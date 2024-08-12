Iran reduces sentences of journalists who covered Amini’s death

You are here

Elaheh Mohammadi (L) and Niloufar Hamedi.
  The lawyers said these sentences were upheld by the appeals court and would be served concurrently, adding, however, that they hope the journalists would be freed under an amnesty announced last year by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
TEHRAN, Iran: Iranian courts have reduced jail terms for two female journalists charged with collaborating with the United States, their lawyers told reformist newspapers on Sunday.
Elaheh Mohammadi, 37, and Niloufar Hamedi, 31, are out on bail after more than a year in Tehran’s Evin prison for their coverage of the September 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amini which had sparked nationwide protests.
In January, Iran’s judiciary said it had launched new proceedings against the two women for posing for pictures without the mandatory headscarf upon their release that month.
Two separate appeals courts in Tehran ruled to acquit the women of the charge of collaboration with the United States, the lawyers were quoted as saying by Shargh and Ham Mihan dailies.
Originally, Mohammadi had been sentenced to six years in jail while Hamedi had been handed a seven-year sentence, according to the judiciary.
The pair were also each given five-year sentences for collusion and conspiring against state security and one year for propaganda against the Islamic republic.
The lawyers said these sentences were upheld by the appeals court and would be served concurrently, adding, however, that they hope the journalists would be freed under an amnesty announced last year by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“Considering that the remaining two accusations meet the full conditions of the amnesty directive of 2023, we hope that Elaheh Mohammadi will be pardoned, and this case will be closed by issuing a suspension of execution order,” Mohammadi’s lawyer Shahab Mirlohi told Ham Mihan newspaper.
Hamedi’s lawyers issued a similar statement.
Hamedi, a photographer for Shargh, was arrested less than a week after Amini’s death after posting a picture of the young woman’s grieving family on social media.
Ham Mihan reporter Mohammadi was arrested after going to Amini’s hometown of Saqez, in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to cover her funeral which turned into a demonstration.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, had been arrested for an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women, in place since shortly after Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution.
Following her death, months-long protests shook Iran, with hundreds of people, including dozens of security personnel, killed in the unrest, and thousands of demonstrators arrested.
Nine men were executed in cases related to the protests which Iranian authorities generally labelled “foreign-instigated riots.”

 

Ahmed Omar, UAE’s Walt Disney, leaves a legacy at 85
  Omar created and launched Majid Magazine for children, and an array of adorable characters, in 1979
Mohammed Kinani

RIYADH: Just as Walt Disney founded one of the world’s largest and most influential entertainment conglomerates, an Egyptian journalist is hailed as the “Walt Disney of the UAE” for his pivotal role in shaping the region’s media landscape with Majid Magazine.

For many Arab adults now in their 50s, the magazine and its beloved characters, like Majid, Kaslan Jiddan and Captain Khalfan, are cherished symbols of childhood joy. Yet, few recognize the creative genius behind these treasured memories: Ahmed Omar, who passed away on Aug. 9 at the age of 85.

His vision and storytelling prowess were crucial in shaping the magazine’s enduring legacy.

Born in Egypt in September 1939, Omar embarked on a lifelong journey with words and stories.

His passion for reading blossomed at a young age, and school and public libraries became his sanctuaries, where he delved into a world of diverse books and nurtured a profound love for literature.

Omar’s frequent visits to Cairo’s Azbakeya Book Market, where he discovered affordable secondhand books, helped him build a personal library filled with diverse titles. His extensive reading played a crucial role in shaping his vision and enriching his ideas, which later shone through in his literary works.

He read to build a deep reservoir of knowledge, with classical literature captivating him from an early age. Naguib Mahfouz’s novels, which delve into the intricacies of life in Egyptian neighborhoods, had a profound impact on him. Omar was also shaped by the works of renowned Egyptian writers like Yusuf Idris, Gamal El-Ghitani, Mohamed Hassanein Heikal and other prominent authors.

He began his professional career at the UAE’s Al-Etihad newspaper, where he was a founding member and contributed to laying its foundation. He later managed the local news section.

The most significant achievement of his career was establishing Majid Magazine for children and becoming its editor-in-chief in 1979. The idea for the magazine was born within Al-Etihad daily and eventually transformed into one of the most important children’s magazines in the Arab world.

Omar recognized the need for Arab children to have a publication that represented them, stimulated their imagination and nurtured their minds. Working alongside a talented team of journalists and illustrators, he turned the magazine into a platform for expressing the thoughts and emotions of Arab children through words and drawings.

Through his tireless efforts, Omar made the magazine a symbol of Arab childhood and a cherished part of the memories of successive generations.

He spent most of his time in the magazine’s offices, creating, planning, overseeing writers and content, and preparing issues. When a new issue was printed, he had several weeks’ worth of issues ready in advance.

The inaugural issue of the magazine was published on Feb. 28, 1979, with 5,000 free copies that quickly vanished from the shelves. Majid, a character representing human values rather than superpowers, struck a chord with children. Majid Magazine maintained a weekly publication schedule every Wednesday without fail, gaining significant popularity throughout the region.

