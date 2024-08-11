UK women of color learn self-defense in response to racist riots

You are here

Muslim and ethnic minority communities have expressed shock over the disorder which was sparked by false information online that the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport.
LONDON: At a London sports ground, Maya Hassan looks on with pride as around 30 women, nearly all Muslims and from ethnic minorities, join a self-defense class that she organized in response to a wave of riots that saw violent, racist attacks on Muslims and migrants.
The 28-year-old martial arts expert said she wanted to help women of color to learn how to deal with abuse and build connections and confidence after more than a week of unrest aimed at mosques, asylum seeker hotels and the police.
“It gives you a little bit more confidence,” she said. “You kind of know what to look for, how to be socially aware, how to spot things and how to get out of a really bad situation.”
Muslim and ethnic minority communities have expressed shock over the disorder which was sparked by false information online that the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England, was an Islamist migrant.
Martial arts instructor Stewart McGill said he had seen more women signing up for classes since the unrest started. He told them how to defend themselves with tactics including kicks and impromptu weapons such as belts.
One attendee, Elza Annan, 24, said she felt more confident.
“I obviously don’t want to have to use these techniques but it is useful and beneficial to have them ... especially because of recent events of far-right racists coming out and targeting people of color,” she said.
The riots have largely targeted migrants, Muslims, and Asian people, spreading fear through ethnic minority communities and casting a light on Britain’s record of integration.
Tell MAMA UK, a group that monitors anti-Muslim incidents, said hate directed at Muslims had been growing in Britain for some time, and especially since Oct. 7 last year, the start of the conflict in Gaza.
Since the riots began, it had received more than 500 calls and online reports of anti-Muslim behavior across Britain.
Sunder Katwala, director of the think-tank British Future, which focuses on migration and identity, said at its best, Britain is a “confident multi-ethnic democracy.”
But he said successive governments had lacked a strategy for integrating different communities. While those arriving recently from Ukraine and Hong Kong were given government support, that did not happen to all.
The asylum system faced particular pressures, with a huge backlog of applications and some Britons concerned about pressure on housing, health care and education.
“With asylum you’ve got a visible lack of control, and that can feed into fear,” he said.
The riots have largely stopped since thousands of anti-racism protesters turned out to protect potential targets such as immigration advice centers, mosques, and hotels housing asylum seekers.
Hassan, who wears a hijab and is a Swiss national of Somali origin, moved to Britain in 2008, partly because she felt it was more welcoming to ethnic minorities than many parts of Europe. She is considering organizing more classes.
A similar event was planned for Manchester, northern England, and a campaign group, The Three Hijabis, held a large online conference call with Muslim women this week to discuss the psychological impact of Islamophobic violence.
Shaista Aziz, the group’s director, said some women feared that the violence could unleash confrontations or abuse, prompting many to stay close to home.
“Today I advised a sister I dearly love to consider removing her hijab to stay safe as she travels through the Northeast ...” she said on X during the riots. “Across the country British Muslims are having these same conversations.”
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has ordered extra protection for the Muslim community, described rioters as “far-right thugs” and almost 800 people have been arrested, with some fast-tracked through the courts and jailed.
The anti-racism protests are likely to continue.
For Maki Omori, 23, who identifies as non-binary, Saturday’s class would help her prepare for counter protests.
“I found it really intimidating, thinking about how I would defend myself,” Omori said. “I want to make sure that if something happens, I feel ready.”

