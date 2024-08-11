China earns a 300th Olympic gold medal with women’s team victory in table tennis at Paris Games

PARIS: China won the women’s team event in table tennis at the Paris Games on Saturday for the country’s 300th gold medal in Olympic history.
China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women’s team event, a feat that the men had also achieved on Friday.
“Each of us went all out today and played every position well,” No. 1-ranked Sun Yingsha said.
South Korea took the bronze with a 3-0 win over Germany, its first medal in the team event since the Beijing Games in 2008.
China is the dominant force in table tennis, sweeping the five Olympic gold medals in Paris, with the other victories coming in the men’s and women’s singles tournaments and in the mixed doubles event.
China has won 37 of the 42 gold medals awarded in table tennis since the sport was added to the Olympic program at Seoul in 1988.
Olympics chief Thomas Bach says will not seek third term
Updated 15 sec ago
“New times are calling for new leaders,” the 70-year-old German lawyer told a session of IOC members “I know with this decision I am disappointing many of you... But it is in the best interests of our beloved Olympic movement“
PARIS: International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said at the Paris Games on Saturday he will not seek to remain in charge for a third term. “New times are calling for new leaders,” the 70-year-old German lawyer, who has been in charge since 2013, told a session of IOC members in the French capital. Bach said he was asked to stay in his role but insisted he would not attempt to extend his mandate by changing the Olympic charter that limits the president to a maximum of 12 years in the role. “I know with this decision I am disappointing many of you... But it is in the best interests of our beloved Olympic movement,” he said. His successor will be elected during the IOC’s 143rd session in Athens from March 18-21, 2025 and will take office the following June. The jostling to succeed Bach will now begin, with some well-informed IOC watchers tipping Zimbabwean former swimmer Kirsty Coventry, 40, for the role. Aruban Nicole Hoevertsz, a 60-year-old former synchronized swimmer and IOC vice president, has also been cited as a possible contender along with World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, a British two-time Olympic gold medallist over 1,500m. Bach, who won gold for West Germany in the foil fencing team event at the 1976 Olympics, was elected an IOC member at the age of 37 and went on to play a series of influential roles within the organization, notably as a founding member of the IOC’s Athletes’ Commission, before taking over from Jacques Rogge. When he was elected in 2013, the Bavarian claimed to embody the renewal of Olympism — in particular with less expensive and more environmentally friendly Games — with the slogan “change or be changed.” “This mantra also applies to myself,” he said, before pausing for a few moments, with tears in his eyes. Bach has repeatedly voiced his opposition to sports boycotts, attempting to establish a watertight boundary between political conflicts and the Olympics. The next president will be able to prepare for the future with peace of mind with the summer and winter Olympic Games awarded until 2034, with “significant” interest in the 2036 and 2040 editions, Bach said.
Swanson strike hands USA Olympic women’s football gold against Brazil
Team America claim the gold medal for a record-extending fifth time
They took the title in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012
Updated 49 min 41 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: Mallory Swanson scored the winning goal as the United States edged Brazil 1-0 in Saturday’s Olympic women’s football final to claim the gold medal for a record-extending fifth time.
Brazil fought hard on a hot afternoon at the Parc des Princes, but the USA struck just before the hour mark when Swanson — on her 100th cap — ran through to finish past goalkeeper Lorena.
It is the first time the USA have taken the Olympic title in 12 years, their gold in Paris adding to those won in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012.
“I am just in awe of how hard everyone has worked to get here,” said the winger Trinity Rodman.
“I believed the entire time, but to finally be able to hold (the gold medal) is so amazing.”
The USA have now beaten Brazil in three of those Olympic finals, with the South Americans again having to settle for silver here just as they did in Athens in 2004 and Beijing four years later.
It was not quite the ending that their legendary captain Marta was hoping for, as she bowed out of her sixth and last Olympics aged 38 with a third silver medal.
“We surpassed ourselves throughout the competition to get to the final. That was our main objective, to come away with a medal,” Marta said.
