Saudi Arabia’s Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall

RIYADH: The Saudi Irrigation Organization on Monday opened the gates of the Baysh Dam in the Jazan region to discharge water and lower the dam’s lake levels, which currently hold 117.7 million cubic meters, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The decision is intended to manage incoming water from ongoing rainfall, support agricultural activities, irrigate farms, replenish wells and groundwater, and enhance vegetation along the valley.
It follows a forecast from the Kingdom’s National Center for Meteorology, which predicted continued thunderstorms across various regions, potentially bringing heavy rainfall, hail, and strong winds. These conditions could lead to flash floods and sandstorms in Najran, Jazan, Aseer, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah.
The dam gates were opened in coordination with authorities in Bisha Governorate as part of an ongoing response to the current rainy season. This plan includes a comprehensive approach, supported by both human resources and preparedness for emergency situations.
Wadi Baysh Dam is among the largest and tallest dams in Saudi Arabia, and its purified water plays a crucial role in supporting desalination projects that provide drinking water to citizens and residents in the Jazan and Asir regions.
