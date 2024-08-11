Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service

You are here

King Abdulaziz Port features 43 fully serviced and equipped berths, with an annual handling capacity of up to 105 million tons of goods and containers. (File/SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
  • Mawani announced the launch of the 2-MGX service, operated by Qatari navigation company Milaha
  • New service to link port to 7 strategic regional and international ports
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is set to enhance its maritime links with key ports in India and China with the introduction of a new shipping service. 

The General Authority for Ports, also known as Mawani, announced the launch of the “Milaha Gulf Express 2,” or 2-MGX service, operated by Qatari navigation company Milaha. 

The strategic move is set to enhance the port’s role in global trade, benefiting exporters, importers, and shipping agents by offering improved access to major international markets, a release by the body said. 

The introduction of the 2-MGX service is a testament to King Abdulaziz Port’s growing significance within the global logistics network. 

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, which aims to position the Kingdom as a leading global logistics hub, the port’s enhanced connectivity with India and China represents a key step in achieving these objectives. 

The strategy is part of the broader Vision 2030 initiative, designed to diversify the economy and develop infrastructure that connects the Kingdom to international markets across three continents. 

King Abdulaziz Port, known for its robust operational and logistical capabilities, is well-prepared to support this new service, according to a press release. 

The port, located in the Eastern Province, features 43 fully serviced and equipped berths, with an annual handling capacity of up to 105 million tonnes of goods and containers. 

Its advanced infrastructure, including specialized stations and state-of-the-art equipment, enables the efficient management of a wide range of cargo types, further strengthening the Kingdom’s position in global trade. 

The new 2-MGX shipping service will link King Abdulaziz Port to seven strategic regional and international ports, including Ningbo, Shanghai, and Shekou in China; Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India; Sohar in Oman; and Hamad in Qatar. 

The service will operate on a bi-monthly basis, with a capacity of up to 9,000 standard containers, ensuring regular and reliable trade routes that enhance the port’s competitiveness. 

In line with its ongoing modernization efforts, the port has seen significant upgrades throughout the year, including the acquisition of 21 coastal and bridge cranes and the addition of 80 electric trucks. 
These improvements are designed to increase the port’s flexibility and sustainability, enabling it to accommodate advanced and larger vessels with full productivity and efficiency. 
The implementation of the 2-MGX service not only strengthens Saudi Arabia’s maritime links with vital Asian markets but also aligns with the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification goals. 

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air has introduced the first bus in its fleet of electric coaches for employee transport, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to reduce carbon emissions. 

The fleet, developed with National Transportation Solutions Co., a division of Petromin Corp., and TAM-Europe, aims to advance digital solutions in public transportation. 

This initiative reflects Riyadh Air’s commitment to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, following its recent affiliation with the UN Global Compact in 2024.  

The electric buses are expected to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the number of individual vehicles on Riyadh’s roads, contributing to a more sustainable urban environment. 

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: “Every effort we make to champion sustainable practices counts in our collective fight against climate change.”   

He added: “Sustainability is embedded in our DNA and we will reflect this across all Riyadh Air’s operations, from managing fuel efficiency in the sky to reducing carbon emissions on the ground.”  

The CEO explained that investing in electric coaches is an early initiative to offset the airline’s environmental footprint and demonstrate its commitment to leading the aviation industry’s global net-zero agenda. 

Saudi Arabia is pushing to electrify transportation across the nation as part of its goal to cut carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 278 million tonnes per year by 2030.  

According to the International Energy Agency, private cars and vans accounted for over 25 percent of global oil consumption and around 10 percent of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in 2022. 

“We are proud to have this partnership for sustainable mobility with Riyadh Air and contribute to their efforts to reach sustainability goals. This is a remarkable airline with environmental responsibility embedded in their DNA,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, the group CEO of Petromin Corp. 

This initiative follows Riyadh Air’s agreement with GE Aerospace to implement flight operations software solutions such as Safety Insight, Fuel Insight, and FlightPulse. 

