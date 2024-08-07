You are here

Review: Debut novel of Palestinian writer explores exile, displacement through the female body

Review: Debut novel of Palestinian writer explores exile, displacement through the female body
“The Coin” is the dizzying debut of Jerusalem-born Palestinian writer Yasmin Zaher. (Supplied)
Sumaiyya Naseem
Review: Debut novel of Palestinian writer explores exile, displacement through the female body

Review: Debut novel of Palestinian writer explores exile, displacement through the female body
  • Yasmin Zaher’s ‘The Coin’ delves into power imbalances, consumerism, elitist nature of fashion and wealth
Sumaiyya Naseem
JEDDAH: The 2024 novel “The Coin,” is the dizzying debut of Jerusalem-born Palestinian writer Yasmin Zaher, which hones in on the female body, and is written in a stream-of-consciousness narrative style.

Titled after a shekel coin the unnamed female protagonist believes she swallowed as a child, and is rusting and decomposing in her, the novel is essentially about an affluent yet displaced woman’s exploration — on her own terms —  of the pain and pleasures of life.

Zaher writes about the unraveling, or rather the becoming, of a Palestinian woman who moves to New York City with the hope of starting life afresh as a schoolteacher.

The coin is “resurrected” here, amid the dirt and poverty that plagues the American city, which the protagonist describes as: “How could the devil be the dream?” It seems to manifest as discomfort, linking the traumas of the past to her present.

The narrator befriends a homeless, yet elegant man whom she gets embroiled with in a Birkin scam. This is an exploration of the cosmopolitan city life’s obsession with consumerism and materialism, as well as the performative and elitist nature of fashion and wealth.

With a closet full of designer pieces, the woman’s refined taste in fashion is a ruse to help her navigate societal expectations against the call of her inner self. She asks herself: “I wondered what my true essence would be, if I were solitary, in nature, untamed and unconditioned?”

She is from Palestine, which she describes as “neither a country, nor the third world, it was its own thing.”

Moving to the Big Apple in pursuit of home and her ideal self, this triggers obsessive cleaning rituals because the city “embraced the dirt like it was an aesthetic.”

As a woman from a country under occupation, her own body becomes the site of power struggles, a site of cleansing rather than being ethnically cleansed out.

Her protagonist says “the women in my family placed lot of importance on being clean … perhaps because there was little else they could control in their lives.”

The narrative is mercurial in its depiction of her cleansing rituals that are juxtaposed with glimmers of violent and disturbing psychopathic thoughts, making her not just an intriguing protagonist to read, but an elusive one.

Jessica Kahawaty showcases luxury watchmaker in latest collaboration

Jessica Kahawaty showcases luxury watchmaker in latest collaboration
Arab News
Jessica Kahawaty showcases luxury watchmaker in latest collaboration

Jessica Kahawaty showcases luxury watchmaker in latest collaboration
  • Current tie-up is with leading Swiss manufacturer
  • Australian Lebanese model works with top brands
Arab News

DUBAI: Australian-Lebanese model and entrepreneur Jessica Kahawaty has added another brand campaign to her portfolio, this time with Breitling.

This week, she took to Instagram to share photos from her collaboration with the Swiss luxury watchmaker. In the series of images, she is seen wearing the brand’s Superocean Automatic 36 watch.

This product features a white dial with multicolored hour markers, including shades of yellow, orange, green, blue, red and purple. The case is crafted from stainless steel, while the unidirectional rotating bezel is accented with rose gold.

The watch includes rose gold hands with luminescent material, ensuring visibility in low-light conditions. The second hand is green, aligning with the green text on the dial. The timepiece is fitted with a white rubber strap designed for comfort and durability.

The Superocean Automatic 36 offers water resistance up to 300 meters, making it suitable for diving.

“If summer was a watch, it would be the Superocean Automatic 36. A smaller, colourful and sunnier dial,” Kahawaty captioned her Instagram post.

In the pictures, Kahawaty wore a sleeveless crop top featuring a vibrant floral print in bold colors, paired with a high-waisted, long white skirt. The skirt is detailed with two large fabric roses on the hip.

She accessorized her outfit with a wide-brimmed white hat and white open-toe sandals featuring a bow detail.

The model has featured in campaigns for numerous international brands, including Boss, Versace, CH Carolina Herrera, Gucci, Tod’s and Boucheron.