DHAKA: Young Bangladeshi professional Tanushree Shaha is outraged by recent mob violence against her family in the chaotic wake of premier Sheikh Hasina’s ouster from power, fearful that her fellow Hindus could face more reprisals.
Those fears, however justified, are being turbocharged by a wave of false rumors of other, deadly attacks being spread online and amplified by the media in Hindu-majority neighbor India.
Hindus are the largest minority faith in mostly Muslim Bangladesh and are considered a steadfast support base for Hasina’s party, the Awami League.
After Hasina’s abrupt resignation and flight abroad on Monday brought an end to her 15 years of autocratic rule, numerous Hindu families came into the crosshairs of their neighbors.
“A group of people vandalized my uncle’s shop,” said Shaha, the 31-year-old manager of a handicrafts business in the capital Dhaka.
She told AFP the mob had stolen his cash till and emptied the shelves of his grocery store further north in the city of Mymensingh.
They then beat him and demanded more money to prevent future attacks.
Shaha was standing with more than 1,000 Hindus at a boisterous rally near Dhaka University, where the student protests that toppled Hasina began last month.
The group had gathered to demand the country’s new interim government, led by Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, urgently protect members of their faith from harm.
But Shaha said the animosity toward Hindus ran deeper than the national upheaval of the past month.
“Whenever a government falls or a problem arises, we are victimized by opportunists,” she said.
Hindus account for around eight percent of Bangladesh’s 170 million people.
That is a sharp fall from 1947, when the haphazard partition of India and Pakistan on religious lines at the end of British colonial rule sparked widespread violence.
Many more fled in 1971 during Bangladesh’s devastating liberation war against Pakistan.
Up to three million people died in the conflict and Hindus, seen as supporters of independence, were disproportionate victims.
Over the past week, religious rights groups said they documented more than 200 incidents of attacks on minority communities, a figure that also includes Christians and Buddhists.
“The incidents include attacking homes, vandalising shops and places of worship,” rights activist Rana Dasgupta said in a video statement. “Women were abused too.”
Hundreds of other Hindus arrived at the Indian border after Hasina’s fall, asking to cross.
Nearly all of these attacks took place in the chaotic hours after the premier fled and the police force, loathed for firing on anti-Hasina demonstrators, went on strike.
The young students who ousted her and other members of the public have stepped into the law-and-order vacuum.
They have organized nightly neighborhood watch groups, and posted volunteers outside temples to stop looting.
“We are staying awake at night to catch the robbers,” Mohammed Miad, patrolling one busy Dhaka neighborhood after midnight on Sunday, told AFP.
Student protest leaders met with the Hindu community on Friday to hear their concerns and pass them on to Yunus’s administration.
Yunus himself said on Saturday that there was no room for discrimination in the country.
“Our responsibility is to build a new Bangladesh,” he told reporters.
“Don’t differentiate by religion.”
Anxieties are being further inflamed by the spread of false reports of attacks online suggesting the violence against Hindus is orders of magnitude worse than reality.
Many originated from social media users in India, whose Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an unabashed champion of the Hindu faith and was a staunch backer of Hasina’s rule.
One widely shared X post written in Hindi, India’s most common language, falsely claimed that over 500 Hindus had been killed, hundreds of Hindu women raped and dozens of temples burned to the ground.
Many of the more outlandish claims had also been picked up and reported as fact by Indian media, International Crisis Group’s Thomas Kean told AFP.
“Their reporting and analysis reflects a worldview that is quite out of touch with the reality on the ground,” he said.
Hasina took refuge in India after her fall, heightening animosity toward the regional giant among Bangladeshis.
But whether this provoked a spike in violence against practitioners of India’s majority faith in Bangladesh is far from certain.
Many attacks appear to have been petty and opportunistic robberies against a largely affluent but vulnerable minority.
Kean said that of the more than 450 people killed in the unrest around Hasina’s ouster, there was no indication that Hindus had been disproportionate victims.
Yet even if the worst reports of attacks against Hindus were fabricated, the pervasive sense of fear and anger within the community has persisted.
“After the fall of the dictatorship, we were supposed to hold a victory rally,” student Moumita Adhikari, 20, told AFP at the Hindu protest near Dhaka University.
“So why are we protesting here?” she asked. “Aren’t we citizens of this country?“

LONDON: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has lauded the Refugee Olympic Team for its accomplishments at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where the team made history as the largest-ever refugee contingent and secured its first-ever Olympic medal.

Comprising 37 athletes competing across 12 sports, the ROT represented the aspirations of 120 million displaced people worldwide.

Their participation highlighted both the challenges and the remarkable potential of refugees on the global stage, the UNHCR said on Sunday.

The standout moment of the Games was Cameroonian boxer Cindy Ngamba’s bronze medal victory at Roland Garros.

Her triumph, marked by the proud display of the ROT logo on her vest and the resounding cheers of the crowd, was a monumental milestone for the team.

Another near-podium finish came from South Sudanese runner Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu in the men’s 5,000-meter at the Stade de France, with the UNHCR highlighting how his performance underscored the potential of refugees when integrated into host countries’ sports systems.

Earlier in the week, at the same venue, Perina Lokure Nakang and Jamal Abdelmaji achieved personal bests in the women’s 800-meter and men’s 10,000-meter, respectively, as nearly 80,000 spectators cheered them on.

“These remarkable performances by the Refugee Olympic Team are far more than just statistics,” said Kelly Clements, deputy high commissioner for refugees, who attended the Games in Paris.

“Ngamba’s historic medal is a testament to her courage and resilience, both inside and outside the ring. It symbolizes the enduring spirit of refugees and the unifying, inspirational power of sport. As the Games conclude, this team stands as a symbol of hope and unity.”