Announced in July, the partnership aims to optimize fuel consumption, enhance safety protocols, and further strengthen the airline’s sustainability efforts. 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises to close at 11,771 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises to close at 11,771 
Updated 5 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises to close at 11,771 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises to close at 11,771 
Updated 5 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 104.57 points, or 0.90 percent, to close at 11,771.69. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.09 billion ($1.35 billion) as 162 of the stocks advanced, while 61 retreated.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 293.95 points, or 1.14 percent, to close at 25,521.34. This comes as 28 stocks advanced, while 39 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 17.22 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 1,480.07. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. led the day’s stock performance, with its share price jumping 9.97 percent to SR40.80. 

Other notable gainers included Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co., and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. 

The worst performer was Baazeem Trading Co. whose share price dropped by 9.05 percent to SR6.53. 

Other notable decliners included Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Al Moammar Information Systems Co. 

On the announcements front, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, reported its interim financial results for the period ending June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the company recorded a net loss of SR67.6 million in the first half of the year, compared to a net profit of SR113.8 million in the same period last year. 

The decline was primarily due to reduced revenue, a slight drop in selling, general, and administrative expenses, increased net finance expenses, and a decrease in Zakat and income tax expenses, despite a rise in other operating income. 

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. reported a net loss of SR3.58 million for the first half of 2024, a decline from the net profit of SR1.39 million recorded in the same period last year.  

This turnaround was primarily due to increased zakat provisions, higher general and administrative expenses, and a rise in provisions for expected credit losses. Additionally, the decrease in financing revenue and despite higher other revenues, contributed to the loss. 

Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. reported a net profit of SR116 million for the period ending June 30, marking a 20 percent increase from the same period in 2023. The rise was driven by a one-time gain of SR80 million from the disposal of shares in its associate firm Edarat and the valuation of data center units.  

Saudi Awwal Bank has announced that its board of directors has approved a cash dividend distribution of SR2.05 billion for the first half of fiscal year 2024. 

According to a statement on Tadawul, the dividend will be allocated to 2.05 billion shares, with a dividend of SR1 per share after deducting Zakat. The dividend represents 10 percent of the share’s par value. 

Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced a significant overhaul of its investment law as part of its Vision 2030 reform strategy, aiming to strengthen its appeal to international investors. 

The revised legislation integrates existing investor rights and freedoms into a unified framework designed to improve transparency and ease of business operations. 

The updated law promises enhanced protections for investors, including adherence to the rule of law, fair treatment, and property rights, while ensuring robust safeguards for intellectual property and facilitating smooth fund transfers.  

It streamlines the registration process, replacing complex licensing requirements with a simpler system, and introduces new service centers to expedite government transactions and investment procedures. 

The update follows a series of pro-investment measures, including the introduction of the Civil Transactions Law, Private Sector Participation Law, Companies Law, Bankruptcy Law, and the creation of Special Economic Zones. 

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said: “The law reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s commitment to creating a welcoming and secure environment for investors, driving economic growth, and enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a premier global investment destination.” 

He added: “The policy direction outlined in Vision 2030 allows investors to invest with certainty and to grow with confidence at a time when many other markets are experiencing considerable volatility.” 

The law also aims to foster a competitive market environment by promoting fair competition and ensuring equal treatment for both domestic and international investors. 

It provides access to advanced dispute resolution mechanisms through the Saudi Arbitration Center and other affiliated entities.

Saudi Arabia’s investment-friendly policies have already shown significant results, with gross fixed capital formation surging 74 percent to nearly $300 billion in 2023, and FDI inflows increasing by 158 percent from $7.46 billion in 2017 to $19.3 billion in 2023. 

“The updated investment law builds on an extensive diversification agenda from an enhanced quality of life offering to investment specific measures such as the establishment of special economic zones,” said Al-Falih. 

The updated regulations, developed by the Ministry of Investment, will take effect in 2025 and are designed to align with Gulf Cooperation Council and World Trade Organization standards, as well as other international investment agreements. 

Commenting on the development, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan wrote on X that the revised law is a significant “update to the investment regulatory framework that contributes to private sector investment growth opportunities and a more competitive economy under the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund ADQ is set to acquire a minority stake in Sotheby’s, reflecting its commitment to enhancing its global presence in the arts and luxury sectors. 

