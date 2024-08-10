You are here

  • Home
  • The threat Israel didn’t foresee: Hezbollah’s growing drone power
War on Gaza

The threat Israel didn’t foresee: Hezbollah’s growing drone power

People pass by a replica drone in a war museum operated by Hezbollah in Mlita village, southern Lebanon, on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP)
People pass by a replica drone in a war museum operated by Hezbollah in Mlita village, southern Lebanon, on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2vewp

Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Follow

The threat Israel didn’t foresee: Hezbollah’s growing drone power

People pass by a replica drone in a war museum operated by Hezbollah in Mlita village, southern Lebanon, on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP)
  • The Lebanese militant group still apparently relies on parts from Western countries, which could pose an obstacle to mass production
  • Since the near daily exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border began in early October, Hezbollah has used drones more to bypass Israeli air defense systems and strike its military posts along the border, as well as deep inside Israel
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Follow

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group launched one of its deepest strikes into Israel in mid-May, using an explosive drone that scored a direct hit on one of Israel’s most significant air force surveillance systems.
This and other successful drone attacks have given the Iranian-backed militant group another deadly option for an expected retaliation against Israel for its airstrike in Beirut last month that killed top Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukur.
“It is a threat that has to be taken seriously,” Fabian Hinz, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said of Hezbollah’s drone capability.
While Israel has built air defense systems, including the Iron Dome and David’s Sling to guard against Hezbollah’s rocket and missile arsenal, there has been less focus on the drone threat.
“And as a result there has been less effort to build defensive capabilities” against drones, Hinz said.
Drones, or UAVS, are unmanned aircraft that can be operated from afar. Drones can enter, surveil and attack enemy territory more discreetly than missiles and rockets.
Hezbollah proclaimed the success of its May drone strike, which targeted a blimp used as part of Israel’s missile defense system at a base about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Lebanon border.
The militants released footage showing what they said was their explosive Ababil drone flying toward the Sky Dew blimp, and later released photographs of the downed aircraft.
Israel’s military confirmed Hezbollah scored a direct hit.
“This attack reflects an improvement in accuracy and the ability to evade Israeli air defenses,” said a report released by the Institute for National Security Studies, an independent think tank affiliated with Tel Aviv University.
Since the near daily exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border began in early October, Hezbollah has used drones more to bypass Israeli air defense systems and strike its military posts along the border, as well as deep inside Israel.
While Israel has intercepted hundreds of drones from Lebanon during the Israel-Hamas war, its air defense systems are not hermetic, an Israeli security official said. Drones are smaller and slower than missiles and rockets, therefore harder to stop. That’s especially true when they are launched from close to the border and require a shorter reaction time to intercept.
The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly in line with Israeli security restrictions, said Israeli air defense systems have had to contend with more drones during this war than ever before, and Israel responded by attacking launch points.
On Tuesday, a Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base near the northern city of Nahariya wounded six people. One of the group’s bloodiest drone attacks was in April, killing one Israeli soldier and wounding 13 others plus four civilians in the northern Israeli community of Arab Al-Aramsheh.
Hezbollah also sent surveillance drones that filmed vital facilities in Israel’s north, including in Haifa, its suburbs and the Ramat David Airbase, southeast of the coastal city.
While Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has boasted the militant group can now manufacture its own drones, its attacks so far have mainly relied on Iranian-made Ababil and Shahed drones. It has also used a drone, at least once, that fires Russian-made S5 guided missiles.
Hezbollah’s increasing capabilities have come despite Israel killing some of its most important drone experts.
The most high-profile was Shukur, who Israel said was responsible for most of Hezbollah’s most advanced weaponry, including missiles, long-range rockets and drones.
In 2013, a senior Hezbollah operative, Hassan Lakkis, considered one of its drone masterminds, was shot dead south of Beirut. The group blamed Israel. More recent strikes in Syria attributed to Israel killed Iranian and Hezbollah drone experts, including an official with the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division.
In its early days, Hezbollah used lower-tech tactics, including paragliders, to attack behind enemy lines.
After Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000 after an 18-year occupation, Hezbollah began using Iranian-made drones and sent the first reconnaissance Mirsad drone over Israel’s airspace in 2004.
After the 34-day Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006, Lakkis, the Hezbollah drone mastermind, took charge of the drone program.
Hezbollah increased its use of drones in reconnaissance and attacks during its involvement in Syria’s conflict. In 2022, as Lebanon engaged in indirect negotiations to demarcate its maritime border with Israel, the group sent three drones over one of Israel’s biggest gas facilities in the Mediterranean before they were shot down by Israel.
Hezbollah’s drone program still receives substantial assistance from Iran, and the UAVs are believed to be assembled by experts of the militant group in Lebanon.
“Since Iran has not been able to achieve aerial supremacy, it has resorted to such types of aircraft,” said retired Lebanon general and military expert Naji Malaaeb referring to drones. He added that Russia has benefited from buying hundreds of Iranian Shahed drones to use in its war against Ukraine.
In February, the Ukrainian intelligence service said that Iranian and Hezbollah experts were training Russian troops to operate Shahed-136 and Ababil-3 drones at an air base in central Syria. Russia, Iran and Hezbollah have a military presence in Syria, where they have been fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
In a 2022 speech, Nasrallah boasted that “we in Lebanon, and since a long time, have started producing drones.”
The Lebanese militant group still apparently relies on parts from Western countries, which could pose an obstacle to mass production.
In mid-July, three people were arrested in Spain and one in Germany on suspicion of belonging to a network that supplied Hezbollah with parts to build explosive drones for use in attacks in northern Israel.
The Spanish companies implicated, like others in Europe and around the world, purchased items, including electronic guidance components, propulsion propellers, gasoline engines, more than 200 electric motors and materials for the fuselage, wings and other drone parts, according to investigators.
Authorities believe Hezbollah may have built several hundred drones with these components. Still, Iran remains Hezbollah’s main supplier.
“Israel’s air force can fire missiles on different parts of Lebanon, and now Hezbollah has drones and missiles that can reach any areas in Israel,” Iranian political analyst and political science professor Emad Abshenass said. He added that as the US arms its closest ally, Israel, Iran is doing the same by arming groups such as Hezbollah.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Lebanese on edge amid fears of all-out Israel-Hezbollah war
Middle-East
Lebanese on edge amid fears of all-out Israel-Hezbollah war
Hezbollah congratulates Sinwar as new Hamas political chief
Middle-East
Hezbollah congratulates Sinwar as new Hamas political chief

