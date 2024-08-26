Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle nearly 350,000 pills from Iraqi border

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 349,710 Captagon pills into the Kingdom through the Jadidat Arar land crossing on the border with Iraq, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority said that the pills were discovered concealed within a shipment labeled as “equipment used in polishing tiles.”
Upon arrival at the port, the shipment was subjected to rigorous customs procedures, including inspection through advanced security technologies and live methods, which led to the discovery of the hidden narcotics.
Following the seizure, the authority coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to apprehend the intended recipients of the illicit shipment within Saudi Arabia. As a result, four individuals were arrested.
The authority reiterated its commitment to tightening customs controls over the Kingdom's imports and exports, emphasizing its dedication to thwarting smuggling attempts. This effort comes as part of of the authority’s broader strategy to enhance security and protect society by curbing the infiltration of drugs and other prohibited items.
The authority called on the public to help in the fight against smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the 1910 number designated for security reports, or via email [email protected], or the international number 00966114208417.
Whistle-blowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidentiality, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.
