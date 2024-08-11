You are here

Gambia arrests ex-general, suspected member of death squad

Former Gambian paramilitary leader Bora Colley no longer a threat to humanity. (Gambian Armed Forces handout photo/via Facebook)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
  • Former brigadier general Bora Colley is alleged to have belonged to a paramilitary unit nicknamed the “Junglers”
  • The group has long been accused by the UN and rights groups of carrying out extrajudicial killings and torture
AFP
BANJUL, Gambia: The Gambian military said Saturday it had arrested a former general who was an alleged member of a death squad under former dictator Yahya Jammeh.
Former brigadier general Bora Colley is alleged to have belonged to a paramilitary unit nicknamed the “Junglers” which has long been accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings and torture by the United Nations and rights groups.
“Ex-General Colley was arrested on Friday 9 August 2024 around midnight when he voluntarily surrendered himself to the GAF Military Police in Yundum Barracks,” near the capital Banjul, the Gambia Armed Forces said in a statement.
Intelligence services had conducted surveillance operations around his residence in Banjul on the day of his arrest, the statement said.




Screen grab of Gambia Armed Forces statement on Facebook announcing Bora Colley's arrest.

Colley “is currently detained and cooperating with the Military Police in their investigations.”
The Gambian government in 2022 endorsed the recommendations of a commission that looked into atrocities perpetrated under Jammeh, with authorities agreeing to prosecute 70 people, including the former president, who came to power following a coup in 1994.
Jammeh, whose 22-year rule of the tiny West African country was marked by numerous human rights violations, lost the presidential election in December 2016 to opposition leader Adama Barrow.
He fled the country in January 2017 for Equatorial Guinea, where he finally conceded and handed over power.
 

After Olympic dream, a rude political awakening for Macron?

After Olympic dream, a rude political awakening for Macron?
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
AFP
Follow

After Olympic dream, a rude political awakening for Macron?

After Olympic dream, a rude political awakening for Macron?
  • France still does not have a new prime minister five weeks after the elections that ended with three major blocs in parliament, with the left as the largest
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The success of the Olympic Games has surpassed the wildest dreams of many in France but in the next weeks President Emmanuel Macron still will have to face the reality of the deadlocked politics created by his calling of snap legislative elections.
With the Games just around the corner, the polls left France with three major blocs in parliament — the left as the largest followed by Macron’s centrist forces and the far right — with none of them close to mustering the numbers for an overall majority.
The former government of Macron allies, under Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, has carried on in a caretaker capacity throughout the Games, but five weeks after the elections, the country still does not have a new prime minister.
Macron may be hoping that the Games boost his embattled fortunes in the same way that France’s winning and hosting of the 1998 football World Cup dragged up former president Jacques Chirac’s popularity ratings.
But even with Paris set to continue basking in the limelight while hosting the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8, Macron faces a potentially fraught return to reality.
While the Games have lifted what was a morose mood in France, it is far from certain this will give a new impulse to the remaining three years of the unpopular president’s mandate.

“The fact that things are going well, that we are seen as beautiful and successful abroad, has struck a chord in a country that was experiencing decline and was no longer capable of doing great things collectively,” said prominent political commentator Emmanuel Riviere.
“This changes the collective climate but not the political situation: the situation remains blocked, many voters are frustrated... The French are putting things into perspective and remain very angry with Emmanuel Macron.”
Macron’s approval ratings remain well under 30 percent, with the president keeping a low profile during the election campaign and the Games, spending most of the Olympics ensconced in the Mediterranean holiday residence of the French president and making only occasional visits to Paris.
“The country needed this moment of coming together. In terms of the political impact, I remain very reserved,” one minister from the outgoing government, who asked not to be named, told AFP.
When it comes to the Olympics, “we cannot make it a partisan success,” added another.

The number one priority for Macron will be naming, and winning approval for, a new prime minister and government, a process that appears to remain as blocked as it was before the Games.
The left-wing New Popular Front, which emerged as the largest faction post-election, has said it wants the economist Lucie Castets to be the new premier.
Macron’s forces have shown little interest in the idea, preferring an alliance with the traditional right, with the name of former Chirac-era minister and current head of the northern Hauts de France region, Xavier Bertrand, frequently cited as a candidate to lead a center-focused coalition.
Outgoing equality minister Aurore Berge named Bertrand as a possible candidate alongside the likes of former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Senate speaker Gerard Larcher, saying he had “solid experience of government, parliament and compromise.”
Naming him would be an “aberration,” objected Castets, while Greens leader Marine Tondelier accused Macron of exploiting the political “truce” he called for the Olympics.
“This Olympic truce is not just because Emmanuel Macron is tired, it is because he wants time” and “to obstruct any attempt at political change,” she said.

