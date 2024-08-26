Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle nearly 350,000 pills from Iraqi border

KSrelief provides medical aid to Yemen, Jordan, Iraq

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency, KSrelief, continues to offer healthcare to displaced persons in Yemen, Jordan and Iraq.

KSrelief’s mobile medical clinics in the Wallan camp of the Hajjah governorate helped 444 Yemenis over the month, offering emergency care, disease control, internal medicine, reproductive health, nursing, surgery, and dressing services.

In Jordan, KSrelief provided vital medical services to 2,301 patients in the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in one week.

The Saudi aid agency also delivered 15 tonnes of medical supplies to the Ministry of Health in Iraq to help it provide health services to citizens, displaced persons, and refugees in its territory.

The KSrelief team delivered the aid to Dr. Saman Al-Barzanji, minister of health in the Kurdistan Region, in preparation for distribution to hospitals and health facilities there.

Since its establishment in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 3,041 projects worth almost $7 billion in 102 countries in cooperation with 448 local, regional, and international partners.