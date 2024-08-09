Saudi producer Mohammed Al-Turki to be honored in Venice

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia film producer Mohammed Al-Turki, who previously served as the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, is set to receive the Philanthropic Leadership Award at the upcoming amfAR gala event in Venice on Sept. 1.
The award will recognize Al-Turki for his contributions to the film industry and charitable work.
The American Foundation for AIDS Research supports researchers, prevention, education and advocacy. It has raised nearly $900 million since 1985.
“Thanks in part to his leadership, @RedseaFilm Festival has been a generous supporter of amfAR’s work for many years and has helped advance our lifesaving research,” the organization said in a statement on Instagram.
Al-Turki wrote on Instagram recently: “I feel very humbled and very appreciative, I believe so much in amfAR’s work and will do whatever I can until there is a cure for HIV and AIDS, which is apparent more than ever right now.”
“Getting the Philanthropic Leadership Award is an honor that is surreal. I am honored to share this moment in Venice with my film and chosen family (and) a true icon the one and only Mr. Richard Gere who will receive amfAR’s Award of Inspiration,” Al-Turki added.
The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.
Saudi director Aymen Khoja discusses his latest movie ‘Il Signore’
‘We care about building a sustainable industry,’ says Aymen Khoja
Updated 09 August 2024
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: When Saudi film director and producer Aymen Khoja started his own company, AK Pictures, two years ago, most of his pitches were rejected by investors. Half-jokingly, he told his business partner that he wished he was a foreigner. “If my hair was blond and my eyes were blue, they would’ve accepted at least five of these projects,” he tells Arab News that he said. “And then I looked at him, like, ‘Oh. This could be an idea.’”
It was. And now that idea has become “Il Signore,” Khoja’s latest film as director, currently showing in cinemas across the GCC.
“Il Signore” is, Khoja says, “a light comedy” about a Saudi architect called Salem, who has been working hard to earn a promotion. But on the day he comes to the office expecting to be told that he has been successful in his endeavours, he learns that he is being fired instead, because a Westerner working in the company “put in a word” that Salem wasn’t needed anymore.
Salem searches for a new senior-level job, but most of the positions he applies for are taken by expats. Desperate, Salem decides to adopt a fake identity — an Italian called Paolo.
“That’s the fun journey you’ll see in the first 20 or 30 minutes of the film, until he becomes the Italian guy,” says Khoja. “And then his life changes. He gets the Porsche, he gets the high salary, and he gets the lifestyle that he wanted to have as a Saudi. But he doesn’t have it as a Saudi, he has it as an Italian. And then he faces this identity problem. And he has to decide if he can confess to his family or not.
“It’s so different from any other Saudi film,” Khoja continues. “It’s timely. I think it’s very important to discuss these challenges. I don’t want to call this a problem; it’s a challenge that we see around us. We’re not saying Westerners or experts coming from outside, are not adding value. No. They are adding value. At the same time, we’re saying Saudis deserve a chance. And how can we find the right balance between learning from the people coming from outside with experience, and also giving an opportunity to the locals?”
The film has “nothing to do with politics,” Khoja is quick to stress. “It’s purely comedy. When we made this film, we thought of three things: We wanted to entertain people, we wanted to touch people, and we wanted to fulfill people. We never thought about politics. We’re discussing this issue from a comedic point of view. And the takeaway is just that I think there are some locals that deserve a chance.”
Finding an actor who could portray Salem/Paolo was also a challenge, Khoja says. “The reason why I picked Yasir (Alsaggaf) to act this role is I needed an actor that, when people look at him, they believe that he’s Italian, but they also believe he’s Saudi. That was really hard, but that’s why we cast Yasir.”
“Il Signore” also features Egyptian A-lister Bayoumi Fouad as Paolo’s boss. “The great thing about Bayoumi is, he can play the comedic and the serious at the same time, so you never know, like, ‘Is he serious? Is he joking?’ We needed someone like him to play this part. And you can see that chemistry between Yasir and Bayoumi. It’s there.”
