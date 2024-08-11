Downed Ukraine-launched missile injures 13 in Russia’s Kursk, regional officials say
A view shows a damaged house following what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russia, in this handout image released August 6, 2024. (Reuters)
MOSCOW: At least 13 people were injured in the city of Kursk after debris from a destroyed Ukraine-launched missile fell onto a nine-story residential building, officials of the Russian border Kursk region said on Sunday.
Moscow’s forces are in their sixth day of intense battles against Kyiv’s largest incursion into Russian territory since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbor, with local authorities rushing to evacuate areas at risk.
Alexei Smirnov, Kursk’s acting governor, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that two of the injured were in serious condition.
Residents of the building were to be evacuated to a temporary accommodations centers, Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak said on Telegram. He added that the whole city was under air raid alerts.
Kutsak posted a photo of a residential building with blown out windows and damaged balconies and facade of a residential building at night.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports from Kursk. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Both Kyiv and Moscow deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, which has killed thousands of people and misplaced millions of Ukrainians, and has no end in sight.
In Las Vegas, Kamala Harris sees a chance to improve her odds of winning
As part of the trip, Harris is hoping to build greater support among Latino voters. In 2020, Biden narrowly beat Trump by 2.4 percentage points in Nevada
Despite Trump's promise to make workers’ tips tax-free, the state's biggest union, the Culinary Workers Union, has announced its endorsement of Harris
LAS VEGAS: Vice President Kamala Harris is working to make Nevada look like less of a political gamble in November’s election.
The Democratic presidential nominee was visiting the state on Saturday with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It’s the final stop of a battleground blitz in which Democrats are showing new energy after President Joe Biden exited the race and Harris replaced him at the top of the ticket.
Magnolia Magat, a 59-year-old restaurant owner in Las Vegas who lives in the neighboring city of Henderson, said she’s now “more hopeful” about the election.
“I am very happy that not only is our candidate a woman, she is Black and she’s also Asian,” said Magat, who is Filipino American. “And it’s not because Harris is a woman that I want to endorse her. It’s because she’s highly capable of running the country.”
As part of the trip, Harris is hoping to build greater support among Latino voters. In 2020, Biden narrowly beat Republican Donald Trump by 2.4 percentage points in Nevada. Trump, the former president, is trying this time to create more support in a state that relies on the hotel, restaurant and entertainment industry by pledging to make workers’ tips tax-free.
But the union representing 60,000 workers in that industry, the Culinary Workers Union, announced Friday night its endorsement of Harris. About 54 percent of the union’s members are Latino, 55 percent women and 60 percent immigrants.
“The path to victory runs through Nevada,” the union said in a statement, “and the Culinary Union will deliver Nevada for President Kamala Harris and Vice President Tim Walz.”
Also, Adelante PAC, the political arm of the nation’s oldest Latino civil rights group, League of United Latin American Citizens, endorsed Harris. That was a first for the 95-year-old organization that has in the past steered away from formally throwing its support behind political candidates.
CEO Juan Proaño attended Saturday’s rally with Harris and Walz and said in an interview that doing so was necessary because “there was just obviously a very overriding concern about the future impact on the Latino community” if Trump returns to the White House.
AP VoteCast found in 2020 that 14 percent of Nevada voters were Hispanic, with Biden winning 54 percent of their votes. His margin with Hispanic voters was slightly better nationwide, a sign that Democrats cannot take this bloc of voters for granted.
Imer Cespedes-Alvarado, a first generation American citizen who spent his childhood in Costa Rica before making the difficult decision at 16 to return alone to the US for better opportunities, was excited to have Walz and Harris speaking on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where he is majoring in political science.
“There’s an incredible energy here among the college students and community members who are coming together to support and listen to our next president, Kamala Harris, and soon-to-be vice president, Tim Walz,” said Cespedes-Alvarado, 21.
Harris is hoping to drive a wedge with Republicans by focusing on issues such as access to abortion and repairs to the US immigration system. Her message is that Trump killed a bipartisan deal this year to improve security on the southern border and address immigration issues, with Democrats saying he did so in hopes of improving his own political odds.
