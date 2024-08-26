PIF’s Savvy Games Group partners with Xsolla to launch gaming hub in Riyadh

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-owned Savvy Games Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with international gaming commerce firm Xsolla to establish an interactive entertainment hub in Riyadh.

Focusing on job creation, game development, and publishing, the partnership aims to generate 3,600 video game industry jobs in Saudi Arabia by 2030. This initiative supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and is expected to create both regional and global economic opportunities for developers.

As part of the agreement, Xsolla will establish a regional headquarters in Riyadh, providing product development, technology, customer support, and business development services to help developers and publishers scale their projects in the Middle East.

The collaboration will also launch key initiatives, including the Xsolla Game Development Academy, Incubator, and Accelerator programs. These initiatives are designed to nurture talent, support both local and international game development studios, and position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for the industry.

“This partnership with Xsolla represents a significant step forward in our mission to elevate Saudi Arabia’s games and esports ecosystem to global prominence,” said Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we are creating jobs and building a vibrant, sustainable industry that will drive opportunity and creativity for years to come,” Ward added.

The partnership will also focus on hosting industry-leading gaming events, funding development projects, and connecting local studios with international investors.

This collaboration comes in the wake of Saudi Arabia’s recent esports boom, exemplified by the nation’s first Esports World Cup, which boasted a record-breaking prize pool of $62.5 million.

It aligns with the Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to create jobs and contribute $13 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

“We are excited to collaborate with Savvy Games Group on this groundbreaking initiative. Our shared vision for the future of video games aligns perfectly, and together, we aim to empower developers, foster creativity, and support the next generation of talent in Saudi Arabia,” said Chris Hewish, chief strategy officer at Xsolla.

Savvy Games Group has also announced a separate MoU with Niantic Inc., a global leader in augmented reality and location-based games.

Savvy will support Niantic’s expansion into the MENA region, specifically Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt.

This collaboration focuses on inspiring people to play together with their communities through live events and localized content in the region.

Savvy will also assist Niantic with establishing regional operations, including recruiting local talent and setting up office space, to accelerate Niantic’s growth and increase engagement among mobile gamers in the Middle East.

“Our partnership with Savvy Games Group will significantly enhance our reach in this vibrant region and support our growing community of players,” said John Hanke, founder and CEO of Niantic.

Through these partnerships, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a key player in the global gaming and esports industries, fostering innovation and driving economic growth.