Khoja practiced what he’s preaching in terms of giving Saudis a chance when he was putting his crew together. He estimates it was a roughly even split between Saudis and non-Saudis. “We had people from Tunisia, from Egypt, the UAE. We did the United Arab nation,” he says with a laugh. “But I would say more than 50 percent were Saudi.”
Clearly, he’s keen to support Saudi’s blossoming film industry. But he’s also eager to ensure that it is approached as a business, with the need to turn a profit.
“Il Signore,” Khoja says, is a “high-quality, very low” budget film shot over just 18 days, following two months of preparation.
“If you make movies that cost, say, two or three million dollars, how are you going to bring profits from the box office?” he says. “The risk is so high. You don’t need a lot of money. It’s about the stories, the characters… it’s about the idea. Honestly, I asked for this (low) budget specifically. We did this to help stabilize the market. This is a statement, because if we keep spending money to make films that don’t make money, then this industry will not survive. The support of the government isn’t going to last forever. We need the private sector to understand how to make movies within a budget that actually brings in profits so we can build a sustainable industry. That’s the goal. We could have pitched this film for three million dollars, but we chose this budget because now we only need around 50,000 admissions to break even. And our projection is about 250,000 admissions.
“You know, we care about what we do. And we care about building a sustainable industry. It’s such a great industry. You can impact people’s lives,” he continues. “That’s why I love movies. People might be sad, they watch a film, they’re happy, you know? And that’s why I believe in what I’m doing. I like making films because it changes people.”
Ultimately, Khoja wants to see not just his own movies flourishing, but the entire Saudi film industry.
“I want to make movies that travel to the 400 million people that live in the Arab world. And I want to help other filmmakers (do that too),” he says. “I want Saudi films to fly.”
Recipes for success: Chef Mukkram Kazim offers advice and a lobster thermidor and pommes Anna recipe
Updated 09 August 2024
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Mukkram Kazim, head chef at French fine-dining restaurant L’ami Dave in Mansard Riyadh, began his career aged 18 in the UK, where he studied culinary arts and gained experience in fine dining. Kazim worked in prestigious restaurants in London before taking on “a significant role” with a luxury cruise line under famed US chef Thomas Keller.
That job took him across Europe, America, Asia and Australia, broadening his culinary perspective.
Kazim then opened his own restaurant, Gusto Italian, in England before taking the lead in the kitchen at L’ami Dave.
Here, Kazim discusses common mistakes, his favorite dish to cook, and his management style.
When you started out what was the most common mistake you made?
A mistake many chefs make early in their career is not properly tasting and seasoning dishes as they cook. It’s easy to assume that a dish will turn out well without frequent adjustments, but flavors can change during cooking. Regular tasting and adjustments are crucial for a balanced final dish.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Focus on mastering basic techniques. Understanding how to properly handle knifes, cook vegetables and manage heat can make a huge difference. Once you’re comfortable with the basics, experimenting with flavor and ingredients becomes much easier and more enjoyable.
What ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
A high-quality sea salt. It enhances the natural flavors of ingredients and can make a noticeable difference in taste. Just a pinch can elevate the overall dish.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most-common mistake that you find in other restaurants?
Yes, as a chef, I think it’s natural to critique food when dining out. One common mistake I notice is inconsistency. Sometimes dishes can be under seasoned or unevenly seasoned, which affects the overall flavor.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I usually go for Arabic or Indian cuisine, especially dishes featuring rice and meat. I enjoy the depth of flavors and the complexity of spices that these cuisines offer. Dishes like biryani or kabsa are particularly appealing because they combine aromatic spices with tender meat and flavorful rice, making for a satisfying and rich meal.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
A simple pasta aglio e olio. Just pasta, garlic, olive oil and a pinch of red pepper flakes. It’s flavorful and satisfying, and can be made in about 20 minutes with minimal effort. Plus, it’s a great way to use up staples and can be easily customized with extra ingredients.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
When they ask for excessive or frequent changes to a dish after it’s been ordered. Accommodating special requests is part of the job, but constant adjustments can complicate the preparation process and impact the timing and quality of the meal. Clear communication about preferences and limitations means a smoother dining experience for everyone.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
Mutton curry with spinach. I love it — the combination of tender lamb and vibrant spinach, infused with aromatic spices. The process of blending spices and achieving the perfect balance of flavors is incredibly satisfying, and the result is a dish that’s both comforting and impressive.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
One of the most challenging to perfect is soufflé. It requires precise timing, temperature control, and the right technique to achieve the perfect rise and texture. Even slight deviations can lead to a deflated or uneven soufflé, making it a true test of a chef’s skill and attention to detail.
