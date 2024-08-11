Egypt deplores Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza Strip

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned in the strongest terms the bombing of a school where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in eastern Gaza.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Egypt denounced the continued Israeli assaults on civilians in the Gaza Strip as an unprecedented disregard for international law and international humanitarian law.

Egypt called for a unified and effective international stance to protect the Palestinian people in Gaza and to end the targeting of unarmed civilians.

Egypt said the continued perpetration of these “large-scale crimes and the deliberate killing of such large numbers of unarmed civilians whenever mediators intensify efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as clear evidence of the Israeli side’s lack of political will to end this brutal war.”

The ministry statement added that Israel’s actions reflect “a persistent intent to prolong the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians under the weight of an international humanitarian catastrophe that the world remains powerless to stop.”

Egypt affirmed that it will continue its efforts and diplomatic endeavors, as well as its intensive communications with all internationally influential parties, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by all possible means and to work toward achieving a ceasefire, regardless of the challenges or obstacles it may face.

At least 100 Palestinians were killed on Saturday by Israeli airstrikes at the Al-Taba’een school being used as a shelter for displaced people in Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.