Qatar sees 36% rise in building permits issued in July

RIYADH: Qatar’s construction sector is experiencing robust growth, with the nation documenting a 36 percent month-on-month rise in building permits in July.

This surge, highlighted in the latest data from the National Planning Council, reflects the increasing momentum in urban development, driven by public and private sector investments.

Data on building permits and completion certificates is of “particular importance” as it sheds light on the construction sector’s performance, which occupies a significant position in the national economy, the body said in the statement.

The uptick in construction activity underscores Qatar’s broader economic objectives under the National Vision 2030 — a strategic plan to transform the country into a diversified and sustainable economy.

The permits entailed various types of buildings, with new constructions comprising 36 percent of the total permits.

Residential permits dominated, particularly for villas, which made up 86 percent of new residential permits.

Industrial buildings led the non-residential category with 39 percent, followed by service infrastructure buildings and mosques.

In July, Al-Rayyan municipality led the issuance of building permits, accounting for 26 percent of the total permits, followed by Doha and Al-Da’ayen with 21 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Apartment buildings followed with 13 percent, while other types of residential buildings comprised 1 percent.

In the non-residential category, industrial buildings like workshops and factories were most prominent, making up 39 percent of the total. These were followed by service infrastructure buildings at 28 percent and mosques at 16 percent.

In addition to the rise in building permits, the issuance of building completion certificates also provides insight into the construction sector’s progress, the NPc said.

New building completion certificates covering residential and non-residential structures constituted 84 percent of the total issued in July.

The majority of these were for villas, which made up 94 percent of all new residential completions.

Comparing the number of certificates issued in July to the previous month, there was an overall decrease of 4 percent.

This decline was most notable in Doha, which saw a 52 percent drop, and Umm Salal, which decreased by 5 percent.

Significant increases were recorded in Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor and Al-Shamal, which recorded 102 percent, 55 percent and 29 percent rises, respectively.

The fluctuation in the issuance of building completion certificates across Qatar’s municipalities reflected the varying pace of development in different regions, the NPC said.

Al-Wakrah’s 102 percent increase comes as the municipality outlined significant infrastructure projects, such as residential developments and community facilities, that are part of the area’s rapid urban expansion plans.

Al-Khor’s 55 percent rise in completion certificates could be attributed to the ongoing work in the Al-Bayt Stadium precinct, a legacy project from the FIFA World Cup 2022 that continues to drive local construction activity.