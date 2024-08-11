You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar sees 36% rise in building permits issued in July

Qatar sees 36% rise in building permits issued in July

Qatar sees 36% rise in building permits issued in July
A general view of Doha city with buildings under construction. File/Reuters
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjwr8

Updated 3 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Qatar sees 36% rise in building permits issued in July

Qatar sees 36% rise in building permits issued in July
  • Uptick Qatar’s broader economic objectives under the National Vision 2030
  • Residential permits dominated, industrial buildings led the non-residential category
Updated 3 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Qatar’s construction sector is experiencing robust growth, with the nation documenting a 36 percent month-on-month rise in building permits in July. 

This surge, highlighted in the latest data from the National Planning Council, reflects the increasing momentum in urban development, driven by public and private sector investments. 

Data on building permits and completion certificates is of “particular importance” as it sheds light on the construction sector’s performance, which occupies a significant position in the national economy, the body said in the statement.

The uptick in construction activity underscores Qatar’s broader economic objectives under the National Vision 2030 — a strategic plan to transform the country into a diversified and sustainable economy. 

The permits entailed various types of buildings, with new constructions comprising 36 percent of the total permits. 

Residential permits dominated, particularly for villas, which made up 86 percent of new residential permits. 

Industrial buildings led the non-residential category with 39 percent, followed by service infrastructure buildings and mosques. 

In July, Al-Rayyan municipality led the issuance of building permits, accounting for 26 percent of the total permits, followed by Doha and Al-Da’ayen with 21 percent and 20 percent, respectively. 

Villas dominated the new residential buildings sector, accounting for 86 percent of the total new residential permits. 

Apartment buildings followed with 13 percent, while other types of residential buildings comprised 1 percent. 

In the non-residential category, industrial buildings like workshops and factories were most prominent, making up 39 percent of the total. These were followed by service infrastructure buildings at 28 percent and mosques at 16 percent. 

In addition to the rise in building permits, the issuance of building completion certificates also provides insight into the construction sector’s progress, the NPc said.

New building completion certificates covering residential and non-residential structures constituted 84 percent of the total issued in July. 

The majority of these were for villas, which made up 94 percent of all new residential completions. 

Comparing the number of certificates issued in July to the previous month, there was an overall decrease of 4 percent. 

This decline was most notable in Doha, which saw a 52 percent drop, and Umm Salal, which decreased by 5 percent. 

Significant increases were recorded in Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor and Al-Shamal, which recorded 102 percent, 55 percent and 29 percent rises, respectively. 

The fluctuation in the issuance of building completion certificates across Qatar’s municipalities reflected the varying pace of development in different regions, the NPC said.

Al-Wakrah’s 102 percent increase comes as the municipality outlined significant infrastructure projects, such as residential developments and community facilities, that are part of the area’s rapid urban expansion plans. 

Al-Khor’s 55 percent rise in completion certificates could be attributed to the ongoing work in the Al-Bayt Stadium precinct, a legacy project from the FIFA World Cup 2022 that continues to drive local construction activity. 

Topics: Qatar main

Related

Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise
Business & Economy
Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise
Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data
Business & Economy
Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data

Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors

Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors

Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced a significant overhaul of its investment law as part of its Vision 2030 reform strategy, aiming to strengthen its appeal to international investors. 

The revised legislation integrates existing investor rights and freedoms into a unified framework designed to improve transparency and ease of business operations. 

The updated law promises enhanced protections for investors, including adherence to the rule of law, fair treatment, and property rights, while ensuring robust safeguards for intellectual property and facilitating smooth fund transfers.  

It streamlines the registration process, replacing complex licensing requirements with a simpler system, and introduces new service centers to expedite government transactions and investment procedures. 

The update follows a series of pro-investment measures, including the introduction of the Civil Transactions Law, Private Sector Participation Law, Companies Law, Bankruptcy Law, and the creation of Special Economic Zones. 

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said: “The law reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s commitment to creating a welcoming and secure environment for investors, driving economic growth, and enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a premier global investment destination.” 

He added: “The policy direction outlined in Vision 2030 allows investors to invest with certainty and to grow with confidence at a time when many other markets are experiencing considerable volatility.” 

The law also aims to foster a competitive market environment by promoting fair competition and ensuring equal treatment for both domestic and international investors. 

It provides access to advanced dispute resolution mechanisms through the Saudi Arbitration Center and other affiliated entities.

Saudi Arabia’s investment-friendly policies have already shown significant results, with gross fixed capital formation surging 74 percent to nearly $300 billion in 2023, and FDI inflows increasing by 158 percent from $7.46 billion in 2017 to $19.3 billion in 2023. 

“The updated investment law builds on an extensive diversification agenda from an enhanced quality of life offering to investment specific measures such as the establishment of special economic zones,” said Al-Falih. 

The updated regulations, developed by the Ministry of Investment, will take effect in 2025 and are designed to align with Gulf Cooperation Council and World Trade Organization standards, as well as other international investment agreements. 

