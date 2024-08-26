You are here

Saudi Arabia's Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall

Saudi Arabia’s Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall
The Baysh Dam in the Jazan region currently holds 117.7 million cubic meters of water
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall

Saudi Arabia’s Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall
  • Manage incoming water from rainfall to support agricultural activities, irrigate farms, replenish wells
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Irrigation Organization on Monday opened the gates of the Baysh Dam in the Jazan region to discharge water and lower the dam’s lake levels, which currently hold 117.7 million cubic meters, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The decision is intended to manage incoming water from ongoing rainfall, support agricultural activities, irrigate farms, replenish wells and groundwater, and enhance vegetation along the valley.
It follows a forecast from the Kingdom’s National Center for Meteorology, which predicted continued thunderstorms across various regions, potentially bringing heavy rainfall, hail, and strong winds. These conditions could lead to flash floods and sandstorms in Najran, Jazan, Aseer, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah.
The dam gates were opened in coordination with authorities in Bisha Governorate as part of an ongoing response to the current rainy season. This plan includes a comprehensive approach, supported by both human resources and preparedness for emergency situations.
Wadi Baysh Dam is among the largest and tallest dams in Saudi Arabia, and its purified water plays a crucial role in supporting desalination projects that provide drinking water to citizens and residents in the Jazan and Asir regions.
 

Topics: Rainfall in Saudi Arabia

Saudi high schoolers bring home 3 medals from international astronomy Olympiad

Saudi high schoolers bring home 3 medals from international astronomy Olympiad
Updated 29 August 2024
Arab News
Saudi high schoolers bring home 3 medals from international astronomy Olympiad

Saudi high schoolers bring home 3 medals from international astronomy Olympiad
  • The Saudi medalists were Joud Basim Al-Lahyani, Hussein Hassan Al-Mubarak, and Fajr Hassan Al-Ubaidan.
Updated 29 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: A group of Saudi high school students returned home on Thursday after securing bronze medals at an international science olympiad.

The Saudi Astronomy and Astrophysics team arrived to cheers after representing the Kingdom in its first appearance at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Over 250 students from 53 countries gathered in Vassouras, Brazil for the ten-day event.

The Saudi medalists were Joud Basim Al-Lahyani, Hussein Hassan Al-Mubarak, and Fajr Hassan Al-Ubaidan.

Al-Lahyani, a high school senior, said that she and the team were proud to represent the country, adding that each journey had its challenges.

But “thanks to the people who supported us, we were able to overcome these obstacles,” she told Saudi television.

A collaborative effort by Mawhiba; the  Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission; and the Saudi Education Ministry helped prepare the students for the 17th edition of the olympiad.

Badr Al-Majradi, competitions director at Mawhiba, known formally as the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, said the three students were chosen from over 16,000.

“The students went through approximately 560 hours of training over the course of a year,” Al-Majradi said.

The annual international event, which was inaugurated in 2007 in Thailand, seeks to foster an interest in astronomy and astrophysics among the youth.

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA)

Saudi crown prince meets European Council president in Riyadh 

Saudi crown prince meets European Council president in Riyadh 
Updated 29 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince meets European Council president in Riyadh 

Saudi crown prince meets European Council president in Riyadh 
  • The meeting discussed relations and ways of enhancing cooperation between the Kingdom and EU countries
Updated 29 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Riyadh on Wednesday European Council President Charles Michel, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The meeting discussed relations and ways of enhancing cooperation between the Kingdom and EU countries.

The officials also tackled regional and international developments and the efforts made to achieve security and stability in the region and the world.

Senior Saudi and EU officials attended the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia European Council European Union

Saudi, Greek foreign ministers discuss cooperation

Saudi, Greek foreign ministers discuss cooperation
Updated 29 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi, Greek foreign ministers discuss cooperation

Saudi, Greek foreign ministers discuss cooperation
Updated 29 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis, the Saudi Press Agency said Wednesday.

The pair discussed bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece

Saudi talents shine at Riyadh fashion, textile expo

Saudi talents shine at Riyadh fashion, textile expo
Updated 28 August 2024
Rahaf Jambi
Saudi talents shine at Riyadh fashion, textile expo

Saudi talents shine at Riyadh fashion, textile expo
  • Morocco is the guest of honor at this year’s Saudi Fashiontex Expo 
Updated 28 August 2024
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The latest innovations in fashion and textiles are on show at the Saudi Fashiontex Expo, with more than 500 exhibitors from 13 countries taking part.