As a head chef, what are you like?
I strive to strike a balance between being authoritative and approachable. I believe in leading with respect and setting high standards, while ensuring that every aspect of the kitchen runs smoothly. My approach involves clear communication and a commitment to quality.
Chef Mukkram’s lobster thermidor and pommes Anna recipe
INGREDIENTS:
1 whole lobster (including tails and claws); 120g thermidor sauce (instructions below); 30g unsalted butter; 180g of pommes Anna (instructions below); 2g microgreens
Exclusive interview with Saudi music star Mishaal Tamer
Highlights from the Saudi singer’s appearance on our podcast ‘The Mayman Show’
Updated 09 August 2024
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
RIYADH: The latest guest on “The Mayman Show” — Arab News’ “personable podcast” hosted by Hussam Al-Mayman — is Saudi singer-songwriter Mishaal Tamer, who’s been making a name for himself internationally with his soulful voice and personal lyrics.
Tamer — who was born and raised in Jeddah to a Saudi father and Ecuadorian mother, and studied music in New York — had just returned from Los Angeles, where he was working on the teaser trailer for his upcoming debut album “Home is Changing,” which is due out in October.
That album title is a theme to which Tamer returned multiple times during the podcast, as he enthused passionately about the Kingdom’s burgeoning cultural scene and his desire to promote it to the world.
“A lot of what the kids are making in Saudi now — it’s a lot more real than a lot of the stuff that I see coming from outside of Saudi,” Tamer told Al-Mayman. “Because it’s a lot more raw. And it’s a lot more needed. We did not have this privilege to express ourselves 10 years ago. There was no platform. Now? The sky’s the limit. They’ve got our back. Do you know how proud this makes me?”
Here, we select some highlights from Tamer’s conversation on the show.
On going viral recently:
We were shooting the album teaser and we were playing this song called “Baba Fein” (a viral hit in the early 2000s). And I just made a little TikTok video from this thing, just showing what I’d done with the sample, basically. And it just blew up. This has never happened to me before. Never had a moment like that. And look, it’s cringe, and everybody’s like, “Oh my god, TikTok ruined the song” or whatever. But for an artist, if you have a song go viral on TikTok it is the greatest marketing tool that you could dream of. So, needless to say, I’m excited.
On insecurity:
I’ve been making music since I was nine. And I’ve been showing my music to people since I was 17 — starting with the little clip of “Can’t Love Myself.” But I’ve battled with a lot of insecurity. I’m an introvert, so I think I was just scared. If you’d asked me two years ago, I’d have been, like, “Don’t show anyone any of this! I don’t want my music to leave this laptop.” I was frightened. But I’m not afraid anymore. Because I feel like it’s selfish if I do that. Like, the music helped me a lot. I made it for myself. I was going through a really tough time and it got me through it. Today, I understand that I’m in a position where I have an opportunity to really make a difference and really help push the envelope. Do what I can to be just a little part of this wave that’s happening already. With or without me, it’s gonna happen.
On how home is changing:
I can tell you something I haven’t said in any (interview) before. I was born and raised here. I grew up in Jeddah. But when I was a kid, I didn’t want to live here when I was a grown up. And that broke my heart because I love this country. Now? There is no other place I’d rather be. What I’m trying to say is, for anybody who felt like how I felt when you were a kid, please understand that home is changing. Or if you used to live in Saudi and now you’re living outside, please understand that home is changing. I tell this to people who used to live here when they were kids — a lot of them are not even Saudi, a lot of them are Lebanese — and I show them, like, “Look what it’s like now!” Home is changing. People need to be more excited about this. It’s a beautiful thing. It’s an historical thing.