Omar oversaw and managed the magazine with ultimate care and interest for almost 30 years. He provided guiding articles for children and wrote scripts for comic stories, enriching each issue with beloved characters such as Zaki the Clever and Captain Khalfan, among others.

His editorials in Majid Magazine served as weekly lessons for both children and adults, filled with educational messages and moral guidance. His contributions established him as an educational pioneer, as he dedicated his knowledge to serving the younger generation and imparting valuable lessons.

Through his deep understanding of the nuances and secrets of childhood, Omar succeeded in capturing the attention of children from across the Arab world. The magazine’s readership grew to hundreds of thousands of young readers.

The late journalist believed that nurturing a love of reading in children is a collective duty of families, schools and magazines alike. He famously remarked: “Instilling a reading habit early in life is crucial, as it is difficult to cultivate later on. Introducing a child to a magazine is not just about providing entertainment — it’s a crucial step toward nurturing a lifelong passion for reading.”

Since the inception of the magazine, Omar was dedicated to imbuing it with a distinctly Gulf Arab flavor, reflected in its content, stories and characters. He attracted leading children’s writers and cartoonists, ensuring the magazine resonated deeply with young readers across the Arab world by preserving the unique identity of Gulf children.

Notable characters such as Kaslan Jiddan, Fadooli, Abu Al-Dhurfaa, Zakiyah Al-Zakiyah, Shamsa and Dana, and Captain Khalfan and his assistant Fahman became beloved figures among the magazine’s young audience.

Omar emphasized that his magazine was designed to appeal to children growing up in a traditional environment, instilling religious values, cultural awareness and pride in their Arab heritage.

As a testimony to his magazine’s success, mail subscriptions to Majid flourished throughout the Arab World as fans eagerly awaited each issue every Wednesday. For decades, it managed to compete with translated comics magazines such as Mickey (licensed from Disney and translated in Egypt) and Little Lulu (licensed and translated in Lebanon).

Consequently, the magazine evolved alongside the UAE’s social progress and embraced digital advancements with a YouTube channel and a website, although critics would argue that it is nowhere as influential today — despite the additional reach provided by modern technology — as it once was in the 1990s and 1980s.

Turkiye restores access to Instagram after 9-day block
  Turkiye ranks fifth in the world in terms of Instagram usage, with more than 57 million users
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkiye said on Saturday it had restored access to social media platform Instagram after the company agreed to cooperate with authorities to address the government’s concerns.
Turkiye blocked access to the social media platform on Aug 2 for failing to comply with the country’s “laws and rules” and public sensitivities.
A top Turkish official accused Instagram of blocking condolence posts over the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Turkiye has denounced Israel’s attacks on Gaza, called for an immediate ceasefire and criticized what it calls unconditional support for Israel by the West.
The nine-day ban triggered protests from users and small businesses who reach their customers through the platform.
Turkiye ranks fifth in the world in terms of Instagram usage, with more than 57 million users, following India, the United States, Brazil and Indonesia, according to data platform Statista.
“As a result of our negotiations with Instagram officials, we will lift the access block...after they promised to work together to meet our demands regarding catalog crimes and on censorship imposed on users,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a post on X.
Catalog crimes in Turkish law include acts such as murder, sexual assault, drug trafficking, abuse and torture.
“Significant gains have been achieved in increasing security in the digital environment in Turkiye, legal compliance, protection of user rights and the development of a fair inspection mechanism,” Uraloglu said.
Instagram parent Meta had agreed to comply with Turkish law and ensure efficient removal of posts and content if they carry elements of certain crimes or “terrorism propaganda,” Uraloglu said.
Instagram was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
“Live metrics show Instagram is being restored across Turkiye’s main Internet providers after national restriction spanning nine days. This is the country’s longest ban of a major social media platform in recent years,” Internet monitor NetBlocks said.

Outrage at video showing alleged sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoner by IDF soldiers
  Israel's Channel 12 aired disturbing security footage of incident that took place in late July
  Local media reported nine soldiers have been arrested in connection to the case. No charges have yet been filed
Arab News

LONDON: A video broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 has sparked widespread outrage. The footage shows what the channel says is Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee.

The video, captured by surveillance cameras at the Sde Teiman detention camp, has drawn international condemnation.

In the footage, more than 30 inmates are lying face down with their hands on their heads. A group of soldiers select a detainee who is then taken to a corner, where three soldiers use their shields to obscure the scene from the cameras. Other soldiers and a dog on a leash barking aggressively stand nearby.

“It is clear that they know about the surveillance cameras, and try to hide their act with shields,” the Channel 12 reporter describing the footage commented. “The video contains documentation of felony by the reservists: The act of sodomy in these circumstances.”

The US State Department expressed “deep concern” over the video, with spokesman Matthew Miller calling the reports of sexual abuse “horrific” and urging a thorough investigation by the Israeli government and the IDF.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, also demanded accountability for the incident, describing it as “humanity at its worst.”

He noted that the UNRWA had previously highlighted “inhumane practices” in Israeli detention centers.

The Palestinian detainee was taken to a hospital several hours after the incident. According to local media, the doctor who treated the man said he had suffered “a ruptured bowel, a severe injury to his anus, lung damage and broken ribs.”