Because Harris’ portfolio in the Biden administration included the root causes of migration and due to some of her comments before the 2020 election, Republicans have sought to portray her as weak on the southern border and enabling illegal immigration.
At a news conference in Florida this past week, Trump said of Harris, “As a border czar, she’s been the worst border czar in history, in the world history.”
The Republican has proposed mass deportations if he returns to the White House, but AP VoteCast found in 2020 that nearly 7 in 10 Nevada voters said that immigrants living in the United States illegally should be offered the chance to apply for legal status.
Krista Hall, 60, and her husband Thaddeus Hager, 58, attended the Las Vegas rally with Harris and Walz and said that they haven’t been more excited about an election since President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008.
“This is as electric, if not more than,” Hall said, noting that they attended several Obama rallies at the time. Hager said he’s confident that Harris and Walz will “win in a landslide.”
The Democatic ticket over the past week has also visited the crucial midwestern “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. Along with Nevada and Arizona, those five states represent 61 electoral votes that could be essential for reaching the 270 threshold required to win November’s election. Harris had also planned to visit North Carolina and Georgia this past week — between them another 32 electoral votes — but those stops were postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby.
In Nevada’s rural Douglas County near the California border, Gail Scott, 71, serves on the central committee of the local Democratic Party and said she didn’t initially agree with calls for Biden to leave the race. Trump won the county in 2016 and 2020, but trimming his margins there could lower his ability to compete in Nevada.
Scott said it’s impossible to miss the energy that Harris has created among younger voters who could help statewide.
“Young people are embracing Kamala Harris and the enthusiasm and the joy that she’s brought to the campaign,” she said.
Brian Shaw, a Republican from northern Nevada, said Harris’ arrival on the top of the ticket could make it harder for Trump to win because Biden was a “pitiful candidate” and there’s little time to expose the vice president’s “incompetence.” He said he attended Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s rally in Reno on July 30 and found him to be “likable, capable, polished as a politician, but not veneered.” He didn’t have much of an opinion of Walz.
Veteran human rights advocate freed in swap says Russia is sliding back toward Stalinist times
Thrown in prison for opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orlov was treed last week in the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War
Just like the Soviet dissidents of his youth, the co-founder of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning rights group Memorial Orlov was forced into exile
BERLIN: A human rights activist since the 1980s, Oleg Orlov thought Russia had turned a corner when the Soviet Union collapsed and a democratically elected president became leader.
But then Vladimir Putin rose to power, crushing dissent and launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Finally, the 71-year-old Orlov was himself thrown in prison for opposing the war. Freed last week in the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War, he was forced into exile — just like the Soviet dissidents of his youth.
In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday in Berlin, Orlov decried the scale and severity of repressions under Putin, with people imprisoned for merely criticizing the authorities, something unseen since the days of dictator Josef Stalin.
And he’s vowing to continue his work to free the many political prisoners in Russia and keep their names in the spotlight.
“We’re sliding somewhere into Stalin times,” said Orlov, who at times showed signs of fatigue from a hectic schedule of media interviews in the week since his release.
He was sentenced to 2½ years in prison in February for writing an anti-war article. When he was unexpectedly moved last month from a jail in central Russia for what eventually led to the Aug. 1 prisoner swap, he was waiting to be transferred to a penal colony after losing an appeal.
The move came as a complete surprise, he told AP.
First, he was told to write a request for clemency addressed to Putin — something he said he flatly refused. Days later, he was put in a van and driven, to his astonishment, to an airport in Samara and flown to Moscow.
“To find yourself on a plane, among free people, straight from a prison — a very weird feeling,” Orlov said.
Three more days followed in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo Prison, isolated in his cell, where he wrote a complaint that he was denied access to his lawyer. Then, he was shown a document saying he had been pardoned. He was put on a plane again, this time out of Russia, with other freed dissidents, and was greeted in Germany by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
He broke into a smile when he recalled seeing familiar faces on the bus to the airport — artist and musician Sasha Skochilenko, imprisoned for a small anti-war protest, opposition politician Andrei Pivovarov, and others.
