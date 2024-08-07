Jessica Kahawaty showcases luxury watchmaker in latest collaboration

You are here

The model was seen wearing the brand’s Superocean Automatic 36 watch. (Instagram)
Updated 15 sec ago
  • Current tie-up is with leading Swiss manufacturer
  • Australian Lebanese model works with top brands
DUBAI: Australian-Lebanese model and entrepreneur Jessica Kahawaty has added another brand campaign to her portfolio, this time with Breitling.

This week, she took to Instagram to share photos from her collaboration with the Swiss luxury watchmaker. In the series of images, she is seen wearing the brand’s Superocean Automatic 36 watch.

This product features a white dial with multicolored hour markers, including shades of yellow, orange, green, blue, red and purple. The case is crafted from stainless steel, while the unidirectional rotating bezel is accented with rose gold.

The watch includes rose gold hands with luminescent material, ensuring visibility in low-light conditions. The second hand is green, aligning with the green text on the dial. The timepiece is fitted with a white rubber strap designed for comfort and durability.

The Superocean Automatic 36 offers water resistance up to 300 meters, making it suitable for diving.

“If summer was a watch, it would be the Superocean Automatic 36. A smaller, colourful and sunnier dial,” Kahawaty captioned her Instagram post.

In the pictures, Kahawaty wore a sleeveless crop top featuring a vibrant floral print in bold colors, paired with a high-waisted, long white skirt. The skirt is detailed with two large fabric roses on the hip.

She accessorized her outfit with a wide-brimmed white hat and white open-toe sandals featuring a bow detail.

The model has featured in campaigns for numerous international brands, including Boss, Versace, CH Carolina Herrera, Gucci, Tod’s and Boucheron.

Her most recent collaboration was with the British luxury cosmetics label Charlotte Tilbury.

The model appeared in a video campaign promoting the brand’s Love Frequency perfume, which is described as a floral woody musk fragrance for women and men.

Earlier this year, she unveiled her latest project with Boss. In March, she shared polaroid-style pictures from the shoot with her Instagram followers and wrote: “Double B, Every Me. Because there’s more than one way to be a BOSS.”

That same month, Kahawaty also showcased her collaboration with Versace for Ramadan, just days after working on a similar campaign with the New York-based label CH Carolina Herrera.