Hamas armed wing al-Qassam Brigades pledges allegiance to new leader Sinwar

Hamas armed wing al-Qassam Brigades pledges allegiance to new leader Sinwar
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Hamas armed wing al-Qassam Brigades pledges allegiance to new leader Sinwar

Hamas armed wing al-Qassam Brigades pledges allegiance to new leader Sinwar
  • “We announce our full readiness to implement his decisions,” Abu Ubaida added in a statement on Telegram
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Hamas’ armed Al-Qassam Brigades pledged allegiance to Hamas’ new leader Yahya Sinwar, the group’s spokesman, Abu Ubaida, said on Friday.
“We announce our full readiness to implement his decisions,” Abu Ubaida added in a statement on Telegram.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Israeli troops launch a new assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis as mediators push for ceasefire talks
Middle-East
Israeli troops launch a new assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis as mediators push for ceasefire talks
Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’
Middle-East
Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’

UN experts urge fair trial for Tunisia’s former truth commission president

UN experts urge fair trial for Tunisia’s former truth commission president
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Follow

UN experts urge fair trial for Tunisia’s former truth commission president

UN experts urge fair trial for Tunisia’s former truth commission president
  • “This arrest could amount to judicial harassment of Ms. Bensedrine for work she has undertaken as president of the Truth and Dignity Commission,” the experts said
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

GENEVA: UN experts have called for Tunisian former Truth and Dignity Commission chief Sihem Bensedrine to be given a fair trial, saying her arrest could amount to judicial harassment.
Bensedrine, who headed a panel tasked with uncovering abuses under the country’s past rulers, was arrested for “falsifying” the commission’s report, Tunisian media reported last week.
A prominent rights activist who headed the now-defunct Truth and Dignity Commission, Bensedrine was arrested for allegedly forging parts of the commission’s final report published in 2020.
“In a context marked by the suppression of numerous dissenting voices, the arrest of Ms. Bensedrine raises serious concerns about the respect of the right to freedom of opinion and expression in Tunisia and has a chilling effect on journalists, human rights defenders and civil society in general,” the experts said in a joint statement.
“This arrest could amount to judicial harassment of Ms. Bensedrine for work she has undertaken as president of the Truth and Dignity Commission,” the experts said.

BACKGROUND

Sihem Bensedrine was arrested for allegedly forging parts of the Truth and Dignity Commission’s final report published in 2020.

