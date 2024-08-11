You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years
The National Company for Rail Transport in Algeria
Short Url

https://arab.news/mukzm

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years
  • Commercial service from Algeria’s Annaba Station scheduled to begin on Tuesday
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: The National Company for Rail Transport in Algeria announced on Sunday the resumption of rail services on the line between Algeria and Tunisia following a hiatus of nearly 30 years.

The service was officially relaunched on Saturday, according to media reports, with the first commercial journey departing from Tunis on Sunday.

A commercial service from Algeria’s Annaba Station is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The train, which will cover a distance of 357 km, will consist of two first-class carriages and two second class, accommodating up to 300 passengers per trip.

Rail services between the two nations were suspended in 1995 due to security concerns. Although briefly resumed in 2003, the service was halted again due to undisclosed “technical issues.” 

The revival of the route marks a significant step in reconnecting the two countries by rail.
 

Topics: Algeria Tunisia

Related

Saudi ambassador, IOC member Princess Reema calls for criticism of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to stop video
Sport
Saudi ambassador, IOC member Princess Reema calls for criticism of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to stop
Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election
Middle-East
Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election

King Abdullah tells US Jordan will not be drawn into Gaza conflict

King Abdullah tells US Jordan will not be drawn into Gaza conflict
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

King Abdullah tells US Jordan will not be drawn into Gaza conflict

King Abdullah tells US Jordan will not be drawn into Gaza conflict
  • King Abdullah also called for urgent efforts to de-escalate tensions and secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

AMMAN: King Abdullah told a delegation of US Congressional aides on Sunday at Al-Husseiniya Palace that Jordan will not be drawn into the ongoing Gaza conflict and will prioritize the safety of its citizens.

While reaffirming Jordan’s commitment to regional stability, King Abdullah also called for urgent efforts to de-escalate tensions and secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He warned that the conflict poses a significant threat to the region and urged intensified international efforts to prevent it from escalating into a broader war.

He highlighted the dangers of extremist settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations at Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. He reiterated the need for a political solution based on the two-state framework as the only path to lasting peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.

King Abdullah also stressed the importance of continued support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees to ensure it can fulfill its humanitarian mission.

The meeting also covered opportunities to strengthen US-Jordan relations, with King Abdullah expressing gratitude for the continued American support. The US delegation, in turn, acknowledged Jordan’s crucial role in promoting peace and stability in the region under the King Abdullah’s leadership.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi; Dr. Jafar Hassan, the director of the King’s Office; and Jordan’s ambassador to Washington, Dina Kawar.

 

Topics: Jordan War on Gaza

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran
Updated 11 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran
  • The drills are taking place as Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh
Updated 11 August 2024
Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards are holding military drills in the western parts of the country that will continue until Tuesday, Iran’s official news agency announced on Sunday.
The drills, which started on Friday, are ongoing in the western province of Kermanshah close to the border with Iraq to “enhance combat readiness and vigilance,” an armed forces official told IRNA.
The drills are taking place as Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s on July 31 in Tehran.
Iran and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas accuse Israel of carrying out Haniyeh’s assassination on July 31. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing, which has fueled further concern that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was turning into a wider Middle East war.
Cited by Iranian media, Revolutionary Guards deputy commander Ali Fadavi said on Friday that the Iranian supreme leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for Haniyeh are clear and will be implemented in the “best possible way.”

Topics: Iran

Related

Five pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria drone strike
Middle-East
Five pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria drone strike
Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval
Middle-East
Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

Palestinian president to visit Russia on Monday

Palestinian president to visit Russia on Monday
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Palestinian president to visit Russia on Monday

Palestinian president to visit Russia on Monday
  • The two leaders will discuss events in Gaza since the October 7 attacks on Israel
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

