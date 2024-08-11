China earns a 300th Olympic gold medal with women’s team victory in table tennis at Paris Games

Saudi ambassador, IOC member Princess Reema calls for criticism of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to stop

LONDON: The Saudi ambassador to the US said on Saturday that media criticism of Algerian Olympic gold medallist boxer Imane Khelif had to stop and that “kindness and human dignity must prevail every time.”

Princess Reema bint Bandar was speaking at the 142nd session of the International Olympic Committee in Paris in her capacity as a member of the IOC and an official in its gender equality, diversity and inclusion commission.

She said, however, that in the case of the abuse Khelif has faced, she spoke as “a female, a Muslim and an Arab woman.”

She continued: “As such, I cannot serve in good conscience on this committee and remain silent on the media commentary on Imane Khelif.

“I’d like to say today that I wholeheartedly support (IOC President) Thomas Bach and everyone who communicated the joint Paris 2024 Boxing Unit and IOC statement made on Aug. 1.”

The Algerian won a gold medal amid a tumultuous run in Paris, where she has endured intense scrutiny inside and outside the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

“From my point of view, the facts are clear, Khelif is a woman,” Princess Reema said. “She was born a girl and has lived her entire life as a female. However, despite this joint statement, there has been continuous misreporting based on misinformation which has caused immeasurable pain and this is not only unacceptable but absolutely heartbreaking,” she added.

The ambassador said that, from humble roots in rural Algeria, Khelif had worked just as hard as every other Olympic athlete, with “determination, grit and persistence,” for the right to compete in front of the world.

“As is the nature of Olympians, she represents the most superior capability and capacity, and this is what makes these Games so spectacular and what makes Paris so spectacular. But nobody has the right to deny her her womanhood and continuing to push false narratives against her is an attempt to rob her of her dignity and her merit,” said Princess Reema.

“So, I stand here today in front of his distinguished committee and I say this can’t continue. Women Olympians are elite, they train to be the best of the best. And it is that collective failure of all of us that we still have this conversation, so I think it is more paramount than ever.

The princess said if a female stayed silent, she was viewed as accepting the misreports or as weak, but if she were to speak out, she would be branded as defensive.

“I believe athletes should be focusing on their performance, not having to justify their existence,” she told the committee.

“No athlete should be bullied or ridiculed for their appearance, no athlete should have their wins, or talents or achievements they have developed over a lifetime, weaponized against them, because what eclipses appearance is talent.

“These Olympics are a time to celebrate diversity, with athletes hailing from all corners of the globe. But ladies and gentlemen, you know, women don’t look, speak or act singularly and each woman performing in her respective sport, she’s unique. The only communality is the determination to make it to the top,” she added.

The Saudi princess said after Khelif’s quarterfinal win, when she fell to her knees in tears, “every woman who has ever felt isolated, mocked or or told that they didn’t belong; they fell with her. And when she rose, they rose with her.”

She added that she offered her full support, not only to the IOC and the “brave and bold statements they have made,” but also to “every female who has been subjected to unnecessary criticism, in what should have been their time to shine and reap.”

She continued: “To the general public and to humankind, I ask that you look at women athletes and look at what they’ve endured, and ask yourself: What it was your daughter? What if it was your female friend or relative? Your words matter and our behaviour matters.

“And to every girl who thinks she sits just a little outside the box or outside of the norm, if you see a racket, pick it up; if you see a soccer ball, kick it; and if you see a track, run as fast as you can.”