“It appears to be aimed at discrediting information contained in the commission’s report, which could give rise to legal proceedings against alleged perpetrators of corruption under the previous regimes.”
The special rapporteurs urged Tunisia to uphold its obligation to protect members of commissions of enquiry into gross human rights violations from defamation and civil or criminal proceedings brought against them because of their work, or the content of their reports.
“We call for strict respect for Ms Bensedrine’s right to judicial guarantees, including the right to a fair trial by due process, impartiality and independence, and for an end to abusive proceedings and reprisals against her.”
The statement was penned by the UN special rapporteurs on the promotion of truth, justice and reparation; on freedom of expression; and on human rights defenders.
UN special rapporteurs are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council.
They are independent experts and therefore do not speak for the UN.

 

Topics: Tunis

Related

Tunisian president sacks PM amid growing discontent over recurring water and electricity crisis
Middle-East
Tunisian president sacks PM amid growing discontent over recurring water and electricity crisis
Tunisia sentences prominent opponent of president, four presidential candidates
Middle-East
Tunisia sentences prominent opponent of president, four presidential candidates

Iran leader’s order to ‘harshly punish’ Israel will be carried out, Guards deputy chief says

Iran leader’s order to ‘harshly punish’ Israel will be carried out, Guards deputy chief says
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Iran leader’s order to ‘harshly punish’ Israel will be carried out, Guards deputy chief says

Iran leader’s order to ‘harshly punish’ Israel will be carried out, Guards deputy chief says
  • White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, said the United States was ready to defend Israel
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel over the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran, a Revolutionary Guards deputy commander was quoted as saying on Friday by local news agencies.
“The supreme leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit ...and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” said Ali Fadavi, cited by Iranian media.
Asked by reporters to respond to the Iranian remarks, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, said the United States was ready to defend Israel with plenty of resources in the region.
“When we hear rhetoric like that we’ve got to take it seriously, and we do,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Iran Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Ismail Haniyeh Hamas Israel

Related

Iran says Guards navy gets ‘large number’ of new missiles, drones
Middle-East
Iran says Guards navy gets ‘large number’ of new missiles, drones
Update Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings
Middle-East
Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings

Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’

Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’

Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’
  • “The war in Gaza must stop,” Macron wrote on X
  • An end of hostilities was “crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region, which is at stake today“
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, saying France was lending its “full support” to mediation efforts in the war between Israel and Hamas.
“The war in Gaza must stop,” Macron wrote on X. “This must be clear to everyone.”
An end of hostilities was “crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region, which is at stake today.”


On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel had agreed to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 at the request of US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.
US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have tried to secure a second truce in the 10-month-old war sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel.
The three countries invited the warring parties to resume talks in Doha or Cairo “to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.”
Macron also spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Friday, his office said.
The three leaders called on all parties “to put an end, at all costs, to this logic of retaliation which risks setting the region ablaze to the detriment of everyone,” said a statement from the Elysee Palace.
The statement called for “a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip without further delay, in order to free all the hostages, protect the people of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid on a large scale.”
Macron also “welcomed the diplomatic efforts led by Egypt and Qatar in conjunction with the United States,” the three mediating countries, his office added.
Macron also discussed the crisis with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the two leaders “expressed their deepest concern at the rising tensions in the region,” the Elysee Palace said.
Macron and Starmer backed the statement by the United States, Egypt and Qatar calling for a rapid resumption of negotiations on the ceasefire and the release of the hostages, Macron’s office added.

Topics: War on Gaza French President Emmanuel Macron Ceasefire US Qatar Israel

Related

US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
Middle-East
US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
UAE, US officials discuss regional escalation, Gaza ceasefire
Middle-East
UAE, US officials discuss regional escalation, Gaza ceasefire

Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in south Lebanon

Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in south Lebanon
Updated 09 August 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in south Lebanon

Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in south Lebanon
  • Drone-launched guided missile hits car in port city of Sidon
  • Two Hezbollah members killed in earlier attack on Naqoura
Updated 09 August 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Fears of a major escalation in southern Lebanon grew on Friday as separate Israeli attacks killed two Hezbollah and two Hamas members.

One of the Hamas members was Samer Al-Hajj, the group’s security official in the Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, who was killed when the car he was in was hit by a missile launched from an Israeli drone. The incident occurred in Sidon, 44 kilometers from Beirut, and was the first time the town has been targeted.

Two Hezbollah members were killed in an earlier attack on Naquora.

Hostilities continued on Friday as the Lebanese government — in which Hezbollah is also represented — welcomed a joint statement from the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the US.

The statement emphasized “the need to put an immediate end to the suffering of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, reach a ceasefire, and conclude an agreement to release hostages and detainees.”

