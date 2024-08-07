You are here

Sweden charges activist with hate crime over 2022 Qur'an burning

Far-right politician Rasmus Paludan holds up a copy of the Qur’an as he speaks in front of a mosque in Copenhagen. (File/AFP)
Far-right politician Rasmus Paludan holds up a copy of the Qur’an as he speaks in front of a mosque in Copenhagen. (File/AFP)
Updated 50 sec ago
AFP
Sweden charges activist with hate crime over 2022 Qur'an burning

Far-right politician Rasmus Paludan holds up a copy of the Qur’an as he speaks in front of a mosque in Copenhagen. (File/AFP)
  • Prosecutors charged him with “agitation against an ethnic group” over a protest in Malmo in April 2022 where he desecrated and set fire to the Qur’an
Updated 50 sec ago
AFP
STOCKHOLM: Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Swedish-Danish right-wing activist with inciting ethnic hatred by desecrating and burning a Qur'an in 2022.
Rasmus Paludan, who has been convicted for racist abuse in the past, provoked rioting in Sweden in 2022 when he went on a tour of the country and publicly burned copies of the Qur'an.
Prosecutors charged him with “agitation against an ethnic group” over a protest in the city of Malmo in April 2022 where he desecrated and set fire to the Muslim holy book, while making disparaging comments about Muslims, according to the charge sheet.
They also charged him with a second count of the same offense over another incident where he made derogatory remarks about Arabs and Africans.
Paludan later stoked international controversy when he set fire to a Qur'an outside Turkiye’s embassy in the Swedish capital in January 2023.
The incident strained relations between the country at a time when Turkiye was holding up Sweden’s NATO bid.
Relations between Sweden and several Middle Eastern countries were further strained by a slew of protests staged by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika — which also included desecrations of the Qur'an — over the summer of 2023.
Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice in July of that year, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.
In August last year, Sweden’s intelligence service Sapo raised its threat level to four on a scale of five after the Qur'an burnings had made it a “prioritized target.”
The Swedish government condemned the desecrations while noting the country’s constitutionally protected freedom of speech and assembly laws.
In October 2023, a Swedish court convicted a man of inciting ethnic hatred with a 2020 Qur'an burning, the first time the country’s court system had tried the charge for desecrating Islam’s holy book.
The man published the video on social media platforms Twitter, now known as X, and YouTube, and placed the burnt Qur'an with bacon outside the mosque in the city of Linkoping.
The video featured a song the court said was “strongly associated with the attack in Christchurch,” New Zealand, in 2019 in which an Australian white supremacist killed 51 people at two mosques.
Prosecutors have told Swedish media that under Swedish law the burning of a Qur'an can be seen as a critique of the book and the religion and thus be protected under free speech.
However, depending on the context and what statements are made at the time it can also be considered “agitation against an ethnic group.”

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues

Topics: Sweden Rasmus Paludan Qur'an burning

Family stunned as police officer who killed son appears in Olympics opening ceremony

Family stunned as police officer who killed son appears in Olympics opening ceremony
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Family stunned as police officer who killed son appears in Olympics opening ceremony

Family stunned as police officer who killed son appears in Olympics opening ceremony
  • Souheil El-Khalfaoui, 19, was shot dead by Romain Devassine in August 2021
  • ‘How far can you take indecency?’ boy’s father says
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The family of a teenager killed by a policeman in France have shared their shock at seeing the officer included in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Issam El-Khalfaoui said he and his family were “in a state of shock” when they saw Romain Devassine, who took part in the ceremony as a BMX rider, The Times reported on Wednesday.

Devassine was deemed by France’s General Inspectorate of the National Police to have shot dead Souheil El-Khalfaoui in August 2021 out of “absolute necessity” and no charges were brought.

The El-Khalfaoui family filed a complaint that the inquiry had been handled wrongly and that crucial CCTV evidence had been withheld, leading to the case to be reopened.

An investigation is ongoing, with two officers present during the shooting being questioned so far, but none of the officers have been suspended while under investigation or charged with any offense.

Devassine told the initial inquiry that he had been convinced that the 19-year-old El-Khalfaoui, who was reversing a vehicle at officers, would have “run over and killed” one of them. He said at the time that he was “devastated” by the incident.

The boy’s father said: “I told myself it can’t possibly be him, I took my phone and I saw it really is him. I couldn’t talk or breathe. I was in a state of shock.

