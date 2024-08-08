You are here

Fears for women's rights as Iraqi bill resurfaces

Fears for women’s rights as Iraqi bill resurfaces
Activists demonstrate against female child marriages in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad on July 28, 2024, amid parliamentary discussion over a proposed amendment to the Iraqi Personal Status Law (AFP)
Fears for women’s rights as Iraqi bill resurfaces

Fears for women’s rights as Iraqi bill resurfaces
  • Bill would allow citizens to choose either religious authorities or the civil judiciary to decide on family affairs
Baghdad: Rights advocates are alarmed by a bill introduced to Iraq’s parliament that, they fear, would roll back women’s rights and increase underage marriage in the deeply patriarchal society.
The bill would allow citizens to choose either religious authorities or the civil judiciary to decide on family affairs. Critics fear this will lead to a slashing of rights in matters of inheritance, divorce and child custody.
In particular, they are worried it would effectively scrap the minimum age for Muslim girls to marry, which is set in the 1959 Personal Status Law at 18 — charges lawmakers supporting the changes have denied.
According to the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, 28 percent of girls in Iraq are already married before the age of 18.
“Passing this law would show a country moving backwards, not forward,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) researcher Sarah Sanbar said.
Amal Kabashi, from the Iraq Women’s Network advocacy group, said the amendment “provides huge leeway for male dominance over family issues” in an already conservative society.
Activists have demonstrated against the proposed changes and were planning to protest again later Thursday in Baghdad.
The 1959 legislation passed shortly after the fall of the Iraqi monarchy and transferred the right to decide on family affairs from religious authorities to the state and its judiciary.
This looks set to be weakened under the amendment, backed by conservative Shiite Muslim deputies, that would allow the enforcement of religious rules, particularly Shiite and Sunni Muslim.
There is no mention of other religions or sects which belong to Iraq’s diverse population.
In late July, parliament withdrew the proposed changes when many lawmakers objected to them. They resurfaced in an August 4 session after receiving the support of powerful Shiite blocs which dominate the chamber.
It is still unclear if this bid to change the law will succeed where several earlier attempts have failed.
“We have fought them before and we will continue to do so,” Kabashi said.
Amnesty International’s Iraq researcher Razaw Salihy said the proposed changes should be “stopped in their tracks.”
“No matter how it is dressed up, in passing these amendments, Iraq would be closing a ring of fire around women and children,” she said.
According to the proposed changes, “Muslims of age” who want to marry must choose whether the 1959 Personal Status Law or Sharia Islamic rules apply to them on family matters.
They also allow already-married couples to convert from the civil law to religious regulations.
Constitutional expert Zaid Al-Ali said the 1959 law “borrowed the most progressive rules of each different sect, causing a huge source of irritation for Islamic authorities.”
Several attempts to abrogate the law and revert to traditional Islamic rules have been made since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.
This time, lawmakers are maintaining the 1959 law by giving people a chance to choose it over religious authorities.
“They are giving men the option to shop in their own favor,” Ali said. The bill would hand them “more power over women and more opportunities to maintain wealth, control over children, and so on.”
By giving people a choice, “I think basically they’re trying to increase the chances of the law being adopted,” Ali said.
The new bill gives Shiite and Sunni institutions six months to present to parliament for approval a set of rules based on each sect.
By giving power over marriage to religious authorities, the amendment would “undermine the principle of equality under Iraqi law,” Sanbar of HRW said.
It also “could legalize the marriage of girls as young as nine years old, stealing the futures and well-being of countless girls.”
“Girls belong on the playground and in school, not in a wedding dress,” she said.
HRW warned earlier this year that religious leaders in Iraq conduct thousands of unregistered marriages each year, including child marriages, in violation of the current law.
Many argue that historically Islam has allowed the marriage of pubescent girls from the age of nine, as the Prophet Muhammad is said to have married one of his wives Aisha at that age.
But rights group say child marriages violate human rights, deprive girls of education and employment, and exposes them to violence.
Lawmaker Raed Al-Maliki, who brought the amendment forward and earlier this year successfully backed an anti-LGBTQ bill in parliament, denied that the new revisions allow the marriage of minors.
“Objections to the law come from a malicious agenda that seeks to deny a significant portion of the Iraqi population” the right to have “their personal status determined by their beliefs,” he said in a television interview.
But Amnesty’s Salihy said that enshrining religious freedom in law with “vague and undefined language” could “strip women and girls of rights and safety.”

Topics: Iraq women women rights

Israel says to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority

Israel says to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority
Israel says to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority

Israel says to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority
  • Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz: ‘There is a price for anti-Israel behavior’
“I ordered the termination of any representation on behalf of the Norwegian Embassy in Israel vis-a-vis the Palestinian Authority,” Katz said in a statement, adding that “there is a price for anti-Israel behavior.”