There had been expectation that Macron could name the new premier in the window between the Olympics, which close on Sunday, and the opening of the Paralympics on August 28.
But as visitors and Parisians gasp in awe for a last time at the Olympic cauldron tethered to a balloon, sources within the executive are playing down the prospects of a rapid breakthrough.
“It (the Olympics) will calm things down in the sense that the idea that we work together will be less absurd,” said a senior figure close to Macron, asking not to be named.
“But it’s not because we went to take selfies in front of the cauldron with half of Paris that we’re suddenly going to form a coalition.”
Macron, known to use his vacations at the Fort de Bregancon holiday residence for deep reading and reflection, is “still thinking,” according to a person close to him.

Australia spy chief accuses friendly nations of foreign interference

Police officers walk in Kings Park in Perth on June 18, 2024. (AFP)
Police officers walk in Kings Park in Perth on June 18, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 49 min 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Australia spy chief accuses friendly nations of foreign interference

Police officers walk in Kings Park in Perth on June 18, 2024. (AFP)
  • In 2022, Burgess revealed ASIO had foiled a foreign interference plot by a wealthy person — named only as “the puppeteer” — with deep connections to a foreign government
Updated 49 min 5 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s spy chief on Sunday accused some friendly nations of running foreign interference operations in the country, saying their identities would surprise people if revealed.
Canberra last year named Iran as having engaged in foreign interference, adding that Australian intelligence had disrupted “individuals” conducting a surveillance operation on an Iranian-Australian’s home.
But other countries are also secretly attempting to interfere in Australia’s political system and in its diaspora communities, said Mike Burgess, director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO).
“I can think of at least three or four that we’ve actually actively found involved in foreign interference in Australian diaspora communities,” Burgess said in an interview with public broadcaster ABC.
“Some of them would surprise you. Some of them are also our friends,” he said.
Burgess declined to identify the countries involved beyond confirming the government’s allegation of Iran’s involvement.
Foreign interference, espionage and politically motivated violence are Australia’s principal security concerns, Burgess said.
“In diaspora communities, there are multiple countries that attempt to threaten and intimidate Australians living in this country,” he said.
“When we find it, we deal with it effectively.”
In 2022, Burgess revealed ASIO had foiled a foreign interference plot by a wealthy person — named only as “the puppeteer” — with deep connections to a foreign government.
That person had funnelled hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employee to try to influence an election, he said at the time, without specifying which vote was targeted.
ASIO this month raised Australia’s terrorism threat level to “probable,” saying a homegrown rise in extreme ideologies had increased the likelihood of a violent act in the next 12 months.
Burgess said Sunday the spread of misinformation on social media made it harder to tackle the threat of politically motivated violence, with minors notably “locked in their bedrooms on their devices” and increasingly exposed to violent extremism.
The spy chief said ASIO would be keeping an eye on such risks surrounding Australia’s next general election, widely expected to be held in 2025, because it would be a “focal point” for robust debate on social issues.
 

 

Downed Ukraine-launched missile injures 13 in Russia’s Kursk, regional officials say

Downed Ukraine-launched missile injures 13 in Russia’s Kursk, regional officials say
Updated 11 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Downed Ukraine-launched missile injures 13 in Russia’s Kursk, regional officials say

Downed Ukraine-launched missile injures 13 in Russia’s Kursk, regional officials say
  • Kutsak posted a photo of a residential building with blown out windows and damaged balconies and facade of a residential building at night
Updated 11 August 2024
Reuters

MOSCOW: At least 13 people were injured in the city of Kursk after debris from a destroyed Ukraine-launched missile fell onto a nine-story residential building, officials of the Russian border Kursk region said on Sunday.
Moscow’s forces are in their sixth day of intense battles against Kyiv’s largest incursion into Russian territory since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbor, with local authorities rushing to evacuate areas at risk.
Alexei Smirnov, Kursk’s acting governor, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that two of the injured were in serious condition.
Residents of the building were to be evacuated to a temporary accommodations centers, Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak said on Telegram. He added that the whole city was under air raid alerts.
Kutsak posted a photo of a residential building with blown out windows and damaged balconies and facade of a residential building at night.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports from Kursk. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Both Kyiv and Moscow deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, which has killed thousands of people and misplaced millions of Ukrainians, and has no end in sight.