On Saudi Arabia’s arts and culture scene:
When I came back home after being in the US for five years, I got the opportunity to work with (Saudi artist) Ahmed Mater, to do the (artwork) for the song “Wallahi.” And looking into that world of Saudi art, it was, like, “This is a goldmine!” And the best part is, it’s not just for the Arab world; it’s universal. Number one, this shows the importance of art. And number two, it’s coming out of one of the most unlikely places. The force that it is right now reminds me of when you’re in the shower and you hold a bar of soap, you know? The harder you try to squeeze it, that moment it gets its freedom, the further it will fly. This is exactly what’s happening in Saudi Arabia today. We’re ready. We want to go. And we’re not going to stop until the job is done. And the job will be done, it’s only a matter of time. For 40 years, this country had artists in the closet. And the beauty that we find! My God! We have a lot to offer. It’s alien to the outside world. And right now, in an age where so much saturation exists, the world needs something new, and I honestly believe that the modern Khaleeji youth is it. And it’s only a matter of time until people know — until it’s shown to the masses. All it really (takes) is exposure. Because, my God, do we have the art.
Best and Worst: Saudi beauty founder Abeer Sinder discusses style moments and fashion trends
Updated 09 August 2024
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: The Saudi entrepreneur, founder of both haircare line SNDR and SNDR.Co — a brand specializing in wigs, extensions, and lashes — discusses style moments, fashion trends, and good and bad advice.
Best TV show/film you’ve ever seen?
My favorite movie is “A Walk to Remember.” I am a hopeless romantic and the love story between Landon and Jamie is incredibly touching and beautifully portrayed. The way their relationship transforms them both and the heartwarming yet bittersweet ending make it a truly unforgettable film. It is perfect for anyone who believes in the power of love and the impact it can have on our lives.
One of the worst TV shows I’ve ever seen is “The Bachelor.” While some people find it entertaining, I think it can be overly dramatic and often feels staged. The premise of finding love in such a competitive and artificial environment. It seems unrealistic to me. It lacks genuine connections and meaningful interactions, which is what makes other romance shows or movies enjoyable.
Best personal style moment so far?
One of my best personal style moments so far was attending the Hai Vogue Fashion Experience in Jeddah. I wore a stunning, Saudi designer masterpiece that perfectly blended traditional Saudi elegance with modern fashion trends. The intricate detailing and flattering silhouette made me feel both confident and glamorous. It was a memorable moment because it allowed me to showcase my unique style and celebrate Saudi culture on an international platform.
I honestly do not think I have a worst personal style moment. I believe that every fashion choice I have made has been a learning experience and a part of my journey in developing my unique style. Even if some looks weren’t perfect, they’ve all contributed to my growth and understanding of fashion.
Best accessory for a little black dress?
The best accessory for a little black dress is a statement necklace. It adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, instantly elevating the simplicity of the dress. A bold, eye-catching necklace can make the outfit stand out and draw attention to your face, creating a perfect balance between classic and chic.
The beauty of a little black dress lies in its versatility. You can pair it with literally any accessory—from bold statement pieces to subtle, elegant touches, and it will always look fabulous. That is the magic of the little black dress: it effortlessly adapts to your style!
Best fashion trend of 2024?
One of the best fashion trends of 2024 is the comeback of timeless classic pieces and 90’s style. I love how these trends bring a sense of nostalgia while remaining effortlessly chic and versatile. Timeless classics like tailored blazers and simple silhouettes provide a foundation for any wardrobe, while the 90’s inspired looks, such as slip dresses and high-waisted jeans, add a fun and retro vibe. It is a perfect blend of elegance and playful nostalgia that allows for endless styling possibilities.
I am not a fan of the resurgence of ultra-low-rise jeans. While they had their moment in the early 2000s, they can be quite uncomfortable and challenging to style in a way that feels flattering and modern. They often do not suit many body types and can limit the versatility of outfits. High-waisted jeans offer a much more flattering and practical alternative, which is why I prefer them over the low-rise trend.
Best advice you’ve ever been given?
The best advice I’ve ever been given is to always stay true to myself and my values. In the world of fashion and social media, it is easy to get caught up in trends and what others expect of you. However, remaining authentic and grounded in who I am has been crucial to my success and happiness. This advice has helped me navigate my career with confidence and integrity, making choices that align with my true self.
