You are here

  • Home
  • Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives

Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives

Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives
Georgi Filipov, 35 year old one of the three suspect linked to the defacing of the Paris Holocaust memorial speaks to journalists in a court in Sofia on Aug. 07,2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zpexy

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives

Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives
  • France issued European arrest warrants for three Bulgarians after red hands were painted on the Paris Holocaust Memorial’s Wall of the Righteous
  • Two Bulgarians, identified by a Sofia court as 35-year-old Georgi Filipov and 27-year-old Kiril Milushev, were detained in the Bulgarian capital in July
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

SOFIA: A Bulgarian man fighting extradition to France for defacing the Paris Holocaust memorial in May denied Wednesday that he had acted out of racial motives, telling AFP it was “just hooliganism.”
France issued European arrest warrants for three Bulgarians after red hands were painted on the Paris Holocaust Memorial’s Wall of the Righteous, which lists 3,900 people honored for protecting Jews during the Nazi occupation of France in World War II.
Two Bulgarians, identified by a Sofia court as 35-year-old Georgi Filipov and 27-year-old Kiril Milushev, were detained in the Bulgarian capital in July. A third suspect was detained in Croatia.
A Sofia court on Wednesday held a hearing on whether Filipov should be extradited to France, but postponed a decision until September 26.
“I took part in this but not in the sense that they say in the media, it had nothing to do with chauvinism, racism or anything else of the sort,” Filipov told AFP before the hearing.
“I have nothing against anyone there, or the buildings. I had simply drunk a lot of alcohol. This was just hooliganism,” he said.
He told AFP that he had planned to go to Paris “to see the Eiffel tower.”
“We were a bunch of drunk people, someone proposed to do something like that and I didn’t refuse, which I regret.”
He insisted he “had no idea whatsoever” what the red hands symbolize, adding that he had no alternative to running away after coming to his “senses the next day.”
On Monday, a regional court ordered the extradition of Milushev to France.
Bulgaria’s state security agency (SANS) said in July that the suspects “are known to gravitate around Bulgarian groups that profess far-right extremist ideology” and the agency is working to identify the instigators of the May 14 vandalism.
French prosecutors are investigating the men for participating in a criminal group to prepare a crime as well as damaging a protected historical building for national, ethnic, racial or religious motives.

Topics: France Bulgarian Paris Holocaust memorial racist

Related

British Embassy in Tehran defaced again with pro-regime graffiti
Middle-East
British Embassy in Tehran defaced again with pro-regime graffiti
Thai police arrest student after king’s portraits defaced
World
Thai police arrest student after king’s portraits defaced

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh’s interim government

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh’s interim government
Updated 4 sec ago
Follow

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh’s interim government

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh’s interim government
  • Yunus, 84, is due to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday, after a medical procedure in Paris
  • Pioneer of microfinancing is credited with lifting millions of Bangladeshis out of poverty
Updated 4 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Nobel-winning economist Muhammad Yunus will lead Bangladesh’s interim government, the presidency said on Wednesday, after student protests forced longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee.

The 84-year-old pioneer of microfinancing, who is credited with lifting millions of Bangladeshis out of poverty, was nominated by the student movement, which forced out Hasina on Monday, after weeks of protests.

The decision to appoint Yunus was announced after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament on Tuesday and met the heads of the armed forces and student leaders.

“Following a discussion with all the stakeholders, it has been decided that Dr. Yunus will lead the interim government of the country,” Joynal Abedin, press secretary of the president, told Arab News.

“The other names of the new government members are yet to be finalized. Works are underway.”

The Nobel laureate was in Paris at the time, undergoing a minor medical procedure. He accepted the nomination and was scheduled to return to Bangladesh on Thursday afternoon.

He called on Bangladeshis to keep calm and be patient in the unprecedented situation.

“Please refrain from all kinds of violence. I appeal to all students, members of all political parties and non-political people to stay calm. This is our beautiful country with lots of exciting possibilities. We must protect and make it a wonderful country for us and for our future generations,” Yunus said in a statement.

“Our youth is ready to give this leadership in creating a new world. Let us not miss the chance by going into any senseless violence. Violence is our enemy. Please don’t create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country.”

Student protests started peacefully in early July but soon turned violent when Hasina’s followers and security forces clashed with demonstrators and cracked down on rallies, leaving at least 300 people dead and thousands injured. More than 11,000, mostly student activists, were arrested.

Student leaders were aware of how volatile the situation was following weeks of violence and the ousting of Hasina’s government, and chose Yunus believing that he could bring back stability.