Nine soldiers have been arrested in connection with the incident, though no charges have yet been filed, according to Israeli military prosecution.

Following the arrests, a mob attempted to storm a different base where the detained soldiers were being held, according to the IDF. Multiple far-right Israeli lawmakers appeared to be among those in the crowd, local media reported.

Israeli authorities have long faced accusations of mistreatment and systemic abuse of Palestinian prisoners. A report published last month by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights found evidence of “a range of appalling acts” against detainees.

Similarly, the Israeli rights group B’Tselem released a report on Monday titled “Welcome to Hell,” which included testimony from 55 recently released Palestinian detainees. It alleged that conditions in Israeli prisons amount to torture.

The children in Israel's prisons
Ongoing hostage-for-prisoners exchange opens the world's eyes to arrests, interrogations, and even abuse of Palestinian children by Israeli authorities
Microsoft researchers report Iran hackers targeting US officials before election
  Breaches appear to be part of a broader, coordinated campaign that also involves covert social media accounts, news site
  'US presidential election is matter in which Iran does not interfere,' Tehran mission to UN says
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Microsoft researchers said on Friday that Iran government-tied hackers tried breaking into the account of a “high ranking official” on the US presidential campaign in June, weeks after breaching the account of a county-level US official.
The breaches were part of Iranian groups’ increasing attempts to influence the US presidential election in November, the researchers said in a report that did not provide any further detail on the “official” in question.
The report follows recent statements by senior US Intelligence officials that they’d seen Iran ramp up use of clandestine social media accounts with the aim to use them to try to sow political discord in the United States.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York told Reuters in a statement that its cyber capabilities were “defensive and proportionate to the threats it faces” and that it had no plans to launch cyberattacks. “The US presidential election is an internal matter in which Iran does not interfere,” the mission added in response to the allegations in the Microsoft report.
“A group run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence unit sent a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign” and “another group with assessed links to the IRGC compromised a user account with minimal access permissions at a county-level government,” the report said.
It said the activity appeared part of a broader push by Iranian groups to gain intelligence on US political campaigns and target US swing states. It said the county employee’s account was breached in May as part of a wider “password spray operation” — one where hackers use common or leaked passwords en masse on many accounts until they can break into one.
The hackers weren’t able to access any other accounts through that breach and the targets were notified, the report added.
The researchers also said another Iranian group had been launching “covert” news sites that used artificial intelligence to lift content from legitimate news sites, and targeted US voters on opposite sides of the political spectrum. It named the two sites as Nio Thinker — a left-leaning site — and a conservative site called Savannah Time.
When browsed on Friday, both websites had similar formats on their ‘About Us’ page, and neither listed any contact detail. Nio Thinker calls itself “your go-to destination for insightful, progressive news and analysis that challenges the status quo,” while Savannah Time says it is “a reflection of the values that make Savannah unique” and a place “where conservative values meet local insight.”

Court allows Philippine news site Rappler to continue operating
  Under the constitution, investment in media is reserved for Filipinos or Filipino-controlled entities
  The case sprang from the 2015 investment from the US-based Omidyar Network
AFP

MANILA: A Philippine news site co-founded by Nobel laureate Maria Ressa can continue operating after a court overturned a shutdown order, according to the ruling released Friday, in the latest legal victory for the media outfit.
Ressa and Rappler have been fighting multiple court cases filed during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.
Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, was a vocal critic of Duterte and the deadly drug war he launched in 2016.
That triggered what media advocates say was a grinding series of criminal charges, probes and online attacks against her and Rappler.
The Court of Appeals decision, issued on July 23 but only released to the media on Friday, reversed a previous ruling by the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that had ordered the shutdown of Rappler.
The SEC order had been a “grave abuse of discretion” and contravened “established procedures, jurisprudential and legal instructions, and clear intent of the Constitution,” the court said.
The SEC shutdown order was issued on June 28, 2022, days before Duterte left office.
It revoked Rappler’s “certificate of incorporation” for violating constitutional and statutory restrictions on foreign ownership in mass media.
Rappler has continued operating as it appealed the SEC order.
Under the constitution, investment in media is reserved for Filipinos or Filipino-controlled entities.
The case sprang from the 2015 investment from the US-based Omidyar Network, which was established by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.
Omidyar later transferred its investment in Rappler to the site’s local managers to stave off efforts by Duterte to shut it down.
Human Rights Watch researcher Carlos Conde said “justice and good sense have prevailed” with the overturning of the SEC decision.
“The Court of Appeals decision to void the SEC’s shutdown order against Rappler is long overdue,” Conde said.
“That order should never have been handed down by the Duterte administration, whose vindictiveness knew no bounds.”
The Department of Justice dropped a charge last year alleging Ressa illegally put Rappler under foreign control.
Ressa has also been acquitted on five government charges of tax evasion.
Ressa and a former colleague are still appealing a cyber libel conviction that carries a nearly seven-year jail sentence.
She also faces the prospect of a maximum 15-year jail sentence if convicted in a separate case stemming from the Omidyar investment.