Topics: main

Related

Saudi FDI inflows rise 29% amid ongoing economic reforms
Business & Economy
Saudi FDI inflows rise 29% amid ongoing economic reforms
Saudi Arabia and UAE megaprojects set to bolster MENA FDI in 2024: report 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and UAE megaprojects set to bolster MENA FDI in 2024: report 

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to acquire minority stake in auction house Sotheby’s

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to acquire minority stake in auction house Sotheby’s
Updated 29 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to acquire minority stake in auction house Sotheby’s

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to acquire minority stake in auction house Sotheby’s
Updated 29 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund is set to acquire a minority stake in Sotheby’s auction house, highlighting its commitment to enhancing its global presence in the arts and luxury sectors. 

The Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., known as ADQ, has signed a definitive agreement with the New York-based art, jewelry and collectables broker, according to a press release. 

Patrick Drahi, who acquired Sotheby’s in 2019, will invest additional capital alongside ADQ and remain the auction house’s majority owner. The total investment amounts to approximately $1 billion. 
 

Topics: Sotheby's ADQ Abu Dhabi Patrick Drahi main

Related

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ lists debut $2.5bn bonds on London Stock Exchange 
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ lists debut $2.5bn bonds on London Stock Exchange 
Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked MENA region’s most liveable cities
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked MENA region’s most liveable cities

ACWA Power restructures debt and ownership in Turkish affiliate 

ACWA Power restructures debt and ownership in Turkish affiliate 
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ACWA Power restructures debt and ownership in Turkish affiliate 

ACWA Power restructures debt and ownership in Turkish affiliate 
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi utility giant ACWA Power has restructured debt and ownership in its Turkish affiliate, converting outstanding loans into equity following an agreement with major lenders and minority shareholders. 
ACWA Guc, which operates the 950-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Kirikkale, Turkiye, is partially and indirectly owned by ACWA Power. 
The deal involves lenders converting their loans into shares of ACWA Guc based on specific shareholding agreements and conversion terms, according to a statement on the Saudi Stock Exchange. 
To facilitate the transition, a wholly owned ACWA Power subsidiary will pay SR496.5 million ($132.2 million) to the lenders in installments over three years.
 

Topics: ACWA Power ACWA Guc Turkiye energy

Related

ACWA Power’s net profit surges 35 percent to $274m in H1
Business & Economy
ACWA Power’s net profit surges 35 percent to $274m in H1
ACWA Power sells 35% stake in subsidiaries to China Southern Power Grid
Business & Economy
ACWA Power sells 35% stake in subsidiaries to China Southern Power Grid

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 2.2% in June: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 2.2% in June: GASTAT 
Updated 11 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 2.2% in June: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 2.2% in June: GASTAT 
Updated 11 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's non-oil activities saw a 2.2 percent increase in June compared to the previous month, signaling ongoing growth in the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy.  

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom’s Industrial Production Index fell by 1.6 percent in June, a decrease attributed to the oil output reductions agreed upon by OPEC.  

The year-on-year comparison showed an even sharper decline, with the IPI dropping 4 percent from June 2023. 

GASTAT defines the IPI as an economic indicator that measures changes in the volume of industrial output. It is calculated using data collected from industrial production surveys. 

The authority noted an 11.3 percent decline in Saudi Arabia’s mining and quarrying activities in June compared to the same period in 2023.  

This downturn is attributed to the Kingdom’s decision to reduce crude oil production as part of the OPEC+ agreement. In an effort to stabilize the global oil market, Saudi Arabia initially cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in April 2023, with this reduction now extended through December 2024. 

“Given the relative importance of the mining and quarrying activity, which accounted for 61.4 percent of the index weight, the trend of the mining and quarrying activity index dominates the overall trend of the industrial production index, followed by the manufacturing industry activity and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply activities with a relative importance of 35 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively,” said GASTAT.  

The report further indicated that the sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities increased by 10.2 percent in June compared to the same month of the previous year.  

Additionally, water supply, sewerage, and waste management activities saw a year-on-year rise of 1.7 percent in June.

As Saudi Arabia continues to navigate its economic diversification goals under Vision 2030, the mixed performance in June’s industrial production data highlights the complexities of balancing non-oil sector growth with strategic oil production cuts. 

While non-oil activities show promising growth, the overall industrial output remains sensitive to global oil market dynamics and production agreements.

Topics: Finance GASTAT non-oil ipi

Related

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 1.7%: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 1.7%: GASTAT
Saudi GDP up 1.4%, driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT  graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi GDP up 1.4%, driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT 

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.2bn in June

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.2bn in June
Updated 11 August 2024
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.2bn in June

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.2bn in June
  • This figure underscores the Kingdom’s significant role in global remittance flows and is a testament to the economic dynamics influencing the region
Updated 11 August 2024
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Expatriate remittances from Saudi Arabia reached $3.2 billion in June, reflecting an annual increase of 11.32 percent, according to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

This figure underscores the Kingdom’s significant role in global remittance flows and is a testament to the economic dynamics influencing the region.

