UN refugee agency accuses Cyprus government of pushing asylum seekers into a UN buffer zone

UN refugee agency accuses Cyprus government of pushing asylum seekers into a UN buffer zone
A refugee man sits on a chair under trees at a camp inside the UN controlled buffer zone that divide the north part of the Turkish occupied area from the south Greek Cypriots at Aglantzia area in the divided capital Nicosia on Aug. 9, 2024. (AP)
  • UNHCR spokeswoman Emilia Strovolidou said that as many as 99 asylum seekers were “pushed back” into the buffer zone between mid-May and Aug. 8
  • Of those 99 migrants, 76 people from countries including Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Iraq and Gaza remain stranded in two locations
NICOSIA: The United Nations refugee agency on Friday accused government authorities in ethnically divided Cyprus of rounding up dozens of migrants and forcing them back inside a UN-controlled buffer zone that they crossed to seek asylum.
UNHCR spokeswoman Emilia Strovolidou said that as many as 99 asylum seekers were “pushed back” into the buffer zone between mid-May and Aug. 8.
The asylum seekers entered the European Union member country from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and crossed the buffer zone into the south where they could file their applications with the internationally recognized government.
Of those 99 migrants, 76 people from countries including Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Iraq and Gaza remain stranded in two locations inside the buffer zone, to the west and east of the capital Nicosia. They include 18 minors, six of whom are unaccompanied.
Strovolidou said although the UN has supplied the asylum seekers with military food rations, tents, blankets, toilets and washing facilities, they remain exposed to extreme heat, dust and humidity.
“Their humanitarian needs are increasing, and their physical and psychological condition is deteriorating as they continue to remain in these conditions, some for nearly three months,” Strovolidou told The Associated Press.
She said some are survivors of gender-based violence and trafficking and people suffering from serious illnesses such as cancer, asthma and serious mental health issues.
Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkiye invaded after supporters of a union with Greece mounted a coup with the backing of the junta then ruling Greece. Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but only the south enjoys full membership benefits.
Aleem Siddique, spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus, urged an immediate end to the “pushbacks” and for Cypriot authorities to live up to their obligations under international and EU law.
“In nearly all instances, the asylum seekers found their way into government-controlled areas from where they were intercepted by the Cyprus Police and forcibly dumped into the buffer zone after having their passports and mobile phones confiscated,” Siddique told AP.
He said the UN has shared video evidence of the “pushback operations” with Cypriot authorities.
“The buffer zone in not a refugee camp,” Siddique said.
The Cyprus government has taken a tough line with migrant crossings along the 180-kilometer (120 mile) length of the buffer zone, insisting that it would not permit it to become a gateway for illegal migration.
Deputy Minister for Migration Nicholas Ioannides said earlier this week that the government doesn’t want to be at odds with the UN and is in talks with the UNHCR to resolve the issue.
What complicates the issue are the peculiarities of the buffer zone itself, which isn’t a formal border and as such. Cypriot authorities say the UN is mistaken when it speaks about pushbacks that specifically pertain to “expulsions at recognized sea or land borders.”
In a written statement to AP, the ministry said migrants who cross the buffer zone arrive on the island’s north from Turkiye — a safe country — and then cross southward along remote stretches of the porous buffer zone where there are no physical barriers preventing crossings.
According to an established legal framework, Cypriot police and other authorities are lawfully empowered to conduct “effective surveillance” of the buffer zone in order to combat illegal migration by “discouraging people from circumventing checks” at all eight lawful crossing points.
The ministry said given the “tremendous migratory pressures” Cyprus is under, the government has adopted a “principled stance” to avoid turning the buffer zone into a “route for irregular migration” while offering humanitarian assistance to stranded migrants.
Human rights lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou is contesting the Cypriot government’s claim that it’s acting in line with international and EU law.
She has launched legal action on behalf of 46 stranded migrants to get Cypriot authorities to allow them to submit asylum applications.
“The government has an obligation to allow these people to file asylum claims,” she told AP. She added that asylum applications should be assessed individually to determine if conditions of safety exist in Turkiye for each applicant.

