Red Sea Fund opens registration for post-production grants

RIYADH: The Red Sea International Film Festival has opened registration for the fourth phase of the Red Sea Fund, which supports post-production film projects.

The registration period runs until Aug. 21, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The fund supports films needing final touches after filming. It seeks to attract works in the region from the documentary, fiction, animation, episodic, short, and feature film genres.

The fund accepts applications from directors of Arab and African origin, while the works are required to have a minimum duration of 60 minutes.

The Red Sea Fund has supported more than 250 films, initiated industry support programs, helped to celebrate women, and funded graduation films since its inception in 2021.

It also collaborates with international festivals and provides awards for exceptional projects.

Interested applicants who wish to register for the fourth phase should access redseafilmfest.com/en/red-sea-fund-2/.