Worst advice you’ve ever been given?
I honestly do not remember the worst advice I’ve ever been given. I tend to focus on the positive and the lessons learned, so any bad advice has just been a stepping stone to better decisions and growth.
Best book you’ve ever read?
The best book I’ve ever read is “The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle. It’s an incredibly insightful book about living in the present moment and understanding the power of our subconscious mind. The way it explains the concept of mindfulness and how our thoughts shape our reality is truly transformative. It is a powerful read that has deeply influenced my perspective on life and the power of attraction.
I do not think I have come across a book that I would consider the worst. Every book I have read has offered some value, whether it’s through new ideas, different perspectives, or simply the pleasure of reading. Even if a book is not my favorite, I believe there is always something to learn from it.
Best thing to do when you’re feeling low?
The best thing to do when I am feeling low is to spend quality time with my family. Their love and support always lift my spirits and remind me of what's truly important. Whether it is playing with my kids, having a heartfelt conversation, or simply enjoying a meal together, being around my loved ones helps me feel grounded and recharged.
The worst thing to do when you are feeling good is to overcommit or take on too much at once. It is easy to get carried away with enthusiasm and agree to numerous tasks or projects, but this can lead to burnout and stress. It is important to enjoy the positive feelings without overwhelming yourself, maintaining a balance to sustain your well-being and happiness.
Best holiday destination?
The best holiday destination really depends on the season. Europe in the summer is perfect because the countrysides are beautiful, the weather is amazing and the kids enjoy it. Plus, I love the rich culture and stunning scenery and do not mind the endless possibilities for content creation!
In the winter, Bali or the Maldives are ideal choices for me because I don’t like to be cold! It has beautiful warm weather, gorgeous beaches and a perfect escape from the winter chill.
Worst holiday destination?
For me, a destination that’s overly crowded or lacks natural beauty might not be as enjoyable. It’s important to choose a holiday spot that matches your interests and provides the relaxation or adventure you’re looking for.
Best subject at school?
My favorite subject in school was literature. I loved poetry and diving into different stories, exploring various writing styles, and discussing the themes and characters. It sparked my imagination and helped me develop a deeper appreciation for storytelling, which has been invaluable in my career as a content creator and influencer.
Worst subject at school?
The worst subject for me in school was probably math. While I understand its importance, I found it challenging and less engaging compared to other subjects. The abstract concepts and complex problem-solving did not come as naturally to me, and I often struggled to stay interested. However, I still appreciate the skills it taught me in logical thinking and discipline.
Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?
The best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day is to start with a clear plan and set specific goals. Creating a to-do list and prioritizing tasks helps you stay focused and organized. Waking up early is also crucial, as it gives you a head start and more time to accomplish your goals. Also, starting the day with a healthy routine, such as a good breakfast and some exercise, can boost your energy and mindset, setting a positive tone for the rest of the day. This approach helps me maximize efficiency and ensures that I accomplish important tasks.
Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?
The worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day is to start by checking social media or other distractions. It’s easy to lose track of time and get caught up in browsing, which can derail your focus and reduce your efficiency.
I’ve only ever been to MDLBeast – believe it or not – but the energy was electric. The performances were top-notch and the atmosphere was unforgettable. It truly set a high standard for any future concerts I might attend.
Worst concert you’ve ever been to?
I haven’t been to any others.
Recipes for Success: Chef Mohammed Salman Albasha offers advice and a recipe for beetroot salad and roasted goat cheese
Updated 09 August 2024
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Saudi chef Mohammed Salman Albasha took a role as a junior sous chef at The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh about six years ago. He is now the executive sous chef there, managing a team of more than 100 chefs.
“It has been one of the most unique experiences of my career, having lived in the US and Dubai, before moving to Riyadh,” he tells Arab News. “Working in one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, I’ve grown in my career as well as a professional in the kitchen.”
Albasha, who was raised in the US, earned a degree in finance before making a shift to the world of culinary arts. He has worked under celebrity chefs including Jose Andres and also spent time learning Japanese cuisine at Zuma.
