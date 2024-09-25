Saudi Arabia to host Global Logistics Forum in October 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's transportation and supply chain sector evolution will be a central topic as top leaders discuss innovative strategies and advancements at the Global Logistics Forum in Riyadh.
The event, set to take place from Oct. 12-14, comes as investment in the sector is surging, with a 76 percent increase in new businesses registered in the second quarter of 2024, making logistics the fastest-growing sphere in the Kingdom.
Spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, the sector is undergoing significant changes to solidify the Kingdom's pivotal role in global trade. This transformation focuses on using advanced technologies to promote sustainability and improve infrastructure and transportation solutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The forum highlights the Kingdom's initiatives to develop and strengthen logistics centers, improving domestic and international connectivity.
The three-day event is expected to gather over 100 speakers and participants, including industry leaders and government representatives.
This year's forum will also attract over 10,000 participants from leading global organizations who will address pressing logistics challenges with discussions on sustainability, supply chain resilience, workforce advancement, and technology adoption.
The agenda includes keynote speeches, dialogue sessions, and bilateral meetings, fostering innovative, sustainable visions for the industry's future.
The event falls in line with Saudi Arabia's strategic location as a trade corridor between Asia, Africa, and Europe and aligns well with the nation's goal to consolidate its position as a global logistics hub under Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.
These initiatives and efforts have propelled Saudi Arabia up 17 positions in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index.
The Kingdom's port standings have also advanced, with the country climbing to 15th place globally in annual container handling.
Three Saudi hubs were mentioned in Lloyd's List One Hundred Ports 2024, a testament to the country's growing influence in logistics and support for economic growth.
The civil aviation sector is equally dynamic, highlighted by the Saudia Group's record-setting purchase of 105 Airbus planes and growing investment opportunities at airports.
These developments are establishing new standards for global connectivity and infrastructure.
This momentum marks a new era of leadership and innovation, aligned with national ambitions to redefine global trade and logistics under the ministry's sustainable and technologically progressive leadership.
The Kingdom presents substantial opportunities for global logistics players. With a population of approximately 36 million and a gross domestic product of $1.81 trillion in purchasing power parity as of the end of 2023, Saudi Arabia is a central hub for expansive trade routes supported by world-class infrastructure.
Another major catalyst for growth is the Kingdom securing the bids for Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup — both of which will attract substantial global business opportunities, opening new channels for trade and commerce.