“How can you put someone in the shop window when they have killed a kid of 19 whilst the investigation is going on? How far can you take indecency?”

A spokesperson for the Paris 2024 Olympics said Devassine had been hired via an agency and that the opening ceremony organizers had been given no information about his background.

Topics: Paris Olympics France Paris 2024 Olympics

Overwhelming majority of UK public want ICC arrest warrants pursued: Poll

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend a press conference in the Kirya military base
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend a press conference in the Kirya military base
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Overwhelming majority of UK public want ICC arrest warrants pursued: Poll

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend a press conference in the Kirya military base
  • Court’s chief prosecutor issued warrants for Israeli PM, defense minister in May
  • Only 18% of Britons oppose ending arms sales to Israel
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: The overwhelming majority of people in Britain believe that the UK should arrest the subjects of arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court, a new poll has found.

Commissioned by the Council for Arab-British Understanding and Medical Aid for Palestinians, the survey follows a request by Karim Khan, the ICC’s chief prosecutor, to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The poll, conducted on July 30-31, found that 84 percent of the UK public believe that Netanyahu and Gallant should be arrested if they enter British jurisdiction.

The new UK government has overturned previous legal opposition to Khan’s move, which CAABU in a press release described as a “welcome first step.”

The organization’s director, Chris Doyle, said: “At some point, perhaps within weeks or even days, the British government may have to enforce ICC arrest warrants relating to the atrocities over the last 10 months. This government has assured the electorate it will adhere to international law.

“This poll shows the electorate overwhelmingly wants to see that and that full accountability and justice matters to them, regardless of who is accused. The climate of impunity enjoyed by so many for so long must end.”

Fifty-eight percent of Britons support ending weapons sales to Israel, the poll found. Only 18 percent oppose the move.

Despite the previous British government’s unwillingness to support a ceasefire in Gaza, 74 percent of the public believe that the UK should back an end to the war, which has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians and injured 91,000.

Rohan Talbot, MAP’s director of advocacy and campaigns, said: “As Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment, including of homes, healthcare and so-called ‘safe zones,’ wages on, the British public has reaffirmed widespread support for action by the UK government to bring the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza to an end.

“This includes suspending arms sales to Israel which may be used in violations of international law. Ten months in, people in Gaza cannot wait any longer — the government must act now.”

Topics: War on Gaza UK ICC Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

BTS fans urge K-pop sensation’s label to divest from Israel

Fans wait to visit a pop-up store of South Korean K-pop sensation BTS entitled “Monochrome” in Seoul on April 26, 2024. (AFP)
Fans wait to visit a pop-up store of South Korean K-pop sensation BTS entitled “Monochrome” in Seoul on April 26, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 07 August 2024
BTS fans urge K-pop sensation’s label to divest from Israel

Fans wait to visit a pop-up store of South Korean K-pop sensation BTS entitled “Monochrome” in Seoul on April 26, 2024. (AFP)
  • ARMY for Palestine is run by BTS fans from around the world, including India, Malaysia
  • BTS values include being socially aware, fans say, as they draw attention to genocide in Gaza
Updated 07 August 2024
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Fans of the world’s biggest K-pop band, BTS, are demanding the group’s record label divest from entities linked to Israel, harnessing the fandom’s prowess for social justice activism to support Palestine.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Sonyeondan, or “Bulletproof Boy Scouts,” is the seven-member K-pop group that has become one of the music industry’s most profitable franchises since its 2013 debut. The millions of BTS fans around the world are collectively known as ARMY.

The enormous fandom has gained its own popularity over the years, becoming known for its online activism and making global headlines as members raise millions of dollars for charity and organize viral social media campaigns.

Some of those fans are now part of a group called ARMY for Palestine and have been coordinating efforts directed at the band’s label, Hybe Corporation, urging the company to sever ties with Scooter Braun, the CEO of the label’s American subsidiary, for his support for Israel.

“We have our ongoing Hybe divestment campaign, where we demand that Hybe divest from Zionist companies and collaborators, including Hybe America CEO Scooter Braun,” Lila, a Palestinian member of the group, told Arab News.

On X, Lila and her friends have promoted the #HybeDivestFromZionism campaign, which not only calls for Braun’s dismissal, but also urges fans to stop buying albums and merchandise, and streaming music from artists signed to the label.

ARMY for Palestine took its campaign to the streets of Seoul in March, when members sent an electronic billboard truck outlining their demands to Hybe headquarters in the South Korean capital.