“So when a state security operative was announcing (on the bus) that it was a swap, we already understood it perfectly well,” he said.
While held at Lefortovo, however, Orlov suspected another criminal case was being prepared against him. As for what charges the authorities could file, he said, “They would find (one) without a problem.”
“The repressive machine … has been put in motion and it runs on its own,” the veteran human rights advocate said. “The machine works to sustain itself and can only intensify the repressions, make them harsher.”
Memorial, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning rights group Orlov co-founded, says more than 760 political prisoners remain jailed in Russia. Another prominent rights group, OVD-Info, says over 1,300 are currently imprisoned in politically motivated cases.
Some of them face isolation, without access to lawyers or doctors, often on orders from authorities, Orlov said.
Opposition politicians, such as the late Alexei Navalny or the recently swapped Vladimir Kara-Murza, were held in such isolated conditions in remote penal colonies, and their health deteriorated.
“My experience was much easier than that of many others,” Orlov said. Prison officials “never exercised complete lawlessness toward me,” he added, “I wasn’t singled out from the crowd.”
Still, it’s important to support the growing number of those prosecuted on political grounds, he said, from keeping their plight in the headlines to sending them letters, and care packages, and helping their families.
In prison, “there is always this feeling of concern for your family. If you know that your family is going to be all right, it really helps to feel peace. And in prison it is the most important thing — not to despair and feel peace of mind,” Orlov said.
In the harried days since beginning his new life in exile that he never sought, Orlov has had little time to process his newfound freedom, and he is yet to reunite with his wife.
But he is determined to carry on his work with Memorial, and he says there are things advocates can still do from outside Russia, such as maintaining the database of political prisoners and coordinating assistance to those behind bars
Stopping the repressions altogether, however, will only take place when Putin’s “repressive, terrorist regime” ceases to exist, he says.
Hindenburg alleges India market regulator chief held stake in offshore funds used by Adani Group
Hindenburg Research said these allegations were “nonsense” in a note published on its website in July, which also made public the regulator’s notice
In May, six Adani Group companies disclosed they had received notices from SEBI alleging violation of Indian stock market rules
MUMBAI: US based short-seller Hindenburg Research in a new report released on Saturday alleged that the chairperson of India’s market regulator Madhabi Puri Buch previously held investments in certain offshore funds that were also used by Adani Group.
In a late night press statement, Buch denied these allegations and called them baseless, adding that a detailed statement would be issued later.
Citing whistleblower documents, Hindenburg said Buch and her husband held stakes in an offshore fund where a substantial amount of money was invested by associates of Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani, who is chairman of Adani Group.
Adani Group has previously denied these allegations, and an email query sent to Adani Group was not immediately answered.
In January 2023, Hindenburg released a report alleging improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by Adani Group, setting off a $150 billion selloff in the conglomerate’s stocks despite its denials of wrongdoing. The stocks have since recovered partially.
The 2023 report also led to an enquiry by the country’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which is still underway. In May, six Adani Group companies disclosed they had received notices from SEBI alleging violation of Indian stock market rules.
Alongside the enquiry into Adani Group, SEBI sent a “show cause” notice to Hindenburg Research alleging that the short-seller violated the country’s rules by setting up a short-bet using non-public information.
Hindenburg Research said these allegations were “nonsense” in a note published on its website in July, which also made public the regulator’s notice.
In its latest report, Hindenburg attempts to draw a link between offshore funds that traded in Adani Group shares and personal investments of Buch and her husband.
It says that Bermuda-based Global Opportunities Fund, which according to a Financial Times investigation was used by entities connected to Adani Group to trade in share of group companies, had sub-funds.
Buch and her husband were investors in one of these sub-funds in 2015, Hindenburg alleged, citing whistleblower documents.
In 2017, before Buch was appointed as a whole-time member, second highest ranking office at Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), her husband requested to be the sole operator of the account, Hindenburg said, citing whistleblower documents.