Flooding in Yemen has left 30 people dead and hundreds displaced

Flooding in Yemen has left 30 people dead and hundreds displaced
Updated 08 August 2024
Flooding in Yemen has left 30 people dead and hundreds displaced

Flooding in Yemen has left 30 people dead and hundreds displaced
  • Hodeidah Gov. Mugammad Qahim told Houthi rebel-controlled Masirah TV that the floods displaced people from 500 homes
SANAA: A Yemeni official said Wednesday that 30 people have been killed and hundreds displaced in flooding in the southern city of Hodeidah following several days of heavy rains.
Hodeidah Gov. Mugammad Qahim told Houthi rebel-controlled Masirah TV that the floods displaced people from 500 homes. Five people were missing, he said.
Hodeidah, the southwestern city of Taiz, and the northwestern city of Hajjah were all hit hard by floods this week during Yemen’s ongoing seasonal rainfall that caused flooding that swept away poorly built homes.
Authorities have not announced a confirmed overall death toll, or given the overall number of people injured or missing.
Yemen’s rainy season begins in late March, and rains intensify in July through mid-August.
The UN’s humanitarian office in Yemen said Wednesday afternoon that Friday floods in the Maqbnah district in Taiz city killed 15 people, cleared agricultural lands and damaged homes and infrastructure.
Further severe weather was expected to hit the western port city of Hodeidah later on Wednesday.
Some residents have reportedly been stranded inside their homes in Al-Mansuriyah district since Tuesday night as roadways have been blocked.
Local authorities still haven’t reached areas severely affected by the floods for two days, leaving some residents trapped inside their homes, according to witnesses who spoke with The Associated Press.
Mahdi Al-Mashat, chairman of the Supreme Political Council, ordered local authorities to respond to damaged areas, according to Masirah TV, which reported that floods caused “major damages to properties, lands, and roads” in Hodeidah.
Witnesses described the scene in the Yemeni Tihamah coastal plain as horrifying. Mohamed Rassam said some livestock were found dead after drowning in the mud due to the floods. Food supplies and drinkable water were also lost.
“The floods swept away everything,” he said.
Some residents were stranded inside their homes in Tihamah, a region that is part of Hodeidah. Others were able to leave and headed to Hodeidah city.
Many of the houses in Tihamah, where malnutrition has been reported, are made of brick and materials that can be easily ruined by rain.
“We have been left stranded under the rain after severe winds damaged our home, which is a hut where me and my seven children lived. Authorities never provided any assistance,” said Ahmed Ayesh.
Meanwhile, Khaled Meswat said that people in the community only hear about humanitarian assistance and emergency services, but never actually receive any. He said at least three people were swept away by the floods, while elderly people died of hunger and cold.
“I can say that hundreds of houses built from straw in Tihamah have been swept away by the floods over the past 24 hours,” said Faree Hamdan. He added that cattle and livestock in those areas were also swept away.
The United Nations Population Fund-Yemen said this week on the social media platform X that the floods impacted more than 28,000 people living in four districts in Hajjah city.
Rapid response teams led by agency have been carrying out assessment and response operations and have recorded around 4,112 families who need emergency relief, according to the agency.
Yemen’s ruinous civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital of Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition including the United Arab Emirates intervened the next year to try to restore the government to power.

Topics: Yemen floods Al-Hodeidah

Canada to pull children of diplomats out of Israel, Canadian Press reports

Canada to pull children of diplomats out of Israel, Canadian Press reports
Canada to pull children of diplomats out of Israel, Canadian Press reports

Canada to pull children of diplomats out of Israel, Canadian Press reports
  • Global Affairs Canada said it has approved the temporary relocation of the diplomats’ children and their guardians to a safe third country
  • Canada on Saturday warned citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, citing the ongoing regional conflict and unpredictable security situation
The Canadian government said on Wednesday it has decided to pull the children and guardians of its diplomats out of Israel, amid fears of a widened conflict in the Middle East, the Canadian Press reported.
Israel’s tensions with Iran and Hezbollah have fanned fears of a broader conflict in a region already on edge amid Israel’s assault on Gaza which has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis, including widespread hunger.
There has been an increased risk of escalation into a broader Middle East war after the killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.
Global Affairs Canada, in a statement cited in the Canadian Press, said it has approved the temporary relocation of the diplomats’ children and their guardians to a safe third country. It added that diplomats stationed in Ramallah in the West Bank and in Beirut do not have dependents living with them.
Canada on Saturday warned citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, citing the ongoing regional conflict and unpredictable security situation. It also urges its citizens to not travel to Gaza and the West Bank.
The embassies in Tel Aviv and Beirut and the representative office to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank “all remain fully operational and continue to provide essential services to Canadians,” the Canadian government said in the statement cited by the Canadian Press.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The Gaza health ministry says that since then Israel’s military assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million and leading to genocide accusations that Israel denies.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Canada Israel