Britain takes steps to prevent racist riots resuming at weekend

Britain takes steps to prevent racist riots resuming at weekend
LONDON: Britain is keeping thousands of specialized police on duty in case of racist rioting at the weekend and the government said it was considering tightening regulations around social media companies after days of unrest driven by online misinformation.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said extra police numbers and swift justice had deterred people he referred to as “far-right thugs” since Wednesday, but that the authorities would stay on high alert for further trouble.
Racist attacks and disorder have mostly targeted Muslims and migrants. Hotels housing asylum-seekers have had their windows smashed and mosques have been pelted with rocks.
Those involved in the riots could expect to be brought before the courts, Starmer said, noting that what he called “significant sentences” had already been handed out.
“That is a very important part of the message to anybody who is thinking about getting involved in further disorder,” he told reporters during a visit to a police command center in London.
It is not clear how many far-right gatherings are planned or if they will go ahead. There are around 40 counter-protests due on Saturday, according to the Stand Up to Racism group.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 6,000 public order trained officers would remain on duty over the weekend.
“While the previous two nights have been a welcome break from the appalling scenes of the last week, and may have reached a turning point, we are by no means complacent,” Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, NPCC Chair, said.
“We are working hard to bring this disorder to an end, but arrests are just getting started.”
Almost 600 people have been arrested so far for involvement in, or online encouragement of, attacks on Muslim, immigration and other sites as well as police since late last month, with a 13-year-old among those charged.
Data released on Friday by the Justice Ministry showed that more than 150 of those charged have already appeared in court. Dozens have already been jailed with cases fast-tracked through the justice system and more due to be sentenced on Friday.
Charges have also been brought against people involved in counter-protests.
Prosecutors said a local councillor, who was suspended by Starmer’s Labour Party on Thursday after footage emerged of him calling for people to cut the throats of “disgusting Nazi fascists,” had been charged with encouraging violent disorder and would appear at court on Friday.
“High alert”
The riots broke out across the country after a wave of false online posts wrongly identified the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack on July 29 in Southport, northwest England, as an Islamist migrant.
Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas–Symonds told Sky News on Friday the government would revisit the framework of the country’s Online Safety Act that regulates social media companies’ responsibilities regarding content inciting violence or hate.
“We stand ready to make changes if necessary,” he said of the act, passed in October but not due to come into effect until next year due to a consultation process.
Predicted widespread far-right riots failed to materialize on Wednesday, when thousands of counter-protesters took the streets across the country, giving hope to authorities and worried community leaders that the disorder was fizzling out.
“We have to stay on high alert going into this weekend,” Starmer told reporters.

High hopes in Bangladesh as Nobel-winning economist takes charge

Muhammad Yunus walks off the stage after taking oath at the Bangabhaban as head of the interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Muhammad Yunus walks off the stage after taking oath at the Bangabhaban as head of the interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
High hopes in Bangladesh as Nobel-winning economist takes charge

Muhammad Yunus walks off the stage after taking oath at the Bangabhaban as head of the interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
  • Muhammad Yunus heads interim government after a student-led uprising ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina
  • Among members of his Cabinet are top Bangladeshi technocrats and leaders of the student movement
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Jubilant and hopeful, Bangladeshis welcomed on Friday their new interim government headed by the Nobel-winning economist Muhammad Yunus and manned by renowned lawyers, academics and leaders of the student movement that has ousted the previous regime.

The new administration took the oath of office at the presidential palace in Dhaka on Thursday night, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and fled to neighboring India after weeks of nationwide demonstrations and a deadly crackdown on protesters.

“The brutal, autocratic regime is gone,” Yunus said in a televised address after he was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin along with more than a dozen members of his caretaker government.

He pledged that “democracy, justice, human rights, and full freedom of fearless expression will be enjoyed by all, regardless of party affiliation.”

The 84-year-old economics professor will lead the country as “chief adviser” and the titles of his Cabinet members advisers too, not ministers.

