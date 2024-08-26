Libya’s eastern government says all oilfields to close

You are here

A view shows Sharara oil field near Ubari, Libya. (File/Reuters)
Updated 26 August 2024
Reuters
  Nearly all of Libya's oilfields are in the east, which is under the control of Khalifa Haftar who leads the Libyan National Army
  If eastern production is halted, El-Feel in southwestern Libya would be the only functioning oilfield
Reuters
BENGHAZI: Oilfields in eastern Libya that account for almost all the country’s production will be closed and production and exports halted, the eastern-based administration said on Monday, after a flare-up in tension over the leadership of the central bank.
There was no confirmation from the country’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli or from the National Oil Corp. (NOC), which controls the country’s oil resources.
NOC subsidiary Waha Oil Company, however, said it planned to gradually reduce output and warned of a complete halt to Libya’s production, citing unspecified “protests and pressures.”
Another subsidiary Sirte Oil Company also said it would cut output, calling on authorities to “intervene to maintain production levels.”
Nearly all of Libya’s oilfields are in the east, which is under the control of Khalifa Haftar who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA).
If eastern production is halted, El Feel in southwestern Libya would be the only functioning oilfield, with a capacity of 130,000 bpd.
Overall oil production was about 1.18 million barrels per day in July, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, citing secondary sources.
The Benghazi government did not specify for how long the oilfields could be closed.
While the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity provided no confirmation, its head Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah said in a statement oilfields should not be allowed to be shut down “under flimsy pretexts.”
Two engineers at Messla and Abu Attifel told Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity that production continued and there had been no orders to halt output.

Power struggle 
Libya’s oil revenues have stoked tension for years in a country that has had little stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising. It split in 2014 with eastern and western factions that eventually drew in Russian and Turkish backing.
Tensions have escalated this month after efforts by political factions to oust the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) head Sadiq Al-Kabir, with rival armed factions mobilizing on each side.
The Tripoli-based CBL said on Monday that it had suspended its services at home and abroad “due to exceptional disturbance.”
The central bank is the only internationally recognized depository for Libyan oil revenue, which provides vital economic income for the country.
“The Central Bank of Libya hopes that its ongoing efforts in cooperation with all relevant authorities will allow it to resume its normal activity without further delay,” it said in a statement.
It temporarily shut down all operations last week after a senior bank official was kidnapped but resumed operations the next day after the official was released.
Protests have previously disrupted oil output.
The NOC declared force majeure earlier this month at one of the country’s largest oilfields, Sharara, located in Libya’s southwest with a capacity of 300,000 bpd, due to protests. The force majeure is still in force.
Waha, which operates a joint venture with TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips, has production capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) which is exported through the eastern port of Es Sider.
It operates five main fields in the southeast including Waha which produces more than 100,000 bpd as well as Gallo, Al-Fargh, Al-Samah and Al-Dhahra.
TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

CAIRO: Egypt has said it will not accept the continued presence of Israeli forces along its border with the Gaza Strip, state-linked media reported on Monday.
Cairo, a key mediator in efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, “reiterated to all parties that it will not accept any Israeli presence” along the strategic Philadelphi Corridor, state-linked Al-Qahera News said, citing a high-level source.
A key sticking point in the ceasefire talks have been calls for Israel to withdraw its forces from the border area, including the Rafah crossing, the only one from the Palestinian territory that was not directly controlled by Israel.
Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in early May, a move that has cut off a crucial aid route and drawn repeated condemnation from Egypt and other countries.
“Egypt is managing the mediation” between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas “in accordance with its national security,” the source told Al-Qahera News, which is linked to Egypt’s state intelligence service.
The negotiations, also mediated by Qatar and the United States, have yielded little hope for a ceasefire, though Washington said Friday that some progress had been made.
Hamas said Sunday the group’s delegation had met with Egyptian and Qatari mediators before leaving Cairo, where Israeli negotiators were also expected.