 

In Las Vegas, Kamala Harris sees a chance to improve her odds of winning

In Las Vegas, Kamala Harris sees a chance to improve her odds of winning
Updated 11 August 2024
AP
Follow

In Las Vegas, Kamala Harris sees a chance to improve her odds of winning

In Las Vegas, Kamala Harris sees a chance to improve her odds of winning
  • As part of the trip, Harris is hoping to build greater support among Latino voters. In 2020, Biden narrowly beat Trump by 2.4 percentage points in Nevada
  • Despite Trump's promise to make workers’ tips tax-free, the state's biggest union, the Culinary Workers Union, has announced its endorsement of Harris
Updated 11 August 2024
AP

LAS VEGAS: Vice President Kamala Harris is working to make Nevada look like less of a political gamble in November’s election.
The Democratic presidential nominee was visiting the state on Saturday with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It’s the final stop of a battleground blitz in which Democrats are showing new energy after President Joe Biden exited the race and Harris replaced him at the top of the ticket.
Magnolia Magat, a 59-year-old restaurant owner in Las Vegas who lives in the neighboring city of Henderson, said she’s now “more hopeful” about the election.
“I am very happy that not only is our candidate a woman, she is Black and she’s also Asian,” said Magat, who is Filipino American. “And it’s not because Harris is a woman that I want to endorse her. It’s because she’s highly capable of running the country.”
As part of the trip, Harris is hoping to build greater support among Latino voters. In 2020, Biden narrowly beat Republican Donald Trump by 2.4 percentage points in Nevada. Trump, the former president, is trying this time to create more support in a state that relies on the hotel, restaurant and entertainment industry by pledging to make workers’ tips tax-free.
But the union representing 60,000 workers in that industry, the Culinary Workers Union, announced Friday night its endorsement of Harris. About 54 percent of the union’s members are Latino, 55 percent women and 60 percent immigrants.
“The path to victory runs through Nevada,” the union said in a statement, “and the Culinary Union will deliver Nevada for President Kamala Harris and Vice President Tim Walz.”
Also, Adelante PAC, the political arm of the nation’s oldest Latino civil rights group, League of United Latin American Citizens, endorsed Harris. That was a first for the 95-year-old organization that has in the past steered away from formally throwing its support behind political candidates.
CEO Juan Proaño attended Saturday’s rally with Harris and Walz and said in an interview that doing so was necessary because “there was just obviously a very overriding concern about the future impact on the Latino community” if Trump returns to the White House.
AP VoteCast found in 2020 that 14 percent of Nevada voters were Hispanic, with Biden winning 54 percent of their votes. His margin with Hispanic voters was slightly better nationwide, a sign that Democrats cannot take this bloc of voters for granted.
Imer Cespedes-Alvarado, a first generation American citizen who spent his childhood in Costa Rica before making the difficult decision at 16 to return alone to the US for better opportunities, was excited to have Walz and Harris speaking on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where he is majoring in political science.
“There’s an incredible energy here among the college students and community members who are coming together to support and listen to our next president, Kamala Harris, and soon-to-be vice president, Tim Walz,” said Cespedes-Alvarado, 21.
Harris is hoping to drive a wedge with Republicans by focusing on issues such as access to abortion and repairs to the US immigration system. Her message is that Trump killed a bipartisan deal this year to improve security on the southern border and address immigration issues, with Democrats saying he did so in hopes of improving his own political odds.
Because Harris’ portfolio in the Biden administration included the root causes of migration and due to some of her comments before the 2020 election, Republicans have sought to portray her as weak on the southern border and enabling illegal immigration.
At a news conference in Florida this past week, Trump said of Harris, “As a border czar, she’s been the worst border czar in history, in the world history.”
The Republican has proposed mass deportations if he returns to the White House, but AP VoteCast found in 2020 that nearly 7 in 10 Nevada voters said that immigrants living in the United States illegally should be offered the chance to apply for legal status.
Krista Hall, 60, and her husband Thaddeus Hager, 58, attended the Las Vegas rally with Harris and Walz and said that they haven’t been more excited about an election since President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008.
“This is as electric, if not more than,” Hall said, noting that they attended several Obama rallies at the time. Hager said he’s confident that Harris and Walz will “win in a landslide.”
The Democatic ticket over the past week has also visited the crucial midwestern “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. Along with Nevada and Arizona, those five states represent 61 electoral votes that could be essential for reaching the 270 threshold required to win November’s election. Harris had also planned to visit North Carolina and Georgia this past week — between them another 32 electoral votes — but those stops were postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby.
In Nevada’s rural Douglas County near the California border, Gail Scott, 71, serves on the central committee of the local Democratic Party and said she didn’t initially agree with calls for Biden to leave the race. Trump won the county in 2016 and 2020, but trimming his margins there could lower his ability to compete in Nevada.
Scott said it’s impossible to miss the energy that Harris has created among younger voters who could help statewide.
“Young people are embracing Kamala Harris and the enthusiasm and the joy that she’s brought to the campaign,” she said.
Brian Shaw, a Republican from northern Nevada, said Harris’ arrival on the top of the ticket could make it harder for Trump to win because Biden was a “pitiful candidate” and there’s little time to expose the vice president’s “incompetence.” He said he attended Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s rally in Reno on July 30 and found him to be “likable, capable, polished as a politician, but not veneered.” He didn’t have much of an opinion of Walz.
 

