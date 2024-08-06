You are here

US destroys Houthi missiles, drones, drone boats in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

date 2024-08-06

US destroys Houthi missiles, drones, drone boats in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
Houthi attacks on ships have been halted since July 20, when Israeli jets targeted oil storage facilities and other targets in Hodeidah, a Houthi-held city in western Yemen. (AFP/File)
Updated 42 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
US destroys Houthi missiles, drones, drone boats in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

US destroys Houthi missiles, drones, drone boats in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
Updated 42 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The US military has destroyed a number of Houthi drones, remotely operated boats and ballistic missiles aimed at ships in international commercial channels.

The US Central Command said in a statement on Tuesday morning Yemen time that its forces had destroyed three drones fired by the Houthis from Yemen over the Gulf of Aden, as well as another drone destroyed in a Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory. The US military also destroyed one drone boat, a drone, and an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in the Red Sea before they could reach their intended targets along the critical maritime route.

“These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security,” the US Central Command said in the statement. 

In Sanaa, the Houthis did not claim credit for fresh assaults on ships in the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, as they regularly do hours or days after they strike ships. On Saturday, the Houthis restarted a two-week hiatus in their anti-ship campaign by shooting missiles at a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden. According to the Joint Maritime Information Center, the Liberian-flagged cargo freighter Groton came under two missile attacks on Saturday afternoon while traveling east of Aden, Yemen’s southern port city.

In a statement issued by the militia’s military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, the Houthis claimed that the Groton was targeted because the ship’s parent company violated their ban on going to Israeli ports.

Houthi attacks on ships have been halted since July 20, when Israeli jets targeted oil storage facilities and other targets in Hodeidah, a Houthi-held city in western Yemen. Despite their frequent threats to retaliate for the Israeli bombings, the Houthis have not claimed any further assaults on Israel or its ships in the past two weeks.

Since November, the Houthis have seized a commercial ship, sunk two others, and launched dozens of missile, drone and drone boat attacks on commercial and naval ships in international shipping lanes off Yemen, claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinian people against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said on Monday that his government reversed its harsh economic actions against Sanaa banks to promote “people’s interests.”

In a surprise move that sparked outrage in Yemen, the Yemeni government agreed to a UN-brokered agreement with the Houthis to lift sanctions on banks in Sanaa and allow Yemenia Airways, the country’s national airline, to increase flights from the Houthi-held Sanaa airport to Jordan, Egypt and India, reversing previous strong pledges to punish banks in Sanaa that refuse to relocate their headquarters to the government-controlled Aden, the interim capital.

“We are in an economic fight, and the Presidential Leadership Council has decided with full conviction that these choices may need to be reversed in order to prioritize the interests of the Yemeni people above all other interests,” Al-Alimi said in an interview with state-run Hadhramaut.

The Yemeni leader also said that his government had accepted the UN-brokered peace plan, known as the roadmap, to end the war in Yemen, and praised the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen for assisting the Yemeni government and ally troops in liberating Yemeni regions from the Houthis.

“We agreed to the roadmap and now the ball is in the Houthis’ court, who continue to resist peace,” he said, adding: “If it hadn’t been for Operation Decisive Storm and the Yemenis’ resistance and sacrifices, the militia would already dominate all of Yemen.”

Topics: US Houthis Red Sea Yemen

Egyptian FM holds phone call with US secretary of state

Egyptian FM holds phone call with US secretary of state
Updated 6 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Egyptian FM holds phone call with US secretary of state

Egyptian FM holds phone call with US secretary of state
Updated 6 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the ongoing escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Abdelatty briefed his US counterpart on the discussions he held with the foreign ministers of Iran and Lebanon, as well as those of several European states, regarding the regional escalation, the recent Israeli assassinations, and the fallout, which threatens to expand the scope of the conflict in an unprecedented manner.

The foreign minister stressed the necessity of all parties exercising self-restraint, sparing the region from the dangers of instability, and called on his US counterpart to pressure Israel into ceasing its aggression and engaging seriously in the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

The two parties discussed the ceasefire negotiations and the Egyptian-Qatari-US efforts in this regard, agreeing to continue coordinating in order to reach a ceasefire agreement as soon as possible and defuse the crisis.

Topics: Egypt US

Jordan's King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Jordan's King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza
  King Abdullah warned against a regional expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II, in separate phone calls on Tuesday, spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The king discussed international efforts towards regional deescalation, according to Jordan News Agency.

King Abdullah warned against a regional expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict, stressing the need to safeguard security and stability in the region.

He also highlighted the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as protecting civilians and preventing a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

King Abdullah also discussed the same issues with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday, Jordan News Agency said.

