Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years

LONDON: The National Company for Rail Transport in Algeria announced on Sunday the resumption of rail services on the line between Algeria and Tunisia following a hiatus of nearly 30 years.

The service was officially relaunched on Saturday, according to media reports, with the first commercial journey departing from Tunis on Sunday.

A commercial service from Algeria’s Annaba Station is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The train, which will cover a distance of 357 km, will consist of two first-class carriages and two second class, accommodating up to 300 passengers per trip.

Rail services between the two nations were suspended in 1995 due to security concerns. Although briefly resumed in 2003, the service was halted again due to undisclosed “technical issues.”

The revival of the route marks a significant step in reconnecting the two countries by rail.

