Saudi Arabia to host Global Logistics Forum in October 

New Child Protection in Cyberspace Index aims to improve online safety for kids

RIYADH: The launch of the Child Protection in Cyberspace Index at the Global Cybersecurity Forum signifies a historic advancement in safeguarding children online, according to an international think tank.

Yuhyun Park, founder and CEO of the DQ Institute, highlighted that the CPC Index reflects tangible change following last week’s UN General Assembly agreement on a global digital compact, which included child protection in cyberspace as a central focus.

“The CPC Index is the first concrete action since that agreement, and what we are seeing is a very high level of commitment to move forward,” she told Arab News during an interview on the sidelines of the forum in Riyadh.

The index, developed in collaboration with key partners including the International Telecommunication Union, UNICEF, and WeProtect and the GCF institute offers a comprehensive framework for understanding child safety online at the national level.

It builds on the DQ Institute’s seven years of research into child online safety but expands to include the roles of parents, schools, technology companies, and governments.

“The beauty of the CPC Index is that it looks at the entire ecosystem surrounding children online, from families and schools to ICT companies and government regulations,” Park said, adding that this 360-degree approach provides countries with valuable insights into how they can best utilize their resources to improve child safety online.

The CEO emphasized that the initiative is not just driven by one organization or nation but is the result of global collaboration across public and private sectors.

The index aggregates standards and measures from around the world, helping nations track their progress in reducing cyber risks for children. “We are connecting the dots globally, so nations can see how they can move from today’s reality to a safer digital future,” she said.

Park highlighted that over 70 percent of children globally have experienced at least one cyber risk, according to the latest Child Online Safety Index from the DQ Institute. With the rise of artificial intelligence, or AI, this number could shift dramatically as new risks emerge.

“AI is going to change the landscape of online risks for children, and we expect new forms of dangers to become normalized, like AI-generated deepfakes and increased exposure to fake news,” the executive said.

She warned that while AI can be used to mitigate some risks, it also has the potential to exacerbate existing challenges at an exponential rate. “We are entering a phase where bad actors have access to even better tools, and the dynamic could change quickly.”

In this context, the CPC Index serves as a critical tool for countries to understand their vulnerabilities and implement necessary measures to protect children from these evolving threats. “The goal is to reduce that 70 percent number to zero,” Park said, underscoring the urgency of global cooperation in tackling these risks.

Park praised Saudi Arabia’s leadership in advancing child protection in cyberspace, describing the Kingdom’s efforts as “remarkable” and fast-moving. “Saudi Arabia has shown a humongous advancement since 2020 in digital citizenship, digital well-being, and child online safety,” she said, crediting the Kingdom’s leadership under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Vision 2030.

The Kingdom’s proactive stance on child protection is paving the way for other nations, Park observed, as it moves quickly from dialogue to action.

One of the Saudi Arabia’s achievements is the development of national frameworks for child online safety, including plans to integrate digital citizenship education into the national curriculum.

“If digital citizenship is implemented from primary school, it will be a tipping point for ensuring long-term online safety for children,” Park said. She encouraged the Ministry of Education to make digital literacy a core part of early childhood education, noting that such measures could set a global standard.

Park also called for greater involvement from the private sector in ensuring a safer digital environment for children. “Private sector companies that have created the digital environment need to take leadership on this topic,” she said, adding that Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to drive collaboration between public and private sectors at both national and global levels.

She also stressed that big tech companies like Google, Meta, Amazon, TikTok, and Snapchat must work together to create consistent measures and reporting systems to track and reduce cyber risks for children.

“This isn’t about competition — it’s about collaboration,” she said, urging tech companies to partner with the CPC initiative to ensure transparency and accountability in online safety.

The CPC Index and the broader child protection initiative, she concluded, represent a critical step in ensuring that children are protected in an increasingly AI-powered world. “This is why the CPC commitment is historically important — we need to act together to put the right boundaries around children in the digital space,” she said.

As Saudi Arabia and the global community work together on this initiative, the CPC Index will provide valuable data and insights to help nations create safer digital environments for children, according to the executive.

“The pact for the future is a starting point, but real change happens with implementation, and that’s where the CPC Index will make a difference,” Park said.