The event, taking place over three days until Aug. 29, provides a platform for international and regional franchisers, entrepreneurs and business owners to engage with investors and build partnerships. 

Exhibitors from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Italy, Spain, the UK, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco, China, Ireland are present, with a diverse range of products including clothing, sportswear, knitwear, textile accessories, fabrics, yarns, leather goods and haute couture.

Fashion enthusiasts from across Saudi Arabia are part of the expo, which is being held at the Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Center.

Among them is Yasser Nagro, CEO of DKOO, a company offering clothing design, printing and manufacturing services. He told Arab News the brand was “100 percent Saudi” and added: “In celebration of the upcoming National Day, customers can request the production of 94 pieces. We also assist customers in creating basic T-shirts, hoodies or polos in over 18 colors at wholesale prices.”

With a background in cybersecurity, Maha Al-Qahttani has made a name for herself with her brand Nool, launched three years ago.

She has taken part in various expos around the Kingdom and has tapped into the fashion sector by identifying gaps in the market. “Our focus is on connecting designers with implementers and expanding their sales channels,” Al-Qahttani told Arab News.

Speaking about the brand’s identity, she added: “The name ‘Nool’ refers to the tool used in weaving fabric, symbolizing the beginning of every garment.”

Mohamed El-Sherif, CEO of Pyramids Group and chairman of the expo, expressed gratitude to the Saudi government and local chambers of commerce for their support, emphasizing the event’s evolution into “a world-class fashion destination with exciting new features.”

The expo has provided Saudi companies with opportunities to establish agencies, distributorships and joint ventures with international partners.

Hassan Berkani, president of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services in Casablanca, announced Morocco as this year’s guest of honor, with around 10 of the country’s fashion houses being featured.

Mohammed Abdelsalam, president of the Chamber of Garment Industry in Egypt, also emphasized the importance of showcasing Egypt’s textile products and fostering cultural exchange.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Fashiontex Expo fashion

Riyadh hosts 23rd GCC history, archaeology forum

Riyadh hosts 23rd GCC history, archaeology forum
Updated 28 August 2024
Lama Alhamawi
Riyadh hosts 23rd GCC history, archaeology forum

Riyadh hosts 23rd GCC history, archaeology forum
  • Event explores areas of future cooperation in heritage and scientific research
Updated 28 August 2024
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Experts and research specialists from GCC countries came together on Wednesday for the 23rd GCC Society for History and Archaeology Forum in Riyadh to promote the preservation of heritage and history.

“This is the 23rd edition of the Gulf Cooperation Council Society for History and Archaeology Forum, and Saudi Arabia has hosted multiple editions,” Dr. Ajab Al-Otaibi, director of the archaeological documentation and research department at the Heritage Authority, told Arab News.

The forum is held annually in a GCC host country, with Qatar holding the previous one.

“The GCC Society for History and Archaeology Forum is of great importance for two reasons. Firstly, it’s a large gathering of experts and specialists interested in heritage, cultural heritage and history, ancient history,” Al-Otaiabi said.

Secondly, the cohesiveness and historical unity between GCC nations and the long-term impacts of sharing research and discoveries come together at the forum.

“In the Gulf countries, we have common roots and role in civilization and culture, a unity in culture,” he said. “This forum adds comparison between these findings and studies of scientific research and excavation results.”

The two-day forum aims to explore areas of future cooperation between the participating nations in heritage, history and scientific research.

This year’s event is hosted in partnership with the Saudi Heritage Commission, King Abdulaziz Foundation, or Darah, and the GCC Society for History and Archaeology.

The forum delves into pre-historical and ancient milestones of the Arabian Peninsula as well as Islamic history and modern research discoveries.

During the panel sessions, experts took to the stage presenting their scientific research in history, culture and landmarks, both comparing and analyzing findings from each GCC country and planning how to cooperate further.

The heritage commission displayed multiple artifacts from their authority archives, including a bronze plaque with Musnad script, dated 2nd-3rd century CE, from Al-Faw village, south of Riyadh.

Another distinct artifact displayed included a bronze lion’s head, dated 2nd century CE, from Najran, and an engraved construction plaque from Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi, dated 1300 AH/1882 CE, endowed by Sheik Ahmad Al-Sawl from Madinah.

The forum is part of the Heritage Authority’s series of cultural forums with the mission of preserving and developing the heritage sector of Saudi Arabia.

The authority is continuing its work in its various sectors that deal with world heritage, urban heritage, antiquities and handicrafts; to develop and preserve the Kingdom’s history.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) GCC Society for History and Archaeology Forum