MOSCOW: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Moscow next week to discuss the Gaza war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Palestinian envoy said.
Russia’s state-run TASS news agency cited the Palestinian ambassador in Moscow as saying Abbas will arrive on Monday and meet Putin on Tuesday.
Abbas heads the Fatah Palestinian movement, a rival to Hamas.
Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal said the two leaders would discuss events in Gaza since the October 7 attacks on Israel. “They will talk about Russia’s role, what can be done.”
He added: “We have a very difficult situation, and Russia is a country that is close to us. We need to consult each other.”
Moscow for years tried to balance relations with all major players in the Middle East — including Israel and the Palestinians.
But since the Israel-Hamas war and Russia’s own offensive on Ukraine, Putin has moved closer to Israel’s foes, Hamas and Iran.
The Kremlin has repeatedly criticized Israel’s response to the October 7 attacks and called for restraint.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia

Related

Israel broadens evacuation orders after deadly Gaza school strike
Middle-East
Israel broadens evacuation orders after deadly Gaza school strike
Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war: Egypt
Middle-East
Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war: Egypt

Five pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria drone strike

Five pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria drone strike
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Five pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria drone strike

Five pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria drone strike
  • The strike occurred in Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province, where Iran wields significant influence and which is regularly targeted by Israel and the United States
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

BEIRUT: Five Iran-backed fighters were killed on Sunday in a drone strike in Syria’s east, near the Iraqi border, a war monitor said, adding it was not clear yet who was behind the attack.
“Five pro-Iranian fighters were killed and others were injured, some severely... after an unknown drone targeted the military vehicle they were in... near the Syrian-Iraqi border,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The strike occurred in Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province, where Iran wields significant influence and which is regularly targeted by Israel and the United States, according to the Britain-based monitor with a network of sources inside Syria.
In June, three pro-Iran fighters, including at least two Iraqis, were killed in an overnight air strike in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, the Observatory had reported at the time.
Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes mainly targeting army positions and Iran-backed fighters including from Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.
Israel rarely comments on individual strikes in Syria.
Iran-backed groups including Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement have bolstered President Bashar Assad’s forces during Syria’s civil war.
The Syrian government’s brutal suppression of a 2011 uprising triggered the conflict that has killed more than half a million people and drawn in foreign armies and militants.

Topics: Syria Iran

China supports Iran in defending security, says foreign minister

China supports Iran in defending security, says foreign minister
Updated 11 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

China supports Iran in defending security, says foreign minister

China supports Iran in defending security, says foreign minister
  • Wang repeated Beijing’s denunciation of the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, saying the strike had violated Iran’s sovereignty
Updated 11 August 2024
Reuters

BEIJING: China supports Iran in defending its “sovereignty, security and national dignity,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Iran’s acting foreign minister in a phone call on Sunday, according to a statement by China’s foreign ministry.
In the phone call, Wang repeated Beijing’s denunciation of the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, saying the strike had violated Iran’s sovereignty and threatened regional stability.
Iran and the Palestinian group Hamas have accused Israel of carrying out strike that killed Haniyeh.
Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing, which has fueled concern that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was turning into a wider Middle East war.
Iran has vowed to “harshly punish” Israel over the assassination.
Wang told Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister, that the killing of Haniyeh had “directly undermined the Gaza ceasefire negotiation process and undermined regional peace and stability,” China’s foreign ministry said.
“China supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, security and national dignity in accordance with the law, and in its efforts to maintain regional peace and stability, and stands ready to maintain close communication with Iran,” Wang was quoted as saying.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday nominated Abbas Araqchi as the country’s foreign minister. Araqchi had been Iran’s chief negotiator in nuclear talks from 2013 to 2021.

Topics: China Iran

Latest updates

UNHCR celebrates achievements of Refugee Olympic Team at 2024 Paris Games
UNHCR celebrates achievements of Refugee Olympic Team at 2024 Paris Games
Qassim farmers’ market to boost local agriculture
Qassim farmers’ market to boost local agriculture
A man is seen climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony
A man is seen climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service
Riyadh Air unveils 1st electric bus as part of sustainable transport initiative
Riyadh Air unveils 1st electric bus as part of sustainable transport initiative

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.