They include Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, top leaders of Students Against Discrimination, a group that led the protests that toppled Hasina, and civil servants such as former Attorney General A.F. Hassan Ariff, former Foreign Secretary Touhid Hossain, and Salehuddin Ahmed — economist and a former governor of the country’s central bank.

There are also Adilur Rahman Khan, a prominent human rights activist, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an international award-winning environmental lawyer, and Asif Nazrul, a public intellectual, writer and professor of law at Dhaka University.

As the new administration took office, Bangladeshis were enthusiastic about the nominations and hopeful for their country’s future.

“After our total anarchy and a very serious uprising that we experienced very recently, this is a new dynamic,” Gautam Barua, an academic and researcher, told Arab News.

“I’m very hopeful, very, very much hopeful about this interim government … I think they will bring about a beautiful change.”

He was glad to see that famous lawyers and economists would be at the helm.

“This Cabinet, I think, has the finest of the fine of the country … They are globally recognized, and they are domestically, nationally, recognized,” Barua said.

“The country’s present economy needs a notch … It has gone down quite drastically in the last government’s regime. So, I believe they can notch it up. They can turn the wheel of the economy.”

There was also pride in having a government full of celebrity intellectuals and technocrats.

“I think they can bring us a positive change,” said Mahfuz Kaiser, a student in Dhaka. “Dr. Yunus is a very famous person. He’s a Nobel laureate. First Nobel winner in Bangladesh.”

An economics professor, Yunus is a social entrepreneur and banker who was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his pioneering microfinance work that helped alleviate poverty in Bangladesh and has been widely adopted around the world.

“He’s going to help us to build this nation again,” said Jannatul Ferdous Mawa, who is pursuing a degree in media studies and participated in the recent protests.

“I think whatever is happening right now, it’s good for us because we are learning something. From this protest, we learned one thing: that if we are together, we can build this nation again.”

Political transition in Bangladesh, ending 15 years of Hasina’s rule, comes after nationwide protests that began in early July against a quota system for government jobs, which was widely criticized for favoring those with connections to the ruling party.

The demonstrations soon turned violent as security forces clashed with demonstrators, leaving at least 300 people dead.

After the deadly clashes and a week-long communications blackout, the Supreme Court eventually scrapped most of the quotas, but the ruling was followed by a crackdown on protesters.

The arrests of 11,000 participants of the rallies, mostly students, triggered new demonstrations last week, culminating in a civil disobedience movement that on Monday forced Hasina to resign.

A day later, the president dissolved the parliament, clearing the way for the interim administration, which now will preside over new elections.

“There are lots of expectations from this government because this government is headed by the Nobel laureate Prof. Dr. Yunus. I think everyone is looking forward to his work, to his progress, to his visions. He used to say that there are three zeros: zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon. So, I think he will work on these three issues,” Dr. Rawnak Khan, who teaches anthropology at Dhaka University, told Arab News.

“Our institutional infrastructure, the whole situation — we need to build it up. The government needs to ensure transparency, accountability. My expectation of this government is very high. Not only mine; I think everyone’s because it is headed by Prof. Yunus and it depends on his ability to navigate the complex political landscape of Bangladesh.”