Her most recent collaboration was with the British luxury cosmetics label Charlotte Tilbury.

The model appeared in a video campaign promoting the brand’s Love Frequency perfume, which is described as a floral woody musk fragrance for women and men.

Earlier this year, she unveiled her latest project with Boss. In March, she shared polaroid-style pictures from the shoot with her Instagram followers and wrote: “Double B, Every Me. Because there’s more than one way to be a BOSS.”

That same month, Kahawaty also showcased her collaboration with Versace for Ramadan, just days after working on a similar campaign with the New York-based label CH Carolina Herrera.

Indian channel pulls popular show 'Barzakh' from YouTube Pakistan after public outcry

Indian channel pulls popular show ‘Barzakh’ from YouTube Pakistan after public outcry
Indian channel pulls popular show ‘Barzakh’ from YouTube Pakistan after public outcry

Indian channel pulls popular show ‘Barzakh’ from YouTube Pakistan after public outcry
  • ‘Barzakh’ stirred a controversy in Pakistan when some viewers said they considered its themes ‘provocative’ and anti-Islam
  • The show stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Khushhal Khan, Sajid Hasan, Salman Shahid, Nighat Choudhry and Uzma Beg
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Indian entertainment channel ‘Zindagi’ announced on Tuesday that it would be removing its popular series, ‘Barzakh,’ from YouTube Pakistan amid a public outcry over the content of the fantasy drama series.
The show stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Khushhal Khan, Sajid Hasan, Salman Shahid, Nighat Choudhry and Uzma Beg. It premiered on July 19.
Directed by Asim Abbasi, the drama stirred a controversy in Pakistan when many viewers said they considered its themes “bold,” “provocative” and against Islamic values. 
“In light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024,” Zindagi said in an Instagram post.
“This decision underscores our dedication to honoring our audiences without causing alienation.”
The channel extended its gratitude to its global audience for their support for Barzakh, a show it said was “created to bring people together everywhere.”
The final episode of the fantasy drama is scheduled to air at 8pm on Tuesday. People in Pakistan can watch the show on YouTube until August 9.
The story of the show centers around a reclusive 76-year-old man who invites his estranged family to his remote valley resort for an unusual event – his wedding to the ghost of his first love, prompting reflections on life’s mysteries, the afterlife and the enduring power of love. The series tackles themes of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma and gender inclusivity. It also explores the role of folklore in human experience. The controversy began when two of the male leads in the series nearly share an intimate moment.

Katy Perry dazzles in Amina Muaddi heels for new music video

Katy Perry dazzles in Amina Muaddi heels for new music video
Arab News
Katy Perry dazzles in Amina Muaddi heels for new music video

Katy Perry dazzles in Amina Muaddi heels for new music video
  • Song ‘Lifetimes’ drops on Aug. 9, album Sept. 20
  • Muaddi has strong following among top celebrities
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer and songwriter Katy Perry highlighted an Arab designer this week during the filming of her house-inspired music video for the single “Lifetimes.”

She wore the Glass Dalida PVC platform mules by Romanian-Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi. The shoes have a clear design, with the entire structure, including the heel and platform, made from transparent material. The open-toe mules feature a flared, chunky heel.

The music sensation paired the heels with a metallic silver mini dress, called Shanghai, from the Ibiza-based brand Jennyinibiland. The dress features a halter neck with a cutout detail at the front, enhancing its futuristic feel. The fabric has a reflective, mirror-like finish.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

To accessorize, she chose the KA YO CHIMI Silvaner Clear sunglasses from Chimi, a Swedish brand known for its stylish and innovative eyewear. The sunglasses boast a clear frame and tinted lenses.

Perry will drop the music video on Aug. 9, she wrote on Instagram sharing pictures from her shoot.

The singer has been teasing the single over the past week, posting clips on social media using the song as the soundtrack.

The “Lifetimes” song follows the release of her female-focused single “Woman’s World,” the first track from her upcoming sixth album, “143.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

While she has not revealed the album’s full track list, it is set for release on Sept. 20. During live streams on Instagram and TikTok, she teased a few songs and features, including “I’m His He’s Mine” featuring Doechii, “Gimme Gimme” featuring 21 Savage, and “Nirvana.”