“As an ARMY it’s important because this is exactly what we have always claimed this fandom stands for … ARMY is known to be very involved in fandom activism,” Lila said.

“We were hoping to put that empathy, advocacy, loudness, progressivity and organizing skill that we have been known for over the past decade to good use … there are so many Palestinian ARMYs.

“We have lost so many members of this community to the brutal war crimes of the occupation. So many ARMYs are in Gaza, experiencing a genocide.”

Israel’s ground and air attacks over the past nine months have killed more than 39,000 Palestinian citizens in Gaza, according to official estimates, though a study published in the Lancet journal last month estimated that the actual death toll could exceed 186,000.

Some BTS fans began speaking up about Israel’s war on Gaza in November last year, when a clip showing photographs of the band members being pulled from rubble in the enclave went viral online. ARMY for Palestine was launched around the same time.

The group is run by Palestinian members of the BTS fandom — some of whom are based in the US and Europe — and people from other countries including India, Pakistan and Malaysia.

Deeja, another Palestinian member of the group, said that being an ARMY member means reflecting “the values of BTS in being socially aware” and caring about other people.

“It’s important to us that ARMY see our humanity as Palestinians, though, so we think that’s why being in this space as both Palestinian and ARMY is so important to us — to really be ourselves as an advocate for our people in this space,” she told Arab News.

“Honestly, we just want people to care — to care about Palestinians and to see Palestinians … start listening to Palestinians and our voices. The most essential tool to keep fighting oppression is community. Anything is possible if you have a community of like-minded people behind you.”

Though ARMY for Palestine is encouraged by the support it has received from the international community, its members have also suffered “backlash and harassment” from within the BTS fandom since last year.

“There is a division … it’s definitely something that’s been disheartening — and pretty terrifying to see people who were in community with us dehumanize us just because we are Palestinians asking for people to help us,” group member Zuzu told Arab News.

“Despite the pushback, we have still built a little, beautiful community with empathetic, caring ARMYs who are willing to organize, use their voice for oppressed people and push for change. Our movement keeps growing … we’ll continue being loud.”

For Casey, an Indonesian ARMY member based in Bogor, West Java, speaking up for Palestine is part of what it means to be a BTS fan, even though members of the K-pop group themselves have yet to speak up about the violence in Gaza.

“BTS is the biggest K-pop idol group and ARMY is the biggest fandom. The voices of idols and their fans can be influential,” Casey told Arab News.

“BTS and ARMY voices are very much needed to educate and raise awareness on the genocide that is happening in Palestine.”

Topics: War on Gaza BTS K-pop Israel

Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives

Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP
Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives

Bulgaria suspect in Paris Holocaust memorial defacement denies racial motives
  • France issued European arrest warrants for three Bulgarians after red hands were painted on the Paris Holocaust Memorial’s Wall of the Righteous
  • Two Bulgarians, identified by a Sofia court as 35-year-old Georgi Filipov and 27-year-old Kiril Milushev, were detained in the Bulgarian capital in July
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP

SOFIA: A Bulgarian man fighting extradition to France for defacing the Paris Holocaust memorial in May denied Wednesday that he had acted out of racial motives, telling AFP it was “just hooliganism.”
France issued European arrest warrants for three Bulgarians after red hands were painted on the Paris Holocaust Memorial’s Wall of the Righteous, which lists 3,900 people honored for protecting Jews during the Nazi occupation of France in World War II.
Two Bulgarians, identified by a Sofia court as 35-year-old Georgi Filipov and 27-year-old Kiril Milushev, were detained in the Bulgarian capital in July. A third suspect was detained in Croatia.
A Sofia court on Wednesday held a hearing on whether Filipov should be extradited to France, but postponed a decision until September 26.
“I took part in this but not in the sense that they say in the media, it had nothing to do with chauvinism, racism or anything else of the sort,” Filipov told AFP before the hearing.
“I have nothing against anyone there, or the buildings. I had simply drunk a lot of alcohol. This was just hooliganism,” he said.
He told AFP that he had planned to go to Paris “to see the Eiffel tower.”
“We were a bunch of drunk people, someone proposed to do something like that and I didn’t refuse, which I regret.”
He insisted he “had no idea whatsoever” what the red hands symbolize, adding that he had no alternative to running away after coming to his “senses the next day.”
On Monday, a regional court ordered the extradition of Milushev to France.
Bulgaria’s state security agency (SANS) said in July that the suspects “are known to gravitate around Bulgarian groups that profess far-right extremist ideology” and the agency is working to identify the instigators of the May 14 vandalism.
French prosecutors are investigating the men for participating in a criminal group to prepare a crime as well as damaging a protected historical building for national, ethnic, racial or religious motives.