CAIRO/GAZA: Israel issued new evacuation orders for Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip late on Sunday, forcing more families to flee, saying forces intended to act against militant group Hamas and others operating in the area. In recent days, Israel has issued several evacuation orders across Gaza, the most since the beginning of the 10-month war, prompting an outcry from Palestinians, the United Nations and relief officials over the reduction of humanitarian zones and the absence of safe areas.
The Deir Al-Balah municipality says Israeli evacuation orders have so far displaced 250,000 people.
Israeli military strikes killed at least seven Palestinians on Monday, medics said. Two were killed in Deir Al-Balah, where around a million people were sheltering, two at a school in the Al-Nuseirat camp and three in the southern city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt.
The new orders forced many families and patients to leave Al-Aqsa Hospital, the main medical facility in Deir Al-Balah, where hundreds of thousands of residents and displaced people had taken shelter, for fear of bombardments.
The hospital is close to the area covered by the evacuation notice.
Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said in a statement on X on Sunday night that an explosion approximately 250 meters (820 feet) away from the MSF-supported Al-Aqsa Hospital triggered panic.
“As a result, MSF is considering whether to suspend wound care for the time being, while trying to maintain life-saving treatment.”
From around 650 patients, only 100 remain in the hospital, with seven in intensive care unit, it said, citing Gaza’s health ministry.
“This situation is unacceptable. Al Aqsa has been operating well beyond capacity for weeks due to the lack of alternatives for patients. All warring parties must respect the hospital, as well as patients’ access to medical care,” it added.
DIPLOMATIC IMPASSE
Sawasn Abu Afesh said she and her children had now been displaced 11 times.
“I left half of my children behind me near my furniture and I am now with my little ones and my daughter, only God can help us...I have no money for transportation I will go to area 17 where my family is staying on my foot. I took my kids and three are left behind. No idea where,” the woman said.
The escalation comes with little hope of an end in sight to the war as diplomacy by mediators, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States has so far failed to close the gap between Israel and Hamas, whose leaders traded blame over responsibility for the lack of accord.
Neither Hamas, nor Israel, agreed to several compromises presented by mediators at talks in Cairo on Sunday, two Egyptian security sources said.
A senior US official, however, described the talks as “constructive,” saying they were conducted in a spirit on all sides to reach “a final and implementable agreement.”
Hamas official Osama Hamdan said the group rejected new conditions made by Israel during the talks, which the group didn’t attend, and added that US comments over an imminent ceasefire deal were false and aimed to serve election purposes.
US President Joe Biden and his administration have faced growing protests in the US over aid for Israel ahead of November elections.
More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The crowded enclave has been laid to waste and most of its 2.3 million people have been displaced multiple times and face acute shortages of food and medicine, humanitarian agencies say.
The war was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people, by Israeli tallies, with more than 250 taken hostage.

JERUSALEM: A far-right Israeli minister sparked fresh outrage on Monday by saying he would build a synagogue at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound if he could, once again challenging government policy.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who has repeatedly ignored the government’s long-standing ban on Jews praying at the site, told Army Radio that if it were possible he would build a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.
The Al-Aqsa compound is Islam’s third holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity, but it is also Judaism’s holiest place, revered as the site of the second temple destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.
“If I could do anything I wanted, I would put an Israeli flag on the site,” Ben Gvir said in the interview.
Asked several times by the journalist if he would build a synagogue at the site if it were up to him, Ben Gvir finally replied: “Yes.”
Under the status quo maintained by Israeli authorities, Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem during specified hours, but they are not permitted to pray there or display religious symbols.
In recent years, the restrictions at the compound have been increasingly flouted by hard-line religious nationalists like Ben Gvir, prompting sometimes violent reactions from Palestinians.
The Al-Aqsa mosque compound is administered by Jordan, but access to the site itself is controlled by Israeli security forces.
Ben Gvir told Army Radio that Jews should be allowed to pray in the compound.
“Arabs can pray wherever they want, so Jews should be able to pray wherever they want,” he said, claiming that the “current policy allows Jews to pray at this site.”
Several Israeli officials condemned Ben Gvir after his latest comments, and a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said “there is no change” to the current policy.
“Challenging the status quo on the Temple Mount is a dangerous, unnecessary, and irresponsible act,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on X.
“Ben Gvir’s actions endanger the national security of the State of Israel.”
Palestinian presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh also condemned Ben Gvir, warning that “Al-Aqsa and the holy sites are a red line that we will not allow to be touched at all.”
Hamas, with whom Israel is locked in a bitter war in the Gaza Strip, said the minister’s comments were “dangerous” and called on Arab and Islamic countries “to take responsibility for protecting the holy sites.”
Earlier this month, Ben Gvir announced he had prayed at the compound, drawing widespread condemnation, including from several influential Israeli rabbis.
During a recent visit to the site, Ben Gvir filmed a video statement in which he reiterated his opposition to any ceasefire in the Gaza war.