The latest SAMA bulletin indicated that remittances sent abroad by the Kingdom’s nationals decreased by 1 percent annually, totaling SR5.12 billion. This follows a peak in May, which was the highest value recorded in a year and a half.

Saudi Arabia has long been a magnet for expatriates seeking lucrative job opportunities. With its robust economic growth and high salary levels, the Kingdom offers an attractive destination for professionals from around the world.

The average executive salary in Saudi Arabia exceeds $100,000 annually, which is not only among the highest in the Middle East but also sets a global benchmark. This competitive compensation is a major draw for expatriates, contributing to the Kingdom’s substantial remittance outflows.

The growth in remittances can be attributed to several interrelated factors. The recovery of the job market in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased employment opportunities and, consequently, higher earnings for expatriates. Additionally, the Saudi government’s strategies to attract and retain foreign workers, including favorable employment policies and incentives, have further bolstered the expatriate workforce.

Technological advancements have also played a pivotal role in facilitating this growth. Innovations in financial technology and mobile banking have made sending money abroad faster, more secure, and less expensive. With the advent of digital payment systems and mobile apps, expatriates can now transfer funds with ease, contributing to the rising volume of remittances.

The demographic composition of Saudi Arabia provides further context for this surge in remittances. Non-Saudis represent 41.6 percent of the Kingdom’s population, amounting to approximately 13.4 million individuals. This diverse expatriate community includes significant numbers from countries such as Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Yemen, and Egypt. Other countries contributing to the expatriate population include Sudan, the Philippines, Syria, Nepal and Jordan,

The high net migration rate, averaging 79 individuals per day, reflects the Kingdom's strong economic appeal and its role as a hub for international labor.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are key players in the global remittance landscape. In 2022, the combined remittance outflows from these two countries totaled around $79 billion. Saudi Arabia alone accounted for $39.3 billion, highlighting its significant impact on the economies of remittance-receiving countries. For instance, Pakistan and Bangladesh, two of the primary recipients of Saudi remittances, benefit immensely from these financial inflows, which support households and drive economic development.

In Pakistan, Saudi Arabia remains the largest source of remittance inflows. From July 2022 to March 2023, the Kingdom contributed 50 percent of the total remittances to the country. This is a continuation of a longstanding trend, as Saudi Arabia has historically been a major destination for Pakistani workers. In 2023, nearly 427,000 workers were employed in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the Kingdom’s ongoing role as a vital employment hub for expatriates from the South Asian country.

Similarly, Bangladesh has been a significant beneficiary of remittances from Saudi Arabia. The financial support from Bangladeshi expatriates contributes to improved living standards and economic stability in their home country. Remittance-receiving households in Bangladesh use these funds for essential needs such as food, education, and healthcare, as well as for investments in land and modern farming techniques, thereby fostering economic development.

Globally, the remittance market has shown resilience despite economic uncertainties. During the pandemic, while there were initial fears of a downturn, remittances remained relatively stable. India, the top recipient of global remittances, experienced only a minor decline during the pandemic and saw a rebound in subsequent years.

The country was expected to face a significant decline of 23 percent due to economic slowdowns and falling oil prices in host countries. However, it defied these expectations, maintaining its position as the top recipient, accounting for 12 percent of global remittances, with only a 0.2 percent decline in 2020 and an 8 percent growth in 2021.

The resilience of remittances highlights their critical role in supporting economies and households across low- and middle-income countries.

The broader global trend toward digital and mobile remittances is also noteworthy. According to a February 2024 study by IBS Intelligence, the global digital cross-border transfers market was valued at $148 billion at the start of the year. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.58 percent, reaching approximately $340 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by increased mobile phone usage, online shopping, and the demand for quick, secure, and convenient money transfer services.

In summary, the increase in expatriate funds transfer from Saudi Arabia highlights the Kingdom’s pivotal role in the global remittance landscape. The combination of high salaries, favorable employment conditions, technological advancements, and a significant expatriate population contributes to the robust flow of funds to countries around the world. This trend not only reflects the economic dynamics of the region but also underscores the vital support expatriates provide to their families and economies back home.

Topics: Finance Saudi Arabia remittance SAMA

Related

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.4bn: SAMA
Business & Economy
Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.4bn: SAMA
Pakistan records 10.7 percent surge in remittances during last fiscal year, much of it from Mideast
Pakistan
Pakistan records 10.7 percent surge in remittances during last fiscal year, much of it from Mideast

Latest updates

Germany’s Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire
Germany’s Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire
Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Saudi project clears 720 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi project clears 720 Houthi mines in Yemen
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to acquire minority stake in auction house Sotheby’s
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to acquire minority stake in auction house Sotheby’s
Lindsay Lohan reveals ‘Freaky Friday 2’ title at Disney fan event
Lindsay Lohan reveals ‘Freaky Friday 2’ title at Disney fan event

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.