“We have no government and no law enforcement on the streets, so in this situation we need a peaceful solution, a peaceful interim government who can control the whole situation,” Umama Fatema, coordinator of Students Against Discrimination, the main protest organizing group, told Arab News.

“We think that Dr. Muhammad Yunus will be a perfect match ... He is also a very trusted person in our country. All people in Bangladesh will listen to him.”

Yunus is an economics professor who in 1983 founded the Grameen Bank, an institution that introduced microloans to help poor people establish creditworthiness and financial self-sufficiency.

The bank is at the forefront of a world movement to eradicate poverty through microlending, and in 2006 Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work.

His appointment to lead the interim government was “the best option” for Bangladesh, said Humayun Kabir, the country’s former ambassador to the US.

“He has got a good reputation in the world ... I believe that in this kind of complex situation, he will also be able to show his creativity to help the nation overcome this challenging situation,” Kabir told Arab News.

“Restoration of law and order in the country will be the priority task for Dr. Yunus’s government. Secondly, the students are saying that they want to change the system to make it accountable, just and fair. The new government will have to start working on this and on justice to be demonstrated and delivered, because a lot of injustice has happened in the recent weeks.”

Yunus’s administration will also set up the country’s new elections.

The most recent general polls took place in January, with Hasina, who had been in power since 2009, retaining her office for another term. Her administration was accused of rigging the vote, in which the opposition did not take part.

The controversial election was also widely criticized abroad.

Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Dr. Shakhawat Hossain, former election commissioner, said that Yunus was a “good appointment” for improving Bangladesh’s foreign relations.

“Dr. Yunus has a very good international reputation. He has many things to do. He has an international face. We could benefit from this,” he told Arab News.

“The recent unrest in the country caused a setback for us on the global arena. The economy has been disrupted. He has good terms with many countries across the world ... He doesn’t have any conflict with any country. Everyone respects him globally.”

Topics: Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina

Related

Bangladeshi students pick Nobel laureate to lead government as parliament dissolved
World
Bangladeshi students pick Nobel laureate to lead government as parliament dissolved
Bangladesh awaits interim government, may include Nobel laureate Yunus
World
Bangladesh awaits interim government, may include Nobel laureate Yunus

France seeks FBI help in probe of high-speed train sabotage hours before Olympics

France seeks FBI help in probe of high-speed train sabotage hours before Olympics
Updated 21 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

France seeks FBI help in probe of high-speed train sabotage hours before Olympics

France seeks FBI help in probe of high-speed train sabotage hours before Olympics
  • Investigators called in the FBI after media organizations received an email the police believe may have been sent by the perpetrators
  • It set out a rambling list of grievances but did not explicitly claim responsibility
Updated 21 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Police in France investigating the sabotage of high-speed rail lines hours before the Paris Olympics’ Opening Ceremony have asked the US FBI for help, two sources with direct knowledge of the French inquiry said.
Investigators called in the FBI after media organizations, including Reuters, received an email the police believe may have been sent by the perpetrators. It set out a rambling list of grievances but did not explicitly claim responsibility.
The email, signed by “an unexpected delegation,” was sent from a riseup.net address, a Seattle-based collective that says it provides “communication and computer resources to allies engaged in struggles against capitalism and other forms of oppression.”
The saboteurs targeted four high-speed TGV lines heading into Paris with incendiary devices, causing travel chaos hours before a global audience tuned in to follow the parade of Olympic athletes along the River Seine on July 26.
There have been no arrests. French officials suspect domestic far-left groups, but have not ruled out foreign involvement.
As riseup.net is US-based, French police have asked the FBI to push that organization to identify the email account-holder, the two sources told Reuters.
The FBI declined to comment.
Riseup did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
The FBI would need to subpoena Riseup to hand over the details, but Riseup would be unlikely to comply.
“We will actively fight any attempt to subpoena or otherwise acquire any user information,” it says on its website. “We do not share any of our user data with anyone.”
In a 2020 interview with Belarusian anarchist group Pramen, Riseup said it had never complied with a foreign legal request.
“We regularly get legal requests from all around the world. We are not required to respond, and so our policy is to not.”
However, the FBI has previously served warrants on Riseup.
In 2012, FBI agents seized a server used by Riseup as part of a probe into bomb threats. In 2017, Riseup begrudgingly complied with two FBI warrants seeking the identity of accounts involved in extortion.
The author of the email railed against France’s arms, energy and nuclear sectors, and criticized a TGV network as only benefiting “a few privileged people.” They said the impact of the attacks — “spoiling tourists’ trips or disrupting holiday departures” — was minimal when compared with the legacy of a transport system that has “always been a means for the colonization of new territories.”