The Jordanian and Egyptian leaders both agreed on the need to achieve peace in the Palestinian territories on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Jordan Canada Italy France Egypt Gaza Hamas

UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan

UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan
Updated 56 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan

UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan
  "If there is a famine ... we are ready to cooperate with you, and we will open the crossings for any humanitarian assistance," Sudan's UN Ambassador told the council

Sudan's government has rejected the finding, while Russia cast doubt on it
  • Sudan’s government has rejected the finding, while Russia cast doubt on it
Updated 56 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Senior United Nations officials appealed to the Security Council on Tuesday for help in getting humanitarian aid access in Sudan “across borders, across battle lines, by air, by land” to fight famine that has taken hold in at least one site in North Darfur.
The United States last month suggested that the 15-member body consider authorizing aid access through border crossings like Adre from Chad. But Sudan’s army-aligned government and council veto-power Russia said on Tuesday that there was no need for Security Council action.
“If there is a famine ... we are ready to cooperate with you, and we will open the crossings for any humanitarian assistance. It is not the government — that I am proud to present here — that is blocking humanitarian aid,” Sudan’s UN Ambassador Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed told the council.
A global hunger monitor — the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) — last week said more than 15 months of war in Sudan and restrictions on aid deliveries have caused famine in North Darfur’s Zamzam camp for internally displaced people.
Sudan’s government has rejected the finding, while Russia cast doubt on it.
The war in Sudan erupted in mid-April last year from a power struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.
Zamzam is in an area that is the last significant holdout from the RSF across Darfur. The RSF has been besieging the area and no aid has reached the sprawling camp for months.
“When famine happens, it means we are too late. It means we did not do enough. It means that we, the international community, have failed,” senior UN aid official Edem Wosornu told the Security Council on Tuesday.
CROSS-BORDER ACCESS
In February, the government banned aid deliveries through the Adre border crossing, one of the shortest routes to the hunger-stricken region. Government officials have claimed that the crossing is used by the RSF to move weapons.
Wosornu said Adre “would be the most effective route and would allow assistance to be delivered at the speed and scale required at this crucial, critical point.” She also said that a UN Sudan aid appeal for $2.7 billion was only 32 percent funded.
Senior UN World Food Programme official Stephen Omollo said that until there was a ceasefire, “we urgently need the council’s help to ensure we can carry out our work effectively, and without interference,” adding that access was needed via Adre and other cross-border supply routes.
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has suggested the Security Council consider adopting a resolution to approve cross-border aid deliveries into Sudan, mirroring action it took on Syria. No such action is imminent, diplomats said.
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council on Tuesday that the international community “should not interfere in the domestic affairs of Sudan on the pretext of the severe humanitarian situation and indicate to the legitimate authorities what humanitarian corridors should be open.”
Between 2014 and 2023 the council authorized aid deliveries from neighboring countries to millions of people largely in opposition-held areas of Syria. Authorization was needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the operation.

Topics: Sudan Unrest UN Famine UN Security Council

Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader

Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader
Updated 13 min 27 sec ago
AP
Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader

Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader
  • Unlike Haniyeh, who had lived in exile in Qatar for years, Sinwar has remained in Gaza
  • As Hamas’ leader in the territory since 2017, he rarely appeared in public but kept an iron grip on Hamas’ rule
Updated 13 min 27 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: The Palestinian militant group Hamas said Tuesday it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader.
The choice of Sinwar, a secretive figure who leads Hamas’ hard-liners and is close to Iran, was a defiant step. Sinwar is at the top of Israel’s kill list as it seeks to destroy Hamas and its leadership after the Oct. 7 attack in which militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took about 250 as hostages.
Hamas said in a statement it named Sinwar as the new head of its political bureau to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran last week in a presumed Israeli strike. Also last week, Israel said it had confirmed the death of the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, in a July airstrike in Gaza. Hamas has not confirmed his death.
Unlike Haniyeh, who had lived in exile in Qatar for years, Sinwar has remained in Gaza. As Hamas’ leader in the territory since 2017, he rarely appeared in public but kept an iron grip on Hamas’ rule. Close to Deif and the armed wing, known as the Qassam Brigades, he worked to build up the group’s military capabilities.
Sinwar has been in deep hiding since the Oct. 7 attacks, while Israel unleashed its campaign in Gaza and the death toll among Palestinians, now near 40,000, rose.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Yahya Sinwar Ismail Haniyeh

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran 'obliged to respond' to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
AFP
Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran 'obliged to respond' to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings
  • Iran “finds itself obliged to respond, and the enemy is waiting in a great state of dread,” Hassan Nasrallah said
  • “Israel’s waiting for a week is part of the punishment, part of the response, part of the battle“
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters AFP

BEIRUT: Hezbollah’s chief said Tuesday his group and Iran were “obliged to respond” to Israel “whatever the consequences” after the killings last week of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
The twin killings have sent Middle East tensions skyrocketing, amid fears of a regional conflict and all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been trading daily cross-border fire since Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.
Iran “finds itself obliged to respond, and the enemy is waiting in a great state of dread,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address, adding his group was also “obliged to respond.”
Hezbollah will retaliate “alone or in the context of a unified response from all the axis” of Iran-backed groups in the region, “whatever the consequences,” he added.
An Israeli air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Shukr last Tuesday.
Early Wednesday, Hamas’s political chief Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Tehran blamed on Israel, which has not commented directly on the killing.
“Our response is coming,” Nasrallah said in an address to mark a week since Shukr’s killing, adding it would be “strong and effective.”
“Israel’s waiting for a week is part of the punishment, part of the response, part of the battle,” he said, adding: “It is Israel who chose escalation... and who attacked Iran.”

Topics: War on Gaza Fuad Shukr Hezbollah Israel Hassan Nasrallah

