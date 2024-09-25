New customs agreement to boost UAE, US economic ties

RIYADH: The economic partnership between the UAE and the US is poised for significant expansion with the introduction of a new customs cooperation agreement. This initiative aims to reduce customs violations, combat illicit trade, and enhance technical collaboration between the two nations.

The agreement was formalized during UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to the US, marking a crucial step in streamlining customs operations and strengthening trade relations. Ali Al-Shamsi, chairman of the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, and Troy Miller, acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, signed the accord.

Al-Shamsi underscored the agreement’s importance, stating it would broaden trade opportunities and facilitate the exchange of customs expertise, alongside enhancing national capabilities through targeted training programs.

He told the Emirates News Agency, WAM: “Bilateral trade between the two nations continues to grow steadily, driven by our deep political and economic ties. This growth brings numerous advantages, particularly in fortifying customs relations and expanding trade scope to navigate challenges that may impede the seamless flow of goods.”

The UAE and the US enjoy a robust economic relationship, with bilateral non-oil trade skyrocketing to $31.4 billion in 2023, up from $23.8 billion the previous year. Notably, US exports to the UAE surged by 19 percent, totaling $24.8 billion. The UAE remains the largest market for US goods in the Middle East, highlighting its vital role as a trade hub.

This burgeoning trade dynamic yields substantial benefits for both economies. US exports to the UAE supported approximately 125,000 jobs across the US in 2023. Meanwhile, the UAE’s exports to the US reached around $6.6 billion, featuring a diverse array of products including aluminum and precious metals, reflecting the complementary nature of their trade.

Al-Shamsi further emphasized that the customs cooperation and mutual assistance agreement underscores the UAE’s pivotal role as a regional gateway for global trade. Its strategic location connects Asia, Europe, and Africa, making it an essential transit hub.

With the US, the world’s largest economy, as a historical partner, the UAE's non-oil trade strategy and investments in sectors like real estate, technology, and manufacturing highlight the mutual interest in nurturing a vibrant trade and investment relationship.