FOREIGN FINGERPRINTS?
Both sources said French investigators have yet to find firm evidence of foreign involvement.
One source said police are looking for a possible link to a 2023 hack of the Polish rail system, which Polish intelligence initially believed was carried out by Russia.
In December, a Polish court sentenced 14 citizens of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia for spying for Russia. The operatives were monitoring rail transports of arms for Ukraine via Poland and planning to disrupt them.
France has accused Russia of waging a concerted disinformation campaign to sow chaos ahead of the Olympic Games, now in their second week. French police arrested a Russian man in July suspected of planning to destabilize the Olympics.
The Russian Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment lodged after the sabotage incident.
Police have yet to establish a link to a similar sabotage of France’s telecoms network two days after the TGV attacks, the sources said. Although both involved incendiary devices, one source said the explosive materials used were different.
One line of enquiry relates to explosive material found on a TGV line near Marseille on May 8 — the same day the Olympic torch arrived in the city. The explosive material was almost identical to that used in the July 26 attacks, the source said.
The prosecutor’s office in Aix-en-Provence confirmed it was investigating, but declined to comment further.
French police are investigating former employees of state-owned rail operator SNCF, as well as third-party contractors, but one of the sources said much of the knowledge needed to undertake the TGV sabotage can easily be found online.
French police are also in talks with Italian, German and Spanish counterparts as the attacks may have been coordinated with anarchist groups from abroad, the source added.
Far-left and anarchist cells typically oppose the state and capitalism, and are increasingly incorporating environmental concerns into their ideologies, French officials say.
They have proven hard to penetrate, the two sources said.
Their members often live off-grid and are paranoid of outsiders. They shun mainstream communication channels and practice impeccable digital hygiene. As their attacks are generally non-lethal, they are less of a priority for security services predominantly focused on deadly Islamist militants.

Topics: Paris Olympics France FBI sabotage high-speed rail lines

Related

France suspects far-left groups were behind rail sabotage, minister says
World
France suspects far-left groups were behind rail sabotage, minister says
French minister says foreign involvement not ruled out in rail sabotage
World
French minister says foreign involvement not ruled out in rail sabotage

Shamima Begum refused UK Supreme Court appeal of citizenship removal

Shamima Begum left London in 2015 aged 15 and traveled with two school friends to Syria to become a Daesh bride. (File/AFP)
Shamima Begum left London in 2015 aged 15 and traveled with two school friends to Syria to become a Daesh bride. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 min 38 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Shamima Begum refused UK Supreme Court appeal of citizenship removal

Shamima Begum left London in 2015 aged 15 and traveled with two school friends to Syria to become a Daesh bride. (File/AFP)
  • The British government took away Begum’s citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria
Updated 20 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Daesh has been refused permission to appeal the removal of her British citizenship by the UK Supreme Court.
Shamima Begum left London in 2015 aged 15 and traveled with two school friends to Syria, where she married a Daesh fighter and gave birth to three children, all of whom died as infants.
The British government took away Begum’s citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria.
Begum, now 24, argued the decision was unlawful, in part because British officials failed to properly consider whether she was a victim of trafficking, an argument that was rejected by a specialist tribunal in February 2023 and then the Court of Appeal earlier this year.
Judges at the UK’s highest court said on Wednesday she could not appeal the Court of Appeal’s ruling as the grounds of her case “do not raise an arguable point of law.”

Topics: Shamima Begum UK Britain citizenship

Related

Former Daesh member Shamima Begum has UK citizenship appeal denied
World
Former Daesh member Shamima Begum has UK citizenship appeal denied
British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’
World
British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’

Nigeria arrests 7 Polish nationals for raising Russian flags at protests, security says

Nigeria arrests 7 Polish nationals for raising Russian flags at protests, security says
Updated 35 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Nigeria arrests 7 Polish nationals for raising Russian flags at protests, security says

Nigeria arrests 7 Polish nationals for raising Russian flags at protests, security says
  • Polish nationals raised Russian flags during anti-government protests
Updated 35 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

ABUJA: Nigeria has arrested seven Polish nationals for raising Russian flags during anti-government protests this week in the northern state of Kano, Peter Afunanya, a spokesperson for the Department of State Services, the state security service, said on Wednesday.

