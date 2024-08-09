Saudi producer Mohammed Al-Turki to be honored in Venice

Best and Worst: Saudi beauty founder Abeer Sinder discusses style moments and fashion trends

DUBAI: The Saudi entrepreneur, founder of both haircare line SNDR and SNDR.Co — a brand specializing in wigs, extensions, and lashes — discusses style moments, fashion trends, and good and bad advice.

Best TV show/film you’ve ever seen?

My favorite movie is “A Walk to Remember.” I am a hopeless romantic and the love story between Landon and Jamie is incredibly touching and beautifully portrayed. The way their relationship transforms them both and the heartwarming yet bittersweet ending make it a truly unforgettable film. It is perfect for anyone who believes in the power of love and the impact it can have on our lives.

Worst TV show/film you’ve ever seen?

One of the worst TV shows I’ve ever seen is “The Bachelor.” While some people find it entertaining, I think it can be overly dramatic and often feels staged. The premise of finding love in such a competitive and artificial environment. It seems unrealistic to me. It lacks genuine connections and meaningful interactions, which is what makes other romance shows or movies enjoyable.

Best personal style moment so far?

One of my best personal style moments so far was attending the Hai Vogue Fashion Experience in Jeddah. I wore a stunning, Saudi designer masterpiece that perfectly blended traditional Saudi elegance with modern fashion trends. The intricate detailing and flattering silhouette made me feel both confident and glamorous. It was a memorable moment because it allowed me to showcase my unique style and celebrate Saudi culture on an international platform.

Worst personal style moment?

I honestly do not think I have a worst personal style moment. I believe that every fashion choice I have made has been a learning experience and a part of my journey in developing my unique style. Even if some looks weren’t perfect, they’ve all contributed to my growth and understanding of fashion.

Best accessory for a little black dress?

The best accessory for a little black dress is a statement necklace. It adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, instantly elevating the simplicity of the dress. A bold, eye-catching necklace can make the outfit stand out and draw attention to your face, creating a perfect balance between classic and chic.

Worst accessory for a little black dress?

The beauty of a little black dress lies in its versatility. You can pair it with literally any accessory—from bold statement pieces to subtle, elegant touches, and it will always look fabulous. That is the magic of the little black dress: it effortlessly adapts to your style!

Best fashion trend of 2024?

One of the best fashion trends of 2024 is the comeback of timeless classic pieces and 90’s style. I love how these trends bring a sense of nostalgia while remaining effortlessly chic and versatile. Timeless classics like tailored blazers and simple silhouettes provide a foundation for any wardrobe, while the 90’s inspired looks, such as slip dresses and high-waisted jeans, add a fun and retro vibe. It is a perfect blend of elegance and playful nostalgia that allows for endless styling possibilities.

Worst fashion trend of 2024?

I am not a fan of the resurgence of ultra-low-rise jeans. While they had their moment in the early 2000s, they can be quite uncomfortable and challenging to style in a way that feels flattering and modern. They often do not suit many body types and can limit the versatility of outfits. High-waisted jeans offer a much more flattering and practical alternative, which is why I prefer them over the low-rise trend.

Best advice you’ve ever been given?

The best advice I’ve ever been given is to always stay true to myself and my values. In the world of fashion and social media, it is easy to get caught up in trends and what others expect of you. However, remaining authentic and grounded in who I am has been crucial to my success and happiness. This advice has helped me navigate my career with confidence and integrity, making choices that align with my true self.

Worst advice you’ve ever been given?

I honestly do not remember the worst advice I’ve ever been given. I tend to focus on the positive and the lessons learned, so any bad advice has just been a stepping stone to better decisions and growth.

Best book you’ve ever read?

The best book I’ve ever read is “The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle. It’s an incredibly insightful book about living in the present moment and understanding the power of our subconscious mind. The way it explains the concept of mindfulness and how our thoughts shape our reality is truly transformative. It is a powerful read that has deeply influenced my perspective on life and the power of attraction.

Worst book you’ve ever read?

I do not think I have come across a book that I would consider the worst. Every book I have read has offered some value, whether it’s through new ideas, different perspectives, or simply the pleasure of reading. Even if a book is not my favorite, I believe there is always something to learn from it.

Best thing to do when you’re feeling low?

The best thing to do when I am feeling low is to spend quality time with my family. Their love and support always lift my spirits and remind me of what's truly important. Whether it is playing with my kids, having a heartfelt conversation, or simply enjoying a meal together, being around my loved ones helps me feel grounded and recharged.

Worst thing to do when you’re feeling good?

The worst thing to do when you are feeling good is to overcommit or take on too much at once. It is easy to get carried away with enthusiasm and agree to numerous tasks or projects, but this can lead to burnout and stress. It is important to enjoy the positive feelings without overwhelming yourself, maintaining a balance to sustain your well-being and happiness.

Best holiday destination?

The best holiday destination really depends on the season. Europe in the summer is perfect because the countrysides are beautiful, the weather is amazing and the kids enjoy it. Plus, I love the rich culture and stunning scenery and do not mind the endless possibilities for content creation!

In the winter, Bali or the Maldives are ideal choices for me because I don’t like to be cold! It has beautiful warm weather, gorgeous beaches and a perfect escape from the winter chill.

Worst holiday destination?

For me, a destination that’s overly crowded or lacks natural beauty might not be as enjoyable. It’s important to choose a holiday spot that matches your interests and provides the relaxation or adventure you’re looking for.

Best subject at school?

My favorite subject in school was literature. I loved poetry and diving into different stories, exploring various writing styles, and discussing the themes and characters. It sparked my imagination and helped me develop a deeper appreciation for storytelling, which has been invaluable in my career as a content creator and influencer.

Worst subject at school?

The worst subject for me in school was probably math. While I understand its importance, I found it challenging and less engaging compared to other subjects. The abstract concepts and complex problem-solving did not come as naturally to me, and I often struggled to stay interested. However, I still appreciate the skills it taught me in logical thinking and discipline.

Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?

The best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day is to start with a clear plan and set specific goals. Creating a to-do list and prioritizing tasks helps you stay focused and organized. Waking up early is also crucial, as it gives you a head start and more time to accomplish your goals. Also, starting the day with a healthy routine, such as a good breakfast and some exercise, can boost your energy and mindset, setting a positive tone for the rest of the day. This approach helps me maximize efficiency and ensures that I accomplish important tasks.

Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?

The worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day is to start by checking social media or other distractions. It’s easy to lose track of time and get caught up in browsing, which can derail your focus and reduce your efficiency.

Best concert you’ve ever been to?

I’ve only ever been to MDLBeast – believe it or not – but the energy was electric. The performances were top-notch and the atmosphere was unforgettable. It truly set a high standard for any future concerts I might attend.

Worst concert you’ve ever been to?

I haven’t been to any others.