CAIRO: A dam collapsed in Sudan’s eastern Red Sea state, sending water flooding over nearby homes, the country’s health ministry said. Local media said dozens of people are missing.
In a statement late Sunday, the ministry said that the Arbaat dam had collapsed and that resources had been deployed to the area to help the people who had been stranded.
The statement said at least four people had died in the floodwaters but did not give an estimate of how many were missing. However, a local official told the Sudanese news site Al-Tagheer that he believed there to be at least 60 dead. Amr Eissa Taher, the head water resources official for the Red Sea state, said the damage was extensive.
The Sudanese news outlet Medameek, citing the country’s air force, reported more than 100 people were missing, and that many other villagers had climbed to hilltops to avoid the rising waters.
The dam, which is 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the city of Port Sudan, where many of the country’s top officials have fled since a brutal conflict broke out in the country in April 2023 between the country’s military and a paramilitary known as The Rapid Support Forces.
The war has wrecked civilian infrastructure and an already battered health care system. It has killed thousands of people and pushed many into starvation, with famine already confirmed in a sprawling camp for displaced people in the wrecked northern region of Darfur. Diplomats and aid officials say it is in the midst of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Sudan’s conflict has created the world’s largest displacement crisis. More than 10.7 million people have been forced to flee their homes since fighting began, according to the International Organization for Migration. Over 2 million of those have fled to neighboring countries.
Most recently, a cholera outbreak, fueled by flooding and poor sanitation facilities, has killed at least two dozen. In the month since the first suspected cases of cholera were reported, more than 650 cases and 28 deaths have been reported in five states, the World Health Organization said Friday.
WHO said an initial cholera vaccination campaign in Kassala in eastern Sudan has reached more than 50,000 people. It said more than 450,000 additional doses of oral cholera vaccine are in the pipeline to be delivered.
The reservoir created by the Arbaat dam supplied drinking water to the city.
Sudan’s dams help it manage its seasonal floodwaters. The two upper branches of the Nile river meet in the country.
The dam burst on Saturday night following heavy rains, according to local media reports. Information has been difficult to gather in the area due to mobile network outages.

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations humanitarian aid operations in Gaza ground to a halt on Monday after Israel issued new evacuation orders for Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip late on Sunday, a senior UN official said.
“We’re unable to deliver today with the conditions that we’re in,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “As of this morning, we’re not operating in Gaza.”
“We’re not leaving (Gaza) because the people need us there,” the official said. “We’re trying to balance the need of the population with the need for safety and security of the UN personnel.”
The official said UN staff on the ground had been directed to try and find a way to keep operating. He said UN operations had not been formally suspended.
The official said the United Nations had relocated its main command operations for the Gaza Strip and most UN personnel to Deir Al-Balah after Israel ordered the evacuation of Rafah in the south of Gaza.
“Where do we move now?” said the official, adding that UN staff had to be moved so quickly that equipment was left behind.
“The challenge is to find a place where we can reset and effectively operate,” the official said. “The space to operate is being restricted more and more than ever.”
The current war in the Gaza Strip began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas gunmen stormed into Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people and abducting about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
Since then, Israel’s military has leveled swathes of the Palestinian enclave, driving nearly all of its 2.3 million people from their homes, giving rise to deadly hunger and disease and killing at least 40,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities. 