Here, Albasha discusses cooking with love, customer peeves, and his favorite cuisines.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Always cook as if it’s for the people you love the most. That’s not really a tip, but when you cook with love all the flavors and the aromas and the ingredients come together in a harmonic way. There are no rules to cooking. Just do it with love.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Maldon salt. I learned that from my mentors when I started cooking Spanish cuisine. They put Maldon salt on everything. And it definitely enhances the flavors.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
I wouldn't say I critique, because, as I just mentioned, there are no rules in cooking. Everybody has their own way of making a dish. So I might not like it, but a lot of people might. However, when I go out to eat I always like to think about how I would do a particular dish or how I would present it.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I love Japanese food and Spanish food because I learned those cuisines when I was growing in my career. So, every now and then, I would go out and try new places, just to enhance my knowledge.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
You won’t believe it, but you can make a delicious chicken kabsa in a pressure cooker in 20 minutes. You just put your rice, chicken, tomato paste, and everything else into the pressure cooker and cook for 20 minutes. Back when I was in school in the US I used to make it all the time.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
When you go to restaurants, you should either eat the dish as it is or just don't go. A lot of people — including some of my friends — have demands like, ‘Oh, don't put garlic, don't put this or that.’ And then you end up taking 90 percent of the ingredients out of the dish. You can’t present a dish like this. So, in my opinion, if you're that picky, just don't go to the restaurant.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I’m from the Eastern side of Saudi Arabia. So, I would make a nice fish and grill it and take my time and try new techniques and use different herbs and spices.
As a manager, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you more laidback?
I'm not the kind of chef who likes yelling. However, I learned under a lot of chefs who used this style. But, leading a team of almost 110 chefs, I definitely say, ‘Be the leader that you want to see.’ You have to lead by example. You have to guide people through what you want, and you don't have to yell. Yelling and all that is disrespectful in any environment. Show them.
RECIPE: Chef Mohammed’s beetroot salad and goat cheese recipe
For the labneh
INGREDIENTS: 2 cups labneh; 1 cup wood chips (Applewood or hickory); Saudi olive oil (for drizzling); salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Place the labneh in a bowl and season with a pinch of salt. Mix well.
2. (If using a smoker): Place the wood chips in a smoker and heat until they start to produce smoke. Place the labneh in a heatproof dish and put it in the smoker for about 30 minutes. (If using the stove): Place the wood chips in a deep pot and cover with aluminum foil. Poke holes in the foil. Place a wire rack over the foil and place the labneh in a pot on the rack. Cover the pot and heat on medium until smoke appears. Smoke the labneh for about 30 minutes.
3. Once smoked, transfer the labneh to a bowl, drizzle with Saudi olive oil and set aside.
For the roasted beetroot
INGREDIENTS: 4 medium beetroots, peeled and cut into wedges; 1 tbsp dried lavender flowers; 2 tbsp Saudi olive oil; salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
2. Toss the beetroot wedges with olive oil, lavender flowers and salt and pepper.
3. Spread the beetroot wedges over a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes or until tender and slightly caramelized.
For the fried breaded goat cheese:
INGREDIENTS: 200g goat cheese, cut into 1-inch rounds; 1 cup all-purpose flour; 2 eggs, beaten; 1 cup bread crumbs; vegetable oil for frying
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Place the flour, beaten eggs and bread crumbs in three separate shallow bowls.
2. Coat each piece of goat cheese in flour, dip in the beaten eggs, then coat with the bread crumbs.
3. Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Fry the cheese rounds until golden brown and crispy (about 2-3 minutes each side). Drain on paper towels and set aside.
For the final dish
INGREDIENTS: Smoked labneh; roasted beetroot with lavender; fried breaded goat cheese; ready-to-eat figs, halved; microgreens for garnish; beetroot powder for garnish; Saudi honey for drizzling
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. On a serving plate, place a dollop of smoked labneh.
2. Arrange the beetroot wedges around the labneh. Place the fried goat cheese rounds next to the wedges.
3. Place halved figs on the plate and sprinkle with microgreens.
4. Lightly dust the dish with beetroot powder and drizzle with honey.
5. Serve immediately.