Clements emphasized the broader impact of these achievements: “Sport is a powerful tool for protection and healing.”

She added: “These athletes have overcome immense challenges, and their success is a reminder of what can be accomplished when refugees are supported in pursuing their dreams. As the Olympic flame is extinguished in Paris, the legacy of the Refugee Olympic Team will continue to inspire us all.”
 

PARIS: French police have evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon. It’s unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.
Police escorted visitors away from the area around 3 p.m. Some visitors who were briefly locked on the second floor were allowed to exit around 30 minutes later.
The Eiffel Tower was a centerpiece of the opening ceremony, with Celine Dion serenading the city from one of its viewing areas. The Tower is not expected to be part of the closing ceremony, which was set to begin at Stade de France in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis at 9 p.m.
The incident occurred as the Olympic competition winds down and security services in Paris and beyond are shifting their focus to the closing ceremony that will bring the curtain down on the Games.
More than 30,000 police officers have been deployed around Paris on Sunday. France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said about 3,000 police officers will be mobilized around the Stade de France, and 20,000 police troops and other security personnel in Paris and the Saint-Denis area will be mobilized late into Sunday night to ensure safety on the last day of the Olympics.

NEW DELHI: Two Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in Kashmir, the military said early Sunday, after security forces exchanged fire with militants in the disputed territory.
Kashmir, particularly its southern Hindu-majority region Jammu, has seen a string of battles with insurgents in recent months.
India’s army wrote on social media that two soldiers had “laid down their lives in the line of duty” in Anantnag district.
The army and police had clashed with militants after launching an operation in the area, according to a social media post by the local military unit.
The Chinar Corps said on X that two civilians were also injured “due to indiscriminate, desperate and reckless firing by terrorists.”
Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and each side claims it in full.
Rebel groups have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence or merger with Pakistan, in fighting that has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels.
New Delhi and Islamabad accuse each other of stoking militancy and espionage to undermine each other, and the nuclear-armed rivals have fought multiple conflicts for control of the region.
In July, at least 11 Indian soldiers were killed in Kashmir following a spate of militant attacks.

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently taking refuge in India, has accused the US of playing a role in her removal from power as she promised a prompt return to Dhaka.

Hasina was forced to resign and fled to neighboring India on Aug. 5, following weeks of nationwide demonstrations and a deadly crackdown on protesters, which emboldened a student-led movement to oust her regime after 15 years of uninterrupted rule.

The 76-year-old said Washington was to blame for her ouster in a message issued for supporters of her Awami League party, which appears to be her first statement since she left Dhaka.

“I resigned, so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it. I resigned from the premiership. I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal,” she said in a statement, which was first reported by India’s English-language daily The Economic Times.  

“I beseech the people of my land, ‘Please do not be manipulated by radicals.’”

Hasina was referring to St. Martin’s Island, Bangladesh’s sole coral reef island located in the northeastern part of the Bay of Bengal, alluding to years-old rumors claiming that the US was seeking control over the island to turn it into a military airbase.  

The US Embassy in Dhaka did not immediately respond to Arab News’ request for comment on Sunday.

“If I had remained in the country, more lives would have been lost, more resources would have been destroyed. I made the extremely difficult decision to exit. I became your leader because you chose me, you were my strength,” Hasina said.

“With the grace of almighty Allah, I will return soon. The Awami League has stood up again and again. I shall forever pray for the future of Bangladesh, the nation which my great father strived for. The country for which my father and family gave their lives.”

Hasina, 76, was one of the world’s longest-ruling female leaders and has played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s politics, a nation of about 170 million people that declared its independence in 1971.

She is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s charismatic founding leader, who was killed in 1975 in a military coup when Hasina was 28. She served as prime minister from 1996 to 2001 and regained power in 2009.

Under her leadership, Bangladesh became one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, with World Bank estimates showing that more than 25 million people in the country have been lifted out of poverty in the last two decades.

But critics say she has grown increasingly autocratic and called her a threat to the country’s democracy, with many saying that the sudden collapse of Hasina’s government had reflected a broader discontent against her rule.

The student-led demonstrations that began peacefully in July were against a quota system for government jobs, which was widely criticized for favoring those with connections to the ruling party.

The rallies then turned violent as security forces clashed with protesters, leading to the killings of at least 300 people and the arrests of around 11,000 others, triggering new protests that culminated in a civil disobedience movement that forced Hasina’s resignation.