Veteran human rights advocate freed in swap says Russia is sliding back toward Stalinist times

Veteran human rights advocate freed in swap says Russia is sliding back toward Stalinist times
Updated 11 August 2024
AP
Follow

Veteran human rights advocate freed in swap says Russia is sliding back toward Stalinist times

Veteran human rights advocate freed in swap says Russia is sliding back toward Stalinist times
  • Thrown in prison for opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orlov was treed last week in the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War
  • Just like the Soviet dissidents of his youth, the co-founder of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning rights group Memorial Orlov was forced into exile
Updated 11 August 2024
AP

BERLIN: A human rights activist since the 1980s, Oleg Orlov thought Russia had turned a corner when the Soviet Union collapsed and a democratically elected president became leader.
But then Vladimir Putin rose to power, crushing dissent and launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Finally, the 71-year-old Orlov was himself thrown in prison for opposing the war. Freed last week in the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War, he was forced into exile — just like the Soviet dissidents of his youth.
In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday in Berlin, Orlov decried the scale and severity of repressions under Putin, with people imprisoned for merely criticizing the authorities, something unseen since the days of dictator Josef Stalin.
And he’s vowing to continue his work to free the many political prisoners in Russia and keep their names in the spotlight.
“We’re sliding somewhere into Stalin times,” said Orlov, who at times showed signs of fatigue from a hectic schedule of media interviews in the week since his release.
He was sentenced to 2½ years in prison in February for writing an anti-war article. When he was unexpectedly moved last month from a jail in central Russia for what eventually led to the Aug. 1 prisoner swap, he was waiting to be transferred to a penal colony after losing an appeal.
The move came as a complete surprise, he told AP.
First, he was told to write a request for clemency addressed to Putin — something he said he flatly refused. Days later, he was put in a van and driven, to his astonishment, to an airport in Samara and flown to Moscow.
“To find yourself on a plane, among free people, straight from a prison — a very weird feeling,” Orlov said.
Three more days followed in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo Prison, isolated in his cell, where he wrote a complaint that he was denied access to his lawyer. Then, he was shown a document saying he had been pardoned. He was put on a plane again, this time out of Russia, with other freed dissidents, and was greeted in Germany by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
He broke into a smile when he recalled seeing familiar faces on the bus to the airport — artist and musician Sasha Skochilenko, imprisoned for a small anti-war protest, opposition politician Andrei Pivovarov, and others.
“So when a state security operative was announcing (on the bus) that it was a swap, we already understood it perfectly well,” he said.
While held at Lefortovo, however, Orlov suspected another criminal case was being prepared against him. As for what charges the authorities could file, he said, “They would find (one) without a problem.”
“The repressive machine … has been put in motion and it runs on its own,” the veteran human rights advocate said. “The machine works to sustain itself and can only intensify the repressions, make them harsher.”
Memorial, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning rights group Orlov co-founded, says more than 760 political prisoners remain jailed in Russia. Another prominent rights group, OVD-Info, says over 1,300 are currently imprisoned in politically motivated cases.
Some of them face isolation, without access to lawyers or doctors, often on orders from authorities, Orlov said.
Opposition politicians, such as the late Alexei Navalny or the recently swapped Vladimir Kara-Murza, were held in such isolated conditions in remote penal colonies, and their health deteriorated.
“My experience was much easier than that of many others,” Orlov said. Prison officials “never exercised complete lawlessness toward me,” he added, “I wasn’t singled out from the crowd.”
Still, it’s important to support the growing number of those prosecuted on political grounds, he said, from keeping their plight in the headlines to sending them letters, and care packages, and helping their families.
In prison, “there is always this feeling of concern for your family. If you know that your family is going to be all right, it really helps to feel peace. And in prison it is the most important thing — not to despair and feel peace of mind,” Orlov said.
In the harried days since beginning his new life in exile that he never sought, Orlov has had little time to process his newfound freedom, and he is yet to reunite with his wife.
But he is determined to carry on his work with Memorial, and he says there are things advocates can still do from outside Russia, such as maintaining the database of political prisoners and coordinating assistance to those behind bars
Stopping the repressions altogether, however, will only take place when Putin’s “repressive, terrorist regime” ceases to exist, he says.