According to a press release, the Abu Dhabi-based investment firm has signed a definitive agreement with Sotheby’s, a global leader in fine art and luxury markets. 

Patrick Drahi, who acquired Sotheby’s in 2019, will invest additional capital alongside ADQ and remain the auction house’s majority owner. The total investment amounts to approximately $1 billion.  

ADQ’s investment into Sotheby’s underscores its strategic goal of pursuing value-accretive investment opportunities that contribute to Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. 

As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi’s government, ADQ supports the Emirate’s transformation into a competitive, knowledge-based economy. 

This move will support Sotheby’s in executing its ambitious growth agenda and expanding into new markets, including reinforcing its presence in the Middle East as Abu Dhabi continues to develop its arts and culture sector. 

Hamad Al-Hammadi, deputy group chief executive officer of ADQ, said: “ADQ remains committed to exploring compelling investment opportunities that drive value for Abu Dhabi. Our investment underscores our firm belief in the enduring value of Sotheby’s brand, market leading platform and the ability of its management to execute on their growth agenda.” 

He added: “We look forward to creating new collaboration opportunities with Sotheby’s and being a part of its journey.”  

Under the agreement, ADQ will acquire newly issued shares of Sotheby’s to help reduce the company’s leverage and support its growth and innovation plans. 

Commenting on the deal, Charles F. Stewart, CEO at Sotheby’s, said: “We are delighted to welcome ADQ as a shareholder to Sotheby’s. We embrace their long-term vision of our business, and this investment is a testament to what we have achieved so far as well as our significant potential for future growth. The additional capital and investment expertise will enable us to accelerate our strategic initiatives.” 

The investment agreement is pending customary approvals and is expected to close by the end of the year. 

Founded in 1744, Sotheby’s facilitates access to and ownership of art and luxury items through auctions, private sales, e-commerce, and retail channels. 

Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
  • Deal involves lenders converting their loans into shares of ACWA Guc based on specific shareholding agreements and conversion terms
  • A wholly owned ACWA Power subsidiary will pay $132.2 million to the lenders in installments over three years
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi utility giant ACWA Power has restructured debt and ownership in its Turkish affiliate, converting outstanding loans into equity following an agreement with major lenders and minority shareholders. 

ACWA Guc, which operates the 950-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Kirikkale, Turkiye, is partially and indirectly owned by ACWA Power. 

The deal involves lenders converting their loans into shares of ACWA Guc based on specific shareholding agreements and conversion terms, according to a statement on the Saudi Stock Exchange, or Tadawul. 

To facilitate the transition, a wholly owned ACWA Power subsidiary will pay SR496.5 million ($132.2 million) to the lenders in installments over three years. 

Following this, ACWA Power, its subsidiaries, current minority shareholders, and relevant stakeholders have entered into a series of contractual agreements. 

Post-deal, ACWA Guc is expected to be free of any commercial debt to third parties and will remain classified as an equity investment for ACWA Power. 

The $1 billion plant in Turkiye was launched in November 2017 during a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Berat Albayrak, the minister of energy and natural resources, among other senior officials. 

The combined cycle power plant has a capacity of 1,000 MW and is capable of meeting 3 percent of Turkiye’s total electricity demand. It is the first and largest Saudi energy investment in Turkiye’s power sector. 

The Kirikkale Power Plant provides steady and reliable energy to Turkiye’s national grid and is among the top three most efficient combined cycle gas power plants in the country, significantly contributing to the economy through gas consumption savings. 

In a continued drive to streamline its operations and expand its market reach, ACWA Power also finalized deals in July to sell a 35 percent stake in two subsidiaries to China Southern Power Grid International for SR595.9 million. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the Public Investment Fund-backed company announced the completion of the sale and purchase agreement for its shares in ACWA Power Bash Wind Project Holding Co. and ACWA Power Uzbekistan Wind Project Holding Co. 

The restructuring and recent transactions underscore ACWA Power’s ongoing strategic efforts to optimize its portfolio and enhance its global presence in the energy sector. 