Brazil were never expected to get this far, while the USA’s victory confirms their renaissance under new English coach Emma Hayes.
She only arrived from Chelsea in late May but has worked wonders with a team that a year ago was sent packing from the World Cup in the last 16.
“I am very emotional. It has been a dream of mine to be in this position,” Hayes told broadcaster Eurosport.
She described her team as “tremendous people and players and role models, I love them.”
That World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand was the international swansong for USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe, who was among the crowd for Saturday’s final, as was Tom Cruise.
Much of the talk in the build-up was about Marta, with the Brazil great free to return for a farewell Olympic appearance after serving a two-game ban for a red card in her team’s last group outing.
But the 38-year-old multiple winner of the FIFA world player of the year award was left on the bench at kick-off by coach Arthur Elias.
A younger Marta had played in Brazil’s defeats in the 2004 and 2008 finals, both of which came in extra time.
This was also the second clash between the nations in a final this year, after the USA won 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in March.
The USA subsequently welcomed Hayes as coach and she oversaw wins against Japan and Germany in the knockout rounds to get to the Olympic final.
Brazil, meanwhile, scraped through their group as a best third-placed team, before wins against hosts France in the quarter-finals and World Cup holders Spain in the last four, both achieved without Marta.
Their direct approach posed problems to the USA defense in the first half, and they had the ball in the net on 16 minutes.
Ludmila turned Naomi Girma inside out in the box before finishing, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Swanson was denied at the other end by Lorena after bursting into the box, yet it was Brazil who had the best chance of the opening half.
Captain Adriana crossed in stoppage time for Gabi Portilho to divert the ball toward goal, but Alyssa Naeher saved well.
The Americans boasted the more dangerous attack, though, and they went ahead on 57 minutes when Korbin Albert released Swanson to advance and finish expertly for her fourth goal of the tournament.
Brazil sent on Marta for the final half hour, but they never seriously looked like equalising.
The veteran sent a free-kick over the bar before Naeher kept out Adriana’s header in stoppage time as the USA secured a third straight 1-0 win to take the title.
“The boxer Imane Khelif has decided to begin a new fight, a fight for justice, dignity and honor,” Nabil Boudi said
Khelif had filed the complaint for “aggravated online harassment... to Paris prosecutors“
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
PARIS: Paris Olympics boxing champion Imane Khelif, the Algerian at the center of a gender eligibility row, has filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment, her lawyer said Saturday.
“The boxer Imane Khelif has decided to begin a new fight, a fight for justice, dignity and honor,” Nabil Boudi said in a statement, saying Khelif had filed the complaint for “aggravated online harassment... to Paris prosecutors.”
He added: “The investigation will determine who was behind this misogynist, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to concern itself with those who fed the online lynching.”
The “iniquitous harassment” the boxing champion had been subjected to would remain “the biggest stain on these Olympic Games,” said Boudi.
On Friday, Khelif won the women’s 66kg final against China’s Yang Liu in a unanimous points decision, having been the focus of intense scrutiny in the French capital in the past fortnight.
Together with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who was set to fight in the 57kg women’s final on Saturday, Khelif was disqualified from last year’s world championships after they failed gender eligibility testing.
However, they were cleared to compete in Paris, setting the stage for one of the biggest controversies of the Games.
Saudi ambassador, IOC member Princess Reema calls for criticism of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to stop
Princess was speaking at 142nd session of IOC in Paris
In case of Khelif, ambassador said she spoke as “a female, a Muslim and an Arab woman”
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
LONDON: The Saudi ambassador to the US said on Saturday that media criticism of Algerian Olympic gold medallist boxer Imane Khelif had to stop and that “kindness and human dignity must prevail every time.”
Princess Reema bint Bandar was speaking at the 142nd session of the International Olympic Committee in Paris in her capacity as a member of the IOC and an official in its gender equality, diversity and inclusion commission.