Topics: France Bulgarian Paris Holocaust memorial racist

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh’s interim government

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus smiles upon his arrival at Charles de Gaulle’s airport in Roissy, north of Paris. (AP)
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus smiles upon his arrival at Charles de Gaulle’s airport in Roissy, north of Paris. (AP)
Updated 07 August 2024
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh’s interim government

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus smiles upon his arrival at Charles de Gaulle’s airport in Roissy, north of Paris. (AP)
  • Yunus, 84, is due to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday, after a medical procedure in Paris
  • Pioneer of microfinancing is credited with lifting millions of Bangladeshis out of poverty
Updated 07 August 2024
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Nobel-winning economist Muhammad Yunus will lead Bangladesh’s interim government, the presidency said on Wednesday, after student protests forced longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee.

The 84-year-old pioneer of microfinancing, who is credited with lifting millions of Bangladeshis out of poverty, was nominated by the student movement, which forced out Hasina on Monday, after weeks of protests.

The decision to appoint Yunus was announced after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament on Tuesday and met the heads of the armed forces and student leaders.

“Following a discussion with all the stakeholders, it has been decided that Dr. Yunus will lead the interim government of the country,” Joynal Abedin, press secretary of the president, told Arab News.

“The other names of the new government members are yet to be finalized. Works are underway.”

The Nobel laureate was in Paris at the time, undergoing a minor medical procedure. He accepted the nomination and was scheduled to return to Bangladesh on Thursday afternoon.

He called on Bangladeshis to keep calm and be patient in the unprecedented situation.

“Please refrain from all kinds of violence. I appeal to all students, members of all political parties and non-political people to stay calm. This is our beautiful country with lots of exciting possibilities. We must protect and make it a wonderful country for us and for our future generations,” Yunus said in a statement.

“Our youth is ready to give this leadership in creating a new world. Let us not miss the chance by going into any senseless violence. Violence is our enemy. Please don’t create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country.”

Student protests started peacefully in early July but soon turned violent when Hasina’s followers and security forces clashed with demonstrators and cracked down on rallies, leaving at least 300 people dead and thousands injured. More than 11,000, mostly student activists, were arrested.

Student leaders were aware of how volatile the situation was following weeks of violence and the ousting of Hasina’s government, and chose Yunus believing that he could bring back stability.

“We have no government and no law enforcement on the streets, so in this situation we need a peaceful solution, a peaceful interim government who can control the whole situation,” Umama Fatema, coordinator of Students Against Discrimination, the main protest organizing group, told Arab News.

“We think that Dr. Muhammad Yunus will be a perfect match ... He is also a very trusted person in our country. All people in Bangladesh will listen to him.”

Yunus is an economics professor who in 1983 founded the Grameen Bank, an institution that introduced microloans to help poor people establish creditworthiness and financial self-sufficiency.

The bank is at the forefront of a world movement to eradicate poverty through microlending, and in 2006 Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work.

His appointment to lead the interim government was “the best option” for Bangladesh, said Humayun Kabir, the country’s former ambassador to the US.

“He has got a good reputation in the world ... I believe that in this kind of complex situation, he will also be able to show his creativity to help the nation overcome this challenging situation,” Kabir told Arab News.

“Restoration of law and order in the country will be the priority task for Dr. Yunus’s government. Secondly, the students are saying that they want to change the system to make it accountable, just and fair. The new government will have to start working on this and on justice to be demonstrated and delivered, because a lot of injustice has happened in the recent weeks.”

Yunus’s administration will also set up the country’s new elections.

The most recent general polls took place in January, with Hasina, who had been in power since 2009, retaining her office for another term. Her administration was accused of rigging the vote, in which the opposition did not take part.

The controversial election was also widely criticized abroad.

Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Dr. Shakhawat Hossain, former election commissioner, said that Yunus was a “good appointment” for improving Bangladesh’s foreign relations.

“Dr. Yunus has a very good international reputation. He has many things to do. He has an international face. We could benefit from this,” he told Arab News.

“The recent unrest in the country caused a setback for us on the global arena. The economy has been disrupted. He has good terms with many countries across the world ... He doesn’t have any conflict with any country. Everyone respects him globally.”

Topics: Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina

