Hindenburg alleges India market regulator chief held stake in offshore funds used by Adani Group

MUMBAI: US based short-seller Hindenburg Research in a new report released on Saturday alleged that the chairperson of India’s market regulator Madhabi Puri Buch previously held investments in certain offshore funds that were also used by Adani Group.
In a late night press statement, Buch denied these allegations and called them baseless, adding that a detailed statement would be issued later.
Citing whistleblower documents, Hindenburg said Buch and her husband held stakes in an offshore fund where a substantial amount of money was invested by associates of Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani, who is chairman of Adani Group.
Adani Group has previously denied these allegations, and an email query sent to Adani Group was not immediately answered.
In January 2023, Hindenburg released a report alleging improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by Adani Group, setting off a $150 billion selloff in the conglomerate’s stocks despite its denials of wrongdoing. The stocks have since recovered partially.
The 2023 report also led to an enquiry by the country’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which is still underway. In May, six Adani Group companies disclosed they had received notices from SEBI alleging violation of Indian stock market rules.
Alongside the enquiry into Adani Group, SEBI sent a “show cause” notice to Hindenburg Research alleging that the short-seller violated the country’s rules by setting up a short-bet using non-public information.
Hindenburg Research said these allegations were “nonsense” in a note published on its website in July, which also made public the regulator’s notice.
In its latest report, Hindenburg attempts to draw a link between offshore funds that traded in Adani Group shares and personal investments of Buch and her husband.
It says that Bermuda-based Global Opportunities Fund, which according to a Financial Times investigation was used by entities connected to Adani Group to trade in share of group companies, had sub-funds.
Buch and her husband were investors in one of these sub-funds in 2015, Hindenburg alleged, citing whistleblower documents.
In 2017, before Buch was appointed as a whole-time member, second highest ranking office at Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), her husband requested to be the sole operator of the account, Hindenburg said, citing whistleblower documents.
Later in 2022 she was appointed as head of the regulatory body.
“We think our findings raise questions that merit further investigation. We welcome additional transparency,” Hindenburg said.
In the joint statement issued by Buch and her husband they said their finances are an open book and that they have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents to any authority.
“All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years,” the statement said.
Zelensky suggests moves toward banning Moscow-linked Orthodox church in Ukraine
Membership of the independent church loyal to the Kyiv patriarchate has swelled since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022
Criminal proceedings, including treason charges, have been launched against dozens of their clerics
Updated 11 August 2024
Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged on Saturday to “strengthen our Ukrainian spiritual independence,” suggesting that the country’s leadership was moving toward effectively banning the branch of the Orthodox Church that has links to Moscow.
A majority of Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians, but the faith is split into one branch with traditional links to the Russian Orthodox church and an independent church, recognized by the world Orthodox hierarchy since 2019.
Membership of the independent church loyal to the Kyiv patriarchate has swelled since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But the minority Moscow-linked church retains influence and Ukrainian leaders accuse it of abetting the invasion and trying to poison public opinion.
“I have just held a meeting — a preparatory one — regarding a decision that will strengthen our Ukrainian spiritual independence,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“We must deprive Moscow of the last opportunities to restrict the freedom of Ukrainians. And the decisions for this must be 100 percent effective. We will ensure that.”
Parliament last year gave initial approval to a bill that would have outlawed the activities of religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence “in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine.”
But an attempt last month to introduce a draft to secure final approval failed and the legislation remains in abeyance.
The minority church says that after the invasion it cut all its links with the Russian Orthodox Church, an unabashed supporter of the Kremlin’s war. Ukrainian leaders dispute that contention.
Criminal proceedings, including treason charges, have been launched against dozens of their clerics. At least one cleric has been sent to Russia as part of a prisoner swap.
Some Ukrainian lawmakers have also expressed fears that the legislation could meet opposition from conservative Republicans in the United States, Ukraine’s biggest Western backer, on grounds that it restricts religious freedom.
Survey shows why neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump can take the Arab American vote for granted
Americans with Arab ancestry in key battleground states are gravitating toward Green Party candidate Jill Stein
Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will need to win back voters after Joe Biden’s Gaza stance cost the party support
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: Jill Stein, the US Green Party’s presidential candidate known for her vocal support of Palestinian rights, has emerged as the top choice among Arab American voters in the lead-up to the US elections on Nov. 5, according to a recently conducted poll.
Stein, running as a third-party candidate, has garnered the support of over 45 percent of Arab Americans surveyed by the Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee, the largest Arab-American grassroots civil rights organization.
This places Stein, a physician and environmentalist, ahead of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, who received 27.5 percent of the vote in the same poll.
The survey was conducted between July 27 and 28 through a partnership between the ADC, Molitico for data insights, and the Community Pulse, which specializes in polling solutions.
According to Abed Ayoub, ADC’s national executive director, the Arab-American voter demographic has increasingly gravitated toward Stein owing to her advocacy for Palestinian human rights and her opposition to the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza since October.
In a post on the social platform X, he said: “Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein’s strong polling at 45.3 percent, akin to the previous poll, demonstrates consistent community support, largely because of her vocal stance on Palestinian human rights.”
Stein has been a favorite among Arab voters since ADC’s last opinion poll in May, where she led with 25 percent support. In comparison, President Joe Biden, who withdrew from the presidential race in July, and Republican candidate Donald Trump, polled at 7 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
In 2022, 2.2 million people in the US reported having Arab ancestry in that year’s Arab Community Survey. The majority of Arab Americans are native-born, and 85 percent of Arabs in the US are citizens.
While the community traces its roots to every Arab country, the majority of Arab Americans have ancestral ties to Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Palestine and Iraq. The top four states by Arab American population size are California, Florida, Minnesota and Michigan.
Ayoub noted in his post that Biden’s declining popularity among Arab Americans was “due to the retiring president’s staunch support for Israel’s continued actions in Gaza.”
The Israeli military launched a bombing campaign in Gaza in retaliation for the deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which the Palestinian militant group took more than 200 hostages.
The death toll of Palestinians in Gaza has since surpassed 39,500, with at least 15,000 children killed and over 12,000 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities
Humanitarian organizations, rights groups, and governments worldwide have repeatedly called for a ceasefire, but Israel has continued its military operations.
Stein has consistently criticized Biden and his administration for their unwavering support for Israel, warning in an Aug. 1 post on X that the Israeli government was dragging the US “into WWIII.”
Following the suspected Mossad elimination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah figure in Beirut last week, Stein criticized Biden and Harris for their “deafening silence” on “Israel’s massive escalation toward a wider war.
In a July 31 post on X, Stein demanded that “the US immediately cut off aid to Israel, mandate a ceasefire, and arrest war criminal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) before he gets us all killed.”
The killing of Haniyeh on July 31 has heightened fears of an all-out, regional conflict. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge, warning Israel that it had “paved the way for your harsh punishment.”
Netanyahu’s government has neither claimed responsibility nor commented on Haniyeh’s death. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was “not aware of or involved in” the killing.
FAST FACTS
• Arab Americans live in all 50 states, but up to 95% live in metropolitan areas.
• New York, Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Minneapolis are the top 6 metropolitan areas.
• Nearly 75% of all Arab Americans live in just 12 states: California, Michigan, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, Minnesota, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
• Nearly a quarter of Arab Americans are Muslim, while the religious background of the rest are Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant.
However, the day before Haniyeh’s death, Israel claimed responsibility for killing Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander, in an airstrike on a building in southern Beirut. Hezbollah has promised a “definite” response for Shukr’s killing.
Whether or not the US was involved in these escalations, Biden’s Middle East policy has faced sharp criticism since October, with human rights groups urging the US administration to halt arms transfers to Israel.
In late April, Amnesty International reported that US weapons supplied to Israel had been “used in serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, and in a manner inconsistent with US law and policy.”
In May, the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his defense minister, and three Hamas leaders, including Haniyeh, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Chris Habiby, ADC’s national government affairs and advocacy director, says the poll revealed two key insights. “First, President Biden is deeply unpopular among Arab Americans,” he told Arab News.
“Second, being anti-genocide is a winning position for our communities across the country.”
Habiby added that the poll’s results reflect “what we have been demanding for the 10 months and 300 days this genocide has been ongoing — an immediate, permanent ceasefire and an arms embargo on all weapons being sent to Israel.”
Biden faced a significant defeat in the Michigan Democratic primary in February when a majority of voters in Dearborn, a city with a large Arab and Muslim population, chose to vote “uncommitted” rather than for him.
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud publicly supported the “uncommitted” vote movement, citing Biden’s policy on the Israel-Gaza conflict, according to USA Today.
In contrast, Stein has actively courted the Arab American vote in Michigan and beyond.
In an interview with Arab News in June, Stein pledged that, if elected, she would halt military support for Israel’s “apartheid government” and push for a genuine peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
“Arabs and Muslims have been taken for granted in America. They are victims of racial profiling, Islamophobia and violence against Arabs in this country,” she said.
“There is an absolute violation of our constitutional rights by the government to shut down our dialogue. People are trying to grapple with this genocide we are seeing live and in real-time on our iPhones and computer screens.”
Stein stressed that it is “against US law to send weapons to Israel, which is violating humanitarian rights and interfering in the delivery of humanitarian aid.”
She added: “The people who are standing up to assert our legal values and our human values are being criminalized and charged with crimes.”
Despite Stein’s growing popularity among Arab-American communities, other presidential candidates still have an opportunity to gain more support from Arab and Muslim voters before November.
ADC’s poll indicates that, in addition to the 27.5 percent of respondents who support Harris, 18 percent are undecided about their vote in November, and 6 percent said they do not plan to vote.
“With nearly 1 in 4 voters either undecided or inclined to sit out the election, there is plenty of room for Harris or any other candidate to earn more support from the community if the right positions are taken,” wrote ADC’s Ayoub on X.
Walz ‘misspoke’ in 2018 reference to ‘weapons of war, that I carried in war,’ Harris campaign says
Walz served 24 years in various Army National Guard units but he was never in a combat zone
Republicans began questioning Walz’s military record after Vice President Kamala Harris picked him as her running mate
Updated 10 August 2024
AP
PHOENIX: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic candidate for vice president, “misspoke” in a 2018 video about “weapons of war that I carried in war,” a Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson said Saturday.
Republicans, including the vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, began questioning Walz’s military record after Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for president, named the governor as her running mate on Tuesday.
Some of the criticism centers on comments by Walz in a 2018 video circulated on social media by the Harris campaign in which he speaks out against gun violence and says, “We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at.” The comment suggests that Walz portrayed himself as someone who spent time in a combat zone.
Walz served 24 years in various Army National Guard units but he was never in a combat zone.
Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, said Saturday in a statement that Walz misspoke in the 2018 video.
“Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way,” Hitt said.
“In making the case for why weapons of war should never be on our streets or in our classrooms, the Governor misspoke,” Hitt added. “He did handle weapons of war and believes strongly that only military members trained to carry those deadly weapons should have access to them, unlike Donald Trump and JD Vance who prioritize the gun lobby over our children.”
Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating high school, serving four years as a combat correspondent, similar to a military journalist, and deploying to Iraq in that capacity in 2005.
The Trump campaign referred to a Friday report from Microsoft researchers that said Iran government-tied hackers tried breaking into the account of a "high-ranking official"
"The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror," Cheung said
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The campaign of Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Saturday some of its internal communications were hacked and blamed the Iranian government, citing past hostilities between Trump and Iran without providing direct evidence.
The campaign statement came after news website Politico said it began receiving emails from an anonymous account with documents from inside Trump’s operation.
“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.
The Trump campaign referred to a Friday report from Microsoft researchers that said Iran government-tied hackers tried breaking into the account of a “high-ranking official” on the US presidential campaign in June. That report did not provide further details on the official’s identity.
“The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House,” Cheung said.
The former president had tense relations with Iran while in office. Under Trump, the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.
Trump survived an assassination attempt in July. While there have been no suggestions that the suspect was linked to Iran, CNN reported last month that the US had intelligence about an Iranian plot against Trump. Iran has denied such charges.
Some US lawmakers urge sanctions on Bangladeshi officials over rights abuses
A letter by Hollen and five other congressional Democrats was sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, urging sanctions on those officials
Updated 11 August 2024
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Some lawmakers in the US Congress have urged sanctions on Bangladeshi officials under Sheikh Hasina who recently quit as prime minister and fled, while the US government has formally welcomed the appointment of a new caretaker government there.
An interim government, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, was sworn in on Thursday with the aim of holding elections in the Asian nation.
Bangladesh was engulfed by demonstrations and violence after student protests last month against quotas that reserved a high portion of government jobs for certain groups. The demonstrations escalated into a campaign to oust Hasina, who won a fourth straight term in January in an election which the opposition boycotted and which the US State Department said was not free and fair.
Hasina’s exit came after at least 300 people, many of them students, were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations.
“The Bangladeshi leaders who orchestrated this brutal crackdown must be held accountable, which is why we’re calling upon the administration to sanction General Secretary Quader and Home Affairs Minister Khan, as we continue working to support a peaceful and democratic Bangladesh,” said US Senator Van Hollen, a Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The lawmaker referred to Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who was Hasina’s home minister, and Obaidul Quader, who was the general secretary of Hasina’s Awami League party.
A letter by Hollen and five other congressional Democrats was sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, urging sanctions on those officials. The State Department said it did not preview sanction-related actions.
“I welcome the swearing in of Dr. Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government in Bangladesh. The United States supports his call for calm and peace,” Blinken said separately on social media.
Human rights groups had accused Hasina of using excessive force against protesters, a charge she denied.
Since her departure, the student protests have widened to demand the exit of more officials appointed from her time in office.
Hasina went to New Delhi after leaving Bangladesh, ending her uninterrupted rule of 15 years in the nation of 170 million people.
Hasina’s fall triggered both jubilation and violence. Her official residence was attacked, her father’s statues were brought down and attacks were reported against minorities.