Later in 2022 she was appointed as head of the regulatory body.
“We think our findings raise questions that merit further investigation. We welcome additional transparency,” Hindenburg said.
In the joint statement issued by Buch and her husband they said their finances are an open book and that they have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents to any authority.
“All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years,” the statement said.
Zelensky suggests moves toward banning Moscow-linked Orthodox church in Ukraine
Membership of the independent church loyal to the Kyiv patriarchate has swelled since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022
Criminal proceedings, including treason charges, have been launched against dozens of their clerics
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged on Saturday to “strengthen our Ukrainian spiritual independence,” suggesting that the country’s leadership was moving toward effectively banning the branch of the Orthodox Church that has links to Moscow.
A majority of Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians, but the faith is split into one branch with traditional links to the Russian Orthodox church and an independent church, recognized by the world Orthodox hierarchy since 2019.
Membership of the independent church loyal to the Kyiv patriarchate has swelled since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But the minority Moscow-linked church retains influence and Ukrainian leaders accuse it of abetting the invasion and trying to poison public opinion.
“I have just held a meeting — a preparatory one — regarding a decision that will strengthen our Ukrainian spiritual independence,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“We must deprive Moscow of the last opportunities to restrict the freedom of Ukrainians. And the decisions for this must be 100 percent effective. We will ensure that.”
Parliament last year gave initial approval to a bill that would have outlawed the activities of religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence “in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine.”
But an attempt last month to introduce a draft to secure final approval failed and the legislation remains in abeyance.
The minority church says that after the invasion it cut all its links with the Russian Orthodox Church, an unabashed supporter of the Kremlin’s war. Ukrainian leaders dispute that contention.
Criminal proceedings, including treason charges, have been launched against dozens of their clerics. At least one cleric has been sent to Russia as part of a prisoner swap.
Some Ukrainian lawmakers have also expressed fears that the legislation could meet opposition from conservative Republicans in the United States, Ukraine’s biggest Western backer, on grounds that it restricts religious freedom.
Survey shows why neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump can take the Arab American vote for granted
Americans with Arab ancestry in key battleground states are gravitating toward Green Party candidate Jill Stein
Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will need to win back voters after Joe Biden’s Gaza stance cost the party support
LONDON: Jill Stein, the US Green Party’s presidential candidate known for her vocal support of Palestinian rights, has emerged as the top choice among Arab American voters in the lead-up to the US elections on Nov. 5, according to a recently conducted poll.
Stein, running as a third-party candidate, has garnered the support of over 45 percent of Arab Americans surveyed by the Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee, the largest Arab-American grassroots civil rights organization.
This places Stein, a physician and environmentalist, ahead of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, who received 27.5 percent of the vote in the same poll.
The survey was conducted between July 27 and 28 through a partnership between the ADC, Molitico for data insights, and the Community Pulse, which specializes in polling solutions.
According to Abed Ayoub, ADC’s national executive director, the Arab-American voter demographic has increasingly gravitated toward Stein owing to her advocacy for Palestinian human rights and her opposition to the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza since October.
In a post on the social platform X, he said: “Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein’s strong polling at 45.3 percent, akin to the previous poll, demonstrates consistent community support, largely because of her vocal stance on Palestinian human rights.”
Stein has been a favorite among Arab voters since ADC’s last opinion poll in May, where she led with 25 percent support. In comparison, President Joe Biden, who withdrew from the presidential race in July, and Republican candidate Donald Trump, polled at 7 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
In 2022, 2.2 million people in the US reported having Arab ancestry in that year’s Arab Community Survey. The majority of Arab Americans are native-born, and 85 percent of Arabs in the US are citizens.
While the community traces its roots to every Arab country, the majority of Arab Americans have ancestral ties to Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Palestine and Iraq. The top four states by Arab American population size are California, Florida, Minnesota and Michigan.
Ayoub noted in his post that Biden’s declining popularity among Arab Americans was “due to the retiring president’s staunch support for Israel’s continued actions in Gaza.”
