Elon Musk’s misleading election posts viewed 1.2 billion times: study

Abuse of journalists soars amid UK riots, industry groups say

LONDON: Cases of harassment and abuse against journalists covering the recent right-wing riots in the UK have surged over the past two weeks, drawing condemnation from industry groups and politicians.

The International Federation of Journalists said on Wednesday it had documented several incidents where journalists reporting on the unrest had been verbally and physically threatened, with some having their equipment destroyed.

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said: “These are some of the worst and most widespread public order disturbances in modern times that appear designed to terrify some of the UK’s most vulnerable communities. Journalists covering these events have also been subjected to wholly unacceptable violence and intimidation.

She called on police and employers to ensure the safety of media workers.

“Access to appropriate equipment and the ability to work in pairs or with other backup is paramount for freelancers as well as staff,” she said.

Incidents include an attack on Belfast Telegraph photographer Kevin Scott, whose vehicle was damaged by a crowd of masked men in north Belfast, while journalists from LBC and Sky News were threatened and forced to leave the area while covering community gatherings in Birmingham staged in response to rumors of possible far-right protests.

Sky News correspondent Charlotte Leeming had to interrupt her live coverage in Middlesbrough after being intimidated by masked men wielding weapons.

Some politicians have criticized the government’s response to the violence, particularly in instances where female journalists were targeted, with Conservative Robert Jenrick describing it as an attempt to “explain away or justify intimidation against a female journalist (by) sectarian gangs.”

Some media companies have provided enhanced security for their journalists and advised others to work from home.

The UK has been gripped by some of the most violent disturbances in years, sparked by an anti-immigrant disinformation campaign following the mass stabbings in Southport on July 29 in which three children were killed.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council reported that at least 140 people had been charged, with nearly 500 arrests made during the riots, which have seen crowds targeting mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, setting fire to vehicles and attacking police.