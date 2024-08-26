You are here

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle nearly 350,000 pills from Iraqi border

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle nearly 350,000 pills from Iraqi border
Saudi authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 349,710 Captagon pills into the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 33 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle nearly 350,000 pills from Iraqi border

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle nearly 350,000 pills from Iraqi border
  Pills were discovered concealed within a shipment labeled as "equipment used in polishing tiles"
Updated 33 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 349,710 Captagon pills into the Kingdom through the Jadidat Arar land crossing on the border with Iraq, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority said that the pills were discovered concealed within a shipment labeled as “equipment used in polishing tiles.”
Upon arrival at the port, the shipment was subjected to rigorous customs procedures, including inspection through advanced security technologies and live methods, which led to the discovery of the hidden narcotics.
Following the seizure, the authority coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to apprehend the intended recipients of the illicit shipment within Saudi Arabia. As a result, four individuals were arrested.
The authority reiterated its commitment to tightening customs controls over the Kingdom's imports and exports, emphasizing its dedication to thwarting smuggling attempts. This effort comes as part of of the authority’s broader strategy to enhance security and protect society by curbing the infiltration of drugs and other prohibited items.
The authority called on the public to help in the fight against smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the 1910 number designated for security reports, or via email [email protected], or the international number 00966114208417.
Whistle-blowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidentiality, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.
 

Topics: Drug bust

Palestinian president arrives in Riyadh

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
Palestinian president arrives in Riyadh

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

He was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and other officials. 

Topics: Palestine Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall

Saudi Arabia’s Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall

Saudi Arabia’s Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall
  Manage incoming water from rainfall to support agricultural activities, irrigate farms, replenish wells
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Irrigation Organization on Monday opened the gates of the Baysh Dam in the Jazan region to discharge water and lower the dam’s lake levels, which currently hold 117.7 million cubic meters, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The decision is intended to manage incoming water from ongoing rainfall, support agricultural activities, irrigate farms, replenish wells and groundwater, and enhance vegetation along the valley.
It follows a forecast from the Kingdom’s National Center for Meteorology, which predicted continued thunderstorms across various regions, potentially bringing heavy rainfall, hail, and strong winds. These conditions could lead to flash floods and sandstorms in Najran, Jazan, Aseer, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah.
The dam gates were opened in coordination with authorities in Bisha Governorate as part of an ongoing response to the current rainy season. This plan includes a comprehensive approach, supported by both human resources and preparedness for emergency situations.
Wadi Baysh Dam is among the largest and tallest dams in Saudi Arabia, and its purified water plays a crucial role in supporting desalination projects that provide drinking water to citizens and residents in the Jazan and Asir regions.
 

Topics: Rainfall in Saudi Arabia

KSrelief provides medical aid to Yemen, Jordan, Iraq

KSrelief provides medical aid to Yemen, Jordan, Iraq
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News
KSrelief provides medical aid to Yemen, Jordan, Iraq

KSrelief provides medical aid to Yemen, Jordan, Iraq
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency, KSrelief, continues to offer healthcare to displaced persons in Yemen, Jordan and Iraq.

KSrelief’s mobile medical clinics in the Wallan camp of the Hajjah governorate helped 444 Yemenis over the month, offering emergency care, disease control, internal medicine, reproductive health, nursing, surgery, and dressing services.

In Jordan, KSrelief provided vital medical services to 2,301 patients in the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in one week.

The Saudi aid agency also delivered 15 tonnes of medical supplies to the Ministry of Health in Iraq to help it provide health services to citizens, displaced persons, and refugees in its territory.

The KSrelief team delivered the aid to Dr. Saman Al-Barzanji, minister of health in the Kurdistan Region, in preparation for distribution to hospitals and health facilities there.

Since its establishment in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 3,041 projects worth almost $7 billion in 102 countries in cooperation with 448 local, regional, and international partners.

Topics: KSRelief Yemen Jordan Iraq

Saudi defense minister meets emir of Qatar in Doha

Saudi defense minister meets emir of Qatar in Doha
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News
Saudi defense minister meets emir of Qatar in Doha

Saudi defense minister meets emir of Qatar in Doha
  Saudi minister of defense, emir of Qatar discuss relations between their countries, security in the region, and other topics of mutual interest
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minster of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met on Monday Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Amiri Diwan in Doha.

The minister conveyed the greetings of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their best wishes for further progress and prosperity to Emir Tamim and the government and people of Qatar.

Similarly, Emir Tamim conveyed his greetings to the Saudi king and crown prince.

During the meeting, the two discussed relations between their countries, security in the region, and other topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by several other ministers from both sides.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar

Focus on petrochemicals industry and innovation at Riyadh festival 

Focus on petrochemicals industry and innovation at Riyadh festival 
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News
Focus on petrochemicals industry and innovation at Riyadh festival 

Focus on petrochemicals industry and innovation at Riyadh festival 
  Event spotlights science, technology, engineering, art, math
  Organized by the King Salman Science Oasis from Sept. 2-30 
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math Festival 2024 in Riyadh from Sept. 2 to 30 will explore the history and future of the petrochemicals industry, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The STEAM event titled “The Fun of Chemistry: The Multidisciplinary World of Petrochemicals,” has been organized by the King Salman Science Oasis.

It will explore the past discovery of oil, the latest innovations with a focus on sustainability and emerging technologies, and current environmental challenges, which are a part of Vision 2030. 

The festival, to be inaugurated under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors, including students, teachers and families. 

The event will include scientific workshops, dialogue sessions, and interactive exhibitions.

The King Salman Science Oasis is a nonprofit organization established through a strategic partnership between the Riyadh Charitable Foundation for Science and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology. 

It seeks to promote national values and belonging, global citizenship, and develop a culture of lifelong learning, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Topics: Saudi Arabia petrochemicals