  • Muhammad Yunus heads the interim government after a student-led uprising ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina
  • Among members of his cabinet are top Bangladeshi technocrats, lawyers and leaders of the student movement
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Jubilant and hopeful, Bangladeshis welcomed on Friday their new interim government headed by the Nobel-winning economist Muhammad Yunus and manned by renowned lawyers, academics and leaders of the student movement that has ousted the previous regime.
The new administration took the oath of office at the presidential palace in Dhaka on Thursday night, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and fled to neighboring India after weeks of nationwide demonstrations and a deadly crackdown on protesters.
“The brutal, autocratic regime is gone,” Yunus said in a televised address after he was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin along with more than a dozen members of his caretaker government.
He pledged that “democracy, justice, human rights, and full freedom of fearless expression will be enjoyed by all, regardless of party affiliation.”
The 84-year-old economics professor will lead the country as “chief adviser” and the titles of his Cabinet members advisers too, not ministers.
They include Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, top leaders of Students Against Discrimination, a group that led the protests that toppled Hasina, and civil servants such as former attorney general A.F. Hassan Ariff, former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain, and Salehuddin Ahmed — economist and a former governor of the country’s central bank.
There are also Adilur Rahman Khan, a prominent human rights activist, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an international award-winning environmental lawyer, and Asif Nazrul, a public intellectual, writer and professor of law at Dhaka University.
As the new administration took office, Bangladeshis were enthusiastic about the nominations and hopeful for their country’s future.
“After our total anarchy and a very serious uprising that we experienced very recently, this is a new dynamic,” Gautam Barua, an academic and researcher, told Arab News.
“I’m very hopeful, very, very much hopeful about this interim government ... I think they will bring about a beautiful change.”
He was glad to see that famous lawyers and economists would be at the helm.
“This cabinet, I think, has the finest of the fine of the country ... they are globally recognized, and they are domestically, nationally, recognized,” Barua said.
“The country’s present economy needs a notch ... It has gone down quite drastically in the last government’s regime. So, I believe they can notch it up. They can turn the wheel of the economy.”
There was also pride in having a government full of celebrity intellectuals and technocrats.
“I think they can bring us a positive change,” said Mahfuz Kaiser, a student in Dhaka. “Dr. Yunus is a very famous person. He’s a Nobel laureate. First Nobel winner in Bangladesh.”
An economics professor, Yunus is a social entrepreneur and banker who was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his pioneering microfinance work that helped alleviate poverty in Bangladesh and has been widely adopted around the world.
“He’s going to help us to build this nation again,” said Jannatul Ferdous Mawa, who is pursuing a degree in media studies and participated in the recent protests.
“I think whatever is happening right now, it’s good for us because we are learning something. From this protest, we learned one thing: that if we are together, we can build this nation again.”
Political transition in Bangladesh, ending 15 years of Hasina’s rule, comes after nationwide protests that began in early July against a quota system for government jobs, which was widely criticized for favoring those with connections to the ruling party.
The demonstrations soon turned violent as security forces clashed with demonstrators, leaving at least 300 people dead.
After the deadly clashes and a week-long communications blackout, the Supreme Court eventually scrapped most of the quotas, but the ruling was followed by a crackdown on protesters.
The arrests of 11,000 participants of the rallies, mostly students, triggered new demonstrations last week, which culminated in a civil disobedience movement, which on Monday forced Hasina to resign.
A day later, the president dissolved the parliament, clearing the way for the interim administration, which now will preside over new elections.
“There are lots of expectations from this government because this government is headed by the Nobel laureate Prof. Dr. Yunus. I think everyone is looking forward to his work, to his progress, to his visions. He used to say that there are three zeros: zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon. So, I think he will work on these three issues,” Dr. Rawnak Khan, who teaches anthropology at Dhaka University, told Arab News.
“Our institutional infrastructure, the whole situation, we need to build it up. The government needs to ensure transparency, accountability. My expectation of this government is very high. Not only mine, I think everyone’s, because it is headed by Prof. Yunus and it depends on his ability to navigate the complex political landscape of Bangladesh.”

