba on Monday that, according to the Israeli military, targeted a commander in the group’s elite Radwan Force.
Low-flying Israeli military aircraft broke the sound barrier over Beirut Tuesday ahead of a speech by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanon’s National News Agency, a security source and AFP journalists said.
Nasrallah was making a televised address a week after the killing of Shukr, whom Israel has described as the group’s “most senior military commander” and Nasrallah’s “right-hand man.”
The cross-border violence since October has killed some 556 people in Lebanon, mostly fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 25 civilians have been killed, according to army figures.
Diplomatic efforts have gone into overdrive seeking to avert a regional conflagration and full-blown conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, who last went to war in the summer of 2006.

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Lebanon Israel

Related

Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war
Middle-East
Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war
Threat of expanding hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli army
Middle-East
Threat of expanding hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli army

Latest updates

UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan
UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan
Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader
Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader
Sultan of Oman meets with British PM in London
Britain’s PM Keir Starmer shakes hands with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq during a meeting in London. (AFP)
Olympic marathon swim test run is canceled over water quality concerns for Seine River
Olympic marathon swim test run is canceled over water quality concerns for Seine River
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives written message from Senegal president
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from the President of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Tuesday. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.