Tunisian president sacks PM amid growing discontent over recurring water and electricity crisis

Tunisian president sacks PM amid growing discontent over recurring water and electricity crisis
Tunisian president sacks PM amid growing discontent over recurring water and electricity crisis

Tunisian president sacks PM amid growing discontent over recurring water and electricity crisis
  • Hachani's dismissal comes exactly a year after he was tapped to replace Najla Bouden
TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani and appointed Social Affairs Minister Kamel Maddouri as his replacement, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Hachani was named as Tunisia’s prime minister in August last year. A few hours before he was dismissed, Hachani said in a video message that the government had made progress on a number of issues despite global challenges, including securing the country’s food and energy needs.

Hachani's dismissal comes exactly a year after Saied appointed him to replace Najla Bouden as prime minister.

The dismissal comes amid popular discontent with the recurring water and electricity outage crisis in many parts of the country. While the government says that Tunisia is suffering from a continuous drought that has led to a quota system in water distribution, Saied sees the water cuts as a conspiracy ahead of presidential election and says that the dams are full.
The agriculture ministry says that the dam level is extremely critical and has reached 25 percent.
Saied announced his candidacy for the presidential elections in October amid widespread criticism from the opposition, human rights groups and candidates for restricting and intimidating competitors to pave the way for him to win a second term.

Topics: Tunisia kais Saied Kamel Maddouri

Fatalities in Israeli attack include head of Hezbollah's anti-tank rocket unit

Fatalities in Israeli attack include head of Hezbollah’s anti-tank rocket unit
Fatalities in Israeli attack include head of Hezbollah’s anti-tank rocket unit

Fatalities in Israeli attack include head of Hezbollah’s anti-tank rocket unit
  • 2 killed, 7 injured, says Israeli army
BEIRUT: Two people were killed — one a civilian and the other, according to the Israeli army, the head of Iran-backed Hezbollah’s anti-tank rocket unit — and seven others injured on Wednesday in renewed Israeli hostilities in several towns in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Jouaiyya at noon, and a passing car was hit, injuring those inside.

The emergency operations center at the Ministry of Health reported that two people were killed, Hezbollah member Hassan Fares Jeshi and a civilian named Mohammed Hassan Shoumar, while four others were injured.

The Israeli army said: “Hassan Fares is the commander of Hezbollah’s anti-tank rocket unit.”

Israeli artillery shelling and air raids continued on border towns known for their loyalty to Hezbollah. These attacks hit the towns of Blida, Tayr Harfa, Khiam, Jebbayn, Chihine, Majdelyoun, Naqoura, Zibqin, Chaqra, Baraachit, Halta, Kounine, Mhaibib, and Kfarkela.

The emergency operations center said that “phosphorus artillery shelling targeted the town of Shebaa, causing a citizen to suffer from suffocation, requiring hospitalization.”

Hezbollah responded by targeting “the Raheb site and the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells, and the Malikiyah site with missile weapons.”

Israeli warplanes breached the sound barrier for the second successive day over Beirut.

The National News Agency in Lebanon reported that Israeli aircraft did the same in two waves over the cities of Sidon and Jezzine, and various parts in the south of the country, with activists on social media sharing footage of planes breaching Lebanese airspace.

Inhabitants of Beirut and dozens of towns in the Mount Lebanon region had experienced severe panic on Tuesday as Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier at low altitude, causing a loud boom.

Border villages adjacent to the Blue Line in the western and central sectors suffered hours of tension later in the day with the Israeli army firing flares, while Hezbollah carried out nine operations against Israeli military sites.

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Tuesday that a response to last week’s assassination of the group’s prominent military leader Fuad Shukr was “inevitable.”

The Israelis are also anticipating the response of Hezbollah and Iran to the assassination of Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran just hours after Shukr’s death in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: “The Israeli army is constantly developing its defensive and offensive capabilities.”

Meanwhile, leaflets were dropped on Wednesday in predominantly Druze regions, especially in the Choueifat area, bearing pictures of the children who were victims of the Majdal Shams attack in the occupied Golan, which killed 12 people. These carried the words: “We will avenge them, Hezbollah.”

Israel has accused Hezbollah of shelling the soccer field in Majdal Shams, but Hezbollah strongly denies responsibility for the attack, while Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt has declared his support for the Iran-backed group.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