FASTFACT

The fear of the conflict expanding in the Middle East has led more airlines to suspend their flights to Lebanon.

It also called on the two parties to the conflict “to resume urgent discussions to overcome the remaining obstacles to reaching the desired agreement.”

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “what the trilateral statement included embodies Lebanon’s vision to diffuse tension in the region and avoid an all-out regional war according to a basic first step, which is the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which is based on the initiative of US President Joe Biden.”

It stressed “the need to exert maximum pressure on Israel to oblige it to sit at the negotiating table and implement UN Security Council Resolution 2735 without delay.”

The Lebanese statement came as the Israeli Broadcasting Authority announced that “residents of the towns on the border with Lebanon are required to remain near safe areas until further notice.”

Also on Friday, Israeli drones were seen flying over border villages, including Yahoun, Kounine and Bint Jbeil, using loudspeakers to broadcast provocative messages in Arabic against Hezbollah and its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, prompting armed people to respond by firing machine guns at them.

The government in Cyprus declared “its readiness to help evacuate European civilians from Lebanon.”

The US Embassy in Beirut reiterated in a statement on Friday that it “encourages those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.”

It recommended that “US citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergencies and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period.”

The fear of the conflict expanding in the Middle East has led more airlines to suspend their flights to Lebanon, including Air Algerie and Air India.

Royal Jordanian resumed flights to Beirut after having suspended them since July 29.

Britain advised airlines in the UK “not to enter Lebanese airspace from Aug. 8 until Nov. 4,” citing “a potential risk to aviation from military activity.”

On the first day of the 11th month of ongoing hostilities, more Israeli assassinations of Hezbollah field cadres were reported after further Israeli breaches of Lebanese airspace, as well as its ability to infiltrate landline and cell calls and the internet network.

Hezbollah announced the death of Mehdi Mahmoud Ksaibani, 30, from Harouf, and Hadi Jihad Deeb, 27, from Bafliyeh, southern Lebanon, who died in an Israeli raid on Naqoura on Friday morning.

Israel on Thursday night and Friday morning targeted Aita Al-Shaab and a house in Hanaouay. The house was empty, but five civilians in nearby houses were injured, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that Israel’s target was “Hezbollah’s command headquarters in Hanaouay and infrastructure in Aita Al-Shaab.”

A Lebanese security source said Hezbollah responded with a series of attacks that were limited to “Israeli military, strategic and logistical bases, in response to specific Israeli attacks, while avoiding civilian targets.

Israel’s Army Radio reported “several attacks on the (Kiryat Shmona) settlement,” adding that “the last salvo included 10 rockets launched from Lebanon toward the settlement.”

Israeli media outlets said that five explosions were heard and that a missile landed in Kiryat Shmona.

Hezbollah said that it bombed “the command headquarters of the 769th Brigade in the Kiryat Shmona barracks with a salvo of Katyusha rockets, in response to Israel’s attacks on Hanaouay.” It also targeted a “gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Metula with missile weapons.”

In response to the attack on Naqoura, Hezbollah launched a squadron of precision drones on the command headquarters of the coastal battalion belonging to the newly established Western Brigade in Liman, “targeting the positions and concentrations of its officers and soldiers.”

The group said that “it hit its targets accurately and inflicted confirmed casualties.”

Hezbollah attacked the “Al-Sammaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket weapons” and “a building used by soldiers in the Manara settlement.”

Israeli airstrikes hit the town of Tallouseh in the Marjeyoun district, coinciding with artillery shelling on the city.

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hamas Israel Ain Al-Helweh camp

Related

Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks
Middle-East
Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks
Iran says Hamas leader’s killing a costly ‘strategic mistake’ by Israel
Middle-East
Iran says Hamas leader’s killing a costly ‘strategic mistake’ by Israel

Latest updates

The threat Israel didn’t foresee: Hezbollah’s growing drone power
People pass by a replica drone in a war museum operated by Hezbollah in Mlita village, southern Lebanon, on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP)
Hamas armed wing al-Qassam Brigades pledges allegiance to new leader Sinwar
Hamas armed wing al-Qassam Brigades pledges allegiance to new leader Sinwar
Boxer Imane Khelif wins gold to cap an Olympics marked by scrutiny over her sex
Boxer Imane Khelif wins gold to cap an Olympics marked by scrutiny over her sex
UN experts urge fair trial for Tunisia’s former truth commission president
UN experts urge fair trial for Tunisia’s former truth commission president
Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks under Turkish mediation
Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks under Turkish mediation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.