As police strike, Bangladesh students cop traffic duty

As police strike, Bangladesh students cop traffic duty
  • Traffic control is a humdrum job at the best of times and many of Dhaka’s usual wardens are known for a casual indifference to aggressive drivers
  • But nearly all are stopping on command and heeding polite but firm directions to fasten their seatbelts, a minor traffic infraction previously ignored
DHAKA: Bangladeshi students battled police for control of the streets and won, but if their country is to embark on a new journey, someone has to clear the road ahead.
Gridlock is a fact of life in the capital Dhaka, a megacity of 20 million which relies on a corps of police wardens to clear long snarls of cars and pedal rickshaws through intersections.
With officers on strike after the resignation of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina, the students who forced her ouster have stepped up to do the job themselves.
“Our country can’t remain in a standstill,” Nasrin Akter Koly, 21, told AFP.
“We clashed with the police, that’s why the police are not on duty,” she added. “So instead of the police, our people must do the work.”
Traffic control is a humdrum job at the best of times and many of Dhaka’s usual wardens are known for a casual indifference to aggressive drivers zooming by out of turn.
But Koly and her classmates have brought a new enthusiasm to the vocation as they wave through cars at one of the downtown business district’s busiest crossroads.
Drivers are in turn treating the volunteers with respect.
Nearly all are stopping on command and heeding polite but firm directions to fasten their seatbelts — the kind of minor traffic infraction that would have previously been ignored.
“After a revolution, every country faces some difficulties,” said Nahid Kalam Nabil, 22, while directing traffic alongside Koly.
“The students are handling the situation now, and they will keep the country safe,” he added.
More than 450 people were killed during weeks of clashes between protesters and security forces before Hasina quit and fled to India on Monday.
Protests had been largely peaceful until police attempted to violently disperse them, setting in motion the chain of events that led to the end of Hasina’s iron-fisted 15-year tenure.
Dozens of police officers were killed in the unrest, according to police and hospital figures given to AFP.
After her departure, vandalism and arson attacks hit roughly 450 of the country’s 600 police stations, according to the force.
Police unions declared a national strike on Tuesday “until the security” of officers was assured, and a new police chief apologized for the conduct of officers under his sacked predecessor.
Unrest has since subsided, thanks in part to students volunteering for neighborhood watch patrols and guarding houses of worship for minority religions, which were subjected to isolated looting attacks.
“They are safeguarding the houses at night, they are safeguarding the mosques, temples and churches,” Nabil said.
“They are teaching the people law and order. They are designing the country in a new way.”
Many police officers began returning to work Friday with soldiers — held in high esteem for not intervening on Hasina’s side during the unrest — standing guard.
Farida Akhter, a member of the interim government tasked with steering democratic reforms, told AFP that restoring law and order was the “first priority” of the new dispensation.
The sudden collapse of Hasina’s administration left a gaping vacuum in political administration, with many civil servants staying home waiting for the dust to settle.
The city government in Dhaka has also laid low, prompting other student volunteers to take on its duties.
“With this students’ protest, we have made a fascist regime fall,” 20-year-old Samanjar Chowdhury Mrittika told AFP while wielding a broom to sweep up garbage from a downtown sidewalk.
“The country is not in a good condition,” she added. “Someone must take responsibility.”

Britain imposes fresh sanctions on Belarus over human rights violations

Britain imposes fresh sanctions on Belarus over human rights violations
  • The British government said the coordinated action with international partners marked the fourth anniversary of the “deeply flawed” 2020 presidential elections in Belarus
  • Most independent observers believe President Alexander Lukashenko lost that election
LONDON: Britain announced a new package of sanctions against Belarus on Friday, saying four individuals and three entities had been targeted over human rights violations and the ongoing facilitation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The British government said the coordinated action with international partners marked the fourth anniversary of the “deeply flawed” 2020 presidential elections in Belarus.
Most independent observers believe President Alexander Lukashenko lost that election. He hung on to power by imprisoning thousands to crush months of street protests with the help of his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Commanding officers of four Belarusian penal colonies in which political prisoners have been detained were among those sanctioned on Friday.
“Four years on from the brutal scenes we witnessed in Belarus, Lukashenko’s relentless crackdown on civil society has shown no signs of abating,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.
“We stand with the people of Belarus and their pursuit of freedom and democracy and call on the regime to release all political prisoners immediately and unconditionally.”
The three entities sanctioned included two machine tool manufacturers who have exported goods to Russia for use in the Russian military industrial sector, and one business affiliated with the Belarusian government which has done business in the defense sector.
Britain also announced 2.5 million pounds ($3 million) of funding to support Belarusian human rights and civil society causes.