She said, however, that in the case of the abuse Khelif has faced, she spoke as “a female, a Muslim and an Arab woman.”
She continued: “As such, I cannot serve in good conscience on this committee and remain silent on the media commentary on Imane Khelif.
“I’d like to say today that I wholeheartedly support (IOC President) Thomas Bach and everyone who communicated the joint Paris 2024 Boxing Unit and IOC statement made on Aug. 1.”
The Algerian won a gold medal amid a tumultuous run in Paris, where she has endured intense scrutiny inside and outside the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.
“From my point of view, the facts are clear, Khelif is a woman,” Princess Reema said. “She was born a girl and has lived her entire life as a female. However, despite this joint statement, there has been continuous misreporting based on misinformation which has caused immeasurable pain and this is not only unacceptable but absolutely heartbreaking,” she added.
The ambassador said that, from humble roots in rural Algeria, Khelif had worked just as hard as every other Olympic athlete, with “determination, grit and persistence,” for the right to compete in front of the world.
“As is the nature of Olympians, she represents the most superior capability and capacity, and this is what makes these Games so spectacular and what makes Paris so spectacular. But nobody has the right to deny her her womanhood and continuing to push false narratives against her is an attempt to rob her of her dignity and her merit,” said Princess Reema.
“So, I stand here today in front of his distinguished committee and I say this can’t continue. Women Olympians are elite, they train to be the best of the best. And it is that collective failure of all of us that we still have this conversation, so I think it is more paramount than ever.
The princess said if a female stayed silent, she was viewed as accepting the misreports or as weak, but if she were to speak out, she would be branded as defensive.
“I believe athletes should be focusing on their performance, not having to justify their existence,” she told the committee.
“No athlete should be bullied or ridiculed for their appearance, no athlete should have their wins, or talents or achievements they have developed over a lifetime, weaponized against them, because what eclipses appearance is talent.
“These Olympics are a time to celebrate diversity, with athletes hailing from all corners of the globe. But ladies and gentlemen, you know, women don’t look, speak or act singularly and each woman performing in her respective sport, she’s unique. The only communality is the determination to make it to the top,” she added.
The Saudi princess said after Khelif’s quarterfinal win, when she fell to her knees in tears, “every woman who has ever felt isolated, mocked or or told that they didn’t belong; they fell with her. And when she rose, they rose with her.”
She added that she offered her full support, not only to the IOC and the “brave and bold statements they have made,” but also to “every female who has been subjected to unnecessary criticism, in what should have been their time to shine and reap.”
She continued: “To the general public and to humankind, I ask that you look at women athletes and look at what they’ve endured, and ask yourself: What it was your daughter? What if it was your female friend or relative? Your words matter and our behaviour matters.
“And to every girl who thinks she sits just a little outside the box or outside of the norm, if you see a racket, pick it up; if you see a soccer ball, kick it; and if you see a track, run as fast as you can.”
Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy becomes the first athlete from Africa to win Olympic modern pentathlon gold
Elgendy’s lead was never seriously threatened on the laser run
The Paris Olympics are the last time modern pentathlon will include horse riding
Updated 10 August 2024
AP
VERSAILLES, France: Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt became the first athlete from Africa to win the Olympic gold medal in modern pentathlon on Saturday at the Paris Games.
Elgendy, the silver medalist in Tokyo three years ago, had a 17-second head start for the laser run — the final event combining distance running and shooting — after his earlier strong showings in the horse-riding, fencing and swimming events.
Elgendy’s lead was never seriously threatened on the laser run, where he won by 13 seconds over Taishu Sato of Japan. Giorgio Milan of Italy captured the bronze. Elgendy’s total score of 1,555 points was a world record.
The Paris Olympics are the last time modern pentathlon will include horse riding as part of its program before it brings in “American Ninja Warrior”-style obstacle courses for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
The decision to drop horse riding and bring in obstacle courses was made after a coach on the German team struck a horse during the Tokyo competition, prompting an outcry over animal welfare.
The women’s finals are Sunday.