Perry released her last album, “Smile,” in August 2020, which included “Daisies,” the title track “Smile,” “Never Really Over,” “Harleys in Hawaii” and “Cry About It Later.”

Muaddi’s label has built a strong following among some of the most high-profile celebrities, with fans including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber Baldwin, all of whom have been spotted wearing her designs on numerous occasions.

In 2021, her influence and impact on the fashion world were further recognized when she secured a spot on Women’s Wear Daily and Footwear News’ prestigious “50 Most Powerful Women” list.

Italian luxury brand Roberto Cavalli to be guest of honor at Dubai Fashion Week

Italian luxury brand Roberto Cavalli to be guest of honor at Dubai Fashion Week
Arab News
Italian luxury brand Roberto Cavalli to be guest of honor at Dubai Fashion Week

Italian luxury brand Roberto Cavalli to be guest of honor at Dubai Fashion Week
Arab News

DUBAI: The Italian luxury label Roberto Cavalli will join the upcoming Dubai Fashion Week as guest of honor. Displaying for the first time in the Middle East, the Italian brand will close the spring/summer 2025 season with an exclusive collection.  

Running from Sept. 1-7 at Dubai Design District, the event will conclude with a special collection from Roberto Cavalli.

The late designer Roberto Cavalli, who founded the eponymous brand in the 1970s, debuted in Paris with a collection of printed leather gowns. The name has since become synonymous with Italian luxury and glamor, featuring on international runways and red carpets, distinguished by a bold use of tropical patterns and animal prints. Today, the brand returns to the spotlight under creative director Fausto Puglisi.

In a statement, Puglisi said: “We are honoured to be the guest brand at Dubai Fashion Week. Dubai is one of our biggest Middle Eastern markets, and the city’s spirit aligns perfectly with Roberto Cavalli. Showcasing here allows us to connect more deeply with our loyal clientele and new admirers alike. Our SS25 collection, exclusively edited for this event, reflects the luxurious essence of both Dubai and Roberto Cavalli.”

Presenting ahead of New York Fashion Week and setting the tone for the global fashion calendar, DFW will feature more than 30 brands from France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Palestine, Russia, the UAE and the UK, displaying original streetwear and haute couture collections.

Blake Lively goes floral with Elie Saab on press tour

Blake Lively goes floral with Elie Saab on press tour
Arab News
Blake Lively goes floral with Elie Saab on press tour

Blake Lively goes floral with Elie Saab on press tour
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress and entrepreneur Blake Lively knows how to bring the drama.

The actress has gone full-throttle with a floral-themed press tour for her upcoming film, “It Ends With Us,” where her character, Lily Bloom, plays a florist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Lively was most recently seen wearing an ensemble from Lebanese couturier Elie Saab’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection, opting for a sheer black blouse with embroidered pastel flowers and matching pants. She completed the suit look with a plaid coat.

The actress showed off the look in a recent Instagram post in which she joked that her “It Ends With Us” co-star Brandon Sklenar changed his outfit to let her shine. “Find you a co-star who changes his shirt to make your outfit look best,” she wrote.

This is not the first time the actress has opted for Arab designers on this press tour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Last week, she was spotted wearing rings by US Egyptian designer Jacquie Aiche, each reflecting the designer’s signature bohemian-luxe aesthetic.

For that look, Lively also accessorized with two gold bangles — one from the Italian label Wagner Eleuteri and the other from the US luxury house Tiffany & Co. She completed the ensemble with a gold chain necklace from New York-based designer Brent Neale, featuring a nature-inspired pendant.

For her outfit, Lively paired a white crop top from the Canadian retailer Aritzia with a light green vest from Shop Archive and patterned pants from the New York-based independent fashion brand Tanya Taylor, featuring a mix of floral and abstract designs in earthy tones. The look was finished with strappy heels from Aquazzura and a textured floral bag from Chanel.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

In another post, Lively sported a cashmere cardigan from her friend Gigi Hadid’s clothing brand, Guest in Residence. Hadid, who is of US, Dutch and Palestinian descent, designed the camel-colored cardigan that Lively draped over her arms. She paired it with a nude dress by Michael Kors, featuring delicate lace detailing and a scalloped hemline.

Lively completed the outfit with white pointed-toe heels by Christian Louboutin, providing a subtle contrast to the neutral tones. For jewelry, she chose earrings from Brent Neale.