Topics: Nigeria Polish Russian anti-government protest

Related

Nigeria’s president calls for end to protests against economic hardship
World
Nigeria’s president calls for end to protests against economic hardship
At least 13 dead in Nigeria hardship protests: rights group
World
At least 13 dead in Nigeria hardship protests: rights group

Russian officials say they are fighting off a Ukrainian military incursion for a second day

Russian officials say they are fighting off a Ukrainian military incursion for a second day
Updated 50 min 1 sec ago
AP
Follow

Russian officials say they are fighting off a Ukrainian military incursion for a second day

Russian officials say they are fighting off a Ukrainian military incursion for a second day
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin described the incursion into the south-western Kursk region as a “large-scale provocation”
  • “The Kyiv regime has undertaken another large-scale provocation and launched indiscriminate shelling of civilian buildings,” Putin said at a meeting with Cabinet officials
Updated 50 min 1 sec ago
AP

KYIV: Russian officials said Wednesday they were fighting off Ukrainian cross-border raids in a southwestern border province for a second day, as Kyiv officials remained quiet about the scope of the operation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the incursion into the south-western Kursk region as a “large-scale provocation” and said he will hold a meeting with top defense and security officials to discuss the situation.
“The Kyiv regime has undertaken another large-scale provocation and launched indiscriminate shelling of civilian buildings, residential houses, ambulances with different types of weapons,” Putin said at a meeting with Cabinet officials. He instructed the Cabinet to coordinate assistance to the Kursk region.
The head of the Kursk region urged residents to donate blood due to the intense fighting.
“In the last 24 hours, our region has been heroically resisting attacks” by Ukrainian fighters, acting governor Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram, adding that all emergency services were on high alert.
If confirmed, the alleged cross-border foray could draw Russian reserves to the area, weakening Moscow’s offensive operations in several parts of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region where Russian forces have increased attacks to make the most of the summer fighting season.
But it could risk stretching outmanned Ukrainian troops further along the front line, which is more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) long.
Russian forces have swiftly repelled previous cross-border incursions, but not before they caused damage and embarrassed authorities.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that up to 300 Ukrainian troops, supported by 11 tanks and more than 20 armored combat vehicles, had crossed into Russia and suffered heavy losses.
It said Wednesday that military and border guard troops “continued to destroy Ukrainian military units in the areas alongside the border in the Kursk region.”
The ministry said Russian forces backed by artillery and warplanes “didn’t allow the enemy to advance deeper into the territory of the Russian Federation.”
Ukrainian officials declined to comment, and it wasn’t possible to verify the Russian claims.
Open-source monitors have not been able to verify the claims. The US-based Institute for the Study of War could not verify whether geolocated footage of damaged and abandoned armored vehicles 7 kilometers (4 miles) north of the border west of Lyubimovka, in the Kursk region, were Ukrainian.
The think tank also cast doubt on footage shared by Russian military bloggers claiming to show the aftermath of the Ukrainian raids. Most of the damage shown “appears to be the result of routine Ukrainian shelling and does not indicate that there was ground activity in the area,” it said in its daily report.
Responsibility for previous incursions into Russia’s Belgorod and Bryansk regions have been claimed by two murky groups: the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, which are made up of Russian citizens and have fought alongside Ukrainian forces.
Disinformation and propaganda have played a central role in the war, now in its third year.
Some Russian war bloggers who have proved knowledgeable about the war said that Ukrainian soldiers were in Kursk.
Rybar, a Telegram channel run by Mikhail Zvinchuk, a retired Russian Defense Ministry press officer, said Ukrainian troops had seized three settlements in the region and continued to fight their way deeper into it.
Another pro-Kremlin military blog, Two Majors, claimed that Ukrainian troops had advanced up to 15 kilometers into the region.
Neither claim could be independently verified.
The Kursk region’s border with Ukraine is 245 kilometers (150 miles) long, making it possible for saboteur groups to launch swift incursions and capture some ground before Russia deploys reinforcements.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kursk Region Russia President Vladimir Puti Kyiv incursion

Related

Russia says Ukraine shells Kursk region after deadly drone attack
World
Russia says Ukraine shells Kursk region after deadly drone attack
Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield, oil depot: Kyiv source
World
Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield, oil depot: Kyiv source

Latest updates

BTS fans urge K-pop sensation’s label to divest from Israel
Fans wait to visit a pop-up store of South Korean K-pop sensation BTS entitled “Monochrome” in Seoul on April 26, 2024. (AFP)
Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives
Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives
Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire
Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire
King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship
King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship
Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says
Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.