The Israeli military launched a bombing campaign in Gaza in retaliation for the deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which the Palestinian militant group took more than 200 hostages.
The death toll of Palestinians in Gaza has since surpassed 39,500, with at least 15,000 children killed and over 12,000 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities
Humanitarian organizations, rights groups, and governments worldwide have repeatedly called for a ceasefire, but Israel has continued its military operations.
Stein has consistently criticized Biden and his administration for their unwavering support for Israel, warning in an Aug. 1 post on X that the Israeli government was dragging the US “into WWIII.”
Following the suspected Mossad elimination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah figure in Beirut last week, Stein criticized Biden and Harris for their “deafening silence” on “Israel’s massive escalation toward a wider war.
In a July 31 post on X, Stein demanded that “the US immediately cut off aid to Israel, mandate a ceasefire, and arrest war criminal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) before he gets us all killed.”
The killing of Haniyeh on July 31 has heightened fears of an all-out, regional conflict. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge, warning Israel that it had “paved the way for your harsh punishment.”
Netanyahu’s government has neither claimed responsibility nor commented on Haniyeh’s death. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was “not aware of or involved in” the killing.
FAST FACTS
• Arab Americans live in all 50 states, but up to 95% live in metropolitan areas.
• New York, Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Minneapolis are the top 6 metropolitan areas.
• Nearly 75% of all Arab Americans live in just 12 states: California, Michigan, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, Minnesota, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
• Nearly a quarter of Arab Americans are Muslim, while the religious background of the rest are Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant.
However, the day before Haniyeh’s death, Israel claimed responsibility for killing Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander, in an airstrike on a building in southern Beirut. Hezbollah has promised a “definite” response for Shukr’s killing.
Whether or not the US was involved in these escalations, Biden’s Middle East policy has faced sharp criticism since October, with human rights groups urging the US administration to halt arms transfers to Israel.
In late April, Amnesty International reported that US weapons supplied to Israel had been “used in serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, and in a manner inconsistent with US law and policy.”
In May, the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his defense minister, and three Hamas leaders, including Haniyeh, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Chris Habiby, ADC’s national government affairs and advocacy director, says the poll revealed two key insights. “First, President Biden is deeply unpopular among Arab Americans,” he told Arab News.
“Second, being anti-genocide is a winning position for our communities across the country.”
Habiby added that the poll’s results reflect “what we have been demanding for the 10 months and 300 days this genocide has been ongoing — an immediate, permanent ceasefire and an arms embargo on all weapons being sent to Israel.”
Biden faced a significant defeat in the Michigan Democratic primary in February when a majority of voters in Dearborn, a city with a large Arab and Muslim population, chose to vote “uncommitted” rather than for him.
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud publicly supported the “uncommitted” vote movement, citing Biden’s policy on the Israel-Gaza conflict, according to USA Today.
In contrast, Stein has actively courted the Arab American vote in Michigan and beyond.
In an interview with Arab News in June, Stein pledged that, if elected, she would halt military support for Israel’s “apartheid government” and push for a genuine peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
“Arabs and Muslims have been taken for granted in America. They are victims of racial profiling, Islamophobia and violence against Arabs in this country,” she said.
“There is an absolute violation of our constitutional rights by the government to shut down our dialogue. People are trying to grapple with this genocide we are seeing live and in real-time on our iPhones and computer screens.”
Stein stressed that it is “against US law to send weapons to Israel, which is violating humanitarian rights and interfering in the delivery of humanitarian aid.”
She added: “The people who are standing up to assert our legal values and our human values are being criminalized and charged with crimes.”
Despite Stein’s growing popularity among Arab-American communities, other presidential candidates still have an opportunity to gain more support from Arab and Muslim voters before November.
ADC’s poll indicates that, in addition to the 27.5 percent of respondents who support Harris, 18 percent are undecided about their vote in November, and 6 percent said they do not plan to vote.
“With nearly 1 in 4 voters either undecided or inclined to sit out the election, there is plenty of room for Harris or any other candidate to earn more support from the community if the right positions are taken,” wrote ADC’s Ayoub on X.